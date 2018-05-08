US Slams "Alice In Wonderland"-China At Trade Talks; China Claims WTO "Taken Hostage" By Washington

Despite all the happy-talk of "constructive conversations" from last week's meeting of the minds between Washington and Beijing, reports from today's World Trade Organization meeting suggest things are not going so well.
As Bloomberg reports, Chinese and U.S. ambassadors to the WTO clashed at the regulatory body’s general council meeting in Geneva, where Beijing lashed out at President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on $150 billion of Chinese goods. Washington defended its measures and criticized China’s vows of retaliation.
Today’s meeting “was extraordinary in its intensity,” WTO Spokesman Keith Rockwell said. “We had the two most powerful members of the WTO weighing in on their views of each others’ policy in a way I have not seen in my many years here.”
Reuters reports that the new U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization, Dennis Shea, said something had gone “terribly wrong” with judges at the world body and that China’s arguments showed Beijing was living in a fantasy.
...there was a “steadily worsening rupture of trust” by the Appellate Body
“Something has gone terribly wrong in this system when those charged with adjudicating the rules are so consistently disregarding those very rules,”
Beijing’s exhortations against protectionism have “entered the realm of Alice in Wonderland.”
“It is amazing to watch a country that is the world’s most protectionist, mercantilist economy position itself as the self-proclaimed defender of free trade and the global trading system..."
“White is black. Up is down.”
As if those comments were not exponential enough, China accused US of hostage-taking at the WTO (which probably has a ring of truth to it). Reuters reports that China's Ambassador to the WTO, Zhang Xiangchen, told its membership on Tuesday, that...
"the United States is threatening the World Trade Organization with "three hard blows", including taking the system of judicial appointments hostage.
Zhang said it was "dangerous and devastating" that the United States was challenging the WTO's fundamental guiding principles by blocking new judges, by imposing global tariffs on steel and aluminium, and by threatening China with a separate $50 billion package of tariffs.
However, Shea responded in kind...
“The truth is, it is China that is the unilateralist, consistently acting in ways that undermine the global system of open and fair trade,” Shea said.
“The WTO must avoid falling down this rabbit hole into a fantasy world, lest it lose all credibility.”
But apart from that - talks are going well!!
And President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day on trade, “where good things will happen.”
Comments
The UN and The WTO and all NWO organizations days are numbered
Trade talk, trade talk:
While we concern ourselves with trade, these courageous older women rot in prison for standing for the TRUTH!
Why don't some MEN step up and fight for their release. There are Attorneys, Senators, Congressmen, Judges, Media Moguls, Billionaires, & Heads of State that could wield some benevolent powers to bring about their release and freedom.
But these men are either COWARDS or they have been bought off, or Coerced by the same jew supremacists that have imprisoned these upstanding ladies in the first place.
Dear God please effect the release of these women: Ursula Haverbeck, Monika Schaefer, Sylvia Stoltz from their jew supremacist terrorist oppressors !
http://tomatobubble.com/haverbeck_schaefer.html
In reply to The UN and The WTO and all… by peopledontwanttruth
China has been butt fucking the US for decades and allowed by all previous presidents... Of course they are going to complain if we finally stop bending over......
In reply to While we talk trade talk:… by MoreSun
"It's my party and I cry if I want to"
US is mad because China turned out better at US's own game than themselves; it's not that gaming the game hasn't been US's game since the game started...
In reply to China has been butt fucking… by Stan522
What scares China is that the the rest of the world has been bossed around by Asian mercantilism too long and they'll also join in with trade barriers of their own.
In reply to "It's my party and I cry if… by thisandthat
Here is what scares China: the prospect of a unified Korea, with North Korea providing cheap labor for South Korea, like East Gernany did for West Germany, or like the US South did for the US North until US businesses discovered the cheap labor in Mexico and China. The Chinese mercantilist kings think that Korea would outperform them in that case.
In reply to What scares China is that… by Stuck on Zero
I will say that all the "news" today gives me a LOT of confidence. NOT!
In reply to "It's my party and I cry if… by thisandthat
The world is dividing not joining together Country.
In reply to I will say that all the … by Countrybunkererd
When factional groups manueurver for the benefit of their groups, or in reality just for a few in their groups, while putting a kumbaya spin on it in the media, it is not truly a coming together.
In reply to The world is dividing not… by peopledontwanttruth
Yes. That is a kind way to say it. Not that I am caught off guard, I am surprised we are still "so close" and "friendly" toward one another. <deep sigh>
In reply to The world is dividing not… by peopledontwanttruth
Don't forget that evil gang of uninformed uniformed idiots, the dangling appendage of Pentacon Slaughter Inc...naturally I refer to NATO, the infamous North Amerikan Terror Organ.
In reply to The UN and The WTO and all… by peopledontwanttruth
You're right Fire and I love your wording. You should be an English major. Well put as these organizations are coming apart.
We could always see it coming but as the politicians get more desperate to save their own necks as people are being better informed the foundation is crumbling under the elites and TPTB as we know it
In reply to Don't forget that evil gang… by Fireman
Well whaddya know - a reindeer dragon...
Jackalope...?
Bandersnatch.
Not to be confused with "HAND her snatch."
In reply to Well whaddya know - a… by Consuelo
Beaver Fever ~ Snatch it!
In reply to Bandersnatch. Not to be… by Jim in MN
punch him in the face again donald...that'll learn em
...
It appears that all these old world institutions are falling apart and no longer relevant.
The UN looks like another League of Nations. The WB and IMF are bastions of economic feudalism.
The old Western dominated institutions no longer work for the emerging world.
A re-design of the global order is on its way to cater for new arrivals.
And Britain is in dire need of trade negotiators!
All that's required for humanity to flourish once again is for the Jew Money Power to be denied control of the new paradigm. And I believe - one way or the other - that they will be denied.
In reply to Uncle Sam is not the only… by Brazen Heist
Bingo Brazen. The elites hold their powers through money, globalization and trade is the glue that keeps it all working.
The money or should we say currency that's used to bribe the politicians will be useless and meaningless. As the world continues to divide and family bloodlines go their ways. The elites hypnotic powers will fail. There's a great divisional order on its way.
In reply to Uncle Sam is not the only… by Brazen Heist
This is the first time that I can remember that someone (besides me) accurately labels China "mercantilist".
Don't forget Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Germany.
In reply to This is the first time that… by FrankDrakman
Yes, and that was all well known by corporate multinationals and American politicians well before you or I, and even our parents were born...
In reply to This is the first time that… by FrankDrakman
Mercantilist is forcing your colonies or vassal states to buy your products only, no matter how uncompetitive in price and quality.
China dumps the majority and excess production at the cheap-is-everything US based consumers and a case could be made just like back in the day with Japan that scale of production calculations would mean big profits in Europe and some elsewhere while dumping the required big is beautiful volume onto the US.
Mercantilist is how the British Empire fucked itself up, at some stage no-one wanted her outdated inferior product.
The US is in about the same situation : if any nation still has an antiquated mercantile approach to trade it is the US . Nothing of real value to sell , just war and green paper.
I`d hate to have to chill for US exports of "goods". All there is on offer is various "bad`s" delivered to the world with a heavy load of gunboat diplomacy. The US exceeds no one but in self dilution of how great she is. Had have a head start with mass production and economies of scale at around 1900 but wasted their comparative advantage to the fullest by driving down quality and going for commoditization only.
I hold some solid basic American products in good regard, but along with their Russian counterparts , second world quality so to speak.
Driving mercantilism to the extreme is how the US stole technology and tried to resell it with intellectual property rights attached. Docile Europe, where all the major inventions came from , just shut up. It is true that without the efforts of American entrepreneurs all that IT stuff would still be perfected and perfectly over engineered in European labs but all that IPR claims are bogus and on stolen property.
Best thing to happen to the US is going back full circle and fully protectionist .
They have nothing to offer to the world and Trump might be onto something.
In reply to This is the first time that… by FrankDrakman
Screw Washington and screw China. Big business shipped all of our jobs overseas with the help of Congress and their rich shithead buddies. They got in bed with the scumbag commies. Now China is gonna totally screw the US by dropping the dollar and cutting the US out of European economic markets. The US is gonna wage totally useless wars everywhere because they have no power left in the world. Two sides of the same shit coin.
+1
Corporate multinationals (along with seasoned politicians) knew precisely what they were getting into with the Chinese - the culture specifically. Chinese mores are nothing new under the sun. The lure (polite way of saying abject Greed) of staggering profit potential was simply a no-brainer. 10, 20 years or more down the road - who cares...!! Quarterly profits and happy shareholders call the shots. So the jingoistic complaining about 'dirty' China is quite childish.
In reply to Screw Washington and screw… by I am Groot
patents and copyrights dont mean shit in china. They fake/replicate EVERYTHING. That shit needs to stop. Take a look at whats being faked and then you will go down the rabbit hole.
Nobody is forcing you to buy fake or counterfeited goods.
QE, Bank bailouts, and scams like TARP and TALF covered up what was truly fake and fraudulent, albeit only temporarily.
In reply to patents and copyrights dont… by silverserfer
Bankrupt them while we still can Trump or the commies will rule over us in about 20 years.
Yeah ~ I guess we're gonna bankrupt them with all the US Treasuries they hold.
After all, if you owe someone trillions, it's their problem.
In reply to Bankrupt them while we still… by Angry Panda
"Trade wars are good... and easy to win" This is on a par with "Read my lips..." and "Peace in our time..."
The irony is inescapable. Trump started the Trade War and has snipped himself in the process. The US Farmer is finished. China canceled 64 Metric tones of Soybeans. Not one US Steel or aluminum producer supports Trumps moronic tariffs. Last time Bush did this [and this is the Bush Third Term on NEOCON steroids] the US lost 40% of its steel and aluminum producers.
Trump is trying to find a way out now but can't. The Chinese are squeezing the orange fruit to the point his empty head will pop. Nothing there anyway. The more this continues, the more educated the public becomes showing Trump is quite possibly the biggest idiot ever to occupy the oval office.
For the TrumpStupids and Marxist Labor lovers, I will teach you about Trade Deficits. Pay attention this ain't your phony English as a Second Language Class...
Trade Deficits are not ledger deficit transactions:
You live in New Jersey and buy a car made in Michigan? Trade Deficit? Yes. Ledger Deficit? No. The Transaction is clean and even. You pay cash and you get a car. Even trade.
Same applies to a Japanese made car. You pay dollars and get a nice car. Even trade. But what you call a trade deficit happens after the transaction. One would expect that with the currency exchange and the Japanese car that the Dollar would be reduced incrementally and the Yen would rise. This is how a fair floating capital market increments the next transaction. In essence, it lowers the dollar to improve US exports and raises the Yen to encourage foreign Imports.
BUT BUT BUT the opposite happens due to Gov Manipulation and Central bank meddling. The US is the worst manipulator by far with the US Dollar Reserve Currency. So instead of falling, the US dollar rises as the Fed increases rates and speculators buy dollars due to geopolitical tensions and the US High dollar policy. The Japanese devalue the Yen to encourage more exports because they are in competition with other countries that are forced to trade in dollars as the dollar is rising. The US High Dollar policy is forcing devaluation. Why? The US exports its inflation in this way. It makes foreign products cheaper. So you buy an import car you get more for your money. But you also export your inflation to other countries on the next transaction. US exports shrink when the dollar rises because US products are too costly to compete.
The US has used this system of the Dollar Reserve as a weapon since 1944 when the US installed it with the Bretton Woods and the Anglo American Loan displacing the British Pound. Thus, the US exports its inflation and Japan exports its deflation. Thus the "Trade Deficit" is not a deficit at all. It is an inflation/deflation index. The greater the "Trade Deficit" the more inflation is exported. Thus, the loser is really the foreign countries shackled with the Dollar Reserve Currency. All one needs to do is look a the Standard of Living of the USA v. Japan or China or any other country from which the US buys foreign goods as a bargain. Thus the higher the Trade Deficit, the higher the standard of living.
I don't want to hear another word out of you Socialist Marxist Protectionist idiots. Further, China has a right to protect its society from the decay of the US Psychosexual deviants that think perversion is a form of human rights.
Do you work for China?
In reply to "Trade wars are good... and… by CashMcCall
What percentage is 64 metric tons of the total US crop? The US produces 3.97 billion bushels of soy beans per year at 60lbs per bushel which is 108 million metric tons. 64 metric tons is totally insignificant to the US farmer. I'm no socialist or Trump fan, but your argument is clearly based on a fallacy.
Update. China canceled a net 62,690 metric tons of U.S. soybean purchases in the two weeks ended April 19, the Bloomberg article pointed out, citing USDA data for the current marketing year.
In reply to "Trade wars are good... and… by CashMcCall
f ing chinese - 30% duty on hydraulic seals - ok o rings - teflon parts- urethane parts blah blah - hydraulic cylinder seals - just sold 10 thou usd to a chinese company at low margin ( supposdly a chinese army cylinder repair deal for aircraft landing gear by the way) yikkes and they want us to change the invoice to like -50% that the goods are worth to pay less duty in china - told them 2 weeks ago - sorry cannot do as thai customs exports are now all computerized and big fines for this - then the girl said oh you said you could change the invoice today - solly asshole - i never said that - anyway - 10 thou usd order went off to them and they have to pay 2200 usd duty - only 22 % or something - but f off china - and china duty - screw off and go f yourself and your companies - we only pay max 10% into thailand now - anyway - yah 20 years ago all of asia did that to pay less duty - change the paperwork - but chinese companies - and this is a BIG chinese hydraulic cylinder mfg - still trying to pull teh oh can you give us 80% less price on the customs docs? f off
Beijing’s exhortations against protectionism have “entered the realm of Alice in Wonderland.”
Alice in Wonderland.
interesting and curious phrase, for those paying attention and keeping score at home.
These massive trade deficits are only possible because of the fiat paper reserve standard. Nothing changes until the monetary system is sound.
And China's money system is sound?
In reply to These massive trade deficits… by Fiat Burner
Who do the Chinese owe...?
In reply to And China's money system is… by Stuck on Zero
exactly, I love all the talk about the euro and yuan and how they are just going to crush US by de-dollarizing. Whats next, someone going to threaten us with the petro-peso...give me a fing break
In reply to And China's money system is… by Stuck on Zero
That would be a Trump tweet that would actually mean something.
In reply to These massive trade deficits… by Fiat Burner
Trump has lived on debt all his life. It's hard to imagine he's a fan of 'sound money'.
In reply to That would be a Trump tweet… by DingleBarryObummer
politicians negotiating "deals" in traded goods and services..
hahahahahaha.. scuse.. i need to go get some tape to old my sides in..
hahahahahaha.
hey, maybe the US should resurrect the opium trade with the designer opiod drugs it uses to kill its own people!
china could reciprocate by exporting the bamboo it uses to build sky scrapers to substitute for the steel girders the US uses...
hahahahahaha..
the communist v the duopolists..
be right back.. hahahaha