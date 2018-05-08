Venezuela's Once-Promising Gold Industry Is In Utter Shambles

Authored by Alex Deluce via The Gold Telegraph,
Not surprisingly, socialist Venezuela has defaulted on yet another debt. In 2016, it entered into an agreement with Gold Reserve, Inc. to repay 1.03B owed over a canceled mining project, as ordered by the World Bank. Payments were to be made in monthly installments, but Venezuela has ceased making any payments following the fourth quarter of 2017.
Several companies have actively explored for gold in the country. But Venezuela forced out the foreign investors, and its gold mining operations have been taken over by illegal miners, usually under the supervision of Venezuela’s army. The ensuing chaos and corruption have left Venezuela’s once-promising gold industry in utter shambles.
Placed in charge of mining activities, the army has delivered approximately $100 million in gold to the Central Bank of Venezuela in Caracas. The country desperately needed those revenues after its once-plentiful oil reserves plummeted following nationalization of the industry by then President Hugo Chavez. Once the government seized the gold mines, production fell drastically, from 11 tons annually from 2005 to 2009 to a mere 500 kilos a year since 2015.
As Venezuela’s industries crumble, so has its ability to repay its massive debts. Gold Reserve, Inc. is just one company that has not seen repayment. Another, Crystallex, awarded a settlement of $1.4 billion, is also struggling to enforce payment of its debts.
Socialism has destroyed two of Venezuela’s major industries, and it has left Venezuelans hungry and in despair. President Maduro’s government is hanging on by a thread and is depending on a corrupt military to retain a semblance of peace. The military has not hesitated to use guns and force to achieve its objective.
As Venezuela’s bolivar has become nearly worthless after losing 99.9 percent of its value, and with inflation at 2000 percent, its citizens have been unable to afford food or medical care. To alleviate the crisis, Venezuela has requested that pharmaceutical companies accept gold or diamonds in payment for medicine. The desperate government is resorting to an improvised medieval barter system. It is not known whether any company has taken the administration up on its offer, but Venezuela’s history of defaulting on payments would argue against it. It’s unknown exactly how much Venezuela holds in precious gems, but much of the mining for gems has been taken over by groups of illegal miners – as has gold mining. If the government were to nationalize the diamond mines, it might well meet the same fate as the once-abundant oil and gold industries.
CRISIS IN VENEZUELA 🔥🇻🇪— Gold Telegraph (@GoldTelegraph_) May 7, 2018
For 6 eggs it costs 300,000 bolivares. Which implies that each egg costs 50,000 bs.
Monthly minimum wage: 392,646 bolivars
Hyperinflation is destroying the country...
RETWEET to raise awareness! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/U9aB3f4op5
According to Tito López, head of Venezuela’s Pharmaceutical Industry Chamber, pharmaceutical companies have not received payments for over a year. Ninety-five percent of needed medication, such as antibiotics and hypertension medicine, are difficult to find. In a jarring understatement, Mr. Lopez says, “What we’re missing is a serious system that actually guarantees payments.”
One pharmaceutical company expressed an interest in accepting gold in exchange for medicine, but the government was unable to guarantee payment. Former president Hugo Chavez urged Venezuelans to shun money in an effort to defeat capitalism. Sadly, Chavez’s plans have come to a bleak fruition. Venezuelans are “shunning” money because the currency is worthless and there are too few commodities on which to spend it.
Venezuela’s private citizens are already resorting to bartering for necessities, offering goods on sites such as Facebook in exchange for other hard-to-come-by commodities. Bread for medicine has become a means of survival. Such are the realities of socialism. The country has been plagued by starvation and food riots, which President Maduro’s army has attempted to suppress through brutal methods.
Forty years ago, Venezuela, then a democracy, was one of South America’s most prosperous countries with a thriving economy, much of which was supported by an abundance of oil. That ended with the nationalization of the oil industry in 1976 and marked the descent of Venezuela into the miseries of socialism. It was slow but steady progress. The two political parties, the Acción Democrática (AD) and the Christian Democratic Comité de Organización Política Electoral Independiente (COPEI) advocated a mixed economy but remained committed to a reasonable semblance of democracy.
During the 1978 election, the AD party advocated greater government involvement, while COPEI represented less government intrusion and more self-reliance in the private sector. It was the perfect opportunity for COPEI candidate Louis Herrra Campins to champion his party’s philosophy. But oil wealth proved too strong and irresistible. The country began to make grander and more unrealistic promises, such as providing 600,000 houses in five years. The abundance created by democracy made these promises possible, but the subsequent embrace of socialist methods made these promises impossible to keep. Corruption became endemic as the oil industry was destroyed by global competition, and all the government’s promises turned into pipe dreams. Venezuela used the fruits of democracy to achieve its own downfall.
When Hugo Chavez overturned and rewrote Venezuela’s constitution, it was the end of any semblance of democracy. Current President Maduro has proclaimed himself president for life, and he has strengthened the army to ensure his plan succeeds. Left with a mountain of debt, no means of repayment, Maduro is relying on the army to keep the citizens in check, by whatever means possible. Opposition is no longer tolerated.
Socialism has succeeded in Venezuela beyond Marx’s wildest dreams. And it has turned the country into a living nightmare for its citizens. Venezuela is a country in crisis with no salvation in sight.
Comments
Fuk them. They voted for this shyt so they can have it.
And there it is. Gold is, apparently, money.
In reply to Fuk them. They voted for… by Angry Panda
A rock? How is a rock money?
/s
In reply to And there it is. Gold is,… by Citxmech
When it is a Crack Rock
In reply to A rock? How is a rock money… by Bud Dry
And to think the company could have chosen Bitcoin instead? Maybe the crypto is too volatile and not widely enough used to be accepted as currency.
In reply to When it is a Crack Rock by bamawatson
No way I'm believing any government report that gold production is exactly 500 kilos per year for three years straight.
In reply to And to think the company… by FreeMoney
Bitcoin has taken over, jealous losers. Just becasue there are jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiners out there, still barely hanging onto life ("whur's muh oxygen tank?!?!?!"), doesn't mean that Bitcoin hasn't taken the place of shiny pet rocks.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to No way I'm believing any… by Uchtdorf
Venezuela Is In Utter Shambles.
fixed it.
In reply to When it is a Crack Rock by bamawatson
Wrong. It was installed, just like Obama was.
Have no illusions.
In reply to Fuk them. They voted for… by Angry Panda
Apparently they haven't reached the appropriate
hunger:weapons/citizen ratio to initiate change.
In reply to Wrong. It was installed,… by ParkAveFlasher
Feel the Bern. Maybe Sanders and the brown clown can take over and show Madura how it's done.
Greedy assholes.
In reply to Fuk them. They voted for… by Angry Panda
S O C I A L I S T
H
I
T
H
O
L
E
When this happens in the US do you think there will be some benevolant, soft-hearted nation somewhere in the world that will say "Oh, those poor Americans. It's such a shame. We really need to help them out."?
I'm guessing.... no.
In reply to S O C I A L I S T… by Cautiously Pes…
That is gonna one big fucking caravan heading toward Cali.
Have fun!
They are already pouring into Colombia...and they are saying they do not want to go back..ever...
In reply to That is gonna one big… by Philo Beddoe
I know you are down in those parts. Question. Are they having a hard time leaving Venezuela or getting into Columbia?
In reply to They are already pouring… by youngman
Colombia = can't get in to
District of Columbia [Swamp] = can't get out of
In reply to I know you are down in those… by Philo Beddoe
Blue-Light Special on Venezuelan mail-order brides!
Most of the Miss Universe winners were from Venezuela. I'd take a few of them.
In reply to Blue-Light Special on… by thatthingcanfly
There are a lot of rent to own models these days.
In reply to Blue-Light Special on… by thatthingcanfly
Who needs gold, when you can have petros?
Now available with free thumb drive included, and two pieces of chicken.
uh...that's not chicken.
In reply to Who needs gold, when you can… by ParkAveFlasher
They don't need no stinking gold.....They got Faggy Bitcoin........HAHAHAHHAHAH! Idiots.
Venezuela- a first class third world shithole. Welcome to socialism !
I can't believe the fucking bus driver, Maduro, isn't currently headed to the airport under heavy gunfire with everything he could loot out of the Presidential Palace stuffed in his bags. That has to be coming soon, right?
I have been saying the same for the last year, at least. You would think that enough people would rise up and end the madness. But, I guess not.....
In reply to I can't believe the fucking… by NoDebt
I'm starting to think it's never going to happen. Like they'll just keep taking it, and taking it, and taking it. Forever.
In reply to I have been saying the same… by Cautiously Pes…
Just like the U.S........criminals and Traitors at every level of the fed gov......no one will pull a trigger to stop it.
In reply to I'm starting to think it's… by NoDebt
Nope, totally consistent with the commie/socialist mindset. Why work, when someone else can do it for you
In reply to Just like the U.S… by ZENDOG
a haircut cost 4 bananas and 2 eggs
Those rates are unreasonable
In reply to a haircut cost 4 bananas and… by youngman
Prepping made sense in Venezuela.
Or: Were Venezuelan preppers “kooks?”
Sad what happens with ideologues in charge. Venezuela is really a beautiful place. Great resources, people, climate. Could be paradise.
Gold production dropped after the State took over from 11 tons prior to 500 kilos annually. LOL I’m betting a lot of those tons of gold were extracted and ... cleansed.
All of the rafts are going from Cuba to the United States; none are headed in the opposite direction. Venezuela no longer has a zoo because the citizens of that nation broke in and ate the animals. Everyplace that has tried real socialism or real communism have found out that those leaders who promise a perfect and just society will in fact kill you if you disagree with them. Even those places like the Nordic countries, which put a happy face on socialism, are finding that... they too are facing a slow death. There are fewer and fewer of them every year because their birth rates have fallen below that which is necessary to sustain population growth. It seems that when you give people everything they need to survive from cradle to grave in a purely secular setting, they actually lose the will to survive as a people. Freedom, still the best chance for prosperity, happiness and the zoo. Free market capitalism is simply the outcome of freedom. When you have limited government that respects individual and property rights, you get capitalism. When you allow government to compel some to use their labor and property to serve the purposes of others, you get socialism or worse. You can’t advocate for freedom while holding the values most contradictory to liberty.
Why are free men attracted to the communist/socialist ideology? How can men born with individual rights from God and the protections of individual liberty from limited government be seduced by the groupthink of statism? Hope and Hatred.
Socialism, despite the recurrent atrocities and failures, has been skilled in preaching hope. The socialist never come with slogans of totalitarianism and a bullet in the back of the head but rather with words of social justice, free heal...thcare and equality. And they use the most accessible unifying theme of all, hatred. They create a devil to be against; someone else to blame.
Freedom maintains that man’s rights are always linked to his responsibilities. It offers opportunity but the risk and failures that will come with it. Sadly even when men are free to think for themselves they have the tendency to imitate each other. Socialism has benefited from the fact that it is easier to fool people than to convince them they have been fooled.
Socialism is the politics of envy. Rather than focusing and praising the inputs ( eductaion, effort, capital ) they focus on the outputs.
This is the logical next step after separating natural consequence from action. ( liberalism )
Just look at how the "liberal" societies seek to appease and accommodate their populations from self inflicted wounds.
In reply to All of the rafts are going… by HenryJ