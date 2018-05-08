"Who Did The Most To Defeat The Nazis?"

Victory in Europe Day which is generally known as VE Day, marks the day Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the allies in May 1945.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, debate still rages among younger generations as to which allied nation played the most important role in defeating the Germans during the war.
The USSR undoubtedly made the biggest human sacrifice with a quarter of the entire Soviet population killed or wounded during the conflict. In total, an estimated 27 million Soviets are thought to have perished. The U.S. had just over 400,000 military deaths (including the war in the Pacific) while the UK had approximately 384,000 (also including deaths in combat with Japan).
Despite the massive Soviet casualty figures, some believe their decisive contribution to the war effort was only achievable through lend-lease weaponry from the UK and US.
Others point out that Russian ingenuity, industrial capacity and innovative equipment such as the T-34 tank were the main reasons the allies won the war.
Some also say that USAAF and RAF bombing destroyed Germany's ability to wage war effectively, providing the greatest contribution to victory.
YouGov conducted a poll to find out what the current generation think.
In the UK, a clear 50 percent majority say Britain made the biggest contribution to victory while in the United States, 47 percent say it was their armed forces.
In France, 56 percent say it was the Americans, 7 percent say the British and 22 percent say the Russians.
In Germany, 34 percent of those polled said the U.S. played the most important role in winning the war, while 22 percent say it was the Russians and 7 percent say Britain.
they also think Hillary is electable, and the north-african and albanian hordes invading europe to be peacefull. And btw the germans used more than 600 divisions on the eastern front, while using only 22 for west europe... pussies
The Russians did 90 percent of the dirty work, grinding German regiments into the ground.
The USA and Brits did the other ten percent at the end, giving them 90 percent of the glory.
History is always written by the victors.
The heebs set the Germans up and knocked them down like bowling pins. The 3 jew-stooges (Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin) all were in on it.
Yup, and White Christian lives on ALL sides were sacrificed to Moloch.
Hitler, churchill, stalin, Roosevelt have been all in the same club. All have been free masons. Hitler has been financed by the Rothschilds and Rockefellers via Prescott Bush. This war was about depopulation, controlling the oil fields in the ME via the creation of Isreal. Hitler pushed the Jews out of Europe for the Rothschilds into Isreal. The 6 mio. Myth just is a myth.
At least all agree the French did nothing.
But hey, all troops needed some cheap syphilitic entertainment.
Nothing changed since:
The Americans could have ended the war more rapidly than the Bolsheviks if they gave Patton the fuel and war material. Instead Eisenhower sent it to the northern plains in support of Montgomery’s Operation Market Garden plan, which was a total failure from the onset. Eisenhower was a Secret society tool of the British. Patton would have told the world what a tool he was had they not killed him just before he was to return to the states.
well then the russkies shouldn't have allied themselves with the nazis right up til June 1941. frogs, scorpions ...
We really didn't defeat them.
Instead, we renamed and went ahead and implemented large parts of their ideology.
Today, in the west, Hitler would still be ranting about jews, but Mussolini would be celebrating.
Yup. They planned the European Union. 70,000 Nazis left Germany and waltzed into NASA and the CIA. "Defeat the Nazis"....that's a good one.
My mother told me about all the Nazis who moved into my home town. Thousands went to South America using Vatican visas. Amongst those was Adolf himself. He landed in Patagonia in a nice German styled lakefront home, which was recently sold. He and Eva had two daughters. One was born at the war’s end and the other was born in the early fifties (Angela?). Eva divorced Adolf in 1956 and likely returned to East Germany. Adolf died in 1963 — source: Grey Wolf.
"History is always written by the victors."
The Jews?
The most effective weapon in WWII was the Liberty ship and the industrial output behind it. The Russians would not have been able to put up much of a fight without all the lend lease equipment available to them.
People should be asking if the Nazi's were really that bad? It is cartoonish.
Russia defeated the core of the German Army.
Stop watching American movies
Stalin had a nervous breakdown in December, 1941 and the Russian Army would have starved without (((lend lease))). Stalin and Churchill invaded neutral Iran, who appealed to the then still "neutral" USA to help. Roosevelt stabbed Iran in the back, and later participated in smashing Iran. The Bolshevik armies desperately needed that food, and the convoys around Norway to Murmansk were getting sunk.
Russia would have starved without food from the jewSA.
Stalin was responsible for the almost-crash of the Russian army, by depriving it of most experienced officers and by ignoring warnings about Germany's plans. Kesselschlachten - large encirclements of huge Russian armies - possible through stupid high level strategy of the Red Army leadership.
But no doubt the Russians (or more exactly the Soviet Union including Russians, Ukrainians, Belarussians and many other peoples which are now independent nations) gave the most blood to defeat Germany.
With American trucks, clothing, food, ammunition, medical supplies etc etc etc.
"Who Did The Most To Defeat The Nazis?"
Defeat the Nazis? We defeated the German Army, but we most certainly did not defeat the Nazis; we put them on the payroll. Thousands were smuggled by the US government into the US or to Central/South America, and they were instrumental in helping us set up the CIA and support various dictators. Tens of thousands were put on the payroll in Europe.
The U.S. space program was actually the German space program headed by Werner von Braun, and such. Many scientists were relocated out of Germany to the U.S. right at the end of the conflict. We wanted to get ahead of the Russians. Many German scientific journals, papers were also smuggled to the U.S.
Exactly.
People equate German soldier = Nazi.
In fact: Nazi = Nationalsozialismus = National Socialism = Progressive
Amusingly, socialists go on ranting about nationalism as if it's the black sheep, after the USSR, China, Cambodia went ahead and murdered 100 million more people.
Yeah and socialism works - don't cha know.
Funny how the left hates to be reminded what NAZI stands for... And Chavez was so good that half of Hollywood ran down for a photo op with the creep. It is a mental illness.
The RUSSIANS DID IT!!!
Through Hitler's major blunder with Operation Barbarossa, the German army and its supplies were reduced by as much as 30% which led to its eventual defeat.
Total propaganda induced bull shit. There is no doubt for truly informed person that Russkies had the highest input in winning WWII.
The reason?
More than 75 percent of German soldiers (+ - few percentage points if memory serves me right) died on eastern front.
About a million or so Fernan soldiers died in the pens Eisenhower put them in at the wars end.
The parade is over. Better than last year.
Not too many big rockets. Putin's the best.
It's 1:30. I'm going to bed.
JEEPERS
I almost missed the wreath laying
ceremony with Netanyahu and a big
tall guy.
(I can't wait to see Trump's parade in November)s/
Patrick Morrisey is the Republican primary winner here in W.V. I am just getting up.
The zionists defeated the Nazis. It got them their own country.
It was the plan from the start.
That's right. We will have real history soon. The Z in ZIONISM was always the real Z in NAZISM.
Two sides of the same sick Satanic evil ignorant Zionists Jews TWO FACED COIN OF THE DEVIL whose time has come to an end.
Why were the Russians not on the poll!?
Because they would tell the truth.
The Germans did the most. Hitler actually believed his own B.S. about National Socialism and did not fight a real war first. He fought his own version of a politically correct war.
Hitler was a tool put in power by the Vatican, The British, and NYC banks. He looted most of Europe and North Africa. The loot ended up in London, Rome, and NYC. Always follow the gold.
The NAZI's were never defeated. They want to rule the world still. Hitler tried to fight them in order to protect Germany.
For the NAZI's all along, were the ashkeNAZI Jews.
The ashkeNAZI Jew is the World's Foremost Problem. They are Satanic and must and will be taken down. This was your real NAZI all along: the Satanic ashkeNAZI Jews.
The real history of Hitler will come forward as the ashkeNAZI is finally, permanently, taken down from the World Stage.
It depends not only on who you ask but also on how you look at it.
Arguably the greatest contribution to defeating the Nazis, and largely taken for granted, was the blockade of Germany's sea trade by the Royal Navy. It was the cause of the Nazi decision to invade the Soviet Union which of course proved to be their total undoing. Germany attacked USSR largely because Germany was unable to import oil by sea.
But the naval blockade was achieved with relative ease. The Royal Navy always had the upper hand over the U-boats and the German merchantman ships even more so. No great sacrifice equals no great contribution? It all depends on how you look at it but the RN blockade contribution was at least as effectual as the US industrial contribution. Which also required no great sacrifice.
Without knowing the German navy codes, the Brits would have lost their asses!
The US did the most to ptevent the defeat of the Russiams and in general during the initial lhase from the Allies from llsing the war , but once Germany had been stopped, it was the Russians.
But one thing is for sure. It really. makes it difficult to answer when the Rothschilds, Prescott Bush etc were funding all sides.
Yeah, we might ask "Which nation did the most to help the Nazis and make their defeat more difficult"?
The answer to that is clear - Switzerland.
Jews won WW2, not Americans. That is, they are the only group who benefited.
German oil fields and supply lines were destroyed.
After that, the Deutschmark became antiquated. [until now]
America made the most movies about the US winning the war. That's what's important, right?
The $ is what was important.
Who reached Berlin 1st? The Russians. The German High Command gave an all out effort to hold the Russians off till the Allied British, US and such arrived so they could surrender to the US and British
Who [collectively] SUFFERED/BLED/DIED the most? Oooooo, those eeeeeeeVILE Ruskies. Schadenfreude to the "whigged'-out Mad Maxine.
Lots and lots of "progressive" leftists...Bolshevik Jew International Socialists (Communists) and National Socialists ("Nazis") died. Win, win!
Ahh the wonderful Hollywood propaganda machine worked!
Obama and Clinton took credit for defeating the Nazis.
If you ask the Belgians, they'd say it was the Canadians. If you ask someone from Alsace-Lorraine, they'd say the war is still being fought (against France and Germany.)
It all comes down to perspective and what propaganda has seeped into one's skull.
As for me, I'd say it was the Russians who expended the most human capital in defeating the German Army.
Nazi Germany? See the definition of diaspora, not defeat.