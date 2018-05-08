Who Did The Most To Defeat The Nazis?

Victory in Europe Day which is generally known as VE Day, marks the day Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the allies in May 1945.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, debate still rages among younger generations as to which allied nation played the most important role in defeating the Germans during the war.

The USSR undoubtedly made the biggest human sacrifice with a quarter of the entire Soviet population killed or wounded during the conflict. In total, an estimated 27 million Soviets are thought to have perished. The U.S. had just over 400,000 military deaths (including the war in the Pacific) while the UK had approximately 384,000 (also including deaths in combat with Japan).

Despite the massive Soviet casualty figures, some believe their decisive contribution to the war effort was only achievable through lend-lease weaponry from the UK and US.

Others point out that Russian ingenuity, industrial capacity and innovative equipment such as the T-34 tank were the main reasons the allies won the war.

Some also say that USAAF and RAF bombing destroyed Germany's ability to wage war effectively, providing the greatest contribution to victory. 

YouGov conducted a poll to find out what the current generation think.

Who Did The Most To Defeat The Nazis?

You will find more infographics at Statista

In the UK, a clear 50 percent majority say Britain made the biggest contribution to victory while in the United States, 47 percent say it was their armed forces.

In France, 56 percent say it was the Americans, 7 percent say the British and 22 percent say the Russians.

In Germany, 34 percent of those polled said the U.S. played the most important role in winning the war, while 22 percent say it was the Russians and 7 percent say Britain.

cookies anyone Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:20 Permalink

they also think Hillary is electable, and the north-african and albanian hordes invading europe to be peacefull. And btw the germans used more than 600 divisions on the eastern front, while using only 22 for west europe... pussies

Rapunzal Croesus Wed, 05/09/2018 - 05:14 Permalink

Hitler, churchill, stalin, Roosevelt have been all in the same club. All have been free masons. Hitler has been financed by the Rothschilds and Rockefellers via Prescott Bush. This war was about depopulation, controlling the oil fields in the ME via the creation of Isreal. Hitler pushed the Jews out of Europe for the Rothschilds into Isreal. The 6 mio. Myth just is a myth.

 

https://youtu.be/OtAnuXl5VZY

BigCumulusClouds Leakanthrophy Wed, 05/09/2018 - 05:35 Permalink

The Americans could have ended the war more rapidly than the Bolsheviks if they gave Patton the fuel and war material. Instead Eisenhower sent it to the northern plains in support of Montgomery’s Operation Market Garden plan, which was a total failure from the onset. Eisenhower was a Secret society tool of the British. Patton would have told the world what a tool he was had they not killed him just before he was to return to the states. 

BigCumulusClouds llisio Wed, 05/09/2018 - 05:42 Permalink

My mother told me about all the Nazis who moved into my home town. Thousands went to South America using Vatican visas.  Amongst those was Adolf himself. He landed in Patagonia in a nice German styled lakefront home, which was recently sold.  He and Eva had two daughters. One was born at the war’s end and the other was born in the early fifties (Angela?). Eva divorced Adolf in 1956 and likely returned to East Germany. Adolf died in 1963 — source: Grey Wolf. 

Heros Normally Aspirated Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:29 Permalink

Stalin had a nervous breakdown in December, 1941 and the Russian Army would have starved without (((lend lease))).  Stalin and Churchill invaded neutral Iran, who appealed to the then still "neutral" USA to help.  Roosevelt stabbed Iran in the back, and later participated in smashing Iran.  The Bolshevik armies desperately needed that food, and the convoys around Norway to Murmansk were getting sunk.

Russia would have starved without food from the jewSA.

Teja Heros Wed, 05/09/2018 - 05:50 Permalink

Stalin was responsible for the almost-crash of the Russian army, by depriving it of most experienced officers and by ignoring warnings about Germany's plans. Kesselschlachten - large encirclements of huge Russian armies - possible through stupid high level strategy of the Red Army leadership.

But no doubt the Russians (or more exactly the Soviet Union including Russians, Ukrainians, Belarussians and many other peoples which are now independent nations) gave the most blood to defeat Germany.

Porous Horace Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:22 Permalink

"Who Did The Most To Defeat The Nazis?"

 

Defeat the Nazis? We defeated the German Army, but we most certainly did not defeat the Nazis; we put them on the payroll. Thousands were smuggled by the US government into the US or to Central/South America, and they were instrumental in helping us set up the CIA and support various dictators. Tens of thousands were put on the payroll in Europe.

gespiri Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:24 Permalink

The RUSSIANS DID IT!!!

Through Hitler's major blunder with Operation Barbarossa, the German army and its supplies were reduced by as much as 30% which led to its eventual defeat.

CogitoMan Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:26 Permalink

Total propaganda induced bull shit. There is no doubt for truly informed person that Russkies had the highest input in winning WWII.

The reason?

More than 75 percent of German soldiers (+ - few percentage points if memory serves me right) died on eastern front.

 

 

francis scott … Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:26 Permalink

The parade is over.  Better than last year.

Not too many big rockets.  Putin's the best.

It's 1:30.         I'm going to bed.

 

JEEPERS

I almost missed the wreath laying

ceremony with Netanyahu and a big

tall guy.

 

(I can't wait to see Trump's parade in November)s/

 

truthalwayswinsout Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:29 Permalink

The Germans did the most. Hitler actually believed his own B.S. about National Socialism and did not fight a real war first. He fought his own version of a politically correct war.

Vote up!
SocratesSolves Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:30 Permalink

The NAZI's were never defeated. They want to rule the world still. Hitler tried to fight them in order to protect Germany. 

For the NAZI's all along, were the ashkeNAZI Jews. 

The ashkeNAZI Jew is the World's Foremost Problem. They are Satanic and must and will be taken down. This was your real NAZI all along: the Satanic ashkeNAZI Jews. 

The real history of Hitler will come forward as the ashkeNAZI is finally, permanently, taken down from the World Stage. 

HenryHall Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:33 Permalink

It depends not only on who you ask but also on how you look at it.

Arguably the greatest contribution to defeating the Nazis, and largely taken for granted, was the blockade of Germany's sea trade by the Royal Navy. It was the cause of the Nazi decision to invade the Soviet Union which of course proved to be their total undoing. Germany attacked USSR largely because Germany was unable to import oil by sea.

But the naval blockade was achieved with relative ease. The Royal Navy always had the upper hand over the U-boats and the German merchantman ships even more so. No great sacrifice equals no great contribution? It all depends on how you look at it but the RN blockade contribution was at least as effectual as the US industrial contribution. Which also required no great sacrifice.

Hubbs Wed, 05/09/2018 - 04:34 Permalink

The US did the most to ptevent the defeat of the Russiams and in general during the initial lhase from the Allies from llsing the war , but once Germany had been stopped, it was the Russians. 

 

But one thing is for sure. It really. makes it difficult to answer when the Rothschilds, Prescott Bush etc were funding all sides.

Obamanism666 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 05:08 Permalink

Who reached Berlin 1st? The Russians. The German High Command gave an all out effort to hold the Russians off till the Allied British, US and such arrived so they could surrender to the US and British

wholy1 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 05:16 Permalink

Who [collectively] SUFFERED/BLED/DIED the most?  Oooooo, those eeeeeeeVILE Ruskies.   Schadenfreude to the "whigged'-out Mad Maxine.

one ping only Wed, 05/09/2018 - 05:40 Permalink

If you ask the Belgians, they'd say it was the Canadians. If you ask someone from Alsace-Lorraine, they'd say the war is still being fought (against France and Germany.)

It all comes down to perspective and what propaganda has seeped into one's skull.

As for me, I'd say it was the Russians who expended the most human capital in defeating the German Army.

Nazi Germany? See the definition of diaspora, not defeat.