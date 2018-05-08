WTI Tumbles On CNN Report Trump Won't Withdraw From Iran Deal

WTI Crude is testing a $67 handle, down over 4% this morning, and accelerating lower as CNN reports that Trump will announce new sanctions on Iran but will not withdraw from the nuclear deal...
Despite earlier reports that Mike Pompeo has already briefed European leaders on Trump's decision to withdraw, CNN claims he will not and that has sparked more selling in WTI...
And Energy Stocks...
And commodity currencies (RUB and CAD getting hit hard)
Perhaps President Trump noticed how soaring oil (and gasoline) prices were eating into his tax cuts?
However, CNN also reports that Trump will announce additional sanctions on Iranian oil exports (which should counter the current drop in price) and is expected to allow a grace period to offer Iran Deal proponents an opportunity to renegotiate.
Thank God. Now the (former) middle class tax cut can be somewhat preserved. It appears it won't be eradicated by increase in gas prices and home heating oil.
Strange, a big part of the deal was the withdrawal of sanctions on Iran, that was the Iranians incentive to sign and keep to the deal in the first place, essentially what Trump has done is a slight of hand, he has put sanctions back on while saying he is keeping to the deal, he is not.
I suspect the deal is finished, this way though he gets to blame Iran.
Iran deal isn't important to Israhell; it's only a means to poke the bear. It's war with Iran that they are counting on.
There will be no war between the US and Iran.
FFS Slackcrack, get a room with Britbob.
This is correct, there will be no war ALLOWED. Higher powers are bearing down on the sick Satanic Judaic religion now. The old sick Satanic Jew no longer has a place in the modern world. The Jewish religion is about to be burned to the ground. From the ashes will arise real people of a new Jewish faith following The Highest Law In The Land: The Protection of Children.
This event is well underway. In addition, the crazy and dumb parts of the Muslim and Christian religions will also be completely tossed on the scrap heap as these books are also revised. Its not about a race or a religion any longer—and certainly not about a Satanic religion that wanted to rule the world. This is the age of the kids now. Races and religions are about to grow up. This is where it was always going. Always. The time is at hand where NOT ONE KID WILL BE MOLESTED. NOT ONE KID WILL BE TRAFFICKED. NOT ONE KID WILL BE EXPOSED TO THE HORROR OF WAR. NOT ONE KID IN THE WORLD.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
Of course there won't be a war with Iran - our military is exhausted from being ground into dust over the last 17 years; our weaponry is poorly designed and only serves as a profit pig for the MIC; we have no draft - imagine soldiers doing multiple tours against a heavily armed and capable military [ain't gonna happen]; our Navy can easily be turned into artificial reefs at hypersonic speeds; PLUS, the USA is flat-out broke and get barely afford TP to wipe its ass...
I'm sure that gas prices will eventually follow, right?
Wait, insert some BS about summer versus winter blends, etc.
They already fuck us with ethanol.
At least I found a station that has ONLY gas in their high test for my lawn stuff. PIA replacing all the shit that ethanol fucks up.
pods
Fucking hell that ethanol shit pisses me off. I too had to track down a gasoline only station for my small engine stuff. It pisses me right the fuck off that I have a nice Stihl MS311 that will have its fuel lines eaten from that ethanol. A $500 chainsaw that can be rendered useless for $2 of fuel line because the government subsidizes bullshit ethanol requirements.
You should look up the energy returned on energy invested with corn to ethanol. It is worse than making no sense to do it. It makes sense to NOT do it - excepting the kind of ethanol that goes into my gullet.
Trumpster likes to wear his flip-flops while he's in the oval office
It is so far beyond stupid that it goes way past the edge of the Universe...
It's not likely ethanol is damaging a Stihl fuel line. They are built with ethanol rated hose. Most likely you have dirt/dust poured into your fuel tank. The ethanol actually keeps the carb clean. Watch out for those ethanol free gas pumps...make sure what they are selling is relatively fresh gas.
Funny how ever since I started using non-ethanol gas my truck runs amazingly better. Ethanol fucks up any engine or motor that uses it. Once again Pods you are correct sir!
I have heard all the crying about ethanol and honestly, I wish it wasn't in there. That said, anything recently made can deal with it just fine. I have never had any issue with my cars or mowers due to ethanol. Like anything, don't leave fuel in the tank of anything you aren't going to use for another 6 months or more, but that's always good advice.
I've learned to just empty the gas in any small engine stuff I have in between uses. Pour it out and then run it dry even if it is on a week to week basis. I think most people make the mistake of using a small engine once every few months but they will leave gas in it the whole time.
I hope so, but always more sanctions is a dangerous continuation of the Status Quo. According to Ron Paul, Sanctions are a form of warfare. And often lead to the boots on the ground, bombs away version of war.
And the CIA engaging its propaganda division to make a contrived revolution look organic like they did in 1953 with Operation AJAX/TPAJAX. The Iranians were bent out of shape because the Anglo-Iranian oil company (owned by the Brits) kept 80% of the oil profits and the Iranians nationalized the oil fields in 1951. Other countries in the region that had foreign development of their oil fields took a much larger share of the profits, and the Iranians probably would have been fine if they got to keep more, but the Brits felt that since they had discovered and developed those fields, they were entitled to a lion's share of the profit.
Of course, that pissed the Brits off, so they set up naval blockades, wouldn't sell the Iranians raw materials, etc... The typical thing when an undeveloped country seizes production also happened - production fell. The combination sent Iran's economy into a tailspin. The Iranian PM, Mossediq, who had previously been a very democratic kind of fellow, became more and more autocratic as a response and eventually seized more power than he had a right to and over the period of two years went from very popular to very unpopular largely because of the economy, but also because of his increasing autocratic rule.
Prior to 1953, the Brits had asked us to help overthrow Mossediq, and we declined. Truman wanted none of it. Then Eisenhower was elected, and Mossediq started looking for allies in his own country. He eventually found that the Iranian Tudah party was willing to work with him. While I doubt he shared their views, they were now his allies and they were also communists. The Brits came back to the US with "ya know, they've got commies over there, you should help!" and we said "Okay! We will."
Over the next several months, the CIA found out who was willing and able to play ball, fired up its propaganda division and put out political cartoons and other propaganda to turn the population, told the Shah that he'd play ball or be over thrown, and arranged that Mossideq be overthrown, and he was. And we saw to it that a Western friendly PM with a guy named Zahedi.
IIRC - but don't quote me on this - the Iranians did get to keep a bigger share of the oil profits after this was all said and done.
The tax cuts are negated by inflation
If you keep slapping somebody in the face, as the us do, one day you will get it all back with interest.
Yes. Blowback is real, and karma can be a bitch.
BiBi is not going to be happy about it Trump. You are suppose to obey his command.
Clownz will never understand America First.
Trump doesn't understand it either
I like how you unironically signal your lack of understanding in a reply to a post talking about your lack of understanding.
cnn?? they were allowed a scoop??
confirming this has all been an elaborate ruse all along??
It’s all a kabuki theater, a bad cop good cop play. To keep the masses from the real issue. Privately owned Central Banks.
Agreed. Someone is profiting heavily off the Iran deal, that's why so many are calling on Trump to keep to it. No other reason. Convoluted mess!
Classic "Art of the Deal".
Lmao CNN is fake news.
Thank God. Just when I was fearing Trump was just another Zionist puppet.
This will make Trump definitely withdraw from the deal.
Trump probably choked on his Big Mac as he watched this on CNN this morning
Higher oil prices hurt an already ailing western economy, it was obvious to me that he wouldn't withdraw and that oil was going to drop. This orange snake oil salesman has to keep the charade going until the midterm elections. I'm considering starting trading and if I do, I will short the hell out of gold and oil and I will go long the Dow Jones bullshit index. These completely artificial and fraudulent markets are actually a gift the more I think about it, they are like a cash cow that never loses weight.
>it was obvious to me that he wouldn't withdraw and that oil was going to drop
Clown Jesus, you are a LIAR.
Oil will start dropping going forward, otherwise the US economy will start showing its true face and the orange conman's charade will start falling apart. I do have a point.
*never loses weight
You're welcome
Hahaha, thank you.
crude is on sale. its a premium market. BTFD!!
Price has broken above the corrective structure of a bullish flag , a good sign that the uptrend has no intention to end. In case you wish to get involved in a trade with a better R/R you better wait for a pullback at the upper parallel of the flag and then buy USOIL .
But its too volatile... But I think long is possibile
People believing fake news CNN because it's what they want to hear.
Mercy mercy.
Ohhh the irony. Fake news CNN reporting on what POTUS plans to do, and the markets swallowing it ~ hook, line, and sinker.
There are a lot of idiots out there who still see CNN as a legitimate news source.
lol 🤣
I wonder if Trump had someone leak to CNN just to fuck with them. I didn't watch it this week, did Don Lemon the journalist report that we were withdrawing from the deal? He's a journalist.
Bit of a stretch to suggest that CNN employ 'journalists'....
The markets are listening to CNN?
You know, this is the first piece of REAL financial news I've heard recently...It actually makes sense, and explains some of the moves I've seen.
I think we should ask what other entities are "listening to CNN" these days...maybe this is our 'aha!' moment.
So, whoever you are, wherever you are, STOP LISTENING TO CNN!
But I still have to wonder what idiot makes investment decisions based on what CNN says...were these guys sitting in an airport lounge when Don Lemon or Wolf Blitzer gave them this vital info? And did they all run off to sell based on that?
Called it. Nobody else on ZH did though.
CHOKE!!!!!
Trump is nothing but a blow hard. A pussy.