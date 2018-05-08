WTI/RBOB Extend Rebound After Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

WTI/RBOB prices ended the day lower but bounced a little after Trump's statement, running flat into API but a pushed WTI briefly back above $70 following a surprise crude draw (and large product draws).
API
-
Crude -1.85mm (+1mm exp)
-
Cushing +1.653m
-
Gasoline -2.055mm
-
Distillates -6.674mm - biggest draw since 2004
Surprise crude draw and big product draws broke the trend of the last two weeks...
Of course, all eyes are focused on Iran more than inventories. The U.S. decision to reinstate “the highest level of economic sanctions” on Iran will lead to gradually and modestly reduced oil production by the world’s fifth-largest producer, according to Oxford Economics.
Heading into the API data, WTI/RBOB prices were flat line after the swings around Trump's statement and CNN's fake news... and both popped a little after - with WTI tagging $70 once again...
Oil VIX tumbled after Trump -erasing yesterday's protection bid...
The next oil article will be : GARTMAN SHORTS OIL AHEAD OF THE API REPORT.
In the long run, oil drawdowns and depletion will destroy civilization.
But maybe everyone knows this.
Good time to start your Hedge.
I have about ten years of firewood still on the hoof.
We'll see how this may settle out after a week or so, I predict.
The Chinks will benefit most.
Big discount on Iranian production.
Let's see who else comes out to play, and what game it could be.
And now RBOB moves in exact sync with Oil.
The charts are identical. Of course instead of moving a few cents, RBOB moves in nickels and dimes now.
We're fucked. $70 oil is now $3.00 regular gas and $2.95 heating oil.
$800 to fill a 250 gallon tank that lasts two months in the winter will do wonders for the economy.
Summer driving season is upon us, the hordes will be jam packing the interstates! Hauling ass, texting and crashing into to each other left and right.
So, no surprise that $5.00 gasoline is just around the corner.
All except that the summer driving season is a total lie and doesn't exist.
That which is seasonally adjusted government stats is as reputable as a promise from a Clinton.
Except for the exclusive Summer Blends part.
"After Surprise Crude Inventory Draw"
MAN! This must be the most FAKE market! It's always a "surprise"...
Missing Barrels is a bigger surprise to me than some analyst with nine fingers getting his prediction wrong.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-oil-stocks-kemp-idUSKCN0WA2AQ
