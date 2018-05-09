After The Party... The Hangover: The State Of America's Debt Slaves

Authored by Wolf Richter via WolfStreet.com,
After the party, the hangover.
Total consumer credit rose 5.1% in the first quarter, compared to a year earlier, or by $184 billion, to $3.824 trillion (not seasonally adjusted), according to the Federal Reserve. This includes credit-card debt, auto loans, and student loans, but not mortgage-related debt. That 5.1% year-over-year increase isn’t setting any records – in 2011, year-over-year increases ran over 11%. But it does show that Americans are dealing with the economy and their joys and woes the American way: by piling on debt faster than the overall economy is growing.
The chart below shows the progression of consumer debt since 2006. In line with seasonal patterns for first quarters, consumer credit (not seasonally adjusted) edged down from Q4, as the spending binge of the holiday shopping season turned into hangover, an annual American ritual:
Note how the dip after the Financial Crisis – when consumers deleveraged mostly by defaulting on those debts – didn’t last long. Over the 10 years since Q1 2008, consumer debt has now surged 47%. Over the same period, the consumer price index has increased 16.9%:
Auto loans and leases for new and used vehicles rose by 3.8% from a year ago, or by $41 billion, to $1.118 trillion.
It was one of the smaller increases since the Great Recession: The peak year-over-year jumps occurred at the peak of the new vehicle sales boom in the US in Q3 2015 ($87 billion or 9%). However, the still standing records were set in Q1 and Q2 2001 near the end of the recession, with each quarter adding around $93 billion, or 16%, year-over-year.
Loan balances are impacted by prices of vehicles, number of vehicles financed, the average loan-to-value ratio, duration of prior loans (when they’re paid off), and other factors. So this chart is not necessarily a reflection of how many new and used vehicles were sold.
The green line in the chart indicates the old data. In September 2017, the Federal Reserve implemented a big adjustment of consumer credit data going back through Q4 2015. This adjustment was based on survey data collected every five years. So routine. The adjustments hit auto-loan balances disproportionately, knocking them down by $38 billion retroactively for Q4 2015. To show the distortive effect of the adjustment – and to show that it wasn’t the collapse of the car business – I added the old data in green.
Credit card debt and other revolving credit in Q1 rose 5% year-over-year (not seasonally adjusted) to $977 billion. This growth rate was down from the 5.6%-6.8% Trump-bump increases that started in Q4 2016 and ran through Q4 2017. So it was somewhat of a disappointment for those wanting to see consumers drown in high-cost (or high-profit) debt.
On a quarterly basis, and in line with seasonal patterns, revolving credit card balances fell by $52 billion from the shopping season debt-pile up in Q4, as the annual hangover began. In dollar terms it was the steepest Q4-Q1 plunge since Q1 2010. In percentage terms (-5.1%), it was the steeped since Q1 2012.
But wait… Q4 credit card balances of $1.03 trillion had been an all-time record, finally beating the record of Q4 2008. And Q1 2018, at $977 billion, set a record for any first quarter, beating Q1 2008 by a smidgen ($973 billion). So Americans did their job piling on high-profit debt.
Student loans in Q1 jumped by 5.4% ($77.8 billion) year-over-year to $1.51 trillion. While a shocking increase, it was the slowest year-over-year percent increase going back to 2007, the beginning of the data series: In fact, between 2007 and Q3 2012, these year-over-year increases ranged from 11% to 15%!
But it’s not like more people are going to college. Higher-education enrollment had peaked in 2010 and declined at least through 2015, according to the last data available from the National Center for Education Statistics. And yet, over the 10 years from Q1 2008 to Q1 2018, student loan balances soared by 146%, from $619 billion to $1.521 trillion. Over the same period, the consumer price index rose 16.9%.
Students added $902 billion to their debts over the past 10 years — a debt that will dog them for decades to come. And for most of this debt, taxpayers are on the hook. But who obtained the money?
A whole economy has sprung up around this bonanza, with entire industries getting fat: Investors in private colleges; the student housing industry, which has become an asset class within commercial real estate; companies like Apple that supply students with whatever it takes; the textbook industry; overpaid top administrators; construction companies and affiliated industries building university-owned projects, from mega-stadiums to glitzy administrative buildings; Wall Street by making it all possible; and many more. But hey, that’s how you get GDP and corporate profits to grow. It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it.
In reply to Get these coins baitchezzzz… by JibjeResearch
So..No target or Overstock coins?
In reply to Get these coins baitchezzzz… by JibjeResearch
Debt slavery caused from capitalistic exploitation of the labor class and minorities.
With the initiatives for guaranteed jobs for everyone, money will trickle up, instead of down, and debt will be paid down at a record pace. Jobs will be created through the new surge in consumer spending, and another Obama-esque expansion will begin. The same one Trump is trying to take credit for now.
Right, government-run economy is now Capitalism. Read some Rothbard, before making inane comments.
In reply to Debt slavery caused from… by gogobuffalo
Read some Keynes and Marx before spouting your nonsense.
In reply to Debt slavery caused from… by truthseeker69
gogobuffalo - if you only had a brain
In reply to Debt slavery caused from… by gogobuffalo
Guaranteed jobs equals shit quality which will spark true free market labor pricing again......just before the robots take over.
In reply to Debt slavery caused from… by gogobuffalo
Here is an interesting look at the relationship between financial stability, debt and the economic cycle:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/04/the-debt-cycle.html
It is becoming increasingly apparent that consumers learned absolutely nothing from the debt meltdown during and prior to the Great Recession.
I get this article right over an ad for some company called Lendvious that wants to lend me $50,000 for "high conviction trades to increase the margin on my margin." WTF?
Reverse targeted advertising. They sure are wily money lenders:)
In reply to I get this article right… by Kidbuck
It's a typo. S/B "high conviction traders". CBs outsourcing.
In reply to I get this article right… by Kidbuck
Paid off my debt. Stacking PMs and cash... and other things I won't mention anymoar.
Probably won't mention PMs and cash now as well.
Your PMs are safe. You could hide them on your front porch and the postman would kick them over to deliver your mail.
In reply to Paid off my debt. Stacking… by Oldguy05
"Recovery" = Debt party like the world has never seen in all of history.
And people actually think this can end well...
My God, good thing the public indoctrination camps, er schools, dumbed the masses down so they wouldn't even pass a grade 2 english test from years ago, cause that's how stupid you have to be to think this can end well.
Wow!
The thing about debt is that somebody is going to be left holding the bag. Who? You? Me? Trump? All those old farts that think their pensions are going to see them through to the bitter end? Better run it up while u still can.
Parties end one way. Political agendas end in a different way.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-human-herding-instinct/
How does a political agenda end? Usually it happens with some kind of trauma.