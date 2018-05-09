Another Step Towards Collapse Of The Petrodollar

Authored by Rory Hall via The Daily Coin,
For the past year and half a major topic throughout the alternative press has been the new Chinese oil futures contract settled/priced in yuan. The fact that China is directly challenging the Federal Reserve Note, U.S. dollar, is quite a significant change. For those that have been paying attention this new futures oil contract is nothing more than the next step in China moving completely away from the Federal Reserve Note, and the “world reserve currency” system and towards a multi-polar world with several currencies being used for international trade.
Ken Schortgen, Jr., The Daily Economist, recently penned an article about Nigeria approving a currency swap agreement with China, stating,
It has been a little more than a month since China officially began offering oil futures contracts denominated in the Yuan currency, but early results continue to be positive for this contract to over time take more and more market share from the West and the Petrodollar. And with Iran, Qatar, and even Venezuela having already agreed to buy and sell their oil in currencies other than the dollar, a new currency swap agreement signed on May 3 between Nigeria and China could mean that a fourth OPEC nation could also soon be leaving the Petrodollar.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signed a currency swap deal worth about $2.5 billion with the People’s Bank of China to provide adequate local currency liquidity for transactions between national businesses, The Punch newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a high-ranking official from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Sputnik News
While China pursued currency swaps as far back as 1997, during the “Asian financial crisis”, none of the agreements were ever activated. That all changed with the global financial meltdown in 2008. China began actively pursuing, and instituting, direct currency swaps and even went so far as to open “Renminbi Clearing Centers” around the world including Canada, the backyard of the U.S..
Beyond the moderate progress in Asian regional financial cooperation, China has signed swap agreements with approximately 30 countries since 2008 (see Table 1). The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) stated that those swap agreements were intended not only to “stabilize the international financial market,” but also to “facilitate bilateral trade and investment.”
The chart above, from CogitAsia, was produced in 2015 and does include Japan, Nigeria or France all of which are conducting direct currency swaps with China. All three nations bring something unique, economically speaking, to the table that will prove beneficial for both sides of the trade.
China now has direct currency swaps with more than 30 nations, including some of the largest economies in the world, like Japan, France, Australia to name but a few. This is all part and parcel to circumventing the world reserve currency system which punishes other nations, while at the same time strengthens the U.S. economy. What’s terrible for the rest of the world is awesome for the U.S..
China, along with a great many other nations, are ready for this system to change and balance the economic scale. When you announce to the world that your currency is someone else’s problem, the people that have the problem usually find a way to mend the problem and eliminate the situation creating the problem.
Even the gloomiest pessimists accept that a steep dollar depreciation would inflict more suffering on China and other Asian economies than on the United States. John Snow’s counterpart in the Nixon administration once told his European counterparts that “the dollar is our currency, but your problem.”
Snow could say the same to Asians today. If the dollar fell by a third against the renminbi, according to Nouriel Roubini, an economist at New York University, the People’s Bank of China could suffer a capital loss equivalent to 10 percent of China’s gross domestic product. For that reason alone, the P.B.O.C. has every reason to carry on printing renminbi in order to buy dollars.
This is exactly where we stand today.
China, along with Russia, understand this scenario all too well. These two nations, along with 30+ other nations, are making moves to be rid of the problem known as the Federal Reserve Note, U.S. dollar.
Once this “problem” is corrected the U.S. economy will change dramatically. Inflation, and according to some economist like John Williams of Shadow Stats, hyperinflation will reign down on the U.S. economy like the world has never seen or experienced before. At this juncture we can only hope cooler heads prevail and a major war doesn’t manifest to announce the coming change in our global monetary system.
Sorry george, we've got to take care of some people who is running your america.
it's nothing personal
If you can find them. And even if you did, it wouldn't solve the issue. Trillions of $ floating around....
In reply to Sorry george, we've got to… by Labworks
What this article doesn't tell you, is that fiscally speaking China is in about as bad of shape as the US Govt.
The $21 Trillion US Debt is painfully obvious; whereas China's debt load is more disguised.
But remember they are a Communist Govt, where they essentially own the banks and are responsible for them (and bank bailouts).
And China's banks are in terrible shape.
In reply to If you can find them. And… by Quantify
It's a lot easier for China to cancel debt in the sectors that the government owns... the challenge is to keep employment growing. China is addressing that by the BR and essentially taking on the task of converting 5 billion impoverished humans into paying consumers. That will keep the Chinese labor force busy for the rest of the century.
In reply to What this article doesn't… by The First Rule
There are lots of down sides and I know they don't want to do this, BUT the only way out of this for humanity against the Deep State(s) is for China and Russia to launch a joint RUB/CNY backed by Gold. And they need to be this NOW whilst they have military superiority over the US in Fifth generation jet fighters (versus the F-35 lemon) and hypersonic weapons systems. If they don't, the US will "negotiate" them into oblivion and then, when it suits them, break any agreements made after they have caught up. (See ABM Treaty and Iran as examples).
In reply to It's a lot easier for China… by Posa
Actual global currency reserve allocations:
http://thesoundingline.com/is-the-dollar-losing-its-reserve-currency-st…
In reply to There are lots of down sides… by philipat
Bring it on, baby. When you've got a rotten tooth, the best thing to do is yank it out quick so that the healing can commence. The debt-based Rothschild usury system is that rotten tooth. Flossing and brushing do nothing. You have to PULL IT (ala Larry Silverstein and Building 7).
In reply to Sorry george, we've got to… by Labworks
us debt to gdp is 103% chinas 250% europe somewhere in between? with the dalla rising with intrest rates. no wonder they want to take our guns. gota about a year depending on the wars
In reply to Sorry george, we've got to… by Labworks
Can't come soon enough. With sound money comes RARE wars.
When every nation is under one global free trade agreement and all use the same single currency, then there will be no more wars.
But will only work if under one centralised debt creation and taxation system. So who will win the race to world domination by taking all the money? Will it be the USA, China, United Nations, even the EU ( I got to throw in a joke).
or just simply the British Crown via the British Rothschilds.
Iran is the very last piece to the puzzle.
Then the co--upted shall fall.
In reply to Can't come soon enough. … by BlindMonkey
A single world currency will be the Eurozone on steroids, and it will include nations like Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Nigeria to name a few. You thought Greece was a corrupt, disorganised mess - a single world currency will crash within weeks, as the corrupt fleece the sheep on a scale never before imagined. As we have already seen, the only way for it to work is for rich nations to make direct payments to poor nations, to recycle the currency.
Perhaps we should encourage it....the reset after the reset should sort it all out, for the 500,000 still left alive.....
In reply to When every nation is under… by Xredsx
Oh yeah, the system must collapse first. Well, I do know another possible way, but this would make best seller. And the corrupted go down first, especially in the US and then Europe.
Just one form of Corruption= When one is in a position of authority and they make decisions that affect the population. And this decision is influenced by a personal gain in any type of form.
Yeap, the world just doesn't have enough land to build enough prisons.
In reply to It will be the Eurozone on… by OverTheHedge
As the Zio bucks became increasingly worthless, WAR will be their last desperate solution.
Keep dreaming boys.
The $ has plenty of pull left.
A good worldwide depression will put it right back on top.
The defeatism is pathetic here, man up you pussy-farts.
The dollar boomers speak of what they want to see, not what they really think will happen.
In reply to Keep dreaming boys. The $… by divingengineer
Engineer is more right then wrong IMO. The Petro$ will be the last fiat standing in the World Wide Debt Ponzi shell game. This will happen because the Petro$ is backed, not by full faith & credit, but by the USSA Security State. This insures that all other fiat on the planet will be sacrificed first on the alter of the Petro$. The Yen has already gone there. The Euro is teetering. PetroYuan is being implemented, and then there is the whole war on cash and the rise of crypto. Make no mistake about it. The USSA Security State will do WHATEVER is necessary to coerce every "ally" that it is in "their" best interest to sacrifice their own currency for the sake of the Petro$. It's what every Ponzi creator does. When the Ponzi starts to unravel as a few savvy "investors" realize they might be getting scammed and pull out, the Ponzi creators have to stall the complete collapse as much as possible by lying, delaying, threatening, running, etc. The USSA will do exactly the same thing in this World Wide Debt Ponzi. All that collapsed fiat "money" will flow from the dying sovereigns to the Petro$ is one last futile attempt to keep the Ponzi going because it is all they know how to do... extend and pretend.
In reply to Keep dreaming boys. The $… by divingengineer
The people holding paper are not gonna be happy. Those of us with metal? Welp, get ready. I would love to go farm shopping.
China will get...
1. The PetroYuan, the BRI, and made in China 2025.
The only way to stop it is WW3.
WW3 will go through Russia.
Most of us on ZH are irrelevant.
Best Wishes to all :)
It may be possible that enough sane voices in the US Predator Class emerge to steer a different course that accepts the US as just another nation that has to cooperate with everyone else on the planet, and not a singular Hyper-Power controlling the Universe. Sounds like a better option than nuclear annihilation. I imagine It would take the likes of Gates- Kochs- Bezos- Buffet to ally with some honest elements of the US military to pull this off...
In reply to China will get... 1. The… by JibjeResearch
Central bank of nigeria... I got that email too. Sounds like a better spam filter is needed.
And why is holding paper Yuan any better than dollars? Paper is paper.
https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/koos-jansen/the-gold-backed-oil-yuan-futures-contract-myth/
It's a little better because China is growing, but eventually reaches the USD's age ...
In reply to And why is holding paper… by Quantify
I don't see how owning Chinese paper is better than owning U.S. paper. China has far more poverty than the U.S. And most Chinese millionaires have stated they wish to immigrate, so what does that tell you.
http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/08/investing/china-eb5-visa-trend/index.html
In reply to It's a little better because… by JibjeResearch
Make my day !
China, a thriving country far surpassing the USA's debt-ridden shitshow of an economy, tells their people to load up on GOLD. What does that tell you about their expectations of the US Dollar?
According to this article the Chinese government owns no gold and therefore doesn't back it's currency with it.
Quickly ‘the story’ by Nikkei transformed through the blogosphere where analysts suggested the gold in SGE vaults would back the yuan. The problem with this theory is that gold in SGE vaults, (i) isn’t owned by the Chinese government, and (ii) isn’t allowed to be exported from the Chinese domestic market (not very convenient for foreign oil producers). Then analysts suggested the gold in vaults of the Shanghai International Gold Exchange (SGEI) would do the job. But SGEI gold, (i) isn’t owned by the Chinese government either, and (ii) can only have been sourced in the international gold market, payed for with US dollars. So much for the oil-gold trade circumventing US dollars as presented by Nikkei.
https://www.bullionstar.com/blogs/koos-jansen/the-gold-backed-oil-yuan-futures-contract-myth/
In reply to China, a thriving country… by H H Henry P P …
Better for chinese to load up on gold, it is a holding pattern, than to buy foreign goods, smuggle it out or buy scarce domestic resources. Managing China would be horrendous like 12 D herding >billion cats.
Based on what I have seen in Australia
In reply to China, a thriving country… by H H Henry P P …
"like the world has never seen or experienced before"
Nope. Look, about 50% of dollars are outside the US. Those coming home won't cause hyperinflation. 10 years of pain yes... Currency collapse, no.
If interest rates increase to match the inflation then no problem. If not, then the race is on.
EURO collapse will have money rushing into usd.
Then when the value of the USD goes up, US' own debt will be punishing, debt anywhere in USD will be hard to pay and then comes USD hyperinflation. Thats SHTF point. so ses martin armstrong.
OK so basically USD is a buy until post-Euro-collapse? Cleanest dirty shirt and all. Seriously though, all currencies are intentionally devalued (taxed) so why hold any more than you need to?
In reply to EURO collapse will have… by keep the basta…
A war in which they'll loose everything they gained whilst the dollar was the world currency.
Can these doom porn experts at least learn to fucking spell?
It's "rain down on," not "reign down on," dipshit.
Doom-posting is difficult in a foreign language. Either that or they're (there/their!!?) high-school dropouts.
In reply to Can these doom porn experts… by deepelemblues
"with several currencies being used for international trade"
That is a nice way of saying, The death of the current reserve currency.
Can't we just drone those countries which don't use the dollar? </sarc> for those with short memories
China to be declared a terrorist nation or one who funds terrorism in 3...2...1...
This irrevocably insane.
In spite of BO’s best efforts, the US emerged energy independent from the 20th century. Everything 20th century is old world economics after US energy independence. The US is the center of the economic universe. We need to stretch our wings in the utter domination of global economics. The world will bow to the American economic feat of the ages. The US is in every way the global hegemon. China and Russia are already defeated by the US economic might. For 10 years they have wasted their efforts on BRICS. The BRICS are a disaster. The petro$ is supreme and has no competition for 100 years. Relish the blessing as a US citizen!
US economics has and never had anything to do with politics but everything to do with global demographics and US geography. There is no comparative economic hegemon competitor to the US. Flim-flam economists may portend otherwise in China’s stead, but the reality is ended with the 21st century US petro$ supremacy. Lib media has forgotten the term. The US petro$ supremacy rules the world and has already determined the future in spite of the Obama era rejection of US manifest destiny. The US economic potential transcends Keynesian theory.
Only a fool would align with the BRICS, Iran, ChiComs and Russia. Stay away from the idiots if you have a lick of sense.