Australia Bans Payments Over $10k, Unleashes "Mobile Strike Teams" In War On Cash

As Australia struggles to maintain its unprecedented 104-quarter-long streak of uninterrupted economic growth, lawmakers are intensifying the country's "war on cash" - ostensibly part of a crackdown on "criminal gangs" that are smuggling drugs and/or people into the island nation and companies that are trying to cheat their taxes.
To wit, Australia's government has introduced an economy-wide payment limit of $10,000 for transactions conducted in cash, which, according to News.au, will help (in the aussie slang) "keep dishonest tradies and businesses from rorting the system by taking cash in hand."
From July 1, 2019, cash payments of more than $10,000 made to businesses for goods and services will be banned as the Turnbull Government seeks to crack down on the $50 billion "black economy."
The law was purportedly inspired by instances of large purchases - yachts, sports cars and other luxury items - being made in cash and the tax not being reported.
Perhaps the most - um - striking element of the proposal is the introduction of "mobile strike teams" to catch businesses engaging in the act of conducting an illicit cash transaction.
Treasurer Scott Morrison said the Black Economy Standing Taskforce will be beefed up to detect people making sneaky cash transactions through a rigorous identification system and "mobile strike teams".
A black economy hotline will also be set up to allow people to dob in anyone who may be cheating the system.
Meanwhile, Australia's federal law enforcement are setting up a hotline for people to call in and "dob on their neighbors" who are violating the cash payments rule...
...And the Australian taxation office is stepping up audits and upgrading its data analysis tools to help catch businesses that violate the law.
It said the taskforce had identified examples of "large undocumented cash payments being made for houses, cars, yachts, agricultural crops and commodities," which contribute to the $50 billion black economy and "hurt honest businesses."
The Australian Taxation Office will also carry out more audits and improve its data analytics in its effort to curb money laundering and criminal activity.
The law is slated to take effect in 2019. After that, transactions involving businesses will need be routed through checks or electronic means. But transactions between individuals and financial institutions.
The government will also overhaul how it handles the Australian Business Register, including possibly imposing more stringent requirements on renewing businesses' operating licenses.
“This will be bad news for criminal gangs, terrorists and those who are just trying to cheat on their tax or get a discount for letting someone else cheat on their tax...
It’s not clever. It’s not OK. It’s a crime.”
Australian lawmakers have backed the new system, which was introduced by the country's Treasurer, Scott Morrison in his annual speech introducing his proposed national budget.
In its response, the government said it agreed with or supported the majority of the recommendations, including potentially requiring wages to be paid into bank accounts, effectively outlawing cash-in-hand payments. Workers in the "gig economy" will also face greater scrutiny. The government said it was "encouraging the transition to a digital society."
Of course, while the government says its new system is targeted at criminals, we suspect there might be an ulterior motive: Given the rash of foreign investment that has propped up Australia's housing and asset markets, the government is merely trying to stop a flood of capital from leaving the country - particularly now that rising interest rates in the developed world are making its bonds and currency less attractive by comparison.
Comments
Gubment rules yo ass, bitch.
Only politicians can use large cash for criminal activities. Fucking world is insane.
In reply to Gubment rules yo ass, bitch. by GOSPLAN HERO
So are you guys starting to figure out how and why crypto wins this war... finally?
In reply to Only politicians can use… by TahoeBilly2012
You should enlighten us. Explain how any digital currency wins anything, other than mass manipulation and scrutiny. I see how crypto helps facilitate the end game toward cashless societies. I'm connecting those dots with ease. The best way to get peasants to voluntarily give up more freedom is to trick them into doing it on their own accord. It's the oldest gig in the book.
In reply to So are you guys starting to… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Check out Cloudcoin... NOT blockchain based and completely anonymous if you put some thought into how you conduct transactions...
In reply to You should enlighten us. … by Decoherence
Aussies, prepare to pay in kind.
Got any ass(ets)?
In reply to Check out Cloudcoin... NOT… by leftcoastfool
bring it, leak!
1st, no guns
2nd, no cash
next, no porn!
In reply to They'll pay in by Leakanthrophy
'ostensibly part of a crackdown on "criminal gangs" that are smuggling drugs and/or people into the island nation'
More lies from government.
I know someone who works for the Aust. Federal Police as a forensics expert fighting in the front line against serious drug importation into Oz.
This team is profoundly under-resourced, over-worked and constantly facing budget cuts and manpower reduction.
In reply to Check out Cloudcoin... NOT… by leftcoastfool
See, here's the problem with crypto vs. the government. An encrypted blockchain that can't be decrypted is pointless, right? If somebody somewhere can decrypt one, the government agencies can, too. It may be more expensive for them, but hey, they have all of your money that they need to do it. And they will.
In reply to So are you guys starting to… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Political bribes will obviously be exempt from the ruling.
In reply to Only politicians can use… by TahoeBilly2012
Buying a yacht with chest full of cash..ok, red flags and sirens...it shouldn't be illegal, but it should be investigated.
Well, not to worry, you can still buy Real-Estate in the USA, millions in cash, no questions asked thanks the lobbying effort of the National Association Realtors.
PS. Before you downvote me assholes, if you and I have to pay our tax on a $3000 used F'ing car, then some SOB buying a yacht can pay his too.
In reply to Political bribes will… by JuliaS
All debts, public and private . ALL .
In reply to . by FireBrander
So they get all the hassles of Islam and none of the benefits of hawala
In reply to All debts, public and… by TBT or not TBT
How's about none at all? Transfer of ownership of property between two parties has what to do with a 3rd party again?
In reply to . by FireBrander
The world is now insane, true. But it is about to be turned upside down into sanity.
Australia is a victim of the banking takeover plans of the Satanic Jews. Make no mistake about it. Money and guns or their absence are forms of either freedom—or slavery and death. Which will it be?
They took the guns in Australia, like they just will never be able to do in America, for instead of evil false flag attempts continuing, the time has come to take down the evil. The real crocodile hunter, the man they made a movie out of, two in fact—he refused to give up his guns. And? They killed him over their down under. Did that make your Rothschild news? Did the skulduggery low down Satanic Jews report their murder?
In order for the world to live, Satanic Judaic Zionism must die.
The ignorant evil Black Magic Black Hat Bullies of the World wanted to rule the world. Such sick ignorance will not be allowed upon the World Stage any longer.
In reply to Only politicians can use… by TahoeBilly2012
The boot on the neck is pressing down harder at this point.
Do not allow this to happen!!!
In reply to The world is now insane,… by SocratesSolves
guess we are gona need crypto cash to pay off politicians, and for the see eye aa to launder drug money..
In reply to Only politicians can use… by TahoeBilly2012
It's not clever. It's inhumane . It's statism uber alles . Sieg Heil, mates!
In reply to Gubment rules yo ass, bitch. by GOSPLAN HERO
I mean ... what the fuck happenned to Australia ??? Is this the type of country they died for on the Kokoda Track? I dont think so.
In reply to Gubment rules yo ass, bitch. by GOSPLAN HERO
The New World Order Jews are attacking the corners in their insane quest for world domination.
Time for them to be permanently removed from the World Stage.
In reply to I mean ... what the fuck… by Disgruntled Goat
They'll just have to carry it over to Vancouver or SF and buy a few houses while everyone looks the other way....
Of course is targeted at criminals. Make it illegal to use cash (large amounts for now) and all those using cash are now criminals.
Everybody is a criminal once the bar for criminality is lowered enough, and regulation is spread wide enough . Then government can get things done .
In reply to Of course is targeted at… by Frito
Yes, you are right. Governments should be controlling immigration at the borders. I thought Australia was one of countries doing that successfully.
In reply to Everybody is a criminal once… by TBT or not TBT
"Anyone who thinks it's smart to cut immigration is sentencing Australia to poverty."
Malcolm Turnbull
In reply to Yes, you are right… by Endgame Napoleon
Australia is following the UK model and going completely
FASCIST
In reply to "Anyone who thinks it's… by Friedrich not Salma
No surprise, considering that Australia is part of the British Commonwealth.
In reply to Australia is following the… by Perimetr
Conquest's laws of bureaucracy hold that any organization that is not formally conservative from the beginning always turns leftist. I.e. Progressive authoritarian . Parliaments can legislate away rights at will in these countries that lack a Constitution listing what governments cannot do, how government is limited in scope and powers, and what its limited core mission is, securing natural rights . Take guns "Please!" cry the subjects of mere parliaments , mere democracies.
In reply to No surprise, considering… by GunnerySgtHartman
When you have a brick-and-mortar shop, it is hard to compete with the merchants working from home. They pay taxes, but it is not like having to come up with thousands in quarterly taxes every few months in a shop. It sets up an unfair playing field.
When noncitizens work for cash, it undercuts contractors who pay higher taxes, licensing fees and all of the rest, but the other thing that helps noncitizens to undercut citizens is the welfare state.
If your rent and grocery bills are paid by taxpayers, you do not have to charge as much for your services.
It sounds like they also have a bunch of people with a lot of money, trying to bypass taxes when making huge purchases. They probably avoid the fees of the poor, straight-commission real estate agents, too.
This could be taken too far, though, morphing into a surveillance state, policed by neighbors, like the one in China with the “social points.”
In reply to Of course is targeted at… by Frito
Could end up as a surveillance state? Australia is one of, if not the most regulated and surveilled nation of clueless "nongs" in the world. They have little to no idea of the philosophy liberty. They actually demand that they be surveilled. Their civil liberties union actually lobbied the government and then advised the surveillance "communities" on how to set up surveillance across the country.
In reply to When you have a brick-and… by Endgame Napoleon
Do criminals usually I’ve a fuck about laws?
They will split purchases, not rocket science.
In reply to Of course is targeted at… by Frito
"The queen she ain't no human being"
got bitcoin?
You betcha!
In reply to got bitcoin? by AgainstYourThought
Monero ?
Yet another excellent choice!
In reply to Monero ? by whatsupdoc
"Crypto. It's Australian for money."
"That's not money. THAT is money."
Uptick for the sly Crocodile Dundee reference. A bit strained, but fair enough, sport!
In reply to "Crypto. It's Australian for… by Friedrich not Salma
Fair dinkum?
In reply to Uptick for the sly Crocodile… by BarnacleBill
More government oppression. Someone forgot to tell the guy thats our money they are stealing.
Well, at least the Aussies have their firearms to protect themselves from their increasingly totalitarian government...oh wait!
The Australian gun confiscation got no more than 15% of the estimated weaponry in private hands there . Something the Hillary campaign didn't mention . Try that shit in the USA and see what happens .
In reply to Well, at least the Aussies… by holdbuysell
Bank run incoming.
Yep. If you live in Australia and have more than a month worth of rent in any bank account, pull your money out now.
In reply to Bank run incoming. by Bunga Bunga
That is a good idea to keep a month’s worth of rent in the bank, especially with the quality of the churn jobs.
In reply to Yep. If you live in… by JuliaS
Of course if you folks down under had weapons, you could form strike teams against the strike teams. Seriously ... The f'in government prints the money then tries to prevent its use??
Every "Border Wars" show I've watched showed contraband cash denominations in $10, $20, and rarely $50 bills when confiscated. The whole criminal argument is complete fabrication. Surprise!!!
They willingly handed them in for their own safety. Government now keeps them safe from terrorism and home invaders.
In reply to Of course if you folks down… by Throat-warbler…
Bitbugs; please notice how paper cash transactions are discreet, private, and un-taxable. Also take special notice how governments want a digital economy in order to eliminate the aforementioned characteristics of money. Are you paying attention?
Fuckers.
The folks in big debt don't have cash so they don't even consider what this means. The insiders have work arounds. The rest of us are damned.
Fucking douchebags. I love how government always criminalizes free exchange of anything.
If they were serious, the law would go into effect today and it would bar any cash exchanges of $1 or more.
Really, you pussy ass-hatted degenerate useless morons!
Ban it all now, fuckeheads. See what happens. Dob in yer neighbors? How about lob in a grenade to the tax bureau.
Fuck you. Fuck Australia. Fuck anybody who doesn't deal in cash.