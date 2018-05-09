Avenatti Screws Up? Stormy's Lawyer Wrongly Accuses Two "Michael Cohens" Of Fraudulent Payments

We are just getting started...— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 8, 2018
Two men named Michael Cohen with no relation to President Trump are fuming after porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, wrongly accused them of receiving "possibly fraudulent" payments.
Avenatti released a seven-page dossier on Tuesday containing various claims of financial malfeasance by President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. "But there is one problem with the document," writes the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross...
two of the allegedly “fraudulent” payments were made to men named Michael Cohen who have no affiliation with Trump.
Avenatti’s report includes a section listing “possible fraudulent and illegal financial transactions” involving Trump’s lawyer. One of the payments is a $4,250 wire transfer from a Malaysian company, Actuarial Partners, to a bank in Toronto.
The other is a $980 transfer from a Kenyan bank to Bank Hapoalim — the largest bank in Israel. -Daily Caller
In an email sent by one of the misidentified Michael Cohens to the Daily Caller, Avenetti is excoriated for not doing more research before releasing information.
“You are surely aware of the fact that this is an extremely common name and would request that you take care before involving innocent parries [sic] in this sordid affair,” wrote Cohen, who told Avenatti he is an international consultant who was paid by Actuarial Partners for work on a project in Tanzania. (Chuck Ross, Daily Caller)
“Actuarial Partners have already received inquiries from the press in this regard, and we would like to see this scurrilous rumour spiked as soon as possible.”
Full email from a Canadian Michael Cohen to Avenatti regarding Avenatti's flagging of "suspicious" wire transfers. https://t.co/DKfhFvnWfA @dailycaller pic.twitter.com/4iOqQ4VilV— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 9, 2018
Israeli news outlet Haaretz found the other Cohen which Avenatti misidentified.
“Mr. Cohen received one wire transfer in the amount of $980.00 from a Kenyan bank from account holders Netanel Cohen and Stav Hayun to an account in Israel at Bank Hapoalim,” Avenatti wrote in his dossier.
“I’ve never heard of Michael Cohen, and I have no connection to this affair,” said Netanel Cohen - who acknowledged to Haaretz that he transferred money to his brother, Michael Cohen, from his Kenyan bank account.
How did Avenatti obtain this information?
Earlier today we reported that the Treasury Department's inspector general has launched an investigation into how the confidential banking information for Essential Consultants LLC, the company controlled by President Trump’s personal attorney, was leaked, reports the Washington Post.
Rich Delmar, counsel to the inspector general, said that in response to media reports the office is “inquiring into allegations” that Suspicious Activity Reports on Cohen’s banking transactions were “improperly disseminated.”
And as Chuck Ross points out - It remains a mystery how the financial records of a completely separate Michael Cohen would have ended up in the tranche of documents provided to Avenatti.
The Michael Cohen linked to Trump did however receive payments from AT&T, Novartis and Columbus Nova - a firm linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. While Avenatti's original reporting suggested that Columbus Nova was "controlled" by Vekselberg, Columbus hit back in a statement saying that the report was patently untrue.
"Columbus Nova is a management company solely owned and controlled by Americans," the statement said. "After the inauguration, the firm hired Michael Cohen as a business consultant regarding potential sources of capital and potential investments in real estate and other ventures. Reports today that Viktor Vekselberg used Columbus Nova as a conduit for payments to Michael Cohen are false. The claim that Viktor Vekselberg was involved or provided any funding for Columbus Nova's engagement of Michael Cohen is patently untrue. Neither Viktor Vekselberg nor anyone else other than Columbus Nova's owners, were involved in the decision to hire Cohen or provided funding for his engagement."
Novartis, meanwhile, defended their payments to Cohen for "healthcare" matters - and said that after they held their first meeting in March 2017, determined that Cohen would be "unable to provide the services that Novartis had anticipated related to US health-care policy matters" - while AT&T says they paid Cohen for insight into the innerworkings of President Trump.
Cohen used the same firm, Essential Consultants, to route a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) in 2016 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with President Trump over a decade ago. Daniels is now suing Cohen and Trump to get out of the non-disclosure agreement.
He's fucked. LOL!
"Reports today that Viktor Vekselberg used Columbus Nova as a conduit for payments to Michael Cohen are false. The claim that Viktor Vekselberg was involved or provided any funding for Columbus Nova's engagement of Michael Cohen is patently untrue. Neither Viktor Vekselberg nor anyone else other than Columbus Nova's owners, were involved in the decision to hire Cohen or provided funding for his engagement."
So, once again, the Russia connection is complete and utter bullshit, refuted in 48 hours. But few who listen to the MSM will have their initial impression changed. Trump-Pornstar-Russia.
In reply to He's fucked. LOL! by navy62802
It won't even make it to the Alinsky Sunday Nuuuz Shows...lol.
In reply to "Reports today that Viktor… by Bastiat
I'm the real Michael Cohen!
In reply to It won't even make it to the… by nmewn
A new reality tv show in the works ..
Meet the Cohens ...
By the way, that REAL Michael Cohen is one slippery bastard ..
In reply to I'm the real Michael Cohen! by ParkAveFlasher
Trump on the campaign trail: "Russia, please help me out and release the e-mail you hacked from Hillary."
Trump today: "I've unleashed the Treasury Dept to prosecute Avenatti for leaking confidential information."
In reply to A new reality tv show in the… by Giant Meteor
This asshole is one step above a strip mall lawyer.
His Mom bought him that suit.
In reply to Trump on the campaign trail:… by ml8ml8
He thinks this his route to fame.
Or, he was the chosen atty to handle the stormy issue with marching orders to cause chaos for trump and cohen , being fed this info, in return for something for him.
In reply to This asshole is one step… by JRobby
Another fucked-up Steele dossier that names the wrong individuals? Hope Gloria All-venatti drops dead...
In reply to He thinks this his route to… by Hal n back
Malicious falsehood can be expensive. The perp knew or should have known the info was false. very reckless.
His insurance probably doesn't cover maliciously slandering/libeling people.
oi vey!
In reply to He thinks this his route to… by Hal n back
Somebody dirty at that bank did a search for wires to "Michael Cohen"? Seems like they should have searched by account number, rather than name. These mistakes should provide a clue as to where the data leaked from. From there to the person responsible should then be easy. Somebody is going to prison.
In reply to He thinks this his route to… by Hal n back
Will be thrown out in the courts after ilegal leaking by FBI.
In reply to Somebody dirty at that bank… by Kafir Goyim
ml8:
You're one dumb bastard.
The first line was blatant sarcasm.
The second line is a blatant lie you posted - Trump didn't unleash Treasury, Treasury unleashed itself.
People like you are such pieces of shit . . .
In reply to Trump on the campaign trail:… by ml8ml8
Giant:
All of you aware, of course, that Avenatti is an opposition researcher for Rahm Emmanuel.
You are aware of that, aren't you?
The coup d'etat goes far beyond DC.
However, at every turn, Hillary Clinton shows up with Hillary's Whore Corps shoveling the shit.
It is my greatest wish that the Treasurery Dept. won't play any games with these criminals in open rebellion against the legitimately elected government of the Unitied States; since we know the FBI/DOJ is hopelssly lost as a criminal enterprise (redacted to protect national security your ass . . . ), perhaps this opportunity for Treasury to do the indicting will result in seeing Mueller et. al charged for their criminal activities.
PS: For those dumbasses who still don't understand why Trump doiesn't just move in and unplug thier criminal operation, perhaps you should consider that without doing anything more than sending out tweets, the coup d"etat participants continue to self-indict.
How do you think a guy like Trump gets to be a guy like Trump?
By letting his enemies sign their own Death Warrants, that's how.
In reply to A new reality tv show in the… by Giant Meteor
Good post.
In reply to Giant: All of you aware, of… by MarsInScorpio
I'm Spartacus ..
In reply to I'm the real Michael Cohen! by ParkAveFlasher
Winning moar every day it seems.
In reply to I'm Spartacus .. by mrdenis
Someone feeding tainted info to Meuller to see where it leaks to pinpoint the leaker and hang them by their own petard? Mole hunt? Or just extreme incompetence? Either way, how are the transaction info finding its way to this cunt?
In reply to It won't even make it to the… by nmewn
He didn't check anything and that means he trusted his source with good authority. Not incompetence on his part.
In reply to Someone feeding tainted info… by ghengis86
;-)
"Either way, how are the transaction info finding its way to this cunt?"
A certain someone mentioned something like that this very morning...
"I would certainly hope it did not come from Cohens own records which were purloined/confiscated/stolen by government agents who raided his office, apartment & home and which are now UNDER SEAL awaiting a special master to go through them for relevancy...why, that would be, oh, what should we call that...a criminal offense?
That certainly fits the Mueller/Schneiderman/Comey/Brennan modus operandi, doesn't it?"
Personally, I think it's the sexual role playing, Mueller Attack Poodle #MeToo Supporting When Not Beating The Shit Out Of Womynz, the former (now "retired") AG of NY one Eric Schneiderman...lol.
Now, wouldn't that be a hoot?
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11640837#comment-11640837
In reply to Someone feeding tainted info… by ghengis86
Well considering Muellers past of jailing innocent men just because he can I would not be so cocky Mr. Cohen living in canada, Heir Mueller will get you anyways, just because he is a nut with a badge and your name is Cohen
In reply to Someone feeding tainted info… by ghengis86
I suggest the Treasury investigators break into his office and home, then seize all his records.
In reply to Someone feeding tainted info… by ghengis86
looks like this judge "kimba" is bunny ears deep in the russia payoff mess to keep helliary insulated.
now add roger stone's commentary as he (((repeatedly))) wears his black/white checkerboard tie condemning the circus maximus, all the while having been a lobbyist for nxivm & you gotchu a swamp full of sluts n pedos.
with the number of resignations in CONgress, i can't help but see the A21 dissolution of the swamp & replaced with the well thought out agenda of 2 governors per state...1 homed in the district of criminals.
folks this is fu'd up!
in other news...why would sherwin williams take the hit for lead paint while it was still in gasoline? was it really cuz po chillens was eat'n lead sammich's?
these think tanks are wicked smart covering all the agenda bases...it blocks 5G.
we're screwed.
In reply to "Reports today that Viktor… by Bastiat
Vekselberg is co-chairman of the Skolkovo project which is a known Russian intelligence operation used to steal US military technology. 28 of the 30 participating Russian corporations in the Skolkovo project donated to the Clinton Foundation. Coincidence?
In reply to "Reports today that Viktor… by Bastiat
The owner of Columbus Nova is a Russian immigrant with dual citizenship, he's directly related to Vekselberg and until a month ago Columbus Nova advertised as a subsidiary of Vekselberg's company - Renova
In reply to "Reports today that Viktor… by Bastiat
"After significant investigation..." - demoncrat hack Michael Avenatti ;-)
In reply to He's fucked. LOL! by navy62802
It was already the case Mueller deserved scrutiny (the 9/11 anthrax clusterfuck, Uranium 1 to start) but given all the leaks including this... why isnt DOJ onvestigating his ‘team’ for the leaks?
Oh... Rosenswamp. If only Trump could fire him, and start playing offense with the swamprats, eh?
Always remember, Mueller’s Potemkin ‘collision’ investigation is about November...
In reply to "After significant… by nmewn
And don't forget the Whitey Bulger case, where Mueller let known innocents rot in jail.
In reply to It was already the case… by Jesus von Einstein
Fucking pedo king, Sessions, behind all of this.
In reply to It was already the case… by Jesus von Einstein
This attorney is simply an attention hog... He'll say anything in order to get on TV and he has a client that is pretty much the same...
And since everything he is doing is slamming Trump, all the Lib news and cable stations are giving him plenty of air time....
In reply to He's fucked. LOL! by navy62802
That was quick.
In reply to He's fucked. LOL! by navy62802
Well, he is representing a 'porn star'.
In reply to He's fucked. LOL! by navy62802
Oy Vay!
In reply to He's fucked. LOL! by navy62802
I saw a report that it is prince alaweed paying the bills in the background. Stormy and mixmaster Mike just sit back, snort peruvian marching powder and throw shitburgers. And CNN eats it up.
In reply to He's fucked. LOL! by navy62802
LOL.....Stormy's lawyers sucks more than she does.....
You were the sunshine, baby, whenever you smiled
But I call you Stormy today
All of a sudden that ole rain's fallin' down
And my world is cloudy and gray
You've gone away
Oh Stormy, oh Stormy
Bring back that sunny day
Where indeed is he getting such information? This little prick needs to go down, hard.
NSA database,"all about " inquiry.
In reply to Where indeed is he getting… by Bastiat
Possible, but who's feeding it to him?
In reply to NSA database,"all about "… by Winston Churchill
Columbus Nova is basically the holding company for Cyalume.... its heavily involved in Israeli Defense contracts.
https://www.theofficialboard.com/org-chart/cyalume-technologies#893560
In reply to Where indeed is he getting… by Bastiat
That’s what Stormy said
In reply to Where indeed is he getting… by Bastiat
I'm going out on a limb and saying they need to now raid this guy, because if he has info from 2 random guys with the same name - he has illegally accessed a whole lot of peoples' information.
In reply to Where indeed is he getting… by Bastiat
Libel?
And slander.
Although libel is potentially a criminal offense.
In reply to Libel? by bh2
A Michael here and a Cohen there ...who cares as long as some mud gets flung around.
The Treasury Department cares apparently.
In reply to A Michael here and a Cohen… by Captain Nemo d…
I look forward to Stefanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels getting the used tampon treatment from the Democratic Party establishment when this fly fart in a tornado gets blown away.
Beginning to think the whole thing is a giant ruse to push her “memoir”.
Maybe for her. But Cohen is a democrat operator--they are using her to slime Trump. Their only objective is to keep this smelly mess in the news cycle. It is a Mockingbird psyop.
In reply to Beginning to think the whole… by black rifles a…
Only a complete dumbazz believes anything about this Russia bullshit! That is more than 80% of the democratic base
In reply to Maybe for her. But Cohen is… by Bastiat
Cohen took 500K from Columbus Nova, a front co. for the Israeli govt defense contractor Cyalume
https://www.theofficialboard.com/org-chart/cyalume-technologies#893560
In reply to Maybe for her. But Cohen is… by Bastiat