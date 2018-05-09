Bernie's (Latest) Boondoggle

Authored by Daniel Mitchell via International Liberty blog,
When I wrote about “crazy Bernie Sanders” in 2016, I wasn’t just engaging in literary hyperbole. The Vermont Senator is basically an unreconstructed leftist with a disturbing affinity for crackpot ideas and totalitarian regimes.
His campaign agenda that year was an orgy of new taxes and higher spending.
Though it’s worth noting that he’s at least crafty enough to steer clear of pure socialism. He wants massive increases in taxes, spending, and regulation, but even he doesn’t openly advocate government ownership of factories.
Then again, there probably wouldn’t be any factories to nationalize if Sanders was ever successful in saddling the nation with a Greek-sized public sector.
He’s already advocated a “Medicare-for-All” scheme with a 10-year price tag of $15 trillion, for instance. And now he has a new multi-trillion dollar proposal for guaranteed jobs.
In a column for the Washington Post, Robert Samuelson dissects Bernie’s latest vote-buying scheme. Here’s a description of what Senator Sanders apparently wants.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants the federal government to guarantee a job for every American willing and able to work. The proposal sounds compassionate and enlightened, but in practice, it would almost certainly be a disaster. …Just precisely how Sanders’s scheme would work is unclear, because he hasn’t yet submitted detailed legislation. However, …a job-guarantee plan devised by economists at Bard College’s Levy Economics Institute…suggests how a job guarantee might function. …anyone needing a job could get one at a uniform wage of $15 an hour, plus health insurance (probably Medicare) and other benefits (importantly: child care). When fully deployed, the program would create 15 million public-service jobs, estimate the economists. …the federal government would pay the costs, the program would be administered by states, localities and nonprofit organizations.
As you might expect, the fiscal costs would be staggering (and, like most government programs, would wind up being even more expensive than advertised).
This would be huge: about five times the number of existing federal jobs (2.8 million) and triple the number of state government jobs (5 million). …The proposal would add to already swollen federal budget deficits. The Bard economists put the annual cost at about $400 billion. …overall spending is likely underestimated.
But the budgetary costs would just be the beginning.
Bernie’s scheme would basically destroy a big chunk of the job market since people in low-wage and entry-level jobs would seek to take advantage of the new government giveaway.
…uncovered workers might stage a political rebellion or switch from today’s low-paying private-sector jobs to the better-paid public-service jobs… The same logic applies to child-care subsidies.
And there are many other unanswered questions about how the plan would work.
Does the federal government have the managerial competence to oversee the creation of so many jobs? …Can the new workers be disciplined? …Finally, would state and local governments substitute federally funded jobs for existing jobs that are supported by local taxes?
If the plan ever got adopted, the only silver lining to the dark cloud is that it would provide additional evidence that government programs don’t work.
The irony is that, by assigning government tasks likely to fail, the advocates of activist government bring government into disrepute.
But that silver lining won’t matter much since a bigger chunk of the population will be hooked on the heroin of government dependency.
In other words, just as it’s now difficult to repeal Obamacare even though we know it doesn’t work, it also would be difficult to repeal make-work government jobs.
So we may have plenty of opportunity to mock Bernie Sanders, but he may wind up with the last laugh.
P.S. Regarding getting people into productive work, I figure the least destructive approach would be “job training” programs.
Beyond that, I’m not sure whether make-work government jobs are more harmful or basic income is more harmful.
Remember where this commie honeymooned. In Russia.
Exsqueeze Me Bernie, If You have skills to bring to the workplace; You will get paid well, Duh!
Wasn't it the USSR back then?
Yes. I was wrong. You are correct. Bernie and wifey honeymooned in the USSR. Duly noted!
Meh. Who cares? We have a magic printing press. Everything is free right?
Socialism = Covet thy neighbors stuff.
Socialism = pay some thugs to take everything away from everyone else.
Nailed it!
" Bernie’s scheme would basically destroy a big chunk of the job market since people in low-wage and entry-level jobs would seek to take advantage of the new government giveaway."
It would destroy a big chunk of the job market, because of the taxes required to fund it, and thereby the program itself would collapse.
Nothing costs everything and this is all an illusion, just give up.
Or just move to Colorado, smoke a whole shitload of weed and just stop worrying so much.
Wat's all the fuss about?
It's all free, right?
Hey that fruit loop was almost potus.
Why do you have to insult fruit loops like that?
Yeah, we already had a fruity president who liked to be covered in 'milk'.
That milk is from someone else's cow.
While I do agree with the basic theory of 'right to work', the practical application of it is a difficult thing. You can bet your bottom dollar that these programs would be offered almost exclusively to non-whites.
"Right to Work" does not include "Somebody is FORCED to hire (and pay) me". You seem to have the two concepts confused.
FWIW Dept:
Two of Virginia's founding fathers ,James (Drafted the Constitution of 1789) Madison and Thomas (3rd POTUS) Jefferson recognized the necessity of National Power to deal with 'Foreign Affairs... but both feared the effects of Power on internal Liberty! Jefferson considered that government best which governed least. Madison qualified this proposition with the observation that, when government power dipped below a certain degree of "energy and independence... the direct tendency is to further degrees of relaxation, until the abuses of Liberty beget a sudden transition to an undue degree of Power. It is a melancholy reflection that Liberty should be equally exposed to danger whether the Government have to much or too little Power."
"Madison wrote about this to Hamilton: "What a perversion of the Natural Order of 'things'[!] to make 'power' the primary and central object of the social system, and 'liberty' but its satellite" he wrote (1792)
end quoted passage 'The Jay Treaty'
Ps. Alexander (1st SoT/ founded USA 1st Bank of the United States (1791 [20 yrs term]) 1811. Hamilton was power hungry and a crazed British cryptic Aristocrat. [And], Aaron Burr was the bearer of his torch for the British Aristocracy (Monarchy) that killed Hamilton in a duel. Burr was to take the Northern (NEW YORK Capitalist/ Mercantile/ Commerce Banks to new heights of malfeasance ) states that would eventually cause the 'war of 1812', [and]... the 2nd Bank of the United States, which fomented the 'Civil War'.
Note: Aaron Burr ran against Thomas Jefferson for POTUS in 1800! AMAZING!?!
perfect....keep lowering the pay of government workers to allow more workers for the same amount! But just Government workers!
An article predictably sillier than many of Sanders' ideas. Plays to ZH's cartoon view of Socialism, which is not welfarism - that's what the US has now, and what ALL systems tend to degenerate into.
In the old days, the US was every-man-for-himself. Different now. From Wall St down, EVERYONE demanding Washington kick in when things go wrong. But - the self image is still that we're proudly 'non-socialist' and fiercely independent! So that way, no one wants to pay for it, and we subscribe to bigoted nonsense like private does everything better than public, when that is not true.
One thing's for sure. We don't need to be rich or even comfortably off but we do need to have ENOUGH and not be constantly anxious about our future. And we must contribute to our own and the common good i.e. have a respectable place in the economic structure, whether that's as brain surgeon or shit house cleaner. Right now, the American system is not providing far too many of us with what we need, which IS a job and IS NOT handouts.
Wow! You must be really, really young and you haven’t lived through reality yet. I love the enthusiasm and the optimistic outlook, but you truly are inexperienced if you believe the public sector can do anything well. While it cannot be argued there are at times success, the high percentages of government failure has been proven time and time again. In your youth you know not what you threaten when you become eager for “guarantees” from your government. Tell me, how’s Obamacare working for you? It’s ruined my healthcare and it eats into my budget on TOP of that failed healthcare. Look, we can’t get rid of it now because types like you believe you’re entitled to it. I was safer and better off without it taking care of myself.
Next thing you know you’re going to be advocating the death of innocent children for the “good” of society like Britain does. Britain in the 70’s said that would never happen, but look now how vehemently they defend their right to deny children healthcare. Just because something “sounds” like a good idea based upon compassion doesn’t mean it’s practical or achievable.
Reagan proved in the 80’s that a welfare state destroys lives and doesn’t enhance them. “Guaranteed work” is the exact same thing. If it’s guaranteed that means you don’t get fired for a crappy job. But hey, who cares if entire communities’ ambitions are destroyed and all our bridges built by “guaranteed workers” kill everyone. By gum, we’re entitled and that makes it all alright.