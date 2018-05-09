BTFINDWD!!

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:01

So the world (including former president Obama) exclaimed at the chaos that Trump withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal would unleash... and yet, VIX is monkey-hammered to a 13 handle and stocks surge...

BTFINDWD!!

(Buy The Fucking Iran Nuke Deal Withdrawal Dip)

"Something very important is happening here guys... we are breaking out of a range" admired Bob Pisani, adding "maybe the bulls are starting to regain control of the narrative."

However, today's momo ignition was the perfect mini-storm, running the S&P through green for the year stops, 50DMA, and testing the down-trend-line as well as the 100DMA...

Don't hold your breath Bob.

 

All major indices are green for the week...after Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal Dip...

 

VIX plunges to its lowest close since Feb 1st and tests the 200DMA...

 

Tesla stocks continue to buck the bond battering trend...

 

The Solar ETF surged after California mandated every new home have solar installed...

 

Bank stocks continue to rebound...

 

Meanwhile Tech continues to surge ahead of Financials... to levels only seen at the ultimate peak of the dotcom idiocy...

 

Defense stocks remained positive post-Trump BUT faded all day today...

 

Treasury yields rose 2-3bps today...

 

10Y Yields topped 3.00% again today.. and it seems this time stocks don't care...

 

5Y Breakevens are back at their highest since April 2013...

 

 

The Dollar Index ended the day practically unchanged with the dollar selling off since Europe opened overnight...repeating the same pattern of the last few days...

 

The Ringgit was routed (along with the Malaysian stock market) as the opposition (who has previously pegged the Ringgit and installed capital controls) looks to win the election...

 

Cryptocurrencies rebounded modestly during the US day session but remain lower oin the week (aside from Bitcoin Cash)...

 

Gold, Silver, and Copper trod water today as Crude spiked...

 

WTI Crude topped $71 (and Brent is trading at more than $6 premium to WTI - spiking from $5.20 yesterday)...WTI has retraced over 50% of the 2013 to 2016 slump...

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 3
D.r. Funk Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Guess what? The Clinton Foundation is a fraaaaaaaaaauuuuuuuuuud

Guess what? The stock market is also a fraaaaaaaaaaaauuuuuuuddd

See My Finger
 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
Keltner Channel Surf RedNemesis Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

Yes, by all means, ignore those with any knowledge, especially quant/tech methods that undercut ‘total doom’ theses, even if they better explain day-to-day action.  If the world doesn’t comport with my theories, then the world is hopelessly wrong.  Truths that upset my stance are useless.  “If loving my truth is wrong, I don’t wanna be right …”

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
davatankool Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

ppl who planning to buy the dip on this Iran geopolitical event, failed, b/c there wasnt any dips to buy. stocks just powering thur. no wonder VIX keep dipping. 

this morning, two important inflation data missed, but 10 yr managed to stay at 3%+, stocks following, everyone is biased toward to inflationary narrative that data means nothing at all, siding with wallst analysts. this wont end well.

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 3
666D Chess Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

I wonder what would happen if there was a nuclear exchange between Russia and the US? The Dow would probably go up 3000 points in an hour and gold would drop to $120 per ounce...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Chief Joesph Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

A lot of these graphs are totally meaningless.  In every single one, the trends were already occurring before Trump announced a withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.  Also, there is no stochastic correlation, since the time lines are not the same.  So, what is the author trying to show?  This is total garbage.  

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
adr Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

We're just completely screwed in every single way. $3.00 gas is going to put the US consumer 6 feet under after being on life support.

See you later Ford. Might as well put in a buy order at $.01.

Did you hear that Ford's saving grace after they drop all cars is the EcoSport. This little crossover shitbox made in India has a one liter 123hp engine that gets 20MPG on the highway!!!!! Around town it will get 24. You can upgrade to a 2.0 engine that gets 26mpg on the highway but that model starts at $24,000. However most reviewers are saying the real highway economy is close to 22 for the AWD 2.0.

$24,000 FOR A MINI CROSSOVER BUILT IN INDIA!!!!! It actually tops out around $29,000 in Titanium trim.

Who in their right mind would buy one of those??? Oh people are going to be busting down gates at Ford lots to pick up a car smaller than a Honda fit that gets 20mpg and costs over $24k when gas is $3.00. I'm actually laughing so hard I might pass out.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ricki13th Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:23 Permalink

I heard from Greg Mannarino that the UK yield curve inverted today first time since 2007. Spread in the U.S. is as flat as a decade ago. Dont be surprise if the yield curve inverts by end of the summer, history always repeats itself.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
I am Groot Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:35 Permalink

So glad I listen to my 9 cats to make stock picks and not the experts. I would have been bankrupt a long time ago if  I did. It's all fuckin rigged six ways to Sunday......

Wells Fargo and Douche Bank should start using monkeys and parrots to make financial decisions from now. They would be a lot better off.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Magnum Wed, 05/09/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

I'm thinking Trump just wants to unwind everything Obama did because Barry was a schmuck who DJT deeply despises.

The Iran deal will be renegotiated to allow more access for USA to include something that enriches Trump a bit more.

I just don't think Trump is a lackey for perennial warmonger Nettanyishoo.  Hope I'm right.  Iranians are good people and we'd be far better off partnering with them rather than continue this absurd role as israel's attack dog.