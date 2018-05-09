So the world (including former president Obama) exclaimed at the chaos that Trump withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal would unleash... and yet, VIX is monkey-hammered to a 13 handle and stocks surge...
BTFINDWD!!
(Buy The Fucking Iran Nuke Deal Withdrawal Dip)
"Something very important is happening here guys... we are breaking out of a range" admired Bob Pisani, adding "maybe the bulls are starting to regain control of the narrative."
However, today's momo ignition was the perfect mini-storm, running the S&P through green for the year stops, 50DMA, and testing the down-trend-line as well as the 100DMA...
Don't hold your breath Bob.
All major indices are green for the week...after Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal Dip...
VIX plunges to its lowest close since Feb 1st and tests the 200DMA...
Tesla stocks continue to buck the bond battering trend...
The Solar ETF surged after California mandated every new home have solar installed...
Bank stocks continue to rebound...
Meanwhile Tech continues to surge ahead of Financials... to levels only seen at the ultimate peak of the dotcom idiocy...
Defense stocks remained positive post-Trump BUT faded all day today...
Treasury yields rose 2-3bps today...
10Y Yields topped 3.00% again today.. and it seems this time stocks don't care...
5Y Breakevens are back at their highest since April 2013...
The Dollar Index ended the day practically unchanged with the dollar selling off since Europe opened overnight...repeating the same pattern of the last few days...
The Ringgit was routed (along with the Malaysian stock market) as the opposition (who has previously pegged the Ringgit and installed capital controls) looks to win the election...
Cryptocurrencies rebounded modestly during the US day session but remain lower oin the week (aside from Bitcoin Cash)...
Gold, Silver, and Copper trod water today as Crude spiked...
WTI Crude topped $71 (and Brent is trading at more than $6 premium to WTI - spiking from $5.20 yesterday)...WTI has retraced over 50% of the 2013 to 2016 slump...
Remember, As We All Postulate The Causes And Detriment Of 2008, This Little Blip Of Debt Deflation Nearly Took Down The System. What Happens When It Really Drops?
Death to Charts, rulers, & purple crayons!
In reply to Remember, As We All… by davatankool
Our money printing overlords are making sure the slobbering sheep see the reneging of America's word as a good thing.
In reply to Death to Charts! by TheWholeYearInn
What reneg do you speak of? Ask all your friends why the Iran Agreement was never ratified as a treaty by the full Senate, per the US Constitution. ASK THEM.
In reply to Our money printing overlords… by curbjob
Sorry...but if you insist on using facts and logic...well that shit just pisses some people off.
I'll drink to that!
In reply to What reneg do you speak of?… by MrSteve
Sorry.
But Obama has lost all credibility.
He is leader of the Angry Old Black (Leftwing) Men. Even black people realize what a failure he is and diss him all the time.
Even National Propaganda Radio is careful to avoid mentioning his name anymore.
In reply to Sorry...but if you insist on… by kralizec
Nobody cares about Obama any more except you twerps
In reply to Sorry. But Obama has lost… by Handful of Dust
what the fuck do "friends" know? Ask them dammit! ASK THEM!
In reply to What reneg do you speak of?… by MrSteve
Yep, QQQ bearish trades not working yet. First 170, then 174 aren't far away. Back to hibernation. Light sleep, though.
Guess what? The Clinton Foundation is a fraaaaaaaaaauuuuuuuuuud
Guess what? The stock market is also a fraaaaaaaaaaaauuuuuuuddd
See My Finger
The real 'dip' is here is the fucking asshole yobama.
I don’t think anyone knows what’s happening in the market anymore. And people saying they know should be ignored.
The only people who really know what's happening in the market are the ones rigging it, and they ain't talkin'.
In reply to I don’t think anyone knows… by RedNemesis
Sure they're talking; but only to members of the club
In reply to The only people who really… by HushHushSweet
It's a small club, and we ain't in it!
/Ode to Carlin
In reply to Sure they're talking; but… by curbjob
I would never belong to a club that would have me as a member.
;)
In reply to Sure they're talking; but… by curbjob
Yes, by all means, ignore those with any knowledge, especially quant/tech methods that undercut ‘total doom’ theses, even if they better explain day-to-day action. If the world doesn’t comport with my theories, then the world is hopelessly wrong. Truths that upset my stance are useless. “If loving my truth is wrong, I don’t wanna be right …”
In reply to I don’t think anyone knows… by RedNemesis
when all the world's central banks collude together to print $40 trillion out of thin air and inject it into the global banking system and markets only to get $1 of growth for every $6 printed, then something is very fucking wrong. This isn't 3 percent gdp growth, it's a 20 percent depression.
In reply to Yes, by all means, ignore… by Keltner Channel Surf
ppl who planning to buy the dip on this Iran geopolitical event, failed, b/c there wasnt any dips to buy. stocks just powering thur. no wonder VIX keep dipping.
this morning, two important inflation data missed, but 10 yr managed to stay at 3%+, stocks following, everyone is biased toward to inflationary narrative that data means nothing at all, siding with wallst analysts. this wont end well.
Does anyone remember a prognosticator called Elliott Janeway? I believe his nickname was Calamity Janeway. He used to pontificate on stock market moves based on geopolitical events. Wrong, wrong, wrong.
In reply to ppl who planning to buy the… by davatankool
"inflation" based 100% on oil futures
In reply to ppl who planning to buy the… by davatankool
The Shorts just got trampled by a herd of hungry ALGOs on their way to the buyback trough.
Now the machines have run the stops at 2700 the SPX will probably trade 2600 in a few days. The machines love stealing money!
I wonder what would happen if there was a nuclear exchange between Russia and the US? The Dow would probably go up 3000 points in an hour and gold would drop to $120 per ounce...
A shit load of rebuilding. Clearly bullish for stocks lol.
In reply to I wonder what would happen… by 666D Chess
Yeah, and bullish for clothing companies making clothes modified for people with extra limbs.
In reply to A shit load of rebuilding… by Rise Of The Machines
... or no limbs.
In reply to Yeah, and bullish for… by 666D Chess
F-ing back to January. I guess nobody believes Powell. I don't trust anyone who hasn't been punched in the face either
Lookie here Vern, Lookie how the PONZI FED RESERVE MARKET JUST KEEPS GOING ON AND ON!
ITS JUST FED FUCKERLICOUS!
A lot of these graphs are totally meaningless. In every single one, the trends were already occurring before Trump announced a withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal. Also, there is no stochastic correlation, since the time lines are not the same. So, what is the author trying to show? This is total garbage.
Are you saying Trump's advisors can only buy stocks after they've advised him - and he's gone public....shocked! s/
In reply to A lot of these graphs are… by Chief Joesph
Stocks are irrelevant. It’s the 10-year UST yield that should be watched. Watch it rise!
3 back to 3... Back... to... 3
In reply to Stocks are irrelevant. It’s… by KimAsa
We're just completely screwed in every single way. $3.00 gas is going to put the US consumer 6 feet under after being on life support.
See you later Ford. Might as well put in a buy order at $.01.
Did you hear that Ford's saving grace after they drop all cars is the EcoSport. This little crossover shitbox made in India has a one liter 123hp engine that gets 20MPG on the highway!!!!! Around town it will get 24. You can upgrade to a 2.0 engine that gets 26mpg on the highway but that model starts at $24,000. However most reviewers are saying the real highway economy is close to 22 for the AWD 2.0.
$24,000 FOR A MINI CROSSOVER BUILT IN INDIA!!!!! It actually tops out around $29,000 in Titanium trim.
Who in their right mind would buy one of those??? Oh people are going to be busting down gates at Ford lots to pick up a car smaller than a Honda fit that gets 20mpg and costs over $24k when gas is $3.00. I'm actually laughing so hard I might pass out.
Heh, 87 octane is *already* $3.70 in Southern Cali, and ALL I see cramming the roads/freeways are various landwhales (SUVs) and trucks. Completely insane. Fuck all these stupid fuckers, I pray gasoline spikes to $10/gallon.
In reply to We're just completely… by adr
Features like forward collision mitigation, lane-departure alert, and adaptive cruise control aren't available with the EcoSport.
Dammit, I was almost there ...
In reply to We're just completely… by adr
The Stawk Markeet is the heartbeat of America, you're on life-support, with a cloudy look overhead.
As if new homes in California were not expensive enough as it is...
Glad to see that things are movin' on up. . . but looking at the last 3 months, I'm not going to trust it just yet.
Dude Dude, stop the presentation, Your Charts are Upside Down.
I heard from Greg Mannarino that the UK yield curve inverted today first time since 2007. Spread in the U.S. is as flat as a decade ago. Dont be surprise if the yield curve inverts by end of the summer, history always repeats itself.
Bond bear market? Bah, just buy stocks with >200 PE ratios
Now ya talkin ...
In reply to Bond bear market? Bah, just… by the Dood
So glad I listen to my 9 cats to make stock picks and not the experts. I would have been bankrupt a long time ago if I did. It's all fuckin rigged six ways to Sunday......
Wells Fargo and Douche Bank should start using monkeys and parrots to make financial decisions from now. They would be a lot better off.
I vote for more videos like above, Tyler!
I'm thinking Trump just wants to unwind everything Obama did because Barry was a schmuck who DJT deeply despises.
The Iran deal will be renegotiated to allow more access for USA to include something that enriches Trump a bit more.
I just don't think Trump is a lackey for perennial warmonger Nettanyishoo. Hope I'm right. Iranians are good people and we'd be far better off partnering with them rather than continue this absurd role as israel's attack dog.
The fact that he CAN unwind everything Oblacky "did" proves that Oblacky didn't do shit.
In reply to I'm thinking Trump just… by Magnum