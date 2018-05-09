Evacuations Continue On Hawaii's Big Island As New Fissures Open

Hawaii's Mt. Kilauea has been erupting for nearly six days, transforming a formerly ritzy neighborhood into a lake of fire. And given the volcano's history of sustained eruptions (its longest in the 20th century lasted for 88 days), Hawaii's Gov. David Ige said late Tuesday that the nearly 2,000 people who've been forced to evacuate may need federal assistance.

The number of fissures that have opened up in or around the Leilani Estates neighborhood and the surrounding area, which is situated a few miles northeast of the volcano, has climbed to 14, according to Reuters.

The fissures, according to Hawaii News Now, are scattered across the large Puna subdivision, which is home to about 1,700 residents, most of whom have been evacuated. Hawaiian officials ordered residents in Lanipuna Gardens, another nearby neighborhood, to evacuate late Tuesday.

Of course, it's not just the magma swelling up from the earth that's posing a danger to residents; as we pointed out yesterday, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide bubbling up from the fissures have created a hazy volcanic smog - or vog - that could cause headaches, lethargy and an assortment of other symptoms.

With thousands already seeking succor in government shelters, emergency workers are still trying to move people away from the area, and cautioning tourists to stay away.

While the total extent of the damage isn't known, at least 36 structures have been torched by the lava. It can reach temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. While not all the fissures are active, lava has been bubbling out of about 2.5 miles of fissures that officials have warned are slowly spreading eastwards.

The Island of Hawaii (also known as the Big Island) where the eruptions are occurring, was rocked by two major earthquakes late last week (including a 6.9 magnitude tremblor that amounted to the largest quake since 1975) and a seemingly unceasing series of aftershocks that experts say have only aggravated the lava flows.

Here's a rundown of where the fissures are located, according to Hawaii New:

Mohela Street

Makamae Street

Kaupili Street (2)

Kahukai Street

Pohoiki Road

Hookupu Street

Luana Street

Kupono Street

Pomaikai Street

Leilani Avenue

Forest just outside Leilani Estates (2)