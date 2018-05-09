Evacuations Continue On Hawaii's Big Island As New Fissures Open

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:45

Hawaii's Mt. Kilauea has been erupting for nearly six days, transforming a formerly ritzy neighborhood into a lake of fire. And given the volcano's history of sustained eruptions (its longest in the 20th century lasted for 88 days), Hawaii's Gov. David Ige said late Tuesday that the nearly 2,000 people who've been forced to evacuate may need federal assistance.

The number of fissures that have opened up in or around the Leilani Estates neighborhood and the surrounding area, which is situated a few miles northeast of the volcano, has climbed to 14, according to Reuters.

The fissures, according to Hawaii News Now, are scattered across the large Puna subdivision, which is home to about 1,700 residents, most of whom have been evacuated. Hawaiian officials ordered residents in Lanipuna Gardens, another nearby neighborhood, to evacuate late Tuesday.

Volcano

Of course, it's not just the magma swelling up from the earth that's posing a danger to residents; as we pointed out yesterday, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide bubbling up from the fissures have created a hazy volcanic smog - or vog - that could cause headaches, lethargy and an assortment of other symptoms.

Volcano

With thousands already seeking succor in government shelters, emergency workers are still trying to move people away from the area, and cautioning tourists to stay away.

While the total extent of the damage isn't known, at least 36 structures have been torched by the lava. It can reach temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. While not all the fissures are active, lava has been bubbling out of about 2.5 miles of fissures that officials have warned are slowly spreading eastwards.

Volcano

The Island of Hawaii (also known as the Big Island) where the eruptions are occurring, was rocked by two major earthquakes late last week (including a 6.9 magnitude tremblor that amounted to the largest quake since 1975) and a seemingly unceasing series of aftershocks that experts say have only aggravated the lava flows.

Here's a rundown of where the fissures are located, according to Hawaii New:

Map

Mohela Street

Makamae Street

Kaupili Street (2)

Kahukai Street

Pohoiki Road

Hookupu Street

Luana Street

Kupono Street

Pomaikai Street

Leilani Avenue

Forest just outside Leilani Estates (2)

nmewn Stu Elsample Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

They buy land...and build a house...on the edge of...a volcano. And wonder why lava is flowing through their living room.

I swear, someone should do a comedy skit about that...lol.

George Carlin would have been perfect for it...God rest his soul ;-)

Dane Bramage nmewn Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:58 Permalink

It's actually above underground magma chambers, but that + close enough to active volcano & you're point is still 100% valid.

 

lol @ Carlin "Save the Earth" routine... 

 

"You wanna know how the planet's doing? Ask those people at Pompeii, who are frozen into position from volcanic ash, how the planet's doing. You wanna know if the planet's all right, ask those people in Mexico City or Armenia or a hundred other places buried under thousands of tons of earthquake rubble, if they feel like a threat to the planet this week. Or how about those people in Kilowaia, Hawaii, who built their homes right next to an active volcano, and then wonder why they have lava in the living room. - G.Carlin

Aubiekong Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

Are we going to sit by and allow Hawaii to inject all of these carbon greenhouse gases into the environment unpunished and untaxed?  Who is going to pay the trillions in fines that should be placed on each one of these anti environment fissures?  Save the polar bears!

Born2Bwired Aubiekong Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

Yeah one volcano can do the "work" of the entire human population that everyone thinks is so terrible. And those who want you to drive a Prius and use questionable solar panels never point any fingers as the biggest carbon footprint on the planet - which is the US Military. Of course they add bombs and depleted uranium as well...

Well we wanted MAGA and it seems we are getting more hot air and Magma than anything promised long ago... 

Ms No Born2Bwired Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:03 Permalink

Officials are extremely concerned about that geo plant going up.  I don't know what is stored there but they said they have been very concerned about that possibility all along.   I thought that was awful strange because one place that should expect volcanic explosions should be volcano geothermal plant.  You don't puncture the crust doing anything and not expect a kick back from creating a weak spot.  If not creating a weak spot you are in one already.

Righttoarmbears Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

Should get interesting if there is a big enough mantle plume driving this once the cap pressure is released? wonder what all the rich people are going to ask everyone to do for them in their chosen island retreat? bit like the cheeky multi millionaires complaining after a hurricane!!

MsCreant Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:12 Permalink

Folks, these are Americans. 

Anywhere you live you can get hit by something. I don't have people there, but some of the commenters on this site (Bay of Pigs for instance) live there. 

I have had my house destroyed by a tree knocked down in a tornado. It was 2 years of suck, very disorienting, puts a halt on all your aspirations. 

This is tough stuff and it might be getting worse. Plus we have assets there.

Herodotus Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:17 Permalink

It was a mistake to admit Hawaii into the union.  The fact that their flag still contains the British Union Jack will make it easier to let them go.  It is a money pit.  Look at how much money the USN lost there in 1941.  It is a good time to cut our losses.

Ms No Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:37 Permalink

I usually wouldn't quote NPR but nobody else has brought it up.

"Scientists don't know what started this latest event, but there are two possibilities, says Stovall: "Either there's an increase in magma supply, or something blocked the system, something blocked the pathway out of the system."

It's most likely the first reason because otherwise why would the lake have drained simultaneously?  Why would the lake have also overflowed before it burst out on bottom and then drained?  I don't know why they would even suggest number two when this has been a repeat occurrence anyway. 

Anyway, this is what they said about it and I think they are full of shit:

"In other words, suddenly more molten rock shot up from deep inside the Earth, or there was a clog. Whatever the cause, the pressurized magma had to go somewhere. It turned away from the crater, heading underground, flowing into spaces between the rocks along what's known as the volcano's East Rift Zone."

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/05/08/609503580/days-weeks-years-scientists-say-hawaiis-erupting-volcano-has-no-end-in-sight

Here is what it looks like if that portion of the island ever calves off, it goes all the way to the west coast.  100 foot waves possible for the rest of Hawaii and major waves for the west coast and pacific.  Apparently they could be much bigger than that, like 300 meters high.  Not super likely to happen right now but it has before and it will again.  We live on a crazy planet that occasionally becomes homicidal.

Starts at 1:03  and yes this guy is a geologist.

old_cynic Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:45 Permalink

Excellent, if the whole hawaiian island chain slides into the sea then it isn't a state anymore and they lose their congressional votes.

 

Winning!

Friedrich not Salma Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

Suddenly you notice that there aren't these separations. That we're not on a separate island shouting across to somebody else trying to hear what they are saying and misunderstanding. You know, you used the word yourself: "empathy"
These things flowing underneath. We're parts of a single continent, that meets underneath the waters. And with that goes such delight.