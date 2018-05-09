Evacuations Continue On Hawaii's Big Island As New Fissures Open

Hawaii's Mt. Kilauea has been erupting for nearly six days, transforming a formerly ritzy neighborhood into a lake of fire. And given the volcano's history of sustained eruptions (its longest in the 20th century lasted for 88 days), Hawaii's Gov. David Ige said late Tuesday that the nearly 2,000 people who've been forced to evacuate may need federal assistance.
The number of fissures that have opened up in or around the Leilani Estates neighborhood and the surrounding area, which is situated a few miles northeast of the volcano, has climbed to 14, according to Reuters.
The fissures, according to Hawaii News Now, are scattered across the large Puna subdivision, which is home to about 1,700 residents, most of whom have been evacuated. Hawaiian officials ordered residents in Lanipuna Gardens, another nearby neighborhood, to evacuate late Tuesday.
Of course, it's not just the magma swelling up from the earth that's posing a danger to residents; as we pointed out yesterday, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide bubbling up from the fissures have created a hazy volcanic smog - or vog - that could cause headaches, lethargy and an assortment of other symptoms.
With thousands already seeking succor in government shelters, emergency workers are still trying to move people away from the area, and cautioning tourists to stay away.
While the total extent of the damage isn't known, at least 36 structures have been torched by the lava. It can reach temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. While not all the fissures are active, lava has been bubbling out of about 2.5 miles of fissures that officials have warned are slowly spreading eastwards.
The Island of Hawaii (also known as the Big Island) where the eruptions are occurring, was rocked by two major earthquakes late last week (including a 6.9 magnitude tremblor that amounted to the largest quake since 1975) and a seemingly unceasing series of aftershocks that experts say have only aggravated the lava flows.
Here's a rundown of where the fissures are located, according to Hawaii New:
Mohela Street
Makamae Street
Kaupili Street (2)
Kahukai Street
Pohoiki Road
Hookupu Street
Luana Street
Kupono Street
Pomaikai Street
Leilani Avenue
Forest just outside Leilani Estates (2)
I usually wouldn't quote NPR but nobody else has brought it up.
It's most likely the first reason because otherwise why would the lake have drained simultaneously? Why would the lake have also overflowed before it burst out on bottom and then drained?
It's most likely the first reason because otherwise why would the lake have drained simultaneously? Why would the lake have also overflowed before it burst out on bottom and then drained? I don't know why they would even suggest number two when this has been a repeat occurrence anyway.
Anyway, this is what they said about it and I think they are full of shit:
"In other words, suddenly more molten rock shot up from deep inside the Earth, or there was a clog. Whatever the cause, the pressurized magma had to go somewhere. It turned away from the crater, heading underground, flowing into spaces between the rocks along what's known as the volcano's East Rift Zone."
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/05/08/609503580/days-weeks-years-scientists-say-hawaiis-erupting-volcano-has-no-end-in-sight
Here is what it looks like if that portion of the island ever calves off, it goes all the way to the west coast. 100 foot waves possible for the rest of Hawaii and major waves for the west coast and pacific. Apparently they could be much bigger than that, like 300 meters high. Not super likely to happen right now but it has before and it will again.
Starts at 1:03 and yes this guy is a geologist.
Tip of the day: Never build your dream home on top of an active volcano...
A nice place to visit, but I wouldn't want to live there.
