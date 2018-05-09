In Major Escalation, Israel Retaliates For Allegedly "Severe" Iranian Shelling Out Of Syria

All of this is breaking and the facts of the situation are still murky. But here's a preliminary timeline of events (beginning at roughly 5:30 pm ET) shared by independent journalist Danny Makki on twitter.
1.Trump withdraws from IranNuclearDeal
2.Israel Instantly activates bomb Shelters in Golan Heights
3.Israel reports unusual Iranian activity in Syria border areas
4.Sources/Reports begin discussing imminent threat of Iranian led attacks on Israel from Syria
5. Israel strikes Al-Kisweh industrial area around Damascus with two rockets
6. Syrian State Media claims two further rockets were downed
7. Reports that Eight Iranians among 15 foreign pro-government fighters were killed in the attack which took place yesterday
8. Israel continues a steady build up of troops/tanks on Syrian border this morning
9. Heavy Israeli air activity over the Golan Heights today
10. Israeli rocket flies over Qunaitra going towards Damascus, Syrian air defense fired at it
11. Reports claim that the rocket was downed South East of Damascus, Israeli Jets still heavily present in the skies
12. Numerous artillery and mortar strikes from Israel targeted areas around Al-Baath City in Qunaitra province
13. Israeli Tanks firing at Syrian positions also, no reports of casualties so far
14. Sirens reportedly heard on Israeli side of border
15. Numerous Israeli strikes now reported in Hadar in Qunaitra
16. Syrian air defense firing at Israeli rockets targeting Hadar in Qunaitra.
17. Al- Mayadeen reporting numerous Syrian army strikes (Mortars, Artillery) on Israeli positions near border with Syria. Most of the Syrian missiles fired at #Israel were reportedly intercepted by the Iron Dome
18. Pro Gov Al-Mayadeen stating that 4 Israeli locations have been targeted 19. Reports of more Israeli strikes on Hadar in Qunaitra
* * *
Israel is retaliating against what it has described as an attack by Iranian forces out of Syria on its forward defensive line in the border region of the Golan Heights. The attack began around midnight Wednesday.
Both Israeli and Syrian media have reported shelling and explosions in their territory.
3 sources, one near Khan Arnabeh, 2 in Jubatha al-Khashab, are confirming reports of an Israeli strike on a regime position the western outskirts of Hader, a Druze village that houses Hezbollah-affiliated fighters.— Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) May 9, 2018
Another Quneitra source confirms the interception by Iron Dome.
According to al-Mayadeen Syrian forces shelled 10 positions of the Israeli Army with rockets, and several vehicles were targeted with guided missiles.
WOW! Pro gov Mayadeen TV reporting from a military source than any further Israeli attacks will be met with larger attacks on #Israel itself pic.twitter.com/s4KppguqGG— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 9, 2018
If accurate, the strike on Israel by Syrian (and, as Israel alleges, Iranian) forces would mark the first time that the Syrian Army has retaliated against Israel for strikes in Syrian territory.
#Pt. Video showing #Syria|n Regime MRLS bombing #Golan. First time ever direct retaliation for previous #Israel|i strikes. pic.twitter.com/4aK9dHrPPx— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) May 9, 2018
Israelis living near the border are now telling the Jerusalem Post that a "prolonged attack" is underway as the two sides exchange fire...
Locals are reporting of an extraordinarily prolonged exchange as #Israel fires back on #Syria positions right now. #Iran— Michael Wilner (@mawilner) May 9, 2018
...And Syrian media is reporting shelling in Damascus.
#BREAKING: Loud explosions heard in #Damscus— Nidalgazaui (@Nidalgazaui) May 9, 2018
* * *
An IDF spokesperson has confirmed that Israel sees this as an attack by Iran and are responding accordingly. About 20 missiles were fired by the Iranian Qods Force at Israel's forward defensive line in the Golan Heights, the spokesman said, confirming that Israel's iron dome had intercepted "several" of the missiles. No injuries have been reported so far on the Israeli side.
According to local media reports, several shells have reportedly hit the Syrian governate of Quneitra. The shells were reportedly launched from the Israeli-occupied portion of the Golan Heights. Air raid sirens went off in the Israeli-controlled area shortly after the reported strike.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports that the Israeli army says air raid sirens have sounded in the Golan Heights shortly after the Syrian state news agency published reports of rocket fire from Israel into southern Syrian just before midnight local time on Wednesday.
Photos and videos of shells being launched into Israel from Syria have begun appearing on social media.
Explosions heard in the Golan but no reports of rockets landing on the Israeli side. Could be Iron Dome interceptions. https://t.co/AAVOAiGtf8— Anshel Pfeffer (@AnshelPfeffer) May 9, 2018
מג'דל שמס: כך נשמעו לפני זמן קצר האזעקות ביישוב @alonbd pic.twitter.com/0IbkErlBFO— חדשות עשר (@news10) May 9, 2018
The IDF confirmed that sirens were heard in Golan Heights and that it is "looking into the issue".
Initial report: A short while ago, sirens sounded in the Golan Regional Council in northern Israel— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 9, 2018
Several sirens sounded in the area of the Golan Heights. The details are being looked into and will be given shortly— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 9, 2018
Israel says it is responding to what it describes as an "Iranian attack". Though it's still unclear who fired first.
#Pt. Several artillery strikes between Hader & #Israel|i fence (infiltration attempt?). Sources report Regime artillery is retaliating (#Golan). pic.twitter.com/QisBmsBt3f— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) May 9, 2018
An editor at the Jerusalem Post said Israel considers the attack a "severe" event and is preparing a response.
#Breaking: “Prepare for several scenarios.” #Israel says forces of #Iran in #Syria fired roughly 20 projectiles to the #GolanHeights, and consider it a “severe” event requiring a response.— Michael Wilner (@mawilner) May 9, 2018
The IDF has been on high alert in recent days, fearing an attack from Syria. Israel is believed to have carried out a series of deadly airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria in recent weeks that have killed upwards of ten Iranians.
Meanwhile, as shells are exchanged between Syria and Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Moscow visiting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
After 10 hours together, Netanyahu said he conveyed Israel's obligation to defend itself against Iranian aggression. "I think that matters were presented in a direct and forthright manner, and this is important. These matters are very important to Israel's security at all times and especially at this time," he said.
Fuck Israel
Okay, here we go... JS Bach's National Inquirer predictions for 2018 and beyond:
1.) ALL MSM "news" outlets will report on terrorist activities against the chosen innocents of the Holy Land.
2.) Trump will read a teleprompted script excoriating the villainous action.
3.) The Pentagon will ask for thousands more men and munitions be brought into Syria to thwart the eeeeevil Assad regime.
4.) Netanyahu will make a speech with 10-foot poster boards showing how Iran was behind it all.
5.) Putin will call for sanity and proof against all allegations.
6.) ALL leaders of the West will ignore this mature advice and begin bombing Syrian/Iranian installations.
7.) Russia will finally react.
8.) *POOOOOF!* The world goes up in nuclear flames.
9.) Lizards begin slow evolution lasting millions of years to reclaim dominance over planet earth.
10.) Certain lizards proclaim their "chosenness" above other reptiles and begin process all over again - ad infinitum.
So let me get this straight. In a meeting with Vlad...
So I hear you screaming in pain Benny boy, but the only ones striking out is Israel. Where is this Iranian aggression I keep hearing about? I don't think it means what you think it does.
Zionist Satanic / Lucerferian Scum causing Destabilization Campaigns & False Flag aggressions again.
The Zionists who are running the US, Britain, France and Israel command the major politicians and media networks in theses nations and the majority of those who identify themselves as Jewish and in positions of power and influence. The Rothschild banking network is colossal and the US financial establishment is subservient to it just as every major media chain and politician in the US has been for the past 100 years. The Rothschild's of Britain are avowed Zionists with first loyalties to Israel, which they view as their creation. However, they have a symbiotic relationship with the British establishment. Working together, it took them about 110 years to take back financial control of the the US after the 1776 Revolution, but as things ended up it is the Zionists who now control both nations.
There are indeed many Jewish people who do not share Zionist loyalties, but unless they convert from Talmudic Judaism, it is very difficult for them to speak out, or to go against such extreme tribal loyalties. If it was not for all the good Jewish people we know and have worked with, who are liberated from all the nonsense, and who on their own merit have made such amazing contributions to others, it would be justified to subject the entire ethnic group to disapproval and correction. But we are not doing that here. We are discerning the truth and trying to avert more injustice and more senseless and unjust wars caused by a very unbalanced movement and people in its control, like Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Trump, Mr. Bolton, Mr. Pompeo, most of members the US Congress and Senate, and the US media.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
False flag. Next Azrieli Sarona Tower collapse?
How do they say False Flag in Hebrew?
Mossad.
ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service)
Trump is on duty for 6 million D chess.
Since nobody caught this : Leviathan Natural Gas Pipeline Agreement (Israel to Cyprus to Greece) is a GO.
If Israel can get this pipeline route opened they can directly undercut Russian gas..
"
The leaders of Cyprus, Israel, and Greece on Tuesday agreed to push ahead with an envisioned pipeline that will supply east Mediterranean gas to Europe as the continent seeks to diversify its energy supply.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the East Med pipeline a “very serious endeavor” that’s important for Europe, which is looking for new sources of energy.
Netanyahu also hailed the growing ties between Israel, Cyprus, and Greece as building “an alliance for good” through joint trade, tourism, and health endeavors.."
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-cyprus-and-greece-push-east-med-ga…
Hey fellas,
what does that mean? Some areas beyond the illegally occupied Golan filled with Israel’s pet ISIS terrorists?
What Israel describes as a ‘forward defensive line’ is likely a further attempted theft of more land in another country.
There’s a reason “the Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you” rose to the level of a proverb in Poland...
They are in Israel's neighborhood. That is an aggression.
Israel's existence is an aggression.
A macro aggression.
Haven't been paying attention to much other than western Zio propaganda, I see...
Screaming "assault, assault" while they are punching you in the face.
Iran has made it clear they want to nuke Israel AND America "the so called great s_t_n". God Bless Israel. Iran is the enemy (the regime that is).
and another sheep bleats---
lying Kike bastard
FUCK OFF - You FUCKING imbecile !!
Your idiotic post is juvenile - EVERYONE knows ISRAEL is the aggressor !!
hopefully this is a trap to so the syrians can try out one of the shiny new s300s putin gave them. it would be fitting with nutandyahoo in russia.
Sounds like its a friendly warning to avoid a fight.
I think you may have nailed it.
Except for the lizard part - my money is on the Sentient Raccoons that result from radiological mutation.
1) check.
2) check...
9) check.
Correct on all 9 scenarios. Well, I'm scratching my head on #9 though, but I give it a check also.
You're so predictable. You and your fellow mental midget mafia members have a bad case of male menopause. Your wicked odor, that continually wafts across this website, could very easily be ameliorated, if you'd take advantage of the buy one get one free offer from Massengale.
the cockroaches (Not Israeli type) will be crawling around too
LOL
I say #6 is a big maybe and #7 is a most likely not.
Allahu Akbar! Death to Israel!
Allah has blessed Israel, it says so in the Holy Quo-ran.
Death to you and your scuzlim camel fuckers.
More false flag action?
israel has long had their agents fire harmless rockets into an empty field and used it as a pretext to bomb residential buildings, schools, a nursing home in one case.
Thanks to Trump, now theres a US ‘base’ of sorts in Israel.. when they wave the bloody shirt, the brainwashed plebs will demand we attack those eeeevil muzzies...
Netanyahu is a truly evil man, and he seems to have Trump in his pocket and Putin on a leash.
All of which does not bode well for regular people, of all nations and creeds, who more or less simply want to live their lives in peace.
As for me and my house WE BLESS ISRAEL!
Galatians 3:28
It's bullshit. THere's no way some forward iran force would be misguided enough to lob rockets into Israel. if ANYTHING came into Israel, it would have been special forces from israel, or some jihadis ( who the israelis have on speed dial ) to lob some pot shots, then have Israel "Respond" by firing on syrian forces.
It could be fighters from ISIS or other groups; if the Israelis and Syrian/Iranian forces fighting...it takes the heat off them.
Think about what you said. Hezbollah, Hamas and ANY number of anti Israel groups could have done it. Get real! Think.
No. Fuck you scumbag. And drop dead.
Whoa, everyone is shaking in their boots now.
Who doesn't know by now that Israel will do a false flag to get what they want
And right now Bibi is probably paying Putin a few million dollars to turn the other way.
Fuck Iran
Although I do like their national anthem:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIpfWORQWhU
looks like Polacks attacked a radio station.
In all fairness- Germany got ripped for a lot of land off by the Treaty of Versailles
Not as much as post WWII. Maybe the Russians and Poles will return it.
Read the Bible, it foretold all the things happening thousands of years ago. And by the way, when the Jews inhabit their homeland (after thousands of years) it will NEVER be taken away again. That came straight from God, the One who created the heavens and the earth. He also created YOU and he forewarned you WILL be judged. EVERY knee shall bow and EVERY tongue WILL confess that Jesus Christ IS LORD! If you repent and confess your sins, believe in your heart that Jesus died for your sins, you will be saved. If you do not you will be judged and be cast into hell for eternal torment. I pray you will repent and be born again. If not remember this, on that day (and that day is coming, it is only a matter of time) you will stand before the great white throne of Judgement and at that time there is no more forgiveness of sin. And if you read this you WILL remember you had an opportunity but chose NOT to. Then it is too late. You can't end it, there is no death from hell. Bless Israel as I do. What ever you do to Israel (or think, say) it will be done to you. I did not say that. GOD said that in his Word.
"Bless Israel as I do. What ever you do to Israel (or think, say) it will be done to you. I did not say that. GOD said that in his Word. "
===
Have I been unnecessarily untoward Israel? I will consider your entreaty...
You say all that, but no scripture to back it up. Lame.
If you are answering me I sure do have scripture to back it up. Try reading the word and ask God to reveal Himself to you. He will. Ask Him to teach you. He will. Ask Him to forgive you. He will.
You win the Split Infinitives contest of the day.
WW part 1 was started when the Germans decided they'd like to own a lot of other places (Because a Serb shot a "Grand Duke" in Serbia ?) Sending their army' s into areas they secretly think they deserve like Belgium and France and killing people by the millions for no apparent reason probably pissed a lot of people off ?
So their getting ripped-off for land is a bit of a dubious assertion. They crossed borders with armies and shot all objectors. What did they expect would happen if they lost ?
