Ford Halts 'All' Production Of F-Series Truck, 'Temporarily' Lays Off Almost 8,000 Staff

Following a fire at a small auto parts-maker’s plant, the supply of key components has been cut off, forcing Ford to halt all production of it's most profitable and popular model - The F-150.
As Reuters reports, the supplier, Chinese-owned Meridian Magnesium Products, said it is “working with the customers” - automakers affected by the fire - to move some of its tooling to a plant in Strathroy, Ontario, in a letter on an internal employee website and signed by George Asher, manager of Meridian’s Eaton Rapids plant in Michigan.
The fire, whose cause is under investigation by local authorities, triggered smaller production disruptions to other vehicle manufacturers, but the most significant impact was felt by Ford, whose F-150 full-size pickup is the best-selling vehicle in the US.
Meridian supplies a lightweight radiator support for the F-150 and its heavy-duty sibling, the Super Duty.
“This is an extremely fluid situation,” Kelli Felker, a Ford spokeswoman, said by phone. “We are working hard to get replacement parts. We’re working closely with the supplier to manage the situation and determine next steps.”
And now, as CBNC reports, during a media call after hours, Ford has been forced to halt production, which means approximately 4,000 workers at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant will be temporarily laid off, joining roughly 3,600 workers at Ford's truck plant in Kansas City who were told to stay home earlier this week.
“The F-Series platform is critically important to Ford,” said Emmanuel Rosner, an analyst with Guggenheim Securities LLC.
“We estimate it generates annual profits of at least $12 billion for the company, accounting for much more than the totality of Ford’s global” profit.
Bloomberg notes that the shutdowns could cost Ford as much as 15,000 F-150s per week, according to James Albertine, an analyst with Consumer Edge Research.
How much could stopping production of the F-Series hurt Ford and dealers who rely on the popular pickup truck to generate huge sales? As CNBC notes, that depends on how long the assembly lines are shut down.
"It takes 76 days for an F-150 to sell, so the company does have a bit of a cushion," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds senior manager of industry analysis.
"But when you have a vehicle that comprises a quarter of your company's sales, any production disruption is going to cause some consternation."
While Ford said its guidance for the full year was unchanged, it did note - following the shuttering of the second plant - that this production halt "will have an adverse impact" on results.
Additional headlines (via Bloomberg) from the Ford media call:
*FORD SAYS ITS PRODUCTION TOOLS NOT DAMAGED IN SUPPLIER FIRE
*FORD SAYS SHUTDOWN TO ADVERSELY IMPACT 'NEAR TERM' RESULTS
*FORD SAYS 'IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME' TO RESTORE PRODUCTION
*FORD SAYS LOST PARTS ALSO USED IN EXPEDITION, NAVIGATOR SUVS
*FORD SAYS EXPECTS FINANCIAL IMPACT LIMITED TO 2Q
*FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE ANY SALES DUE TO SHUTDOWNS
Comments
Just in Time shipping does have it's drawbacks, although it looks good on paper, Reality has a way of ripping off those rose colored sunglasses.
Yup. Consider what a trucking strike could do to the grocery/pharmacy supply.
In reply to Just in Time shipping does… by Dragon HAwk
Carmeggedon a sign of things to come?
In reply to Yup. Consider what a… by Banana Republican
Ford went to aluminum and magnesium parts to save weight on the F150. Now Elon Musk announces the new Tesla950 eco friendly super sport monster truck is to be built completely out of lithium.
In reply to Carmeggedon a sign of things… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Supply chain collapse, ftw.
Jim Willie actually did say this would happen.
In reply to Ford went to aluminum and… by King of Ruperts Land
'Just in Time' supply is sometimes 'Just out of Stock' or 'Recently unavailable'.
Funny that Ford don't make their own metalwork: they make cars and trucks: how difficult could it be?
In reply to That'll be a hot item… by ParkAveFlasher
"Our truck sales are slowing. How can we drastically slow production without throwing red flags?"
"How about we blame it on lack of a tiny radiator support? Stop the entire production line."
"Genius, Smithers."
In reply to 'Just in Time' supply is… by PrivetHedge
It's what you get when you let your company be run by accountants.
A 4 week stock on your most profitable product is a logic thing and isn't really death stock like those morons call it.
In reply to 'Just in Time' supply is… by PrivetHedge
Would bring this country to her knees. And very, very quickly
In reply to Yup. Consider what a… by Banana Republican
Truckers strike all of the time in Europe and Europeans never starve
In reply to Would bring this country to… by Mactruck
Europe has many, many trains. Things are not far away in Europe and there are no deserts.
In reply to Truckers strike all of the… by Juggernaut x2
In reply to Yup. Consider what a… by Banana Republican
couldnt have happened at a worse time, the truck is all they have left of the future
In reply to Just in Time shipping does… by Dragon HAwk
Well, I got my raptor. Bought it mostly as an end of the world truck. Fuck it though, right?
If shit comes apart, at least I don't have to make the monthlies!!!
In reply to couldnt have happened at a… by 1 Alabama
MBA thinking at its finest. "we'll have a key component of our bestselling product ALL come from ONE supplier! what could possibly go wong?"
sometimes I think these dipshits couldn't manage a lemonade stand
In reply to Reminds me of my uncle with… by Bitchface-KILLAH
A big, dead cherry tree blew over and landed on my 1984 F-250 and my nephew's year-old aluminum F-150. My truck has a dent in the tailgate and is fine otherwise. The F-150 was written off by State Farm.
In reply to Well, I got my raptor. … by BlindMonkey
“This is an extremely fluid situation,” a feeble pun for a radiator...........
Speaking as a former machinist: magnesium, man. That stuff can sneak up on you from behind.
Always have a bucket of sand near your Bridgeport.
In reply to Speaking as a former… by Banana Republican
Bullish! BTFATH!
"FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE ANY SALES DUE TO SHUTDOWNS"
They probably still have 2 years worth of inventory on dealership lots.
*FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE ANY SALES DUE TO SHUTDOWNS
Well I'm sure the 8,000 layed off staff members are completely relieved to hear that !
I just drove by a local dealer's overstuff lot today. There are row upon row of trucks sitting there. Perhaps there's more to this story.
In reply to *FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT… by Giant Meteor
Sounds fishy to me. Are none in transit now?
In reply to Sounds fishy to me. Are… by VWAndy
Lets get this straight, mission critical, sole sourced component made in China, brilliant! 'Exceptional Management should get an extra bonus and more stock options for this stroke of genius. Too bad no exceptionals are left with the skills to make a radiator mount ... Winning! #MAGA
" Lets get this straight, mission critical, sole sourced component made in China, brilliant! "
Is Eaton Rapids, Michigan in China?
In reply to Lets get this straight,… by ReturnOfDaMac
I didn't write a damned research paper on it, so no, I didn't look up where the "Chinese owned" company was located, as if that makes any damned difference at all, your brilliancy. THE decision to make a mission critical component, sole sourced, by a foreign owned company, and no backup, is still a dumb-ass idea no matter where the part is made, genius.
Don't belieive me, ask the 4000 guys now pounding sand if they think this is smart management...
In reply to " Lets get this straight,… by withglee
"Meridian supplies a lightweight radiator support for the F-150 and its heavy-duty sibling, the Super Duty"
Sheesh, it sounded like an engine supplier had blown up. Ford can't fashion a replacement lightweight radiator support in its machine shops? Maybe someone from Ford should call AutoZone or some other parts store and get a generic replacement.
This is what happens when a car company hires a furniture seller to be its new CEO.
A steel replacement could be in full scale production in a few days. Its not a complicated part.
In reply to "Meridian supplies a… by SantaClaws
Steel replacement would have to be re-certified for MPG (CAFE) as well as crash testing.
If only it were that easy.
In reply to A steel replacement could… by VWAndy
They could ask for and get an exemption. If they wanted to?
In reply to Steel replacement would have… by 1981XLS
There may be such a program/procedure in place, I am not sure.
I expect they have looked at all possible solutions, At least the ones allowed by the UAW :)
In reply to They could ask for and get… by VWAndy
They are Ford people so they might not have.
In reply to There may be such a program… by 1981XLS
