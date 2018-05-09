Here Are The Countries That Buy Iran's Oil, And What They May Do Next

With Trump having started the 6 month process of pulling out from the Iranian nuclear deal (or rather as Steven Mnuchin admitted, Trump's true intention is merely renegotiating the existing deal and "entering a new agreement") the biggest concern among traders and analysts is what impact the Trump decision will have on Iran's oil exports.
As a reminder, some such as Barclays have suggested that Iran's oil production may not be affected at all; others such as UBS predict the sanctions could lead to the reduction of oil exports by 200-500kb/d over the next 6 months. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank notes that because of the 180-day wind down period, neither Iranian oil production nor exports will drop before the 5 November 2018 effective date. In fact, if behavior follows the example from 2012, there is the possibility of a short spike in Iranian exports just before the effective date, after which a slow decline may set in.
As Goldman explains this morning, the final impact on Iran oil will likely be somewhere inbetween, with the ultimate impact on Iran production rather negligible for the foreseeable future. The reason for that is that following the announcement, other signatories of the deal reiterated their support for the agreement as well as their desire to revisit it. President Macron said that France, Germany and the UK regretted the decision and the EU vowed to uphold the Iran nuclear accord. Russia announced that the US alone would not be able to overturn the deal and its Deputy Foreign Minister said it was willing to support France's proposal for new negotiations. At the same time, Iran announced that it will remain in the nuclear deal and will start talks with European nations, China, and Russia.
So with the support of the other deal signatories in place, Goldman's Damien Courvalin writes that the impact on Iranian production may be more limited than implied by the US secondary sanctions, and certainly less than the 1mmb/d decline seen in 2012-15 which many use a benchmark for what happens next.
After all, as shown in the chart below, the bulk of Iranian exports is shipped to Asian countries - most of whom have already said they will continue importing Iranian oil - while the handful of European nations that received Iran crude will likely continue to do so in the future, once they request, and are granted, sanctions waivers.
Here is another breakdown, courtesy of Bloomberg:
For Iran's clients what happens this time will likely echo the last episode earlier this decade, when Iran was also sanctioned by the US. Back then countries were given exemptions by the U.S. - reviewed every 180 days - if they “significantly” reduced imports from the Islamic Republic. While a specific quantity of reductions that would make buyers eligible for waivers wasn’t announced, a slew of nations including China, India and South Korea received them.
Overnight, Japan became the first country to confirm that it will seek a waiver. The nation plans to find out whether its current import volume is enough to get an exception or whether it needs to further reduce purchases, Bloomberg reported.
Meanwhile, nations such as China, India and Turkey will most likely oppose outright the U.S. move and keep current levels of Iranian crude purchases; still some smaller US allies including South Korea may comply, unless they get a waiver, over concerns of they could lose a security umbrella against North Korea, according to MUFG Bank.
Separately, and in another deja vu to the last Iran sanctions, in order to skirt the U.S. financial system, Asian buyers could also resort to using currencies other than the dollar to pay Iran for their oil purchases. Payments may be routed through either local or foreign banks that don’t have close ties to America.
India initially paid Iran via a Turkish bank before routing payments through a domestic financial institution the last time sanctions were in place. The nation, along with China, also sought to get around the restrictions by trading oil with the Persian Gulf state for local currencies and goods including wheat, soybean meal and consumer products.
The EU could seek to protect its entities operating in Iran by offering currencies other than the U.S. dollar through institutions including the European Investment Bank, MUFG’s Khoman said. Indian oil buyers said they can continue to make payments in euros as long as the European Union doesn’t impose sanctions on the Persian Gulf state.
As a result of these unknowns, and given this uncertain impact on global oil supplies, Goldman writes that, like Barclays, it has not assumed a loss of Iran production in its base case supply forecasts yet, and adds the following:
while we view yesterday's decision as introducing upside risks to our Brent price forecasts (3-mo at $82.5/bbl), there remain potential mitigating
- factors. First, the US could release SPR barrels to help compensate for lost Iranian production, with Iran demand also set to decline due to the sanctions.
- Second, Section 1245 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2012, which governs the implementation of oil sanctions on Iran, specifies that their implementation requires an assessment as to "whether the price and supply of petroleum and petroleum products produced in countries other than Iran is sufficient to permit purchasers to reduce significantly in volume their purchases from Iran".
Our outlook for a tight oil market in 2H18-1H19 could therefore leave the magnitude of the required Iran import reductions below the 20% targeted in 2012. Medium term, we would expect to see a greater shale supply response to high oil prices, especially once pipeline bottlenecks in the Permian ease (2H19).
That said, there are clear upside risks to the oil prices, among which the hawkish tone of President Trump, the re-introduction of all the past secondary sanctions, the guidance to begin implementation immediately and finally, the high efficiency exhibited by the latest round of US unilateral sanctions on Rusal all raise the risk that Iranian production declines sharply even despite this foreign support.
Of course, a worst case scenario, where as much as 1mmb/d in Iranian production is taken offline, will merely boost production from the likes of Saudi Arabia which have substantial excess capacity to pick up the slack. Some more from Goldman:
Importantly, it is unlikely that a sharp decline in Iranian exports translates into a commensurate decline in global supplies. The US Treasury Secretary commented that the US has had conversations with various parties that would be willing to increase oil supplies to offset Iranian losses. In particular, Saudi Arabia's energy ministry issued a statement saying that the country was committed to supporting the stability of the oil market after the US decision to withdraw and that the Kingdom would work with major producers and consumers with and outside OPEC to curb the effects of any supply shortages (also helping limit the offsetting beneficial impact of higher oil prices for Iran in our view).
Saudi Arabia had already boosted its oil output during the last round of sanctions. Admittedly, there is no guarantee that Saudi Arabia would deliver a perfect offset to lost Iranian volumes, especially given its assessment that the rebalancing of the oil market is not yet achieved. And even if Saudi Arabia did match Iran's production losses, it would simply reduce an already relatively low level of production spare capacity.
Curiously, the biggest risk for an upside price spike has little to do with Iran, and everything to do other potential supply choke points: growing geopolitical tension in other key oil producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Libya and Nigeria create risks of additional production losses in the face of depleted inventory buffers, according to Courvalin.
For example, yesterday also saw a military confrontation between Israel, Syria and Iran. The situation in Venezuela has already led to a 600 kb/d decline in production over the past six months (more barrels than presently at risk in Iran), with no sign of any slowdown in production declines. In fact, the seizure of Venezuelan assets this week has lead to a stall in local exports.
In addition, Vice President Mike Pence announced renewed sanctions on Venezuela yesterday while asking that Venezuela suspend its May 20 presidential elections.
To summarize, while Goldman does not believe that the Iran deal alone will result in production declines, the bank concludes that elevated oil geopolitical risks exacerbate the upside risks to Brent forecasts and reinforce its view that oil price volatility will continue to increase.
Iran is going hard into cryptocurrencies as a way to bypass sanctions. Countries that buy oil from Iran will likely pay with crypto.
This is a big deal.
Why does any country have to ask America's permission to buy oil from anyone?
They have the most bullie$.
"EU vowed to uphold the Iran nuclear accord" So why does Europe back the Iranian deal and not the US? Because Iran has dumped the petro-dollar and switched to the Euro. It’s all about the banking, mother fuckers. Same reason George W. took out Saddam in Iraq and Obama took out Gadhafi in Libya (except Libya didn’t want the Euro either so Europe supported that invasion). Check out Redacted Tonight video;
https://youtu.be/VobUNfYwlss?t=1s
Oh Dear God. Anyone who can't see what is coming will look like the crying liberal children when Hitlery lost. I will check the link in a bit. On second thought, even seeing it coming, most will be like the crying leftist boobies...I mean babies.
sorry. Video starts here at beginning; https://youtu.be/VobUNfYwlss?t=1s
I wish China/EU get together and call this bullshit.
Trump Ends The Nuclear Deal With Iran - What's Next?
"Because Iran has dumped the petro-dollar and switched to the Euro."
do you have more then youtube videos to support that?
look, central banks and currencies do play an important role to all that. but taking them as an explanation to everything can lead you to very, very strange worldview. of the "the tail wags the dog" kind
(besides, the euro might explain the actions of some or all of 19 countries only, not of all of Europe. example: the UK does not use it)
I knew you were still lurking.
Comes from Reuters if that's reliable enough. The video is from RT. I hear what you're saying but have you watched it Ghordius? It makes a lot of sense.
https://russia-insider.com/en/politics/iran-dumps-petrodollar-wants-eur…
Do people think that getting to "and One ring to rule them all" will be fun and games?
thank you for the "Russia Insider" link. just read it
it does not support your theories in full. except that Iran would accept euros, which is not something that surprises... me
see my comment below. China and India, the two biggest customers, might be even willing to use euros for trade with Iran, but it's way easier for them to do it in other ways
see in this very article: "India initially paid Iran via a Turkish bank before routing payments through a domestic financial institution the last time sanctions were in place. The nation, along with China, also sought to get around the restrictions by trading oil with the Persian Gulf state for local currencies and goods including wheat, soybean meal and consumer products."
(India, Turkey, Gulf States... they all also accept gold, any time. The "Barbaric Option". But barter/credit systems are flexible enough)
Nope. Dubya was not after the EUR, not on top of his mind. He was after oil. And catering to the wishes of his friends, both domestic (oil megacorps, weapon smiths) and foreign (more oil megacorps, KSA, Israel)
I can't believe I just up-voted Ghordious. I'm writing it off to a well-timed glance at a broken clock.
Because we threaten to withhold technological support - we will NOT let them have iphones and cable TV. So there you have it!
so much for your pontificating about : the Duck will NEVER break with Iran and start a new war. He has started a new financial and trade war by rescinding on past US commitment. And it could spill over into a trade war with his Eurozone allies. If he goes Smoot-Hawley on global trade its "all options are open" type 1930 situation.
Who needs enemies when you have allies like that!
What? There will be no war between the US and Iran.
Trump isn't Deep State, and anyone who thinks he is automatically disqualifies their opinions on everything related to geopolitics.
....in that case they will need some bad ass Algo's.
"Iran is going hard into cryptocurrencies as a way to bypass sanctions."
Got a link?
https://www.financemagnates.com/cryptocurrency/news/iranians-buying-bil…
Cut all funding to these Countries and Gut the UN...
What funding is China receiving from the US and what has the UN got to do with this?
>> what has the UN got to do with this?
USA is becoming a rogue nation.
US should withdraw from the the UN and the UN HQ should move to Hong Kong
I expect to hear that from Nikki Haley any time now. It'll be the big satan/little satan against the rest of the world.
Cut your "nuts" to feed your vanity?
Gut the UN, it will rise outside the US. And as collateral the petrodollar dies and $ gets weimar'd.
Then what?
You go carry your pitchforks to DC and act like the sans culottes of old?
Some shooting match in OK corral, with good ole 'Iran-contra' Ollie North as head of NRA !
"Gut the UN, it will rise outside the US"
you mean... "rise again"?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/League_of_Nations
I mean the world is multilateralist and the US today is unilateralist.
So if the US walks away from FDR's invention, saying : its the devil in disguise.
Then the world will say : until a new hegemony arises (if it does) we have to avoid the big issues on which we agree; aka climate change, WTO etc...
And that means a new multilateral mechanism w/o the US.
Now the League of Nations was the response to WW1 dystopia which died after treaty of Versailles as that revanchard deal favored "nationalism", the rage of that age, which spawned WW2.
I don't know if mankind has learned a lesson. The Eu was created to avoid that disaster befalling a destroyed Europe post WW2... Now 70 years on, if the US goes isolationist, the ball will be back in the Euro camp along with Asia.
Will they fumble and fall or be able to run with it?
I have no idea, we can just hope !
Fuck you and the UN...
Fuck off hippy you bore me. You don't like it here take your welfare kids and leave.
Lol. The older and more tired I get, I find that "fuck you" are two of the first words of the day from me as well.
They will continue to buy using currencies other than the $. This may hasten the relative decline of the US vs China.
the two biggest customers/consumers of Iran's oil are China and India
now, there is a country that is very important to both: Pakistan
it borders Iran, India and China (contested areas, note)
it used to be the US's BFF (even providing logistical support for the US presence in Afghanistan... until it did not)
now it's crawling with Chinese workers building railroads, highways and...
... pipelines
(and China has now a huge port concession in Pakistan, too, so that oil does not even have to be pumped all the way to Shangai, it can be shipped from there)
meh. someone is being duped, big time
Nobody paying attention to what just happened with CIPS this week.
Just a coincidence I'm sure.
The Baluchi oil pipeline to Gwahr is ready to pump.
Shutting the stable door with the horse out free.
China, India, and Pak tell the US: Yes, please sanction Iran. We support you Mericans :)
All in support of BB and the Wahabis: USSA's undoing.
"All in support of BB and the Wahabis"- A critical relationship most people fail to grasp. Israel and the Saudis share the same interests and goals, for different reasons mind you, but common goals nonetheless. Zios want to complete the Yinon plan, and the Saudis want to be the Arab hegemony. Iran stands in the way of both.
So, Japan may get a waiver, but the other 9 countries are probably going to give the U.S. some tough times, and the ones to do it would be China, India, Turkey, and South Korea. South Korea in particular with its ending of hostilities with North Korea, will put the U.S. on notice, that if normalization is to proceed, it must keep its oil trade with Iran, or for the U.S. to remove its military forces out of its country. There is no way the U.S. can extend sanctions to China, without having some severe economic repercussions to itself. Turkey and India will most likely tell the U.S. to shove it too.
The real lynchpin is the Petrodollar. The demand for the dollar is in decline, and the Chinese yuan is the challenger to the dollar. Many countries are lining up to buy their oil in other currencies, to circumvent any U.S. sanctions and the problems of devaluation of the dollar. The U.S. sanctions are only good, if everyone is trading in U.S. dollars. So, the Chinese have the upper hand on this, not the U.S.,.
Something tells me this will backfire bigly on the US, Saudi, Israhell Iran deal exit. Iran has lots of options now, more so then when sanctions were lifted. Especially now that Iran has dropped the dollar...
Lets see how it plays out. Iran was saved by Obama. Those billions probably went as much to high living for a few as economic recovery for the masses.
This move pushes up the price of oil while causing the Iran Government trouble. US is an oil exporting country. US needs to punish Iran as an example of what happens to countries that stand-up-to US. Win Win. Anyone want to bet that China doesn't screw Iran? And are screwing Pakistan? Cause they can. Win, Win, Win.
The real pinch point here will be how the US sanctions will be directed at third-party nations who buy from Iran. If the US pushes too hard here, things could move very rapidly.
I suspect not much will actually happen. With most of the things Trump does, there's a lot of talk that sounds tough but actually contains no specifics, and then Trump doesn't do anything, and then Trump declares the biggest victory in the history of victory. This may end up no different.
These sanctions will probably end up like the tariffs, like the wonderful healthcare bill we're all going to love, and the rest.
If the new round of sanctions push Iran's oil customers too hard, this could be the massive kick-start to China's Belt and Road strategy, pushing all of South Asia into China's group with Russia and Iran, forcing Turkey's hand, and leading the E.U. into non-aligned status temporarily as they transition to cooperation with the Russia-China-Iran consensus.
I'll be very interested to see how Pakistan and Turkey go, and India. And if there are any whispers in the next couple of years of a renewed effort to build a pipeline from Iran to China.
Every action like this quickens the end of the dollar as the reserve currency. People tire of the hassles involved.
This shit will come back to bite us,,, very soon!
http://theduran.com/israels-netanyahu-to-be-guest-of-honour-at-russias-…
Iran's pitiful output and trade totals don't make a lick of difference, this is all hype.
do i need to ask permission from US to buy iranian motor oil for my saab?? it consumes quite a lot
Too Late!
IRN are already Trading Petroleum for Au, Customer Currencies, and Bartered Goods.
EU, CHN, RUS, and IND are out of the Sanctions Scheme.
This simply sets up a Regime Change Scheme by the USA-ISR-KSA Coalition.