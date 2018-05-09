Hidden 'War Codes' In Trump's Iran Proclamation?

Authored by Daniel McAdams via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
Yesterday President Trump announced that he was canceling US participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA) otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal. The president's assertions were ludicrous and factually incorrect, but the neocons who were no doubt behind the speech have never been all that wedded to the truth.
It became obvious fairly early on that Trump's rationale was not to be taken seriously, when he cited last week's comical stage performance by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "Iran Lied" about its nuclear program.
Netanyahu's fairy tale required us to believe that the Iranians were storing their most sensitive national security (paper) documents and compact discs in an unguarded desert hut, which the crack Israeli team of intelligence operatives were able to discover and remove by the truckload right under the noses of what they claim is among the most totalitarian "regimes" on earth.
And even if one believes that fairy tale, one is required to suspend logic and reason and conclude that evidence that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons technology but had halted the program by 2003 is actually proof that Iran is currently pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities -- despite repeated inspections that have concluded otherwise. Really, it's something a child could see through. Which is perhaps why the neocons were so successful at packaging it for Trump's consumption.
Likewise Trump's claim that Iran is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism...for among other things fighting actual terrorists (al-Qaeda and ISIS) in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government!
Only in the twisted world of the neocons can one country arming al-Qaeda and ISIS (the US) be "anti-terrorist" and another country killing al-Qaeda and ISIS (Iran) be "pro-terrorist."
But all that aside, there is something potentially earth-shattering in what at first appears to be just bluster and blunder by President Trump. With neocons in charge of the words coming out of his mouth we should not believe it was an accident.
When President Trump uttered this line:
"Iran remains the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, and provides assistance to Hezbollah, Hamas, the Taliban, al-Qaida, and other terrorist networks."
He was signaling his official determination that Iran is one of the "associated forces" that is fair game for US bombs as outlined in the post-9/11 authorization for the use of military force.
In short, Trump's sentence indicates, in our convoluted and post-Constitutional current reality, that President Trump believes he has all the authority he needs to initiate an attack on Iran.
Forget all the other speculation on Trump's speech. This is the only thing to really focus on.
Comments
How can Iran fight back? They’re flying 40-year old F-4 Phantoms for crying out loud.
US has a $600B+ military budget and we're supposed to believe a country with a ‘70’s-era air force held together with duct tape and bailing wire is a peer adversary?
Who buys this bullsh#t!?
Of course. There are plenty of messages not hard to observe for the decently intelligent one. The war with Iran is just a matter of when not of if.
In reply to How can Iran fog h by Lost in translation
That presentation haha
In reply to Q by Luc X. Ifer
First sanctions. (chicken shit monetary war)
Then missles from a distance. (chicken shit shooting from neighbors yard)
Then boots on the ground. (chicken shit commanders watch YOUR children die for the bankers in a useless war)
.....and the home of the brave!
In reply to That presentation haha by Wheresthesolutions
Hey Tyler(s):
http://www.scmp.com/news/world/middle-east/article/2145417/israeli-prime-minister-benjamin-netanyahu-celebrates-personal
So, Putin taps out defending Syria or giving them s300s.
If Syria falls, Russia loses its base, as Israel builds its own pipeline to Europe.
But if Syria stands... why would they let Russia stay?
In reply to First sanctions. (chicken… by nope-1004
This is the problem with the Russians. They will switch horses as soon as they get a better deal. One eye open with them, and don't turn your back on them. Every time people assume it's different, but every time they get the old Russian AK in the backside.
In reply to Hey Tyler(s): http://www… by Jesus von Einstein
Dont tell that to the Russian troll army that has taken over the comments here...
In reply to This is the problem with the… by evoila
Congress hasn't declared war on anybody since WW2 and that hasn't stopped any of the other presidents since then.
In reply to Dont tell that to the… by licutis
Trump is Israhell's STOOGE, continually helping them in their bloodlust.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Hey Tyler(s): http://www… by Jesus von Einstein
let's let our minds drift back into the mists of time ... to an era when Mean Ol' Giants walked the Earth, scaring the daylights out of little pussies masquerading as full-grown adults .... a savage time! a lawless time! ... a time 8,9,10 months ago .....
cue hysterical candyass pussyman chorus: " ....in short, Trump's sentence indicates, in our convoluted and post-Constitutional current reality, that President Trump believes he has all the authority he needs to initiate an attack on North Korea. Forget all the other speculation on Trump's speech. This is the only thing to really focus on!!!!!!!!!"
this is what comes from making the little shits wear bike helmets and frantic trips to the ER over a skinned knee
In reply to Trump is Israhell's STOOGE. by revolla
I so look forward to the day the dollar collapses and the peasants burn DC to the ground. No more Trump, Clintons, Bush's and those idiot evangelical Christians. We'll be sitting ducks for a takeover by Canada. We'll get better beer, weed will be legal, and no more crappy US national anthem. Oh, Canada - please.
In reply to let's let our minds drift… by vato poco
heh! Canada has their own issues, I do not think they want any of these issues.
In reply to I so look forward to the day… by Baron von Bud
Death To America! Death To America! Death To America!
Now see!...thats how everyone enters into all negotiations with a known world superpower! Whip the crowd up into a religious frenzy!...lol.
Clearly worthy of ANY & all considerations of goodwill, yes? ;-)
In reply to Hey Tyler(s): http://www… by Jesus von Einstein
It's not a bad position to start from. Combined with advanced missile tech and maybe a nuclear test.
In reply to Death To America! Death To… by nmewn
I am a data hoarder. If I went through my old data CDs I bet I cull pull up plans for a nuclear development program.
In reply to First sanctions. (chicken… by nope-1004
Tyrel Ventura on RT had a brilliant monologue on this. Called it Bibi's "Dunder Mifflin power point presentation". lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pr7MbERBCh4
In reply to That presentation haha by Wheresthesolutions
Yeah, the jews said Iran lied...
C'mon Trump must know better than that/sarc
In reply to Q by Luc X. Ifer
America lost to Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam all smaller countries than Iran.
You need some history lessons!!
In reply to How can Iran fog h by Lost in translation
Get a dog biscuit.
In reply to America lost to Iraq,… by 107cicero
you are hurting some joos feelings.
In reply to How can Iran fog h by Lost in translation
Yeah, I can see that.
In reply to you are hurting some joos… by Davidduke2000
Oh but the Russians and the Chinese have us out tech'ed - just read the comments section. They will tell you.
In reply to How can Iran fog h by Lost in translation
Wars aren't merely determined by weaponry. Remember Vietnam?
In reply to How can Iran fog h by Lost in translation
Get an Atlas and then look at Iran's demographics.
Russia has already deployed their own S400s and Pantirs at their two newly leased airfields.
The Iranians have their own S300's plus many other AD missiles.Lots of anti ship weapons
well dug in over 39 years.They can close Hormuz probably for months for starters.They do not need
an air force for defense.
Neither Russia nor China will stand idly by if Iran is attacked.Iran is not expendable,whereas Syria could be.
Bullies do not take on opponents like that, and the aim is to cutoff S.Lebanon and Syria from resupply
by Iran, not to get destroyed trying to invade.Israels aim, and therefore Satanyahoo's butt boys.
Also those missing soviet nukes could well be 'found' somewhere in Iran and used in defense/offence,
they were mirv warheads so sticking them on their missiles is no problem.
In reply to How can Iran fog h by Lost in translation
So will there be a war between the US and Iran or won't there?
Neck on the line. BEFORE the fact, this time.
In reply to Get an Atlas and then look… by Winston Churchill
Mr. Q
Say what you will that Cunt OBama using the DNC as a back drop was turning America into another EU Cesspool full of scum bag Muslims and illegal immigrants and you no good suck sit here and say Trump is the problem!!! Trump is trying to STOP IT...wake up assholes.
And you can take that arrow you CNN Fag boys and use it as a dildo..
Yeah that border wall is working well for us, definitely.
Uh huh.
In reply to Say what you will that Cunt… by Bill of Rights
I guess all that cave living has you delarious, Trump is fighting an uphill battle with the DNC operatives entrenched within ...Maybe the shiny stacks are glaring your eyes.
In reply to Yeah that border wall is… by Lost in translation
You’re an epic headcase.
In reply to I guess all that cave living… by Bill of Rights
And your a follower.
In reply to You’re an epic headcase. by Lost in translation
Says the asshole with Trump's dick down his throat
In reply to And your a follower. by Bill of Rights
http://www.iran-daily.com/News/202615.html
Happy hunting!
Q
In reply to Say what you will that Cunt… by Bill of Rights
Bend over fuckwit and take that Jew cock a little further up your arse.
In reply to Say what you will that Cunt… by Bill of Rights
Huh guy thinks I'm his mom..And.for the record I dont follow the bull shit Jew thing Catholic thing or whatever is the flavor of the month as I dont give two fucks. But I do love my Country and its cunts like you out to destroy it.
In reply to Bend over fuckwit and take… by thestarl
Or his on the down low Daddy.
In reply to Huh guy thinks I'm his mom.. by Bill of Rights
Not much worth saving with Trump-worshipping faggots like you running around
In reply to Huh guy thinks I'm his mom.. by Bill of Rights
If(Q) !F(Q)'ng with the believers Trump's actions will liberate Iran from the elites.
Oh good, already there is talk about "liberating" another country. Like we "liberated" Iraq and Libya and are currently trying in Syria. You sick fucks...
In reply to If(Q) !F(Q)'ng with the… by Captain Nemo d…
Trump isn't following the Iraqi nor the Afghani precedents in Syria. You'd have to be pretty dumb to think that.
But you are, so you do.
In reply to Oh good, already there is… by dirty fingernails
JFC, you just type random shit, don't you? I was responding the the above poster, dumbass. I have no desire to debate with your shit-slinging, inbred, trailer park ghetto trash ignorance tonight.
In reply to Trump isn't following the… by tmosley
1. Trump is in the process of liberating - NK - for the price of a few nasty, free, tweets.
2. He is also liberating Syria from the white helmets - for the price of not having to pay for them - and having fewer soldiers there.
3. His friend in SA has started the process of liberating it from the most extreme of obscurantists, cost to you: selling them stuff that will be paid for by prince dopey's money.
4. If he manages to liberate Iran similarly I am not sure what your problem is.
In reply to JFC, you just type random… by dirty fingernails
This thread is a chocolate mess.
I’m not sure why anyone would be against Trump getting rid of bad deals but at the same time, why would anyone think war with Iran would ever work out?
It is fucking insane and madness. Like John Bolton crazy.
In reply to JFC, you just type random… by dirty fingernails
Today Trump said "I want victory for the whole world." I'm wondering what that means. Are space aliens invading? Is that why we need the "space force?" I don't get it.
In reply to Trump isn't following the… by tmosley
From those who are trying to take over the whole world ...aka the globalists. They are not aliens, but they don't think like normal humans either.
In reply to Today Trump said "I want… by DingleBarryObummer
(((globalists))) financed his campaign
In reply to From those who are trying to… by Captain Nemo d…
we are liberating so much I'm tired of liberating
In reply to Oh good, already there is… by dirty fingernails
Liberate till you become a liberal!
In reply to we are liberating so much I… by DingleBarryObummer
I don't think Trump is that stupid.
He is going to pretend that he's 'crazy' for negotiating tactics.
I hope...........
Thats exactly what this is. That's why Bibi is with Putin while this kicked off. And Trump is keeping quiet about it. Tweeting about NK hostage return and Failing NY Times like nothing is even happening in Syria.
In reply to I don't think Trump is that… by 107cicero