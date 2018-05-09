Hidden 'War Codes' In Trump's Iran Proclamation?

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:25

Authored by Daniel McAdams via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,

Yesterday President Trump announced that he was canceling US participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA) otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal. The president's assertions were ludicrous and factually incorrect, but the neocons who were no doubt behind the speech have never been all that wedded to the truth.

It became obvious fairly early on that Trump's rationale was not to be taken seriously, when he cited last week's comical stage performance by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "Iran Lied" about its nuclear program.

Netanyahu's fairy tale required us to believe that the Iranians were storing their most sensitive national security (paper) documents and compact discs in an unguarded desert hut, which the crack Israeli team of intelligence operatives were able to discover and remove by the truckload right under the noses of what they claim is among the most totalitarian "regimes" on earth.

And even if one believes that fairy tale, one is required to suspend logic and reason and conclude that evidence that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons technology but had halted the program by 2003 is actually proof that Iran is currently pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities -- despite repeated inspections that have concluded otherwise. Really, it's something a child could see through. Which is perhaps why the neocons were so successful at packaging it for Trump's consumption.

Likewise Trump's claim that Iran is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism...for among other things fighting actual terrorists (al-Qaeda and ISIS) in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government!

Only in the twisted world of the neocons can one country arming al-Qaeda and ISIS (the US) be "anti-terrorist" and another country killing al-Qaeda and ISIS (Iran) be "pro-terrorist."

But all that aside, there is something potentially earth-shattering in what at first appears to be just bluster and blunder by President Trump. With neocons in charge of the words coming out of his mouth we should not believe it was an accident.

When President Trump uttered this line:

"Iran remains the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, and provides assistance to Hezbollah, Hamas, the Taliban, al-Qaida, and other terrorist networks."

He was signaling his official determination that Iran is one of the "associated forces" that is fair game for US bombs as outlined in the post-9/11 authorization for the use of military force.

In short, Trump's sentence indicates, in our convoluted and post-Constitutional current reality, that President Trump believes he has all the authority he needs to initiate an attack on Iran.

Forget all the other speculation on Trump's speech. This is the only thing to really focus on.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 24
Vote down!
 8
Lost in translation Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:26 Permalink

How can Iran fight back?  They’re flying 40-year old F-4 Phantoms for crying out loud.

US has a $600B+ military budget and we're supposed to believe a country with a ‘70’s-era air force held together with duct tape and bailing wire is a peer adversary?

Who buys this bullsh#t!?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
vato poco revolla Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:51 Permalink

let's let our minds drift back into the mists of time ... to an era when Mean Ol' Giants walked the Earth, scaring the daylights out of little pussies masquerading as full-grown adults .... a savage time! a lawless time! ... a time 8,9,10 months ago .....

cue hysterical candyass pussyman chorus: " ....in short, Trump's sentence indicates, in our convoluted and post-Constitutional current reality, that President Trump believes he has all the authority he needs to initiate an attack on North Korea. Forget all the other speculation on Trump's speech. This is the only thing to really focus on!!!!!!!!!"

this is what comes from making the little shits wear bike helmets and frantic trips to the ER over a skinned knee

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Winston Churchill Lost in translation Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

Get an Atlas and then look at Iran's demographics.

Russia has already deployed their own S400s and Pantirs at their two newly leased airfields.

The Iranians have their own S300's plus many other AD missiles.Lots of anti ship weapons

well dug in over 39 years.They can close Hormuz probably for months for starters.They do not need

an air force for defense.

Neither Russia nor China will stand idly by if Iran is attacked.Iran is not expendable,whereas Syria could be.

Bullies do not take on opponents like that, and the aim is to cutoff S.Lebanon and Syria from resupply

by Iran, not to get destroyed trying to invade.Israels aim, and therefore Satanyahoo's butt boys.

Also those missing soviet nukes could well be 'found' somewhere in Iran and used in defense/offence,

they were mirv warheads so sticking them on their missiles is no problem.

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 15
Bill of Rights Wed, 05/09/2018 - 20:28 Permalink

Say what you will that Cunt OBama using the DNC as a back drop was turning America into another EU Cesspool full of scum bag Muslims and illegal immigrants and you no good suck sit here and say Trump is the problem!!!  Trump is trying to STOP IT...wake up assholes.

 

And you can take that arrow you CNN Fag boys and use it as a dildo..

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 3
Captain Nemo d… dirty fingernails Wed, 05/09/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

1. Trump is in the process of liberating - NK - for the price of a few nasty, free, tweets.

2. He is also liberating Syria from the white helmets - for the price of not having to pay for them - and having fewer soldiers there.

3. His friend in SA has started the process of liberating it from the most extreme of obscurantists, cost to you: selling them stuff that will be paid for by prince dopey's money.

4. If he manages to liberate Iran similarly I am not sure what your problem is.

 