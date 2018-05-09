The Iranian Rial’s Economic Death Spiral

Authored by Steve H. Hanke of the Johns Hopkins University. Follow him on Twitter @Steve_Hanke.
The Grim Reaper has taken his scythe to the Iranian rial (see chart below). The Islamic Republic of Iran remains in the ever-tightening grip of an economic death spiral. The economy is ever-vulnerable because of problems created by the last Shah, and added to massively by the theocratic regime. Indeed, the economy is more vulnerable to both internal and external shocks than ever. That vulnerability will become more apparent in the face of President Trump’s tearing up of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the laying on of more primary and secondary sanctions against Iran.
How fast the death spiral will spin is anyone’s guess.
The most important price in an economy is the exchange rate between the local currency and the world’s reserve currency — the U.S. dollar.
[ZH: In fact, the Rial traded at 85,000 Rials per dollar late last night...]
In Iran, the IRR/USD exchange rate, represents the most important price. By using active and available black-market (read: free market) data for the Iranian rial, I have transformed the black-market exchange rate into accurate measurements of country wide inflation. The economic principle of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) allows for this reliable transformation, so long as the annual inflation rate exceeds 25%.
The chart below shows how Iran’s implied annual inflation rate has surged to an annual rate of 75.8% with the collapse of the rial’s value against the U.S. dollar. Indeed inflation has spiked in 2018.
So, what is to come of Iran’s economic death spiral? It can be summed up in one word: misery.
To get a sense of how miserable Iran is, we can look to Hanke’s Annual Misery Index. Back in February when the index was calculated, Iran ranked the 11th most miserable country, out of the 98 countries in the index. Using today’s surging inflation rate of 75.8% in our calculation of misery, Iran would a rank 3rd, just behind Venezuela and Syria.
Without meaningful reform in Iran, more of the same will be expected for its economy and the rial. In the words of George W. Bush, “this sucker could go down.”
And this...this is before the squeeze.
Hope they don’t draw it out. Just sit down and hash this shit out.
How bad it looks depends to some extent on how you draw the graph.
Couldn't take Syria, so now they're going to try Iran. Wonder when Soros is planning to have the Iranian Spring?
The real fall of the Rial is against the global reserve, the USD. That's the glorious right the reserve currency has over the world: Kill your local currency if you don't cooperate. This is a total act of war, except people will not call it that because no tanks are involved.
Someone once said something about "give me control of the money and laws don't matter". At least in a ground war there are rules of engagement, but not when the Fed is involved. It has the total freedom to impoverish other humans, which is why this is worse than war. It is a hostage taking for ransom and foreign terrorism.
Wouldn't want to call it what it really is though, as some snowflakes may get upset. The US-of-financialized-A is a creep with no natural resources to back themselves up, only military might. Should the rest of the world adopt a new monetary system, the fat lazy Walmart shopper is literally going to by lying in the street decaying. Just email your congressman for help at that point lol
Banksters being banksters.
This is how jews wage war, with control of money, deception and back stabbing. And now they have nukes.
Now ((they)) will likely go for another coup attempt.
Bring it on. Gold for oil.
How long before whomever is running Iran "gasses his own people"?
Fuck Uncle Scam's sanctions. Blockchain offers a way of bypassing them. Iran should seriously look into it, like Venezuela and Russia are considering.
It will pay off in the long run, hitting 2 birds with one stone: rendering Anglo Zionist financial bullying useless and getting on top of technological advancements. The path towards sovereignty from Zio manipulations will be worth it.
Put it this way, they don't want Iran getting nukes, and they don't want Iran becoming economically strong. You can't negotiate with such people who fail to understand basic tradeoffs. They want you down no matter what.
So, what is to come of Iran’s economic death spiral? It can be summed up in one word: jewing
Good thing the Iranians don't have any prior historical experience with sanctions right Netty
~Mayer Amschel Rothschild
Iran wasting precious money on defense of Assad. Stupid.
The money spent is for the defense of Iran and, considering what has happened to their neighbors, it's probably money well spent.
Speaking of stupid money, how is construction of the US embassy in Jerusalem going ? I'm sure the base is getting antsy 'cos on the campaign trail often one couldn't hear anything above the chants of "move the embassy, MIGA, MIGA !!"
No natural resources? No, no, look up the USA on the map of Earth, idiot.
I really don't think that the US is treating the reserve currency properly. That said, I see no obligation for the US to facilitate a hostile state in any way. Whether that hostility is justified is moot. It exists.
the US is hostie to any independent-minded country because it has to feed its MIC who run the show. Yeah it exists, but it doesn't mean it's right.
YES - this is a good example of the USA using its currency influence to crush local currencies! Happens all over the world. But there is a silver lining for those countries who have this happen to them. The local economies in these countries flourish and learn to work in a non-global environment. There local economies are primitive by our standards, but they trade in real products and services. If the USD is ever crushed one day, and it will be at some point, the US citizens will suffer greatly while the goat herder in Iran will never really know the difference. In the vernacular of Nassim Taleb, the non-global economies become much more 'anti-fragile'.
i don't think they're concerned about a positive relation to the $...and they shouldn't be...
The x-axis trick!
This is a big bargaining chip for Trump. Will the Iranians attempt to usurp that leverage in the coming negotiations by switching to a crypto based economic system?
If they are successful at making such a transition, many others will follow.
Not sure if crypto can solve the basic problem. Didn't VennyZ try it recently?
They launched their own crypto (the Petro). Adopting one that is set up properly that they can't just create more units arbitrarily is more like adopting a gold standard (governments can't summon gold from the sky either). But of course, unlike gold, crypto is infinitely portable and exists everywhere by its very nature. No-one can censor or blockade them.
Cool and nobody will accept it either. Even Russia refuses to accept payments in "Petro" for the countries upkeep but rather want gold.
If governments go to crypto, it won't be long before the "limited number of coins" becomes unlimited...you really think ANY government is going to give up the ability to create as much money as it "needs"?
You think ANY government is going to allow something they don't control to take away their power of printing money?
Crypto, as you know it today, will "Cross the Rubicon" and that will be it's end.
I fail to see the important difference between government crypto and the current digital money we already have.
You can't make Bitcoin work like any government controlled fiat currency on a centralised basis because the whole principle behind Bitcoin really is that nobody can control it, shut it down or even changing the protocol is a problem already after 10 years only! Just imagine Bitcoin will most probably still work in 100 years just because there is such a great incentive for it to work!
Ya know, if Iran turned those uranium enrichment facilities into mining crypto coin farms they'd be ahead of the equation.
If it is, it's a chip shrinking every day. Meanwhile, the BRICS are fully invested in de-dollarization, as Trump puts more on the credit card, and generations of future Americans, to increase a bloated .mil budget characterized by absolutely massive fraud and waste, in order to credibly threaten: Syria, Iran, China, Russia, N. Korea - among many others.
The short term is the short term - but as that gets longer, it may well be the US sanctions regime is actually accelerating the demise of the FRN as the world RC. There's a whole lot of people in China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Brazil - and central asia, and their need or desire for access to US markets, or dollars, weakens every day.
Jesus I promise to go back to church if you'll make the pastors preach this truth to the masses. Well said.
But not for very long...
The US exports INFLATION
The financial warlords: USD, Euro, Yuan export inflation :)
Lol Iran can't save their currency by going crypto.
Trump can see how weak the Mullah's economy is, and is using maximum leverage; watch them agree to a new deal.
>Lol Iran can't save their currency by going crypto.
Because....?
Sounds like CIA/Mossad propaganda.
The Iranians are doing just fine without a Rothschild bank.
suppose it depends on your definition on "just fine" is. I'm not planning any trips there.
Anthony Bourdain went there... maybe 2 years ago?
Seemed okay. Granted, the best part of the biggest city might not tell you much about how things are overall.
But it looked a lot better than, say, Detroit, or much of Chicago, or LA, or NYC, or DC, or...
I crossed the pontoon bridge (shades of the Kelly's Heroes!) and ate lunch on the Iranian side of Basra back in 2013. Decent meal, nice people.
or just bad statistics. It's built on relative valuation to the US dollar. What about other currencies? What about its internal economy? They're doing plenty of trade with China and Russia - not selling oil in dollars...
So what do they need US dollars for? Kanye West posters?
The chart is upside down. Iran sits on massive oil deposits and the USD is toast. It all boils down to resources.
There there, day dream tripper....
merican dollar is just as bad... made from nothing... Iran needs a nuke to get their currency up.
Maybe a little uranium enriched Viagra would help get that flaccid Iranium currency up.
Either that or a Swedish made currency pump.
This graph is proof that USA is losing.
USA government debt and unfunded obligations is up from 40 quadrillian rials to 85 quadrillion rials.
USA should surrender now.
EXACTLY...Unbelievable Hypocrisy by our ( The American government and lame stream )!
The American economy is tens of trillions of dollars in unrecoverable debt and we have the nerve to say Iran's economy is in a "Death Spiral"!
"The economy is ever-vulnerable because of problems created by the last Shah,..."
Interesting little jab there...? Mr. Hanke seems keen to take a walk back in history, but sorta fell short of the real history, like 1953 and the events beforehand which led up to that year.
Oh well. In the meantime, China still wants Iran's oil, and that piece of geography is sorta important right now in the scheme of current geopolitical events. But I'm sure we'll keep trying...
Much earlier when it was the Czar's and British meddling in their affairs.
Iran/Afghanistan were always at the center of the Great Game.The names changed but the Game goes on.
I remember filling a huge gas tank for about 140 rials just outside Tehran.
Iranian drivers were the worst in the world bar none,in a league of their very own,they made the French look good.
Another foreign currency bites the dust over the 10-year UST yield rise. I’m sure the IMF will see the error in its ways on this currency too. F’em all.
Because their currency is dropping, their economy is in the shitters? Then it should self-adjust provided other countries are willing to trade with it. Big deal. Same shit they tried with Russia. They adjusted, and in the long run they're better off.
The sooner they dump the UST bond the better off they’ll be.
You need to do a comparison of the Iranian Rial and the Euro. Iran is de-dollarizing their economy and this will result in unusual conversion rates between the Rial and the dollar.
The collapse against the Euro has almost exactly mirrored the depreciation against USD. I'm looking at the chart right now. Since Iran claimed to dump the USD and use the Euro, it has had a negligible effect on the Rial.
