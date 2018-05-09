Mastermind Behind 9/11 Attacks Wants To Chime In On Haspel CIA Confirmation

The mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States wants to weigh in on the confirmation of CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel, offering to provide legislators with six paragraphs of testimony about his interrogations.
Al Qaeda leader Khalid Shaikh Mohammed asked military judge James Pohl for permission to share "six paragraphs" of testimony about Haspel with the Senate Intelligence Committee. Mohammed was captured in 2003 and waterboarded by the CIA over 180 times, while Haspel ran a "black site" in Thailand in 2002 which employed enhanced interrogation techniques.
On Monday, Mr. Mohammed submitted a request to the judge overseeing pretrial hearings in that case, Army Col. James Pohl, Colonel Poteet said. While the file is not public on the commissions docket, Colonel Poteet said it consisted of an expedited motion for permission to provide the information to the committee about Ms. Haspel.
The motion, Colonel Poteet said, included an attachment, titled, “Additional Facts, Law and Argument in Support,” containing “six specific paragraphs of information” from Mr. Mohammed that his client thinks the Intelligence Committee should know. After Mr. Mohammed raised the idea, his defense lawyers agreed that the information was important, Colonel Poteet said.-New York Times
Haspel came under fire in March, after reports in the New York Times and ProPublica reported Haspell's involvement in the black site, as well as the decision to destroy 92 videotapes of the enhanced interrogation of Abu Zubaydah, a suspected al-Qaeda leader.
Mohammed joins Democrats in trying to sink Haspel's nomination, after several Democratic senators have demanded that the Trump administration declassify more information about her role in the program.
This month, four Democratic senators on the Intelligence Committee — Kamala D. Harris and Dianne Feinstein, both of California; Ron Wyden of Oregon; and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico — wrote to Daniel Coats, the director of national intelligence, asking him to declassify all C.I.A. information related to Ms. Haspel’s involvement in the program before her hearing, since she, as acting director of the agency, has declined to do so on her own. -NYT
On Monday the CIA delivered a set of classified documents to the Senate, describing Haspell's 33-year career at the agency, "including her time in C.I.A's Counterterrorism Center in the years after 9/11." The files are available for every senator to read.
“I am not able to describe the information,” he said. He added that it came from Mr. Mohammed himself, not from files turned over by the government to defense lawyers about the treatment of their client in C.I.A. custody. -NYT
The Department of Justice wrote several secret memos during the Bush administration which approved CIA "enhanced interrogation" techniques - including waterboarding.
The memos were later withdrawn, and Congress enacted a law which limited interrogators to the techniques listed in the Army Field Manual. The CIA's internal inspector General found that agency interrogators would sometimes overstep the outlined techniques provided to the Justice Department for legal analysis - while the Senate report concluded that the CIA lied to the White House and other administration officials over the use of such techniques - portraying them as more effective than they actually were.
“The American people deserve transparency regarding the background of a nominee who will be asked to represent them, and their values, around the world,” wrote the Democratic senators seeking declassification of Haspel's conduct, adding, “Without making this information available to the American people, Ms. Haspel’s nomination cannot be fully and properly considered by the Senate.”
Reactions have varied, though we were unable to find much support for Mohammed's request from the left:
Welcome to the #resistance <squints> Khalid Shaikh Mohammed! https://t.co/VCxsunWvWB— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 9, 2018
The best endorsement of Gina Haspel for CIA director is the fact that 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is against her confirmation.— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 9, 2018
9-11 terrorist attack mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed opposes Gina Haspel’s nomination to lead the CIA... which tells you everything you need to know.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 9, 2018
Now I really want her in there.
Dr. James Mitchell: “I can’t imagine that there’s a better recommendation for picking [Gina Haspel] up… [Khalid Sheikh Mohammed] objects to her being there because he knows under her leadership the CIA will be tough on terrorists.” https://t.co/Bxirj3FJLy pic.twitter.com/FKBirfTcrc— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2018
Comments
"Mastermind Behind 9/11 Attacks Wants To Chime In On Haspel CIA Confirmation"
Bibi's going to DC?
Really. The USG has become mirror image of Israhell.
In reply to Bibivs going to DC? by Conscious Reviver
The real crimes were way worse than waterboarding. They were drilling people's kneecaps out in Abu Ghraib after raping them in the ass. Now that we know that we were funding the terrorism and never actually chasing terrorism at all, who were they raping to death? Patriots? Anybody who supports this bitch will burn in hell.
In reply to Really. The USG has become… by revolla
If there is a hell, I too hope her and rest of the CIA torturers burn there together. Waterboarding was surely just the start of it. Most humans and fellow US citizens don't have the hearts to even hear about, much less believe in the truth of it, much less do anything about it. I'd love for them to admit Zubaydah's comments to the congressional record as I'd like to hear what he has to say personally. He lost one of his eyes while in custody too, ya know? I'm sure that is a juicy story there... Anyways, we know this will end- slim majority confirming her- the seats up at risk in midterms will be allowed to vote however they need to in order to get by again. Nothing like taking the high road, eh America?
In reply to The real crimes were way… by Ms No
What was that about the exceptional country and the moral high ground?
In reply to If there is a hell, I too… by r0mulus
Her promotion is seemingly impossible to prevent.
So? Another crack in US relations/credibility with foreign countries. Happens every day. Just a day or so ago, the new US ambassador in Berlin assumed jurisdiction over all of German businesses, by telling them to stop their deals with Iran!
The German politicians did not say that so openly but told the ambassador to take some lessons in the rules of diplomacy. In private talks they'll probably tell him that if the US wants more NATO payments, German businesses must make money for paying taxes, for purchasing weapons!!!
In reply to The real crimes were way… by Ms No
"...because under her leadership the CIA will be tough on terrorists."
This Muhammad fellow...he's still alive, yes? Doesn't seem like they were very tough on him, now were they?
Seriously though. The West has a serious flaw, and that's the fact that we let these shits live past their expiration date.
and just in case you were wondering, jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. But let's keep pretending.
In reply to Really. The USG has become… by revolla
People seem to forget AG Gonzalez approved all this torture. He said it was legal.
i wonder what law firm he works for now making millions in Christmas bonuses every year on the backs of associates or lobbyists?
In reply to "...because under her… by Killtruck
Gonzales. I remember now.
What a twerp. He looked like he was always about to get his lunch money taken from him.
In reply to People seem to forget AG… by Son of Loki
John Yoo was in on it, too.
In reply to People seem to forget AG… by Son of Loki
Haspel, Pompeo, Bolton in key positions. This is headed nowhere good.
In reply to "...because under her… by Killtruck
Project for a new American century!
In reply to Haspel, Pompeo, Bolton in… by Baron von Bud
Melt? No. Soften? Yes.
Stop being ridiculous. The fact that Lucky Larry had connections to the company that developed the technology to remotely hijack commercial aircraft is enough. You don't need to go spinning off into crazy town with fanciful tales of "nanothermite" and suitcase nukes.
In reply to "...because under her… by Killtruck
Then I suppose you have a good explanation as to why nanothermite particles were found in the WTC debris.
In reply to Melt? No. Soften? Yes. Stop… by tmosley
Is there really anybody left that believes "Al-Qaeda" wasn't CIA assets? Hopefully, Gina can finish what JFK started, doubt it.
In reply to Bibivs going to DC? by Conscious Reviver
o boy
Definitely looks scary.
America, I am entertained.
Alas, it's not in a good way.
Do you people have a low self-esteem problem? You act like you do.
So we are still pretending 19 cave dwellers committed this attack. Got it. Hey, how is that eighteen year war in Afghanistan going?
b-b-but the jet fuel! it melted the steel beams! I seen't it!
In reply to So we are still pretending… by Dr. Engali
Yes Siree, I dun seen da planes knock dur towers down. I sure dids
And that there molten steel still burning real good for 3 months after, Golly gee whiz
In reply to b-b-but the jet fuel! it… by Killtruck
a bit dusty, but swimmingly
In reply to So we are still pretending… by Dr. Engali
Whoever's producing this global kabuki is now asking the shark to jump over itself.
In reply to So we are still pretending… by Dr. Engali
Sounds like Schneiderman ran his own "enhanced interrogation" in his bedroom also. Beating, slapping and choking are de rigueur for Dems.
So why are Dems so upset with this gal? Obama bombed wedding parties and hospitals and Dems said nothing.
oh, there's more dirt on that maggot than his adult peccadilloes.
scumbag derailed the nxivm investigation
http://i.4cdn.org/pol/1525899085591.png
In reply to Sounds like Schneiderman ran… by Son of Loki
Are we really supposed to give a rat fuck what a terrorist mastermind thinks? REALLY???
He should be glad he's alive. Shoulda whacked him out when they had the chance.
Freedumb fighter.
He and his cohorts were Freedumb Fighters. Inside every Muzzie is an 'Murican trying to get out.
/s
In reply to Are we really supposed to… by cbxer55
Haha. What is this guy on about? He's mad at a Muslim for 911?
Somebody explain 911 to him.
In reply to Are we really supposed to… by cbxer55
lol
Tyrannically Lawless.
Beyond Repair.
Who does? Jamie Gorelick?
I think ZH needs to hire me for new, SSDD content !!
Visit my site now : goyimdoomandgloom.com
Kudos for the SSDD comment. Peple I know look at me crosseyed when I say it, like WTF does that mean? No kidding. Guess not a lot of folks remember the old Stephen King flick Dreamcatcher.
No Bounce No Play!
In reply to I think ZH needs to hire me… by helloimjohnnycat
Dick
Pull it bitchez!
I'll bet Drown Sheik does want to chine in!
Except his chimer might be a little waterlogged.
Live Hard, Almost Drown Me A Few Dozen Times And I'll Confess To Shooting Up The Lost Vagrant Country Music Concert And The Parkland Pussy High School Too, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Why are liberals and terrorists on the same side?
WTF, ZH?
What's all the fuss?
She was merely, "excessively careless" with the torture techniques.
Bet she vigorously finger-fucked herself watching them porn vids.
In reply to What's all the fuss? She was… by Son of Loki
Now the stage is set for 9/11 Judge Alvin K Hellerstein to make a grand entry onto the political scene...
19 years of war in afghanistan would argue that whatever we are doing isn't workin.
The relative success in Afghanistan is measured not by winning the war but prolonging the war.
In reply to 19 years of war in… by Milton Keynes
I'd always assumed Mossad were the Masterminds behind 9/11, silly me.
Could never see those thick Jihadis learning how to set up floor after floor of controlled explosions, suicide bomber maybe, but not a pro-job like the Twins.
He had a lot of help from bitches like her too. Nobody who hasn't already worked for them just jumps into leadership. She been round fo a while.
In reply to I'd always assumed Mossad… by WTFUD
the first 180 times of Waterboarding is Enhanced Interrogation, but anything after that is just for Fun.
Dual citizen ??? Or just cunt ???
She has to be a crypto. It's like the Lion King mated with an Ashkenazi. She kind of reminds me of the lion guy on that Beauty and the Beast show in the 80s.
In reply to Dual citizen cunt ??? by Seasmoke
I can see KSM being considered as a Democrat VP nominee at some point in the future.
So basically one demonic CIA operative is supporting another then by posting a phony opposition letter? Did they do this for McCain and Hillary too? Okay, so is this asshole posting this from a cave as well? Never underestimate a hadji in a cave directing other hadjis with box cutters and fireproof passports.
This bitch will probably try to kill us all. Probably Rothschild hand picked too. I hate that people are this stupid.