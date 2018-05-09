Mastermind Behind 9/11 Attacks Wants To Chime In On Haspel CIA Confirmation

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 22:45

The mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States wants to weigh in on the confirmation of CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel, offering to provide legislators with six paragraphs of testimony about his interrogations.

Al Qaeda leader Khalid Shaikh Mohammed asked military judge James Pohl for permission to share "six paragraphs" of testimony about Haspel with the Senate Intelligence Committee. Mohammed was captured in 2003 and waterboarded by the CIA over 180 times, while Haspel ran a "black site" in Thailand in 2002 which employed enhanced interrogation techniques.

On Monday, Mr. Mohammed submitted a request to the judge overseeing pretrial hearings in that case, Army Col. James Pohl, Colonel Poteet said. While the file is not public on the commissions docket, Colonel Poteet said it consisted of an expedited motion for permission to provide the information to the committee about Ms. Haspel.

The motion, Colonel Poteet said, included an attachment, titled, “Additional Facts, Law and Argument in Support,” containing “six specific paragraphs of information” from Mr. Mohammed that his client thinks the Intelligence Committee should know. After Mr. Mohammed raised the idea, his defense lawyers agreed that the information was important, Colonel Poteet said.-New York Times

Haspel came under fire in March, after reports in the New York Times and ProPublica reported Haspell's involvement in the black site, as well as the decision to destroy 92 videotapes of the enhanced interrogation of Abu Zubaydah, a suspected al-Qaeda leader.  

Mohammed joins Democrats in trying to sink Haspel's nomination, after several Democratic senators have demanded that the Trump administration declassify more information about her role in the program. 

This month, four Democratic senators on the Intelligence Committee — Kamala D. Harris and Dianne Feinstein, both of California; Ron Wyden of Oregon; and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico — wrote to Daniel Coats, the director of national intelligence, asking him to declassify all C.I.A. information related to Ms. Haspel’s involvement in the program before her hearing, since she, as acting director of the agency, has declined to do so on her own. -NYT

On Monday the CIA delivered a set of classified documents to the Senate, describing Haspell's 33-year career at the agency, "including her time in C.I.A's Counterterrorism Center in the years after 9/11." The files are available for every senator to read. 

“I am not able to describe the information,” he said. He added that it came from Mr. Mohammed himself, not from files turned over by the government to defense lawyers about the treatment of their client in C.I.A. custody. -NYT

The Department of Justice wrote several secret memos during the Bush administration which approved CIA "enhanced interrogation" techniques - including waterboarding.

The memos were later withdrawn, and Congress enacted a law which limited interrogators to the techniques listed in the Army Field Manual. The CIA's internal inspector General found that agency interrogators would sometimes overstep the outlined techniques provided to the Justice Department for legal analysis - while the Senate report concluded that the CIA lied to the White House and other administration officials over the use of such techniques - portraying them as more effective than they actually were.

“The American people deserve transparency regarding the background of a nominee who will be asked to represent them, and their values, around the world,” wrote the Democratic senators seeking declassification of Haspel's conduct, adding, “Without making this information available to the American people, Ms. Haspel’s nomination cannot be fully and properly considered by the Senate.

Reactions have varied, though we were unable to find much support for Mohammed's request from the left:

 

Tags
Politics
Legal Services

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 0
Ms No revolla Wed, 05/09/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

The real crimes were way worse than waterboarding.  They were drilling people's kneecaps out in Abu Ghraib after raping them in the ass.  Now that we know that we were funding the terrorism and never actually chasing terrorism at all, who were they raping to death?  Patriots?  Anybody who supports this bitch will burn in hell.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
r0mulus Ms No Wed, 05/09/2018 - 23:09 Permalink

If there is a hell, I too hope her and rest of the CIA torturers burn there together. Waterboarding was surely just the start of it. Most humans and fellow US citizens don't have the hearts to even hear about, much less believe in the truth of it, much less do anything about it. I'd love for them to admit Zubaydah's comments to the congressional record as I'd like to hear what he has to say personally. He lost one of his eyes while in custody too, ya know? I'm sure that is a juicy story there... Anyways, we know this will end- slim majority confirming her- the seats up at risk in midterms will be allowed to vote however they need to in order to get by again. Nothing like taking the high road, eh America?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
uhland62 Ms No Wed, 05/09/2018 - 23:20 Permalink

Her promotion is seemingly impossible to prevent.

So? Another crack in US relations/credibility with foreign countries. Happens every day. Just a day or so ago, the new US ambassador in Berlin assumed jurisdiction over all of German businesses, by telling them to stop their deals with Iran! 

The German politicians did not say that so openly but told the ambassador to take some lessons in the rules of diplomacy. In private talks they'll probably tell him that if the US wants more NATO payments, German businesses must make money for paying taxes, for purchasing weapons!!!

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
Killtruck revolla Wed, 05/09/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

"...because under her leadership the CIA will be tough on terrorists."

 

This Muhammad fellow...he's still alive, yes? Doesn't seem like they were very tough on him, now were they?

Seriously though. The West has a serious flaw, and that's the fact that we let these shits live past their expiration date. 

 

 

and just in case you were wondering, jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. But let's keep pretending. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
tmosley Killtruck Wed, 05/09/2018 - 23:02 Permalink

Melt? No. Soften? Yes.

Stop being ridiculous. The fact that Lucky Larry had connections to the company that developed the technology to remotely hijack commercial aircraft is enough. You don't need to go spinning off into crazy town with fanciful tales of "nanothermite" and suitcase nukes.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Son of Loki Wed, 05/09/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Sounds like Schneiderman ran his own "enhanced interrogation" in his bedroom also. Beating, slapping and choking are de rigueur for Dems.

So why are Dems so upset with this gal? Obama bombed wedding parties and hospitals and Dems said nothing.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 4
cbxer55 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Are we really supposed to give a rat fuck what a terrorist mastermind thinks? REALLY???  

He should be glad he's alive. Shoulda whacked him out when they had the chance. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
DuneCreature Wed, 05/09/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

I'll bet Drown Sheik does want to chine in!

Except his chimer might be a little waterlogged.

Live Hard, Almost Drown Me A Few Dozen Times And I'll Confess To Shooting Up The Lost Vagrant Country Music Concert And The Parkland Pussy High School Too, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Wed, 05/09/2018 - 23:08 Permalink

I'd always assumed Mossad were the Masterminds behind 9/11, silly me.

Could never see those thick Jihadis learning how to set up floor after floor of controlled explosions, suicide bomber maybe, but not a pro-job like the Twins.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Wed, 05/09/2018 - 23:14 Permalink

So basically one demonic CIA operative is supporting another then by posting a phony opposition letter?  Did they do this for McCain and Hillary too?  Okay, so is this asshole posting this from a cave as well?  Never underestimate a hadji in a cave directing other hadjis with box cutters and fireproof passports.   

This bitch will probably try to kill us all.  Probably Rothschild hand picked too. I hate that people are this stupid. 