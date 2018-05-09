The Morning After: How The World Reacted To Trump's Withdrawal From The Iran Nuclear Deal

One day after Trump announced he will withdraw the US from Obama's landmark 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program while reinstating the "harshest of sanctions" on the Persian Gulf country, and giving US allies 180 days to extricate themselves from Iranian oil deals as it seeks to economically isolate and curb oil exports from the #3 OPEC producer, this is how the world and capital markets are reacting.
This following summary, prepared by Bloomberg, includes reactions from governments and companies in Europe and Asia, market impact and views from analysts.
EUROPEAN GOVT REACTIONS:
- U.K., France, Germany say they will remain parties to Iran deal
- Trump’s envoy in Berlin stokes furor over Iran 1 day into role
- U.K.’s Johnson: Iran deals doable without violating U.S. sanctions
- EU fights to keep Iran nuclear deal alive after Trump’s exit
- EU vows to protect its economic investments, interests in Iran
- Spain will defend Iran treaty with European partners, Rajoy says
- IAEA inspectors say Iran still sticking to nuclear commitments
- Putin warns of “fragile” world a day after Trump exits Iran deal
- EU plans to shield its companies if Trump ditches Iran deal
EUROPEAN COMPANY REACTIONS:
- Spain’s Cepsa will switch from Iran crude in event of sanctions
- Poland’s Lotos says Trump decision on Iran is “neutral” for co.
- Poland’s Orlen says its delivery terms are flexible
- Maersk CEO says fallout of Iran decision is unclear
- Serica looks at implications for North Sea Rhum field
- European cos that rushed into Iran now prepare to rush back out
- April 19: Total CEO to stop Iran project if no U.S. exemption
ASIAN GOVT REACTIONS:
- Trump seen facing rebellion from Iran’s biggest oil customers
- China expresses regret over U.S. decision on Iran
- Japan to seek waiver from U.S. Sanctions on Iranian crude
- Japan will work to maintain Iran deal: foreign minister
- S. Korea to seek exemption from U.S. sanctions on Iran oil
- India sees oil supply from Iran constrained after U.S. sanctions
ASIAN COMPANY REACTIONS:
- Indian refiners say they’ll look to keep paying Iran in euros
- Taiwan’s CPC watching crude prices closely on Iran sanctions
- Taiwan’s Formosa can replace Iran oil with other Mideast supply
- Fuji Oil says undecided on how to respond to U.S.- Iran sanctions
- Japan’s Jera says Iran sanctions impact may spread to LNG market
MARKET/PRODUCER/SUPPLY REACTIONS:
- Oil rises as Trump tells buyers to cut back on Iranian crude
- Ship insurer group sees big impact from Iran sanctions
- Here’s how the biggest oil buyers can tackle Trump’s Iran action
- U.S. seeks to quickly curb Iran oil after scrapping deal
- China oil futures trade volume rises to record on Iran sanctions
- IEA says it stands ready to ensure oil market is well supplied
- Saudi Arabia ready to “mitigate” impact of Iran sanctions
- Dubai refiner’s supply dilemma deepened by Trump Iran deal exit
- Kuwait to help mitigate any shortage in oil supply: minister
ANALYST VIEWS:
- EA: Saudi output to rise if Iran sanction losses significant
- Bernstein: Oil could rise toward $90 after move on Iran deal
- Orient: China may be cautious in opposing U.S.-Iran sanctions
- UBS: Iran oil exports may fall by 200k-500k b/d in next 6 months
- Barclays: Iran output seen unaffected in 2018 by Trump move
- Drewry: Sanctions on Iran may create space for shale exports
- “Disaster” for Asia if U.S. sanctions Iran condensate
- CICC: U.S. sanctions on Iran to keep Brent around $75- $80
- OANDO: Oil price volatility to continue on U.S. Iran deal exit
- EIG: U.S. exiting nuclear deal may remove 700K b/d of Iran oil
- MUFG: China may keep Iran crude imports despite U.S. sanctions
REACTION FROM WITHIN IRAN:
- Barbs, flag burning and despair: Iran reacts to U.S. deal exit
- Rouhani: Iran to Prepare for Enrichment if Needed After 3 Weeks
- Rouhani: Iran Can Achieve Benefits of JCPOA With 5 Countries
Source: Bloomberg
Comments
Fuck'em all...
Bibi is meeting with Putin the day after Trump withdraws from Iran deal - no coincidence. This is setting the stage for Putin to act as the peacemaker and “persuade” Iran to make a new deal with Trump in the interest of world peace.
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/57440
https://twitter.com/netanyahu/status/994151758824988673
You are watching a scripted performance written and directed by Team Trump.
Act I: Bibi accuses Iran of lying about nuke program
Act II: Bibi hits Iranian base in Syria
Act III: Trump withdraws from Iran deal, takes very aggressive posture toward Iran (Having Bolton in the WH makes his threats even more ominous – “Trump is going to attack Iran for Israel!”)
Act IV: Bibi meets with Putin (you are here)
Act V: (maybe): Escalation of rhetoric, sanctions & maybe a few more airstrikes, talk of WW3 about to begin - build up the tension and suspense before the story “turns”
Act VI: Enter Putin, pressure on Tehran
Act VII: A “breakthrough” in negotiations between Trump and Iran. Trump changes posture towards Tehran regime to optimistic but cautious.
Act VIII: New agreement, war averted, Trump thanks Putin and takes credit for fixing Obama’s mess – says those Iranians are not so bad after all. MSM finds new “revelation” in Mueller probe or some other nonsense leaked by a nameless source to obsess about. MSM credits Obama and John Kerry for all their hard work and brilliant diplomacy which clearly created the conditions that allowed all of this happen.
Sound familiar? NK redux, Mideast version.
The reason Trump made his announcement yesterday instead of waiting for the 5/12 deadline is because the storyline required it to happen BEFORE Bibi met with Putin, which was a standard diplomatic event already scheduled before all of this. That meeting would have happened anyway but IMO all the events up to today were timed to set the stage for this meeting. The script was built around this date.
Encore: Sometime in the near future (after Trump finishes his victory lap) we will find out what the pallets of cash were for and it will be VERY BAD for all parties who negotiated the JCPOA.
Trump is playing a different game in foreign policy and plays the media better than most. From time to time he will put on the costume of a neocon warmonger but it’s only an act to move the narrative where he wants it to go. He is a businessman and his endgame is making deals, not wars. From this perspective everything he does is predictable.
In reply to Fuck'em all... by Bill of Rights
Act 9...Iranian gas flows to Europe under protection of Russia. Yeah, that won't happen until war.
In reply to Bibi is meeting with Putin… by bowie28
Oh well all the Zionist-Rothschild whores Merkel, Macaroni and May are against it?
Looks like an indicator that Trump will be right again.
In reply to Act 9...Iranian gas flows to… by evoila
When all the politicians and ceos start to screech, you know we must've done something right.
In reply to bomb by Linus2011
and you REALLY think this is shrump's plan...
In reply to Act 9...Iranian gas flows to… by evoila
Yes. Just like he was certain to start a war with NK until he didn't.
In reply to and you REALLY think this is… by BullyBearish
And just what the fuck kind of Meds are you on?
In reply to Yes. Just like he was… by bowie28
What meds is Trump on. When he made the Iran announcement his right eye was almost completely closed and he spoke slower and more lethargically than a blue collar southern man drunk on moonshine.
In reply to And just what the fuck kind… by Bill of Rights
Like I said in a previous post, when you are hypnotized, that is completely normal. He was under Bibi's hypnotic spell at the time.
In reply to What meds is Trump on. When… by DingleBarryObummer
" Act 9...Iranian gas flows to Europe under protection of Russia. Yeah, that won't happen until war "
Where is Trump's support to attack Iran? His entire base would turn against him and the deep state wants him to keep the deal. Invading Iran is the one thing that would get him impeached, and rightly so.
Gas deals will be negotiated separately.
In reply to Act 9...Iranian gas flows to… by evoila
Sometime in the near future (after Trump finishes his victory lap) we will find out what the pallets of cash were for and it will be VERY BAD for all parties who negotiated the JCPOA.
If I see this bullshit story again I'm going to scream. There were no pallets of cash. That money belonged to IRAN .
In reply to Bibi is meeting with Putin… by bowie28
Maybe it belonged to Iran but why not a wire transfer? Why was it secretly flown in on military planes in cash? That was not supposed to be known. It was leaked.
In reply to Sometime in the near future … by CatInTheHat
Exactly. If the payment of Billions to Iran was defended by Soweeto Obama as legit, why did he struggle to keep it secret?
How much kickback did Kerry, Obama and the other "negotiators" get?
In reply to Maybe it belonged to Iran… by bowie28
It's SOP for the US intel agencies to pay people off with pallets of cash. I don't think it's a rare thing like you are talking about.
It's paid in cash so that the money can disappear quickly, without a trace, without a paper trail. That's the point.
As Ron Paul says, our foreign aid is taking money from poor people in the US and giving it to rich people in poor countries.
In reply to Maybe it belonged to Iran… by bowie28
Bowie28, your long analysis, while I admit it might be possible, seems to have some major holes in it.
1. If this was all about the pallets of cash, why didn't he just cut off that one part. Why are the sanctions back, and not just partly back, 100% back?
2. What is the real driver of this? Is it the pallets of cash or is it that Israel now feels threatened by Iran's new stature?
Now Iran is a player in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and probably more ME countries. Israel is digging deep and throwing anything they can at Iran. Is that not the driver of all this, Israel?
Is it really about a few pallets of cash twice a year, or is this about Israel? What fits more with their actions?
In reply to Bibi is meeting with Putin… by bowie28
It's not about pallets of cash. It is about the secret terms of the agreement that the pallets of cash were used to keep everyone involved quiet about.
There were likely some very bad things done under cover of the publicly stated terms of the agreement, otherwise there was no need for billions to be delivered in CASH.
Trump knows what really happened but is not ready to disclose it so his cover story is built around the things that are already known to the public. He wants to fix the deal first rather than letting the revelations of corruption become the narrative.
Israel is a supporting actor in Trump's production now. Used to be the other way around but not any more.
In reply to Bowie28, your long analysis,… by exlcus
Yeah, the same exact Israel that patched up ISIS fighters in their hospitals and continues to weekly bomb the Iranian forces that defeated Isis. They're def the good guys, those Israelis.
In reply to It's not about pallets of… by bowie28
This act to keep everyone busy watching. What needs this smoke screen?
In reply to Bibi is meeting with Putin… by bowie28
Act VI - Putin knows better than to waste his breath by putting pressure on Iran. Iran did their part and we broke the agreement. It's over.
Act VII - There will never be a break through. Iran will never give in to the demands of Israel, and this is what it is all about.
Act VIII - No agreement possible, war and regime change is on the agenda, not peace. Iran will never, never bend to the will of Israel. They cannot and will not be bullied. War will be the only outcome. It was decided long ago that Iran was one of the seven countries to be attacked, and that plan is getting closer to its fruition. Israel and the US want it, Bolton wants it, Trump wants it, the Neocons want it, the Zionists want it, and these are the people who are in power. When you have the resources to make things happen, it will happen.
The prince of this world (the devil) rules this world, not the prince of peace.
In reply to Bibi is meeting with Putin… by bowie28
Only problem with that scenario is , how will Pentagon /Russia field test and display efficacy of their latest war toys? If they can't do that, how will they market war-toys?
In reply to Bibi is meeting with Putin… by bowie28
Ain't gonna happen. What would Trump's new deal impose? Cessation of Iranian military support of Syria and Hezbollah? Forget it.
Actually, Putin likes the Trump withdrawal. Will boost income from rising prices into Russia as the world's largest crude exporter. Exacerbates growing friction between the EU countries about the USSA's arbitrary enforcement of political economics on their economic vassal states pushing an acceleration politically eastward. Rosneft is now buying oil from major producers and blending it, and then reselling it. The USSA Empire has lost 2.5 legs of its support of the USD. Since manufacturing has been exported, the USA with its $600 billion a year trade deficit plus $21 Trillion explicit debt, plus and additional $21 Trillion of mysterious deficit by the DoD and HUD (CA Fitts and Prof. Skidmore), is totally dependent on the threat of military force to keep the dollar going. The world is tired of selling their real stuff for electrons in the form of the “reserve currency.” Russian and Chinese advances in military technology has turned US hegemony into a Mexican stand-off.
Russia, China, and India will make sure that the Iranian oil economy will suffer little to nothing from this. Iran will move its payments through CIPS and gold. The USSA will be forced to keep extending exemptions beyond the six months to its “allies” to avoid further “embarrassment.” Trump is Israel’s bitch and Israel will bring the USSA into an economic disaster within the next 24 months, probably sooner.
In reply to Bibi is meeting with Putin… by bowie28
exactly.
In reply to Fuck'em all... by Bill of Rights
You tell em Old Blue.
In reply to Fuck'em all... by Bill of Rights
Thanks Dad, glad I have your permission.
In reply to Fuck'em all Bill of Rights … by Polynik3s
Clownz are crying--nobody's dying!
Tis' the summer 'War of the Words', Tmos.
Kabuki...
In reply to Clownz are crying--nobody's… by tmosley
Half a million Syrians don't count,you and Allbright should get married.
Go get medical help.
In reply to Clownz are crying--nobody's… by tmosley
That was under Obama. You do realize that Obama and Trump are different people, right?
In reply to Half a million Syrians don't… by Winston Churchill
There are some days where I'm not so sure.
In reply to That was under Obama. You do… by tmosley
Which days are those list them.
In reply to There are some days where I… by spieslikeus
Do we really know anything about this so called deal. Other than these little sound bites?
And do we know the crimes against humanity that Iran has committed that has the maverick and netanyahoo united against the rest of the world?
In reply to Do we really know anything… by VWAndy
Why anyone would trust any government is beyond me.
In reply to And do we know the crimes… by chunga
Something I wish people would understand. Kremlin: 71 missiles were shot down. Pentagon: No they weren't.
Q: Who do you trust?
A: You trust that you're being lied to.
In reply to Why anyone would trust any… by VWAndy
Thats one of the few things we can be sure of. We are being lied to at every opportunity. Twice on sunday.
In reply to Something I wish people… by El Vaquero
Someday other countries will tire of being told who they can and cannot trade with, based on the whims of the US Treasury Dept and people like Nutty wagging the Donald.
In reply to And do we know the crimes… by chunga
No. No one here does!
the deal was made 100% backchannel.
it was hatched by muz brotherhood supporters like Valerie, Soweto, John ‘I am an Irish Joo’ Kerry and Benjamin J Fucking Rhodes.
Shipping Flats of cash and secret planes were involved. Receipts were not.
liz May, Mutti Merk and the Frog manchild...are all in on this shit 100%. The same fucks that think importing every rape cock you can find think this is just vunderbah!
think about all that.
then tell me what you know about this deal.
the sum of all fucking fears
thats what you should know, but don’t.
In reply to Do we really know anything… by VWAndy
Hey dipshit! It was their money.....they wanted it in cash......I don't blame them. They probably demanded gold to begin with and settled for FRN cause that was all we had.
Take your "fear" and go be a pussy somewhere else. There are way bigger dangers in the world than the Persians. Most of them have addresses in NY and DC. One of the biggest, dangerous dickheads lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
And lay off the double space, it's not like you have anything worthwhile to say anyway.
In reply to No. No one here does! the… by RumpleShitzkin
USA sanctions just don't have the international support that they used to. Lucifer's grip is weakens.
Hell, the Koreas as talking again. We might lose our excuse for military bases on China's border now.
This is nothing more than a photo op for the arrogant, narcissistic, self-centered punk we have to call "President". He is still in his "reality" show mode and must keep ratings up.
Iran poses no security threat to US. The assholes in Saudi are way more militant as was proven on 9/11.
This is about bottling up Iranian oil and keeping it off the market to keep the US shale oil alive.....a little longer. It will also bump up pricing for the US and Saudi team.
Think it over, when we were the consumer of 80% of the world's oil market....as THE consumer.....we had pricing power. We could crush or control countries based on who we bought oil from at what price. Now the world is full of other oil/gas consumers like China, Europe, Japan, Eurasia.....even the ME is using way more oil these days. There are plenty of countries out there with cheap, and getting cheaper, US dollars to spend on oil. They bring consumer competition to the markets, removing our complete control. By disrupting oil producers like Iraq, Libya, Syria, and now Iran, we can control a large portion of supply side to replace the control we have lost of the consumer/buy side of the market.
The dollar's control of the oil market has kept us large and in charge for way longer than we would have ever lasted otherwise. If the dollar.....when the dollar loses the ability to control/dominate the energy markets, it won't matter how many nukes, subs, drones, or overpriced planes we have......the empire will be done. Economy is way more powerful than armies. An army marches on its stomach.....and economies feed stomachs.
In reply to USA sanctions just don't… by Polynik3s
This is just distraction for the clueless masses from Trump's unrivaled corruption and conspiracy.
If it meant stealing another election win from the people's party, then he'd give Iran nukes.
The perp walk will happen soon.
You have Trump derangement syndrome. I suggest a good therapist.
In reply to This is just distraction for… by gogobuffalo
Collusion with the Russians has been proven. Trump Jr and the Trump Tower meeting... Read the leaked emails...
Seems like you're the deranged one. Get real.
In reply to You have Trump derangement… by kw2012
A meeting with a lawyer who happened to be Russian that was so boring that they walked out.
TDS is a real issue. Subset of mass hysteria.
In reply to Collusion with the Russians… by gogobuffalo
No sorry I just care about economic justice.
See the initiatives of guaranteed jobs for everyone? Trump opposes them. Wants the rich to pick and choose who gets a job and who doesn't. The poor are exploited. Trump's boot is on their neck.
We will win.
In reply to A meeting with a lawyer who… by tmosley
The only thing you're getting for free is a one way helicopter ride.
In reply to No sorry I just care about… by gogobuffalo
It's not the poor who are asking anything for free.
We are just sick of the capitalists raping and pillaging the value of our labor. Our value belongs to us.
You support exploitation and capitalistic-economical-neofuedal-slavery?
In reply to The only thing you're… by tmosley
broad brush statements hold no weight...if you pay taxes, YOU support that portion of the 'system' you decry, right?
Venezuela should be a good example of how not to govern...by 'guaranteeing' everyone a job, you guarantee intrinsically meaningless value of labor, as well as by assuring the populace is taught (brainwashed?) to conform and NOT to invent
right?
zerogenous_zone
In reply to It's not the poor who are… by gogobuffalo