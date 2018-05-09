The Morning After: How The World Reacted To Trump's Withdrawal From The Iran Nuclear Deal

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:30

One day after Trump announced he will withdraw the US from Obama's landmark 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program while reinstating the "harshest of sanctions" on the Persian Gulf country, and giving US allies 180 days to extricate themselves from Iranian oil deals as it seeks to economically isolate and curb oil exports from the #3 OPEC producer, this is how the world and capital markets are reacting.

This following summary, prepared by Bloomberg, includes reactions from governments and companies in Europe and Asia, market impact and views from analysts.

EUROPEAN GOVT REACTIONS:

EUROPEAN COMPANY REACTIONS:

  • Spain’s Cepsa will switch from Iran crude in event of sanctions
  • Poland’s Lotos says Trump decision on Iran is “neutral” for co.
  • Poland’s Orlen says its delivery terms are flexible
  • Maersk CEO says fallout of Iran decision is unclear
  • Serica looks at implications for North Sea Rhum field
  • European cos that rushed into Iran now prepare to rush back out
  • April 19: Total CEO to stop Iran project if no U.S. exemption

ASIAN GOVT REACTIONS:

ASIAN COMPANY REACTIONS:

  • Indian refiners say they’ll look to keep paying Iran in euros
  • Taiwan’s CPC watching crude prices closely on Iran sanctions
  • Taiwan’s Formosa can replace Iran oil with other Mideast supply
  • Fuji Oil says undecided on how to respond to U.S.- Iran sanctions
  • Japan’s Jera says Iran sanctions impact may spread to LNG market

MARKET/PRODUCER/SUPPLY REACTIONS:

ANALYST VIEWS:

  • EA: Saudi output to rise if Iran sanction losses significant
  • Bernstein: Oil could rise toward $90 after move on Iran deal
  • Orient: China may be cautious in opposing U.S.-Iran sanctions
  • UBS: Iran oil exports may fall by 200k-500k b/d in next 6 months
  • Barclays: Iran output seen unaffected in 2018 by Trump move
  • Drewry: Sanctions on Iran may create space for shale exports
  • “Disaster” for Asia if U.S. sanctions Iran condensate
  • CICC: U.S. sanctions on Iran to keep Brent around $75- $80
  • OANDO: Oil price volatility to continue on U.S. Iran deal exit
  • EIG: U.S. exiting nuclear deal may remove 700K b/d of Iran oil
  • MUFG: China may keep Iran crude imports despite U.S. sanctions

REACTION FROM WITHIN IRAN:

  • Barbs, flag burning and despair: Iran reacts to U.S. deal exit
  • Rouhani: Iran to Prepare for Enrichment if Needed After 3 Weeks
  • Rouhani: Iran Can Achieve Benefits of JCPOA With 5 Countries

Source: Bloomberg

Tags
Politics
Business Finance
Banks - NEC
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 11
bowie28 Bill of Rights Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

Bibi is meeting with Putin the day after Trump withdraws from Iran deal - no coincidence. This is setting the stage for Putin to act as the peacemaker and “persuade” Iran to make a new deal with Trump in the interest of world peace. 

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/57440

https://twitter.com/netanyahu/status/994151758824988673

You are watching a scripted performance written and directed by Team Trump.

Act I: Bibi accuses Iran of lying about nuke program

Act II: Bibi hits Iranian base in Syria

Act III: Trump withdraws from Iran deal, takes very aggressive posture toward Iran (Having Bolton in the WH makes his threats even more ominous – “Trump is going to attack Iran for Israel!”)

Act IV: Bibi meets with Putin (you are here)

Act V: (maybe): Escalation of rhetoric, sanctions & maybe a few more airstrikes, talk of WW3 about to begin - build up the tension and suspense before the story “turns”

Act VI: Enter Putin, pressure on Tehran

Act VII: A “breakthrough” in negotiations between Trump and Iran. Trump changes posture towards Tehran regime to optimistic but cautious.

Act VIII: New agreement, war averted, Trump thanks Putin and takes credit for fixing Obama’s mess – says those Iranians are not so bad after all. MSM finds new “revelation” in Mueller probe or some other nonsense leaked by a nameless source to obsess about.  MSM credits Obama and John Kerry for all their hard work and brilliant diplomacy which clearly created the conditions that allowed all of this happen.

Sound familiar?  NK redux, Mideast version.

The reason Trump made his announcement yesterday instead of waiting for the 5/12 deadline is because the storyline required it to happen BEFORE Bibi met with Putin, which was a standard diplomatic event already scheduled before all of this.  That meeting would have happened anyway but IMO all the events up to today were timed to set the stage for this meeting.  The script was built around this date.

Encore: Sometime in the near future (after Trump finishes his victory lap) we will find out what the pallets of cash were for and it will be VERY BAD for all parties who negotiated the JCPOA. 

Trump is playing a different game in foreign policy and plays the media better than most.   From time to time he will put on the costume of a neocon warmonger but it’s only an act to move the narrative where he wants it to go. He is a businessman and his endgame is making deals, not wars.  From this perspective everything he does is predictable.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
bowie28 evoila Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

" Act 9...Iranian gas flows to Europe under protection of Russia.   Yeah, that won't happen until war "

Where is Trump's support to attack Iran?  His entire base would turn against him and the deep state wants him to keep the deal.  Invading Iran is the one thing that would get him impeached, and rightly so.

Gas deals will be negotiated separately.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
exlcus bowie28 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

It's SOP for the US intel agencies to pay people off with pallets of cash. I don't think it's a rare thing like you are talking about.

It's paid in cash so that the money can disappear quickly, without a trace, without a paper trail. That's the point. 

As Ron Paul says, our foreign aid is taking money from poor people in the US and giving it to rich people in poor countries. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
exlcus bowie28 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

Bowie28, your long analysis, while I admit it might be possible, seems to have some major holes in it.

1. If this was all about the pallets of cash, why didn't he just cut off that one part. Why are the sanctions back, and not just partly back, 100% back?

2. What is the real driver of this? Is it the pallets of cash or is it that Israel now feels threatened by Iran's new stature?

Now Iran is a player in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and probably more ME countries. Israel is digging deep and throwing anything they can at Iran. Is that not the driver of all this, Israel?

Is it really about a few pallets of cash twice a year, or is this about Israel? What fits more with their actions?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
bowie28 exlcus Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

It's not about pallets of cash.  It is about the secret terms of the agreement that the pallets of cash were used to keep everyone involved quiet about.

There were likely some very bad things done under cover of the publicly stated terms of the agreement, otherwise there was no need for billions to be delivered in CASH. 

Trump knows what really happened but is not ready to disclose it so his cover story is built around the things that are already known to the public.  He wants to fix the deal first rather than letting the revelations of corruption become the narrative.

Israel is a supporting actor in Trump's production now.  Used to be the other way around but not any more.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
mailll bowie28 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

Act VI - Putin knows better than to waste his breath by putting pressure on Iran.  Iran did their part and we broke the agreement.  It's over. 

Act VII - There will never be a break through.  Iran will never give in to the demands of Israel, and this is what it is all about.  

Act VIII - No agreement possible, war and regime change is on the agenda, not peace.  Iran will never, never bend to the will of Israel.  They cannot and will not be bullied.  War will be the only outcome.  It was decided long ago that Iran was one of the seven countries to be attacked, and that plan is getting closer to its fruition.  Israel and the US want it, Bolton wants it, Trump wants it, the Neocons want it, the Zionists want it, and these are the people who are in power.  When you have the resources to make things happen, it will happen.  

The prince of this world (the devil) rules this world, not the prince of peace.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
el buitre bowie28 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

Ain't gonna happen.  What would Trump's new deal impose?  Cessation of Iranian military support of Syria and Hezbollah?  Forget it.

Actually, Putin likes the Trump withdrawal.  Will boost income from rising prices into Russia as the world's largest crude exporter.  Exacerbates growing friction between the EU countries about the USSA's arbitrary enforcement of political economics on their economic vassal states pushing an acceleration politically eastward.  Rosneft is now buying oil from major producers and blending it, and then reselling it.  The USSA Empire has lost 2.5 legs of its support of the USD.  Since manufacturing has been exported, the USA with its $600 billion a year trade deficit plus $21 Trillion explicit debt, plus and additional $21 Trillion of mysterious deficit by the DoD and HUD (CA Fitts and Prof. Skidmore), is totally dependent on the threat of military force to keep the dollar going.  The world is tired of selling their real stuff for electrons in the form of the “reserve currency.”  Russian and Chinese advances in military technology has turned US hegemony into a Mexican stand-off.

Russia, China, and India will make sure that the Iranian oil economy will suffer little to nothing from this.  Iran will move its payments through CIPS and gold.  The USSA will be forced to keep extending exemptions beyond the six months to its “allies” to avoid further “embarrassment.”  Trump is Israel’s bitch and Israel will bring the USSA into an economic disaster within the next 24 months, probably sooner.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
RumpleShitzkin VWAndy Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

No. No one here does!

the deal was made 100% backchannel.

it was hatched by muz brotherhood supporters like Valerie, Soweto, John ‘I am an Irish Joo’ Kerry and Benjamin J Fucking Rhodes.

Shipping Flats of cash and secret planes were involved. Receipts were not.

 

liz May, Mutti Merk and the Frog manchild...are all in on this shit 100%. The same fucks that think importing every rape cock you can find think this is just vunderbah!

 

think about all that.

 

then tell me what you know about this deal.

 

the sum of all fucking fears

 

thats what you should know, but don’t.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
bshirley1968 RumpleShitzkin Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

Hey dipshit!  It was their money.....they wanted it in cash......I don't blame them.  They probably demanded gold to begin with and settled for FRN cause that was all we had.

Take your "fear" and go be a pussy somewhere else.  There are way bigger dangers in the world than the Persians.  Most of them have addresses in NY and DC.  One of the biggest, dangerous dickheads lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

And lay off the double space, it's not like you have anything worthwhile to say anyway.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Polynik3s Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

USA sanctions just don't have the international support that they used to. Lucifer's grip is weakens.

Hell, the Koreas as talking again. We might lose our excuse for military bases on China's border now.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
bshirley1968 Polynik3s Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

This is nothing more than a photo op for the arrogant, narcissistic, self-centered punk we have to call "President".  He is still in his "reality" show mode and must keep ratings up. 

Iran poses no security threat to US.  The assholes in Saudi are way more militant as was proven on 9/11.

This is about bottling up Iranian oil and keeping it off the market to keep the US shale oil alive.....a little longer.  It will also bump up pricing for the US and Saudi team.

Think it over, when we were the consumer of 80% of the world's oil market....as THE consumer.....we had pricing power.  We could crush or control countries based on who we bought oil from at what price.  Now the world is full of other oil/gas consumers like China, Europe, Japan, Eurasia.....even the ME is using way more oil these days.  There are plenty of countries out there with cheap, and getting cheaper, US dollars to spend on oil.  They bring consumer competition to the markets, removing our complete control.  By disrupting oil producers like Iraq, Libya, Syria, and now Iran, we can control a large portion of supply side to replace the control we have lost of the consumer/buy side of the market.

The dollar's control of the oil market has kept us large and in charge for way longer than we would have ever lasted otherwise.  If the dollar.....when the dollar loses the ability to control/dominate the energy markets, it won't matter how many nukes, subs, drones, or overpriced planes we have......the empire will be done.  Economy is way more powerful than armies.  An army marches on its stomach.....and economies feed stomachs.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
gogobuffalo Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

This is just distraction for the clueless masses from Trump's unrivaled corruption and conspiracy.

If it meant stealing another election win from the people's party, then he'd give Iran nukes.

The perp walk will happen soon.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Zerogenous_Zone gogobuffalo Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

broad brush statements hold no weight...if you pay taxes, YOU support that portion of the 'system' you decry, right?

 

Venezuela should be a good example of how not to govern...by 'guaranteeing' everyone a job, you guarantee intrinsically meaningless value of labor, as well as by assuring the populace is taught (brainwashed?) to conform and NOT to invent

 

right?

 

zerogenous_zone