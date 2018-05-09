Mystery Of The Missing Wage Growth

Submitted by Jessica Rabe of DataTrek Research
If the unemployment rate is at a 17-year low, then why does wage growth remain so tepid? After last Friday’s jobs report, that’s a question on many investors’ minds. A trip to Google Trends, which measures the search volume of any given word or phrase, starts to tell the story:
- “Ask for a raise” and “Get a raise”: These search queries are flat over the past 12 months. Let’s face it, we ask Google for help on almost everything, and searching for tips on how to get more pay is no different. But if you don’t ask, you likely won’t receive.
- “Hire” vs. “Get a job”: The former term outnumbers the latter phrase by almost 3 to 1 on average over the past 12 months. As the labor market continues to post a solid number of jobs added each month, perhaps employers are having trouble finding qualified workers that still need a job.
- “Quit my job”: While this phrase peaked in January of this year (likely a function of New Year’s resolutions rather than serious intent), it is still up nearly 50% over the past 12 months.
- All in all: workers aren’t necessarily pushing for a pay bump, but they are growingly confident that they could get a better paying position if they leave their current gig. Meanwhile, employers are more eager to hire than Americans are trying to get a job.
This analysis may seem simple, but it actually closely aligns with the data in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) out today. We always review JOLTS, a one-month delayed take on the state of employment, as it gives a more complete view of the workforce than the Employment Situation report and is based on a larger population sample. Consider these points:
- The number of job openings jumped by 472,000 to a record high of 6.55 million in March 2018 (latest available data), up 16.8% year-over-year. No doubt this shows the tremendous interest that employers have with respect to hiring new workers.
- The trouble comes when looking at how many people are actually getting hired, which slipped by 1.6% m/m to 5.43 million. It is still up 2.4% y/y, but moving in the wrong direction. It’s not like employers are cutting back on their payrolls either, as the number of layoffs and discharges declined by 6.3% y/y to 1.56 million.
- Consequently, job openings continue to exceed the number of people starting new jobs, which has been an unusual development over the past few years compared to JOLTS’ full history. For example, from December 2000 (when the data was first collected) to July 2014, there were more hires than job openings during every single month. In fact, the difference between hires and job openings averaged about 1 million during that time frame.
- For most months since 2014, the reverse has been true with job openings outnumbering hires by an average of 323k. In March, this gap reached a record of 1.13 million in favor of job openings over hiring.
How this explains slow wage growth: if you can’t fill a certain position, by definition you can’t give this nonexistent employee a raise. This dilemma highlights the ongoing difficulty of employers finding qualified workers. The interest is there, but the skills needed to meet many jobs’ requirements are not, as repeatedly highlighted in the Fed’s Beige Book reports.
With all that said, workers are as confident as ever according to one measure we calculate from the JOLTS data. Our “Take this job and shove it” indicator, or quits to total separations, increased to a record high of 63.2% in March. Additionally, the number of quits gained 6.4% y/y to 3.34 million, marking a post-recession high. This shows a greater belief among workers in their own ability to attain a more lucrative position and that the economy is strong enough to offer better jobs.
Summing up, all this data signals that wage growth should accelerate going forward. Otherwise, the mystery of the missing wage growth will continue.
Comments
job opening were for Robots and Illegals.
We need more millennials in the job market.
They have some plump asse(t)s to offer:
Fitness model Genesis Mia Lopez aka “Genesis Lopez Fitness” nude SnapChat photos leaked
https://celebrity-leaks.net/genesis-lopez-fitness-nude-snapchat-photos-…
In reply to job opening were for Robots… by venturen
Love your posts. Never change.
It's like a porno break amidst all the antisemitism, doomsaying and hysteria.
In reply to More millennials in the job… by Leakanthrophy
Duh. There are no good paying jobs and competition for the existing ones is fierce.
Correct. Jessica is either a naive useful idiot or a lying scum bag. Clearly it is HR depts posting jobs with high skill requirements and low pay. Lots of posts, no hires, as you say - Duh.
Of course, you have to post the job for a certain amount of time and show no qualified US candidates in order to then hire a foreign worker. I've seen this done. Hint: require a foreign language skill. Weren't some big companies (ie Disney) doing this big time?
In reply to Duh. There are no good… by Aireannpure
1% gets a raise every day...
The mystery is solved once you find out who employers are employing to take the jobs, and it is the same old story, it ain't us.
https://www.vdare.com/articles/national-data-disastrous-april-employmen…
The widely-cited survey of business payrolls reported a job gain of 164,000 in April, about 30,000 less than Wall Street expected. Still, this marked the 91st straight month of job gains – far and away the longest such streak on record. Unemployment nudged below 4%. Not since the late 1960s have we seen rates this low.
Yet the “other” employment survey, of householdsrather than businesses, reported a miniscule 3,000 net job gain for April, with foreign-born immigrant workers gaining 728,000 while native-born American workers lost 725,000. April was the third consecutive month in which foreign-born workers gained jobs while native-born Americans lost them. (See below.)
And where are the wage gains that would normally be expected in such a strong economy? Mainstream economic writers are flummoxed:
The answer, which the MSM seems incapable of admitting: mass immigration. April marked the fourth consecutive month in which the foreign-born working age population (including illegals) grew by more than 1 million from the same month the prior year. (The good news—sort of: April’s rise was less than that in March’s).
IMMIGRANT WORKFO
https://www.vdare.com/articles/national-data-disastrous-april-employmen…
Remember, As We All Postulate The Causes And Detriment Of 2008, This Little Blip Of Debt Deflation Nearly Took Down The System. What Happens When It Really Drops?
the working service industry will suffer a lower wage if the employer offers a [healthy] benefits package...--- and that my friend is health insurance!
"PERIOD!"
It's a simple equation easily modeled I'm sure. affirmative action X chance of getting sued for sexual harrassment X can't pass a drug test X can't pass an English test X can't pass a math test X sporting ugly tatoos X earring in nose X pregnancy leave X Obama care = not hired
Sure. For someone that needs an employee that can get shit done. But everything you just said, in the X category is exactly who the government hires, first. None of those are disqualifiers for government employees. Fuck, even the military allows tats, now and it probably won't be long before they allow maternity leave and transexual operation leave, too.
In reply to It's a simple equation… by Kidbuck
My wage growth was spent on new glass windows at the Aetna corporate office,
Because of neo-liberal economics,, aka bullshit economics.
PCR has the correct answer.... (if your really curious)
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/05/09/economic-truth-turn-michael…
This author has no idea what he is talking about and trying to correlate two data points without thinking about the underlying economic situation. No raises means people are scared to ask for raises or have been refused raises. The author has not done any work to try and understand what kind of jobs are being offered. The author has not looked at the amount of layoffs occurring. The author is not thinking of any other reasons why they are not getting raises: 1) Asked and got refused. 2) Scared to ask because of fear of retribution. 3) Maybe they are hiring lower skilled cheaper workers and getting rid of more experienced higher wage employees. Waste of time article.
Anyone that is halfway intelligent or a hard worker works for one person: themselves.
I would love to see a war between China and the us, I would then judge who has better weapons.
So elementary Watson. Since the value of 'money' has declined some 91-94 percent (+ or -) since 1913 the printing of any more fiat will push it all over the edge!! Which is why everything seems to be in a Matrix like holding scenario! We are about to get into the next 'Roaring Twenties'..."we're in the money"....lmao...