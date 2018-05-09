No 3% Coupon For You: 10Y Treasury Prices Just Shy Of Critical Level Amid Jump In Foreign Buyers

Bond traders and analysts were closely following today's 10 Year Treasury auction, in a day in which the yield on the 10Y had hugged the 3.000% for much of the day, for one simple reason: they wanted to know if this would be the first auction since early 2011 to have a 3.00% cash coupon. For that to happen, the auction stop would have to print modestly above 3% and heading into the auction that seemed possible, with the yield rising as high as 3.01%.
However, it was not meant to be, because despite trading north of 3.00% in the secondary market, both the When Issued and the auction stop level ended up being just fractionally below the key level: the 10Y priced at a high yield of 2.995%, tailing fractionally to the 2.994% When Issued, although both were better than the prevailing market rate.
But the immediate implication is that the cash coupon, i.e., rate on the auction would not be 3.00%, but one step below it, or 2.875%. So at least one more month without the long-awaited 3.00% coupon.
Putting the auction in context, the high yield of 2.995% was the highest since 3.009% in January 2014, and was 20bps above the 2.795% in the April auction. Still, it was not enough.
The internals were less exciting, if stronger than last month, with the bid to cover rising from 2.46 to 2.56, above the 6-month average of 2.47.
Indirects ended up taking down 63% of the allotment, above last month's 53.2%, and just shy of the 63.92 6-auction average. And with Directs taking down 8.3%, just shy of 8.4% last month and higher than the 7.4% average, this meant Dealers were left with 28.7%, right on top of the average.
Overall, a strong auction, and certainly stronger than where it had been trading in the secondary market, where it appears someone was almost incented to have the first 3%+ stop since Jan 2014.
Comments
Nothing is more lucrative than tying up my fiat at 3% for 10 years.
LOL... they are "targeting" 2% inflation with their "real money" fiats.
I am targeting 100% deflation YOY with my fake money cryptos.
In reply to Nothing is more lucrative… by American Psycho
So when they foreign buyers they mean other Central banks right? Not actual people that want to buy them.
In reply to LOL by Bitchface-KILLAH
I am going to learn how to polish turds. Clearly the way to go. If I learn to carve them as well...
In reply to Nothing is more lucrative… by American Psycho
What a bunch of foreign idiots!!.. Inflation alone means you are losing money buying Treasuries at 2.95%
In reply to Nothing is more lucrative… by American Psycho
It's almost as if... No, that would be crazy.
Meanwhile the 20 year is barely over 3%. Makes no sense, I wonder if Bernanke's "twist" has something to do with the flattening yield curve. I think they swapped short term debt for long term [?], if memory serves. That would explain why long term debt wont rise, they cant let it.
Savers like me are losing time waiting for real rates to kick in.