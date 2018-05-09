Novartis Explains Why It Covertly Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen $1.2 Million

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:53

As Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, unveiled last night, in addition to a $500K payment from Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg made to an LLC controlled by Trump's attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen also received other payments from US telecom giant AT&T (which is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the DOJ over its purchase of Time Warner), Swiss healthcare giant Novartis, and Korea Aerospace Industries, amounting to $200K, $400K and $150K, respectively.

Naturally, many were curious to find out the reason behind these transfers which could be seen as - at best - lobbying payments, and at worst - an illegal attempt to purchase influence.

Earlier today, Novartis which had been in the spotlight since the revelation, confirmed that for a year, starting in February 2017, it had paid Essential Consultants, a shell company set up by Cohen in Delaware. The arrangement related to “US healthcare policy matters”, the company said. Confirming the arrangement, it further clarified that "The terms were consistent with the market."

Avenatti was not impressed with the explanation. 

Novartis also revealed that it had been contacted by officials from Mueller’s office in November last year, confirming that Mueller has been in possession of the wire transfer details for months, and somehow these had been leaked to Avenatti.

Avenatti sought to connect the payments from Novartis to the company’s incoming chief executive, Vas Narasimhan, being invited to a group dinner with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 25 January 2018.

But Novartis stressed on Wednesday that the company’s contract with Cohen predated Narasimhan, and said he had “no involvement whatsoever” in the arrangement.

Then, because the market was clearly eager for more information, Novartis released an email to various newswires including Bloomberg and CNBC, in which it again confirmed it had paid Michael Cohen’s Essential Consultants just under $100,000 a month for a period of a year, more than the $400,000 initially suggested.

However, killing some of the cloak and dagger suspense, Novartis said shortly after it entered into the February agreement with Cohen, it held its first meeting with Cohen in March 2017 and determined that the firm would "be unable to provide the services that Novartis had anticipated related to US health-care policy matters."

Subsequently, the company decided “not to engage further,” but continued to make payments until the contract expired because it could not be terminated for cause.

And the punchline: Novartis had believed that Cohen could advise the company as to how Trump’s administration might approach health-care policies, including the Affordable Care Act.

In other words, Novartis, as AT&T and Korea Aerospace, had hoped that Cohen would turn out to be some sort of "expert network", which due to its direct connections to the president, had some valuable insights. It turns out, this was wrong from day one, although props to Cohen for hustling Novartis into believing he had enough information to be worth a cool 1.2 million.

Novartis' full letter below:

In February 2017, shortly after the election of President Trump, Novartis entered into a one year agreement with Essential Consultants. With the recent change in administration, Novartis believed that Michael Cohen could advise the company as to how the Trump administration might approach certain US healthcare policy matters, including the Affordable Care Act. The agreement was for a term of one year, and paid Essential Consultants 100,000 USD per month.

In March 2017, Novartis had its first meeting with Michael Cohen under this agreement. Following this initial meeting, Novartis determined that Michael Cohen and Essential Consultants would be unable to provide the services that Novartis had anticipated related to US healthcare policy matters and the decision was taken not to engage further. As the contract unfortunately could only be terminated for cause, payments continued to be made until the contract expired by its own terms in February 2018.

The engagement of Essential Consultants predated Vas Narasimhan becoming Novartis CEO and he was in no way involved with this agreement. Contrary to recent media reports, this agreement was also in no way related to the group dinner Dr. Narasimhan had at the World Economic Forum in Davos with President Trump and 15 Europe based industry leaders. Suggestions to the contrary clearly misrepresent the facts and can only be intended to further personal or political agendas as to which Novartis should not be a part.

In terms of the Special Counsel's office, Novartis was contacted in November 2017 regarding the company's agreement with Essential Consultants. Novartis cooperated fully with the Special Counsel's office and provided all the information requested. Novartis considers this matter closed as to itself and is not aware of any outstanding questions regarding the agreement.

Tags
Business Finance
Industrial Machinery & Equipment - NEC
Healthcare REITs
Aerospace & Defense - NEC
Healthcare Facilities & Services - NEC
Movie, TV Production & Distribution
Wireless Telecommunications Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 4
Gadfly ???ö? Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:04 Permalink

"Novartis also reveled that it had been contacted by officials from Mueller’s office in November last year, confirming that Mueller has been in possession of the wire transfer details for months, and somehow these had been leaked to Avenatti."

Mueller is using Stormy's lawyer to leak info.  What a scumbag and criminal.  Indict Mueller and lock him up.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
gmrpeabody ???ö? Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

WOW.., who would have thunk that corporations give out money for special treatment from elected officials? And WTF has any of this got to do with matters at hand? What a clusterfuck judicial bunch of corrupt pigs this government has become.., and somehow, through magic, it MUST be Trumps fault.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
NiggaPleeze gmrpeabody Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

 

So far we have foreign influence from Israel, UK and Switzerland, with a touch of Russia (Vekselberg is a Ukrainian-born Russian/Jew mix like Lenin who was one of the Yeltsin bandits, hence close ties to the "West").

No doubt Sheldon Adelson's massive election bribe to the Orangutan went fulfilled yesterday, when Trump severely damaged the US by reneging on an agreement with the international community (much more so than when the term is typically used) and Iran.

Trump is a corrupt, stupid, cowardly, classless (just like Bill Clinton) Orangutan dancing to Adelson's and NutAndYahoo's tunes.

Trumptards are such tards.   He's lied about everything good and came through on everything bad.  Illegal immigration is at all-time highs, trade agreements are what they were, wars are on-going and being egged on ....

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
NiggaPleeze tmosley Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

Didn't say I loved it, just for a change the parties to the deal include not just the Axis of Evil (US, UK, Israel, plus junior member France) which regularly passes itself off as the "international community" (because they are all fucking unrepentant liars), at least this deal has also Germany, France, Russia and China, as well as, in practice pretty much the entire planet on board (including India and Turkey and everyone else), excepting of course the Jew supremacist scum that bribed the Cowardly Corrupt Classless Clueless Orangutan to renege on it.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
NiggaPleeze JimmyJones Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

Wow you are incredibly clueless.

Bill Clinton had a deal with N. Korea, which involved N. Korea shutting down their nuclear plants (they restarted them after US reneged on the deal - sound familiar? - and Bush Jr. put them in the "Axis of Evil" - sound familiar? - which led to their nuclear bomb testing.  None of Clinton and Bush Sr./Jr. made a deal with Iran, but Obama did.

So Clinton's was different from Bushes' was different from Obama's.

So far the Cowardly Corrupt Clueless Classless Orangutan has not accomplished anything except destroying the Iran deal.  There's no deal with N. Korea, whatsoever, and whatever deal there is, had nothing to do with Trump, it's been Park, Un and Xi.

Do try to pay attention and get your mouth off the Organutan's appendage.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth ???ö? Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

Re: Avenatti - a pimp with a bar card

Maybe so, but he is running circles around the legal pros and big shots like Giuliani.

He reminds me of Saul in the last season of “Better Call Saul.” The lawyer who went to night school and was the family ne’er -Do-well ends up besting all the blue bloods who looked down their noses at him. He might not always play fair, but he gets results for his clients.

Rule 1 in 3-D chess?  Never underestimate your opponent?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tmosley pods Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

Oh, you cut a check to a lawyer?

If anyone associated with that lawyer ever did anything that we could ever construe as untoward (like paying said lawyer some money), then that is YOUR FAULT and you MUST BE REMOVED from your position!!!@!@!!12

IMPEACH PODS AND TRUMP.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
pods tmosley Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

Well if I was a certified genius I would probably make sure my lawyer didn't have any side gigs set up to pave the way for corporate interests to get more cheddar from the government I was going to run.
But that's just me.

And I am not saying impeach Trump. 

The other fuck waiting in line is even more dangerous.

pods

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
ShrNfr Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

Odd that the Democrats thought it was perfectly reasonable for Podesta' cash register to ring like crazy but a crime for this guy to take a few retainers.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
pods Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

Caught the money man. 

Of course, there are probably dozens of money men.  

Fucking kike setting up a shell company to handle the $$ and then tell them "sorry, couldn't get him to agree."

Right there is reason why it was turned into a verb: Jewed.

Trump is draining the swamp though.  Just takes time.  Lemme guess, I am one of the peanutz and just don't understand 36DD chess?

pods

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
desirdavenir tmosley Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

Indeed, one should be suspicious only if Cohen gained a bunch of new clients since 2016. If it is business as usual for him, then he is a consultant like many other. If he gained most of his clients after 2016, then you should think on the reason of this change in Cohen's clients. Otherwise you appear to be a tool ready to whitewash anything and anyone related to Trump. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
pods tmosley Wed, 05/09/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

They hired a lawyer's shell company.  A "consulting" firm. Or so the name might imply.

Now why would the personal lawyer for Trump need to have money routed to a consulting company that he set up?  

Might it be the appearance of impropriety?  

I'm starting to get swamp ass from being in this thread. Not good.  Keep going mos, tell me it's not an argument!

pods