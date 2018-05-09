Novartis Explains Why It Covertly Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen $1.2 Million

As Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, unveiled last night, in addition to a $500K payment from Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg made to an LLC controlled by Trump's attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen also received other payments from US telecom giant AT&T (which is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the DOJ over its purchase of Time Warner), Swiss healthcare giant Novartis, and Korea Aerospace Industries, amounting to $200K, $400K and $150K, respectively.
Naturally, many were curious to find out the reason behind these transfers which could be seen as - at best - lobbying payments, and at worst - an illegal attempt to purchase influence.
Earlier today, Novartis which had been in the spotlight since the revelation, confirmed that for a year, starting in February 2017, it had paid Essential Consultants, a shell company set up by Cohen in Delaware. The arrangement related to “US healthcare policy matters”, the company said. Confirming the arrangement, it further clarified that "The terms were consistent with the market."
Avenatti was not impressed with the explanation.
And now Novartis claims they hired Mr. Cohen for “healthcare” matters (they paid him approx $1 Million). Wow - he’s a doctor as well!! Very talented guy this Mr. Cohen. #basta— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 9, 2018
Novartis also revealed that it had been contacted by officials from Mueller’s office in November last year, confirming that Mueller has been in possession of the wire transfer details for months, and somehow these had been leaked to Avenatti.
Avenatti sought to connect the payments from Novartis to the company’s incoming chief executive, Vas Narasimhan, being invited to a group dinner with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos on 25 January 2018.
But Novartis stressed on Wednesday that the company’s contract with Cohen predated Narasimhan, and said he had “no involvement whatsoever” in the arrangement.
Then, because the market was clearly eager for more information, Novartis released an email to various newswires including Bloomberg and CNBC, in which it again confirmed it had paid Michael Cohen’s Essential Consultants just under $100,000 a month for a period of a year, more than the $400,000 initially suggested.
However, killing some of the cloak and dagger suspense, Novartis said shortly after it entered into the February agreement with Cohen, it held its first meeting with Cohen in March 2017 and determined that the firm would "be unable to provide the services that Novartis had anticipated related to US health-care policy matters."
Subsequently, the company decided “not to engage further,” but continued to make payments until the contract expired because it could not be terminated for cause.
And the punchline: Novartis had believed that Cohen could advise the company as to how Trump’s administration might approach health-care policies, including the Affordable Care Act.
In other words, Novartis, as AT&T and Korea Aerospace, had hoped that Cohen would turn out to be some sort of "expert network", which due to its direct connections to the president, had some valuable insights. It turns out, this was wrong from day one, although props to Cohen for hustling Novartis into believing he had enough information to be worth a cool 1.2 million.
Novartis' full letter below:
In February 2017, shortly after the election of President Trump, Novartis entered into a one year agreement with Essential Consultants. With the recent change in administration, Novartis believed that Michael Cohen could advise the company as to how the Trump administration might approach certain US healthcare policy matters, including the Affordable Care Act. The agreement was for a term of one year, and paid Essential Consultants 100,000 USD per month.
In March 2017, Novartis had its first meeting with Michael Cohen under this agreement. Following this initial meeting, Novartis determined that Michael Cohen and Essential Consultants would be unable to provide the services that Novartis had anticipated related to US healthcare policy matters and the decision was taken not to engage further. As the contract unfortunately could only be terminated for cause, payments continued to be made until the contract expired by its own terms in February 2018.
The engagement of Essential Consultants predated Vas Narasimhan becoming Novartis CEO and he was in no way involved with this agreement. Contrary to recent media reports, this agreement was also in no way related to the group dinner Dr. Narasimhan had at the World Economic Forum in Davos with President Trump and 15 Europe based industry leaders. Suggestions to the contrary clearly misrepresent the facts and can only be intended to further personal or political agendas as to which Novartis should not be a part.
In terms of the Special Counsel's office, Novartis was contacted in November 2017 regarding the company's agreement with Essential Consultants. Novartis cooperated fully with the Special Counsel's office and provided all the information requested. Novartis considers this matter closed as to itself and is not aware of any outstanding questions regarding the agreement.
Comments
There's your swamp.
Let me guess; it's bath house barry's fault ?
More of the same? Now, go crawl up the Clinton Fdn's hind quarters and report back when you have a REAL story.
In reply to There's your swamp by curbjob
WoW ... FOLLOW Da MONEYS ... And Follow, And Follow, And Follow...
In reply to More of the same by IntercoursetheEU
Avenatti: Pimp with a Bar Card
In reply to WoW ... by BaBaBouy
"Novartis also reveled that it had been contacted by officials from Mueller’s office in November last year, confirming that Mueller has been in possession of the wire transfer details for months, and somehow these had been leaked to Avenatti."
Mueller is using Stormy's lawyer to leak info. What a scumbag and criminal. Indict Mueller and lock him up.
In reply to Hooker derangement syndrome. by ???ö?
Collusion between the Grand Inquisitor and the Pimp with a Bar Card.
In reply to "Novartis also reveled that… by Gadfly
WOW.., who would have thunk that corporations give out money for special treatment from elected officials? And WTF has any of this got to do with matters at hand? What a clusterfuck judicial bunch of corrupt pigs this government has become.., and somehow, through magic, it MUST be Trumps fault.
In reply to Sounds like collusion… by ???ö?
Looks like Stormy was a member if that sex cult in upstate NY involved in human/child trafficking
She was branded
Check out @BackChannel17’s Tweet: https://twitter.com/BackChannel17/status/993893394756788224?s=09
In reply to WOW.., who would have thunk… by gmrpeabody
(((Viktor Vekselberg))) + (((Cohen))) = Israhell knows all of Trump's dirty laundry = Let Israhell do whatever the hell they want in the Middle East
In reply to WOW.., who would have thunk… by gmrpeabody
It’s only Trump’s “fault” if you really believed he would drain the swamp and be different.
In reply to WOW.., who would have thunk… by gmrpeabody
So far we have foreign influence from Israel, UK and Switzerland, with a touch of Russia (Vekselberg is a Ukrainian-born Russian/Jew mix like Lenin who was one of the Yeltsin bandits, hence close ties to the "West").
No doubt Sheldon Adelson's massive election bribe to the Orangutan went fulfilled yesterday, when Trump severely damaged the US by reneging on an agreement with the international community (much more so than when the term is typically used) and Iran.
Trump is a corrupt, stupid, cowardly, classless (just like Bill Clinton) Orangutan dancing to Adelson's and NutAndYahoo's tunes.
Trumptards are such tards. He's lied about everything good and came through on everything bad. Illegal immigration is at all-time highs, trade agreements are what they were, wars are on-going and being egged on ....
In reply to WOW.., who would have thunk… by gmrpeabody
>when Trump severely damaged the US by reneging on an agreement with the international community
I came here to laugh at (((you))), oh lover of the (((international community))).
In reply to So far we have foreign… by NiggaPleeze
Didn't say I loved it, just for a change the parties to the deal include not just the Axis of Evil (US, UK, Israel, plus junior member France) which regularly passes itself off as the "international community" (because they are all fucking unrepentant liars), at least this deal has also Germany, France, Russia and China, as well as, in practice pretty much the entire planet on board (including India and Turkey and everyone else), excepting of course the Jew supremacist scum that bribed the Cowardly Corrupt Classless Clueless Orangutan to renege on it.
In reply to >when Trump severely damaged… by tmosley
I am also laughing at you, my reason is that Bush Sr., Clinton, Bush Jr, Obama all had identical Foreign Policy, Trumps is very different evidenced by N Korea peace talks and withdrawal from the Iran deal.
In reply to Didn't say I loved it, just… by NiggaPleeze
Wow you are incredibly clueless.
Bill Clinton had a deal with N. Korea, which involved N. Korea shutting down their nuclear plants (they restarted them after US reneged on the deal - sound familiar? - and Bush Jr. put them in the "Axis of Evil" - sound familiar? - which led to their nuclear bomb testing. None of Clinton and Bush Sr./Jr. made a deal with Iran, but Obama did.
So Clinton's was different from Bushes' was different from Obama's.
So far the Cowardly Corrupt Clueless Classless Orangutan has not accomplished anything except destroying the Iran deal. There's no deal with N. Korea, whatsoever, and whatever deal there is, had nothing to do with Trump, it's been Park, Un and Xi.
Do try to pay attention and get your mouth off the Organutan's appendage.
In reply to I am also laughing at you,… by JimmyJones
Is the other reason to transfer this to SDNY so that if Cohen's lawyers try the same tactic the Russian caterers did to force Mueller to disclose, they'll only get what Mueller has passed along to the Feds in that jurisdiction - not what Mueller held back, to discover at some later date?
In reply to "Novartis also reveled that… by Gadfly
The only difference between bribes and campaign contributions is one is legal.
In reply to Is the other reason to… by Joe Davola
Sometimes the money paid out is not considered for bribery purposes. Probably more like protection money.
Another racket the government and politicians plagiarized from the mob.
In reply to The only difference… by BennyBoy
Nah, that is simply the vehicle ..
Sex sells ...
In reply to Hooker derangement syndrome. by ???ö?
Re: Avenatti - a pimp with a bar card
Maybe so, but he is running circles around the legal pros and big shots like Giuliani.
He reminds me of Saul in the last season of “Better Call Saul.” The lawyer who went to night school and was the family ne’er -Do-well ends up besting all the blue bloods who looked down their noses at him. He might not always play fair, but he gets results for his clients.
Rule 1 in 3-D chess? Never underestimate your opponent?
In reply to Hooker derangement syndrome. by ???ö?
Why not do both and any other illegal activity in DC? This country has more than enough law enforcement and courts.
In reply to More of the same by IntercoursetheEU
"Covertly paid Michael Cohen"
Apparently whenever you cut a check to your lawyer, you are supposed to buy an ad in the Jew York Times and the Washington Compost and tell the entire world.
In reply to There's your swamp by curbjob
So if Wikileaks had released this info you'd express outrage ?
In reply to "Covertly paid Michael Cohen… by Buckaroo Banzai
Of course Trump peddles interest, he simply does it in a more direct manner.
Cohen is an end-around of lobbying firms.
Privatization is the difference.
How naive do you have to be to imagine that Trump is some sort of white knight paladin?
In reply to So if Wikileaks had released… by curbjob
If it walks like shit and talks like shit and stinks like shit, chances are it's shit
In reply to "Covertly paid Michael Cohen… by Buckaroo Banzai
They didn't do that though. They cut checks to a shell company he set up.
Every time I cut a check to a lawyer, it was to a list of names: Dewey, Cheatum and Howe.
pods
In reply to "Covertly paid Michael Cohen… by Buckaroo Banzai
Oh, you cut a check to a lawyer?
If anyone associated with that lawyer ever did anything that we could ever construe as untoward (like paying said lawyer some money), then that is YOUR FAULT and you MUST BE REMOVED from your position!!!@!@!!12
IMPEACH PODS AND TRUMP.
In reply to They didn't do that though… by pods
Well if I was a certified genius I would probably make sure my lawyer didn't have any side gigs set up to pave the way for corporate interests to get more cheddar from the government I was going to run.
But that's just me.
And I am not saying impeach Trump.
The other fuck waiting in line is even more dangerous.
pods
In reply to Oh, you cut a check to a… by tmosley
Captain Hindsight thinks Trump should have enslaved his lawyer.
I guess Trump should exert full control over every single other person he interacts with too.
JFC.
In reply to Well if I was a certified… by pods
Ye shall be known by the company you keep ... Or:
Mom always said choose your friends wisely.
Or, when a courtin’, look closely at the friends your potential mate runs with.
In reply to Captain Hindsight thinks… by tmosley
Think about the name Cohen gave his shell company - “Essential” Consultants. His clients musT have thought “doing business” with this “consultant” was indeed “essential.”
In reply to They didn't do that though… by pods
We ain't talkin chicken feed for the fixer ..
In reply to "Covertly paid Michael Cohen… by Buckaroo Banzai
Tweetmaster D is King Crocodile in the swamp now. You want to play, you got to pay (his lawyuh)
In reply to There's your swamp by curbjob
The Clinton Foundation, however, was pure as the wind driven snow....
Nope; almost certainly criminal too
So what's changed ?
In reply to Explains part of why Wage… by onewayticket2
Trump got elected but people still PAY LAWYERS FOR THINGS!!???
IMPEACH.
In reply to Nope; almost certainly … by curbjob
who you be peachin, chump?
In reply to Trump got elected but people… by tmosley
I guess some still need to see the /s tag....
In reply to Nope; almost certainly … by curbjob
What I'd really like to see is an intelligent response ...
In reply to I guess some still need to… by onewayticket2
Deflection. Nail any and all who are corrupt, without exception. I'd pay to see Clinton have a rage stroke
In reply to Explains part of why Wage… by onewayticket2
Odd that the Democrats thought it was perfectly reasonable for Podesta' cash register to ring like crazy but a crime for this guy to take a few retainers.
Exactly, Trump is doing exactly what Clinton did and would have done.
Do you see it now?
In reply to Odd that the Democrats… by ShrNfr
Yes i see it. You all have been yelling to take down Hillary for doing the same thing, yet when Trump does it, look away, nothing to see here.
In reply to Exactly, Trump is doing… by exlcus
I KNEW IT! Novartis is filled to the brim with evil Russians!
Completely unrelated: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNFNTVyZCgY
Caught the money man.
Of course, there are probably dozens of money men.
Fucking kike setting up a shell company to handle the $$ and then tell them "sorry, couldn't get him to agree."
Right there is reason why it was turned into a verb: Jewed.
Trump is draining the swamp though. Just takes time. Lemme guess, I am one of the peanutz and just don't understand 36DD chess?
pods
Hiring lawyers to do things is a crime!
IMPEACH.
In reply to Caught the money man. Of… by pods
Trump could choke your dog with a lamp cord and you would still defend the guy
In reply to Hiring lawyers to do things… by tmosley
That is something that an idiot like you would think.
His lawyer took money from a bunch of different clients. How delusional do you have to be to think there is anything wrong with that?
Where's the crime?
In reply to Trump could choke your dog… by Juggernaut x2
Indeed, one should be suspicious only if Cohen gained a bunch of new clients since 2016. If it is business as usual for him, then he is a consultant like many other. If he gained most of his clients after 2016, then you should think on the reason of this change in Cohen's clients. Otherwise you appear to be a tool ready to whitewash anything and anyone related to Trump.
In reply to That is something that an… by tmosley
They hired a lawyer's shell company. A "consulting" firm. Or so the name might imply.
Now why would the personal lawyer for Trump need to have money routed to a consulting company that he set up?
Might it be the appearance of impropriety?
I'm starting to get swamp ass from being in this thread. Not good. Keep going mos, tell me it's not an argument!
pods
In reply to Hiring lawyers to do things… by tmosley