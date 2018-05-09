Producer Price Growth Slows As Food Prices Tumble

Having reached its highest in 6 years in March, Producer Price inflation slowed notably in April for both the headline and core datasets, pushing 10Y Yield back below 3.00%.
Headline PPI printed +3.0% last month and was expected to print +2.8% YoY in April but instead slowed more notably to +2.6% YoY - the lowest rate on inflation since December.
Core PPI also slowed notably from +2.7% YoY in March to +2.3% YoY in April.
Under the covers, it was food prices that weighed heaviest with a 1.1% price drop year-over-year
Services:
A major factor in the April advance in prices for final demand services was the index for machinery, equipment, parts, and supplies wholesaling, which climbed 0.9 percent. The indexes for services related to securities brokerage and dealing (partial), residential real estate loans (partial), airline passenger services, and wireless telecommunication services also moved higher. In contrast, prices for traveler accommodation services fell 3.2 percent. The indexes for health, beauty, and optical goods retailing; legal services; and apparel wholesaling also decreased.
Goods:
Among prices for final demand goods in April, the index for tobacco products jumped 2.6 percent. The indexes for carbon steel scrap; search, detection, navigation, and guidance systems; pharmaceutical preparations; diesel fuel; and prepared poultry products also increased. Conversely, prices for fresh and dry vegetables fell 17.8 percent. The indexes for chicken eggs, beef and veal, residential electric power, and basic organic chemicals also moved lower.
And Final Demand - Foods, dropped 0.3% YoY - its first YoY drop since Feb 2017.
Comments
Food prices tumble?
Yeah, right.
Not at my grocery store.
Where do they come up with this BS?
all according to plan.....stocks up 300 today
I see gold is down since the Trump announcement on leaving the Iran Deal. This decision certainly makes a regime change war with Iran and/or Syria even more likely. So of course this safe-haven asset would FALL.
my theorem: In 2018, no news makes gold rise. Now anyone is free to cite counter evidence and disprove my theorem.
Yo, Kermit, does this water seem hotter to you? There sure are lots of bubbles and steam...
After lying for so long about everything, they can't tell the truth without causing untold chaos. Without telling the truth, the structural problems leading to chaos can't be addressed. Round and round we go
We just debating on the other post, and here you go, once again the data is reflecting to my argument.
do you guys really know whats Producer Price inflation? you wont see the price changes of your goods in your local super market because of it dropped.
your goods in the market will reflecting it if it keep dropping for a while.
you replied with this:"No inflation - except for: food prices, gas prices, utility prices, real estate, rent, healthcare insurance, auto prices, college tuition- but nobody uses that stuff, right?"
here is my reply:
how much your wage grow since last month? as I said it before do not confused the inflation in the grand picture.
most inflation is contributed by gas price which is corrected (whether due to demand or geopolitics. its your call.)
however, you want to talk about ulities price, real estate, auto prices and rent? hows the pace of inflation in those area, can you give me a data or link vs last year's stats?
I can confidently tell you its slowing, way down in pace. real estate grew 50% in some places around the world last year, how are they doing this year? flat and slowing declining. even in US, the real estate price is raising very very slowly if not declining.
take a look at HK, canada, NY, London real estate, you will get the message.
I dont have to get into the fact the spending hangover is happening.the consumers are finally have to face their bills which they overspent last year. in the latest consumer credit report.
When you list out all the area the inflation is taking place, do you really take your time to bother to see the data yourself or you just think the price is raising all the time and keep spreading the words?
they got their charts up their ass
"Food package supplies shrink" would be a better headline.
The price of a dozen eggs have doubled in the last 30 days at Aldi. The price if ribeye steak has doubled in the past 5 years. Once upon a time, the butcher would quote prices by the pound, now prices are quoted per 12oz cut. Shrinking packaging is a way to disguise food inflation.
Dunno. Eggs have gone from $3 a dozen to $1.25 a dozen here. Beef roasts to be had for $3/pound for select, $7/pound for choice. A few years ago we were paying $4/pound for hamburger.
Bought a choice porterhouse steak just yesterday for a little over $7. Not long ago that steak would have cost over $10.
At our house, we have had to “substitute” hamburger for steaks, and the hamburger I buy is not going down.
Not good. We need higher interest rates to help people become wealthier.
I think I hear a Tesla bursting into flames.
More ZH hyperventilating hysteria - 1.1% decrease over 12 months is a "tumble".
So
Less food in container = no food inflation?
Bullshit!
This
Shrinkflation and substitution are being used like never before to conceal real inflation, and will be continued to be used in more obvious ways. Now the MSM is not going to do a big investigative piece on this trend/“work around.” It would destroy the all-important narrative.
In the last 30 years, a growing gap has become obvious between government reporting of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), and the perceptions of actual inflation held by the general public. The numbers government pumps out today are the result of changes made in the 1990s when political Washington moved to change the nature of the CPI.
The cuts in reported inflation were an effort to reduce the federal deficit without anyone in Congress having to do the politically impossible which was to register a vote that would harm the image of Social Security. I further contend that inflation would be much greater if more money was flowing into tangible goods rather than paper investments and promises. For proof as to the real cost of inflation just look at the surging replacement cost resulting from recent storms and natural disasters.
http://The CPI Understates Inflation And Skews Expectations.html
Most Americans working in the private sector are welfare-ineligible, and they have not had a raise in 40 years.
But, due to shifting social mores and mass immigration, more employees are now welfare-eligible and womb-productive, with a financial incentive to work part time for low wages to stay under the earned-income limits for welfare.
This affects tax collection; less overall tax revenue is extracted from part-time workers. Yet, regardless of hours worked and work productivity, the citizen and noncitizen womb producers are given pay boosters that cost taxpayers money.
Consider the effect of offshoring over 2 million better-paying, full-time industrial jobs to China and the concurrent loss of SS tax revenue right before the Boomer retirement.
No reason you cannot tax the globalists for SS. Remove the advantage of fiscally screwing their own country by taxing employers for SS on every job they offshore or outsource to foreign countries over a certain number.
Add in the loss in general tax revenue from letting the rich shelter profits in foreign countries, even though wealth is so much more concentrated today than it was in eras when Americans were more patriotic.
Many citizens and noncitizens enjoy wage supplements from Uncle Sam, who pays citizens and noncitizens to have sex, reproduce and work part time, but most working-aged citizens are not cushioned in that way.
Many non-welfare-eligible citizens face rent that now consumes more than half of their monthly, earned-only income, and employment has become increasing part time and temporary, with only the womb-productive citizens and noncitizens seeing governent relief from this economic brutality in an unending series of welfare programs that cover their main monthly bills, like groceries and rent, in addition to upgrades in their refundable EITC child tax credits.
Even though 50 to 94 million working-aged citizens are out of the workforce, depending on how you define retirement age, Congress is disguising a lot of underemployment with welfare and child tax credits for citizens and noncitizens working part time to the point that the refundable child tax credit for maximum womb productivity equals three months of wages in a full-time job at $6,431.
The non-welfare-eligible citizens who are out of the workforce are not paying into SS, and the underemployed—whether or not taxpayers pump up their wages to reward womb-productive sex—are not paying much in taxes. Because, they are not getting much taxable pay in underemployment.
The womb-productive citizens and noncitizens almost always pay the lower SS tax rate of 7.65%, as they are rarely self employed, and government gives anything else they pay (and much more) back to them as a reward for womb-productive sex. They do not pay one dime for their layers of monthly welfare, not even a dime that is given back to them as a deceptively named “tax credit.”
The moms and legal / illegal immigrants who are eligible for monthly welfare work part time. Even at minimum wage, you cannot work full time without going over the earned-income limits for welfare.
The earned-income limits for welfare are extremely low. It was mathematically impossible to work full time while staying below the under-$900-per-month income limits for EBT and cash assistance when I worked at the Department of Human Services.
Citizens and noncitizens in single-earner households with US-born kids stay below the earned-income limits for multiple, monthly welfare programs, including EBT and monthly cash assistance, by working part time, but part-time workers do not make enough to pay much SS tax.
And as womb producers, they not only do not pay income tax, but their so-called child “tax credits” up to $6,431 are just another bigly layer of cash welfare to do with whatever they please.
The Trump Administration raised non-refundable child tax credits, even for part-time-working moms who are supplementing a high or middle-class spousal income by working for more keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ money.
The Administration also extended these non-refundable tax credits to dual-high-earner parents, taking two high-paying jobs with benefits undergirded by a $260 employer tax exclusion out of the economy without taking any risk to add any new jobs to the economy.
More than any other factor, assortative mating concentrates wealth in this country without generating new economic activity and without adding additional tax revenue. But, whether upscale or downscale, sex and reproduction must be rewarded by government through the progressive tax code, while all other citizens are shat upon by government.
A non-womb-productive / non-welfare-eligible Uber driver, living in mom’s basement due to rent prices that soak up more than half of his earned-only income, got a tax cut that will finance a Costco membership.
He pays 15.3% SS tax on every low-paying gig due to his twice-as-high self-employment taxation. Even in low-paying 1099-contract self employment, which produces unreliable income streams, he pays twice as much SS tax as a welfare momma, working part time with government-paid bills, or a dual-high-earner couple with two bigly, safe and predictable income streams on their 11th, excused, two-week babyvacation for the year (for busy-working parents who never get a break).
A dual-high-earner couple pays only 7.65% SS tax up to the $127,200 SS-taxation cap, whereas a billionaire in self employment pays the higher SS-taxation rate of 15.3% on every dime he earns up to the $127,200 SS-taxation cap.
Ditto for a small Main Street shop owner, grossing $90k, but netting only $30k, and paying the twice-as-high 15.3% SS-taxation rate on every paltry penny of profit he ever makes over a lifetime.
Welfare mommas and the single-earner households of legal / illegal alien families with US-born kids get their major household bills—like food and groceries—paid by government as a reward for sex and reproduction.
And they get up to $6,431 in refundable EITC child tax credits. Welfare-eligible / womb-productive employees have higher paychecks than non-welfare-eligible employees at the same low pay grade, including all of the non-womb-productive women who work in the always-low-paying, female-dominated jobs.
No matter how absentee from work moms are, and no matter how seldom they meet the quotas, moms make more than childless, single colleagues—trying to finance rent on one stream of low, earned-only income—due to less withholding.
Legal / illegal immigrants with US-born kids do, too, when they do not work under-the-table, that is. Illegal immigrants working under the table, while collecting mounds of pay for womb-productive sex from taxpayers and the US Treasury Department, do not pay income or SS tax.
But, they do send $28 billion out of this country every year in remittances just to Mexico. That, too, could be taxed to increase the SS till. Put a 75% SS surtax on remittances, with a 75% surtax on packages sent abroad as a means to avoid the SS Remittance Tax.
Government data........Lol!.......
Should I believe my wallet......Or the government?......
The only thing tumbling at my local grocery store is my bank balance every time I go through their checkout line. The rent is too damned high!!!
do not worry about this data missing expectation.
wallst and MSM will pop all the articles talking about 10yield hitting 5% real soon due to raising inflation.
for the first time in the history, wall st is siding with you on this. they will ignore all the inflation data, and keep pushing this narrative with you because everyone think the price is raising ALL the time so keep spreading the words.