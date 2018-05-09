Putin Warns Against "Aggressive Nationalism", Says World Order Is "Very Fragile"

Just days after Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony marking the beginning of his second six-year term as president of Russia, Putin arrived in Red Square Wednesday morning to deliver a speech to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Red Army's conquest of Berlin - the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe.
And following a ceremony that included laying a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier, Putin stepped up to the microphone to warn about the dangers of "aggressive nationalism" and "claims to exceptionalism" that almost brought Europe under the control of Nazi Germany during the Second World War.
These issues are bubbling up again, Putin suggested, in a not-too-subtle dig at the US and President Donald Trump, who just the day before had disappointed Russia and the deal's other signatories by withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (otherwise known as the Iran deal).
"We remember the tragedy of two world wars, the lessons of history," Putin said at a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on Wednesday, marking the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
"We understand how serious these threats are. All humankind and countries need to recognize that the world is very fragile."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had lobbied against the Iran agreement, is set to meet Putin later in the Kremlin after attending the parade and ceremony.
Putin on Tuesday said that Russia was ready to consider a French plan to create an additional side accord to address some of Trump's concerns about Iran's ballistic missile program and its funding of militant groups elsewhere in the region. Though Iran has rejected that idea, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said the country will remain in the accord and try to work things out with its European partners.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that the country remains committed to the accord.
Before the ceremony began, Putin stopped to invite a World War II veteran (presumably a retired major general) to join his entourage after the man had been brusquely shunted aside by a member of Putin's security detail.
Some 13,000 people marched through Red Square on Wednesday, joined by 150 military vehicles including the new Armata tanks. The event ended in an aerial display by 75 Russian fighter planes, including the Su-57 stealth fighter.
Comments
speaking about Russia ?
Trump used an obvious false flag to justify bombing Syria. He must be a neocon warmonger and Iran is next! WW3 is coming!!!
Syria false flag gas attack 2018:
Public story:
-Trump announces plan to leave Syria
-False flag gas attack: neocons and MSM demand Trump take action
-Trump blames “animal Assad” and bombs Syria.
-Everyone with any common sense knows it was false flag to frame Assad. No way Trump doesn’t know. He is lying.
-Trump has sold out to the neocons & MIC and is complicit in the FF. He’s all in on the PNAC agenda.
-Putin maintains Assad was not responsible but does not retaliate or escalate.
If the public story were true Trump should be beating the drum for Syrian regime change which would invite more false flag attacks to provide him justification to escalate militarily. Not happening.
Possible alternative explanation:
-Trump announces plan to leave Syria
-False flag gas attack: neocons and MSM demand Trump take action
-Trump knows it is fake and who really did it but he can’t say it publicly because then he’s “repeating Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories”. More evidence he is a Putin stooge.
-Trump pretends to blame Assad and Putin and bombs Syria to “show we will not stand for this”.
-One or more of the targets destroyed are black sites run by the true perpetrators of the false flag.
-Bad actors cannot publicly say Trump bombed their assets because then they have to acknowledge their black sites in Syria and risk their false flag being exposed.
-Bad actors say privately: “Oh shit, that backfired. Let’s not try that again.”
-Putin and Assad know what was really targeted so they play along with Trump’s narrative blaming them.
-Trump: “Mission accomplished!” (Taunting MSM and deep state after turning their FF around on them)
Based on the reaction of Assad and Putin, the fact that no Syrians were killed in the strikes, there have been no more FF gas attacks, and the fact that Trump is still saying he wants US out of Syria and has no intention of regime change, I’d say this is more likely the true story.
Any other theories?
In reply to speaking about Russia ? by Think twice
Sorry, Vlad. I usually agree with you, but "aggressive nationalism" is the only antidote to "aggressive internationalism (globalism)". True "nationalism" - if successful - will close western borders to the third world... enact tariffs to protect a country's standard of living... institute standards of decency, morality and ethics according to a people's nature... and, hopefully, bring to justice those entities which have brought about our current malaise. I find it a bit hypocritical that you, Mr. Putin, would make such a statement due to the fact that you, yourself, have sanctioned such policies in Russia to counter your own culture's enemies.
In reply to Trump used an obvious false… by bowie28
Context is Victory Parade, so probably alluding to Nazism with a thinly veiled barb against exceptionalism.
The mental condition of "gods chosen ones" also falls under the same messiah complex.
In reply to Sorry, Vlad. I usually… by J S Bach
American and Israeli exceptionalism rhymes with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.
In reply to Context is Victory Parade,… by Brazen Heist
History is full of lots of dead "chosen" people.
Buyer beware.
In reply to American and Israeli… by synarch
Aggressive Zionism is more Like it.
In reply to History is full of dead… by Brazen Heist
You put a fine point on it, Bach, but I think Putin is referring to a succession of US Presidents repeatedly telling the world how wonderfully "exceptional" we liberal Americans are (code for globalism, of course).
In reply to Sorry, Vlad. I usually… by J S Bach
You're probably right, Ignatius. To be honest, I didn't even read the article. I was just referring to the alleged headline quote. Perhaps I took it out of context. But, my point is still valid and I stand by it.
In reply to You put a fine point on it,… by Ignatius
Aggressive nationalism aimed at cutting down Israeli International New World Order takeover agenda.
Both Trump and Putin are in this Israeli dilemma.
That little fucking country is going to get put in order.
In reply to Sorry, Vlad. I usually… by J S Bach
@ Socrates,
Their Fiat being a Satanic / Lucerferian System of Debt, Bondage, Enslavement & Control.
A Satanic System of Control over all Mankind which they intend to implement from their Lucerferian Hq in ZioNeoConFascist Isreal via The Yinon Plan & Operation Talpiot from their NWO Temple Mount.
And, the Zionist Globalist want to wage this Depopulation WWIII from their NWO Lucerferian Temple Mount Hq.
Zionost Kabala Babylonian “Fake Jews” who manipulate through Lucerferian / Santanic Deception Gas Lit into your Psyche.
In other words, the real “Anti-Semites.
The Lucerferian / Santic Hq.’s is Isreal.
However, Satan does set up shop in the US through his Duel Israeli minions.
In reply to Aggressive nationalism aimed… by SocratesSolves
@bowie28
Jesus H. Christ.., take a breath!
In reply to Trump used an obvious false… by bowie28
Done for today. Just got a little worked up with the whole Iran WW3 thing and enjoy the discussions in this forum. Lots of red-pilled people to test my theories and offer different perspective I may not have thought of :)
In reply to Jesus H. Christ.., take a… by gmrpeabody
...Any other theories?...
Sure. And 150 years from now there'll be a whole nother set of em.
As for the article and Mr. Putin's public comments at the "celebration" of the historical event being commemorated, I can agree the world is a fragile place and all, but it's also extremely resilient, in that in has a capacity to heal after being inflicted with extreme trauma, thankfully.
It would seem to be an unwise action to place an inordinate amount of power / authority in the hands of any one human being for any extended amount of time so any system which could peacefully transition / dilute said power over the backs of many persons having proved themselves to be seasoned and well thought of / willing to be held to be accountable to not only their own constituencies, but the constituencies of others for at least their period of service, should be sought.
The USA's triune system at this time may be in need of some tweaking, but for our day and age, it appears to be the cleanest dirty shirt in the hamper.
jmo.
In reply to Trump used an obvious false… by bowie28
One simple concept that explains everything= REVOLUTION
All this chaos that has swept the nation's is not to be feared coz it is nothing but the passing of the men of greed.
In reply to speaking about Russia ? by Think twice
Hubris award of the day goes to President Putin.
In reply to speaking about Russia ? by Think twice
Er, was he not JUST holding hands with ultra zionist and Jewish Supremacist warmonger Netanyahu?
Funny how ‘white nationalism’ is a scourge (want Sweden to stay Swedish - you’re a ‘white supremacist’ and ‘nativist’) but Jewish ethnonationalism is so above reproach they can bulldoze homes to force another people out to build summer homes for Polish Jews from Westchester?
http://mondoweiss.net/2017/08/supremacy-zionist-exception/
ps still awaiting a response to my challenge:
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11644063#comment-11644063
In reply to speaking about Russia ? by Think twice
There is nothing funny about this black sick Jewish plague upon humanity at all.
In reply to Er, was he not JUST holding… by I Am Jack's Ma…
And shooting and killing protesters on the other side of the great wall of Israel.
In reply to Er, was he not JUST holding… by I Am Jack's Ma…
?Que? Guess you conveniently avoid mentioning the bulldozing of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria if there is even a question of who owned the land 100 years ago. Huge political firestorms about whole Jewish communities bulldozed and Jews dragged away by the authorities. Eat shit and die Mutherfucker.
In reply to Er, was he not JUST holding… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Putin 1
Trump 0 (mosley -5, each individual lick of Netanyahu's ass counts as a downvote)
AGAIN....Trump is negotiating. an Iranian deal can be struck - probably in a larger context - but NOT the way obama was doing it.
remember: Give $150 million on an unmarked plane to the mullah's to line their pockets, release billions more......and Hope..... did not work.
In reply to Putin 1 Trump 0 by TheWholeYearInn
God speed to Putin!
.
Putin will not initiate nuclear war, although the Russian Perimeter "Dead Hand" system will finish it.
http://www.businessinsider.com/russias-dead-hand-system-may-still-be-ac…
Love or hate Putin, he always looks like he has class when he does what he does.
Our guys, not so much.
He's good at his job.., putting his country and people first. We should be so lucky...
In reply to Love or hate Putin, he… by MsCreant
Actually, he should warn against Aggressive Globalism...
Most in Congress could learn a lot from Putin.....
Put in is saying what he needs too. Same with Trump. They aren’t enemies. Shit happens.
Look for the next two years to be globally productive. The US and Russia will indeed cooperate.
Do Americans Really Care About Trump’s Iran Deal Withdrawal?
Toxic diversity will be the catalyst the next great slaughter.