Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says Trump, Cohen Should Release Bank Statements

After several news organizations including NBC and the New York Times independently corroborated the allegations included in a scandal-laden dossier published last night by Stormy Daniels attorney (and former Rahm Emanuel oppo researcher) Michael Avenatti, the lawyer took to the cable news shows Wednesday, where he continued his assault on Cohen.
During an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe", Avenatti told his hosts - who have a long history of quarreling with the president - that any doubts about Cohen's financial dealings - which included a business link with a Russian oligarch who is now under US sanction - could easily be dispelled if Trump and his personal attorney would just release their financial statements.
"Look, let me say this, to the extent that it’s not accurate, the president and Michael Cohen should clear this up this morning...they should release the bank statements this morning," Avenatti said.
Cohen, who had paid Daniels $130,000 so she would stay quiet about an affair she'd had with Trump roughly 10 years earlier, was swiftly paid $500,000 by Viktor Vekselberg - money that Avenatti suggested could've been a reimbursement for the Daniels payment. President Trump has said that the money used to pay Daniels came from a retainer agreement with Cohen - while Cohen once testified that he took the money from a home equity line.
Asked by his hosts whether the money could've possibly been used to pay off other women, Avenatti admitted that he hasn't found anything to confirm that.
But lest their audience get the wrong idea, Avenatti assured his hosts that the payments appear to be evidence that Cohen was selling access to the president.
"I don't know yet whether this particular account connects to other women but I do know that this is an enormous amount of money flowing into this account beginning in October and November 2016 you've got millions of dollars flowing into this account - you've basically got Michael Cohen selling access to the president of the United States."
"We understand that it was a one-year relationship now thanks to the statement Novartis just issued."
Avenatti also joked about the explanations provided by some of the companies named in the dossier, including pharmaceutical company Novartis and AT&T, among others. AT&T, for example, said it paid Cohen for his "insight" into Trump's mind - not for any specific consulting work.
"We now have multiple different things that Cohen is doing for all these companies. Now we hear from Novartis that he was hired on health care matters evidently he's a doctor, another company hired him on real-estate matters evidently he's a real-estate agent, another company hired him for accounting advice...so he's a doctor, a real-estate agent, a lawyer and an accountant...I'm just a lawyer, I'm not that bright I guess," Avenatti said.
Avenatti also highlighted Novartis's admission that it had paid Cohen in four installments of $99,980 because the company, which is based in Switzerland, would've been forced to notify regulators about a payments.
"The reason why it wouldn't have been $100,000 is because there's an internal reporting at Novartis that would've required the parent company to report the money in Switzerland."
Regardless of how Avenatti got his hands on Cohen's banking records (we imagine somebody inside First Republic, or perhaps one of Cohen's accountants, might've leaked it to him after seeing him on TV), companies that made payments to Cohen are scrambling to produce explanations for why the money ended up in his account.
According to Bloomberg, their explanations have mostly raised further questions like: How were these companies steered toward Cohen, where did the money - more than $4 million by Avenatti's count - go? And are there any other companies that haven't yet been exposed?
To that list, we'd like to add another: how are these payments factoring into the federal probe, which purportedly includes allegations of bank fraud.
Avenatti revealed Tuesday night during an interview with MSNBC that First Republic had flagged some of the transactions to the US Treasury. He's asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to make those reports public.
Novartis revealed Wednesday that it had been contacted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and had cooperated fully. It also said its business relationship with Cohen had ended after a one-year contract had expired.
And with Avenatti hinting at a possible "Dossier Part II" in the works, we imagine there could be dozens of other companies scrambling to assemble a PR strategy to explain exactly how and why their money ended up in Cohen's bank account.
Comments
PAY TO PLAY
This whore needs to fuck off.
So does the washed up porn star.
In reply to PAY TO PLAY by Facemelt
i would like to beat the fuck out of this guy, now...
had enough of him
In reply to This whore needs to fuck off… by e_goldstein
The Fake News is loving this crap. They're simply bunch of disturbed Hillary(!) voters and Dear Leader Obama ball lickers.
In reply to i would like to beat the… by Squid Viscous
<--- Vaporize the Pimp
<--- Electrocute the Pimp
In reply to The Fake News loving this… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Smear job. "NBC and the New York Times independently... " OK, three lies and you're out.
Who is writing this shit for ZH? And why are they putting it up. Do they really think ..., let's leave it at that.
In reply to If this POS keeps it up … by ???ö?
Death by a thousand insinuations. Typical kikery.
In reply to Smear job by IntercoursetheEU
Does Craigslist sell woodchippers?
In reply to Death by a thousand… by Buckaroo Banzai
How did he get info from Cohen? Mueller? Anyone?
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/where-on-earth-did-avenatti-get-hi…
In reply to Does Craigslist sell… by HopefulCynical
Very likely an illegal search and seizure. Or the FBI plundered Cohen's records and then LEAKED it.
In reply to How did he get info from… by Bastiat
It would probably be even more illuminating to see the stripper's bank statements, and her lawyer's, too.
In reply to Very likely an illegal… by SilverRhino
February 20th Don Bongino Podcast:
You know what’s also interesting about Deripaska? Companies he’s been associated with? In deals. Deals that would of benefitted him. Companies that would of benefitted him have made donations, extensive donations to the Clinton Campaign.
“Another thing, this Guy’s an ally of Putin. Remember, as Peter Schweitzer writes in his great book “Clinton Cash.” Remember the Skolkovo Project. It was supposed to be the equivalent of the Russian Silicon Valley folks. The Skolkovo Project. “
“The United States & Hillary Clinton supported this initiative. And Joe, conveniently 17 of the 28 companies involved in the Russian Silicon Valley Project in Skolkovo were Clinton Foundation donors.”
“Crazy how that happens....”
“Matter of fact. It’s alleged the between six & twenty three million dollars was donated to the Clinton Foundation from companies involved in the creation of this Russian Silicon Valley.”
**Viktor Vekselberg ran the Russian Silicon Valley “Skolkovo Project.”
In reply to Very likely an illegal… by SilverRhino
From Cohen, my guess.
A New Yorker who records all his phone calls with the President. Was he following the Watergate handbook?
Why would he take money for access and put it in a bank account, knowing that there is a mob after Trump?
Why did he even state that he sent the money to Stormy Daniels in the first place?
In reply to How did he get info from… by Bastiat
I would like to see Stormy's accounts and her alleged brand she has covered by a tattoo
Check out @BackChannel17’s Tweet: https://twitter.com/BackChannel17/status/993893394756788224?s=09
In reply to Death by a thousand… by Buckaroo Banzai
There is a clearer one on her other hip. K-
In reply to I would like to see Stormy's… by JimmyJones
Soros is probably paying this fucknut lawyer. I'd like to see his bank statements.
In reply to Death by a thousand… by Buckaroo Banzai
We want to see Stormy's medical records! No doubt she has failed to disclose some issues to various partners over the years.
In reply to Soros is probably paying… by Gadfly
This is embarrassing to see on ZH. Not sure what the point is. Click bait is all I can come up with.
In reply to Smear job by IntercoursetheEU
If Cohen paid her $130k then told the Rich Russkie it was $500k, interesting he's not had an accident already.
In reply to If this POS keeps it up … by ???ö?
But it is working. We aren't talking about the Clinton Foundation nor pay-to-play no the CIA's many trafficking operations, drugs, women, boys, and organs.
In reply to The Fake News loving this… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Instead you'll have to make do with going back to sucking off Mexicans in the Home Depot parking lot.
In reply to i would like to beat the… by Squid Viscous
If this POS keeps it up ... he's gonna be disbarred.
There are rules against trying cases in the media.
In reply to Instead you'll have to make… by Sliced into ribbons
What's the difference between a lawyer and a prostitute? A prostitute will stop fucking you when you're dead.
In reply to The more by ???ö?
take over your current job?
In reply to Instead you'll have to make… by Sliced into ribbons
Amazing; no one here gives a fuck that AT&T and Novartis paid Trumps lawyer money in what is turning out to be the usual swamp pay to play bs ?
In reply to i would like to beat the… by Squid Viscous
I don't love Trump.
People pay lawyers for stuff. That does not mean they were paying for influence with Trump.
And for all we know, Cohn could have been telling them he had influence with the president, when he did not.
I am open to it they could be guilty of something here, but I am not ready to conclude it is true.
In reply to Amazing; no one here gives a… by curbjob
Squid Viscous e_goldstein Wed, 05/09/2018 - 12:37
"I would like to beat the fuck out of this guy, now...
had enough of him."
Is there any chance you'll be selling tickets to this event? I want one. I'll pay a lot for it.
In reply to i would like to beat the… by Squid Viscous
What a nightmare scenario for any man: One night stand blackmails you, lawyers smell money and blood, and Feds want to make a political example out of you. This is right out of Bonfire of the Vanities
In reply to This whore needs to fuck off… by e_goldstein
fire emoji
In reply to This whore needs to fuck off… by e_goldstein
that psychotic bitch should release his bank statements and let us know who is paying the hooker's bills.
p.s. another asshole tireless campaigner for women whose ex had the locks changed on their crib to keep him from her and her kid.
In reply to PAY TO PLAY by Facemelt
You first (((Michael))).
And your sex slave Stormy too.
In reply to that psychotic bitch should… by Canadian Dirtlump
Release his mobile phone tracking, buying, sexting, and calling info too. Fuck this 15-minute fame whore.
In reply to that psychotic bitch should… by Canadian Dirtlump
Draining one swamp...to build their own new one! #winning
In reply to PAY TO PLAY by Facemelt
Trump is not just Deep State, he OWNED the Deep State like so many nickels and dimes in his pocket. this attempt to destroy him is like Barzoni putting out a hit on Corleone. Inter family squabbles.
In reply to Draining one swamp...to… by BreadnH2O
This guy should take a fast drive in a Tesla. On autopilot.
In reply to PAY TO PLAY by Facemelt
This smarmy, cock sucking leech of a lawyer has a face that begs to kicked.
In reply to PAY TO PLAY by Facemelt
Stormy Daniels’ Story Gets Worse – While Attorney-Client Privilege Destroyed For All Americans.
this guy is a puppet.
You mean paid whore of cnn?
Did everyone overlook that the whore said she actually NEVER had sex with the pres? WHO CARES? She is an extortionist, plain and simple.
And, now the cheap shills on MSM speculate about the presidents sleeping arrangement with his wife. Has the Country stooped so low that we can pass under Britain's 'you must be this tall to proceed' bar a mere quarter inch above the muddy gutter?
In reply to this guy is a puppet. by onewayticket2
of course she is....she's not the first, or the last. She took it to a Billionaire in the weeks prior to an Election for maximum benefit (to her).
In reply to You mean paid whore of cnn… by blindfaith
The whore's lawyer.
Here's his brother in show biz.
http://impracticaljokers.wikia.com/wiki/James_%22Murr%22_Murray
In reply to The whore's lawyer. by Pumpkin
There are pics on the web......of Michael Avenatti buttfucking a sheep.
Really.
And the Sheep had a grin on it's face.
In reply to The whore's lawyer. by Pumpkin
The Ho's ho fo sho
In reply to The whore's lawyer. by Pumpkin
the real question is who is financing Avenatti's Wich hunt?
All roads lead to Soros.
In reply to the real question is who is… by silverserfer
Or his son. Both heavily financed the former NY state AG.
In reply to All roads lead to Soros. by seek
I hate it when "Look" is the first word of a sentence - very passive-aggresive.
ditto "so..."
In reply to I hate it when "Look" is the… by Stinkbug 1
So this is the way it works: Mueller sniffs potential *anything* but can't find any evidence, so he leaks it to Avenatti, who announces it as fact, while Mueller then uses Avenetti's allegations to broaden his reach into previously untenable areas. Isn't this how Clapper and CNN got the Dirty Dossier off the ground?
What a shit show.