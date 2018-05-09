Student Reported To Police For 'Talking About' Concealed Carry

Authored by Toni Airaksinen via Campus Reform,
Leandra Westbrook, a junior at Kent State University, claims she was wrongfully detained by campus police after students overheard her talking about her concealed carry license.
Westbrook, a junior studying political science, told Campus Reform that she had a phone conversation with a friend on the afternoon of April 27, during which she lamented “how it is a shame that I cannot carry a gun on campus, considering I have my carry license.”
Leandra Westbrook getting in some target practice at a shooting range.
Student cadet officers overheard Westbrook’s conversation, and then reported her to campus police at approximately 12:00 p.m., according to a copy of the police report obtained by Campus Reform.
Then, just before Westbrook was slated to take a quiz for her anatomy class, police entered the lecture hall of 200 students and she was “removed from class and searched,” according to both Westbrook and the police report.
Though Westbrook understands that the officers were “just doing their jobs,” she maintains that that the student cadets reported her in bad faith.
“I do not believe they genuinely thought I was a threat, because I specifically said I had a license to carry,” Westbrook told Campus Reform. “In the conversation I had, there was no way to misinterpret what I said, or to even suggest that I had a gun with me.”
She noted that she “would not be surprised if the student cadet who reported me was targeting me for being pro-Second Amendment,” adding that she’s historically faced harassment and vague threats from her peers due to her conservative beliefs.
As the former Vice President of her campus’s Turning Point USA chapter and a board member of the school's Students for Life chapter, Westbrook says she’s well-known as a conservative, and she thinks it’s possible that the cadets who reported her knew that.
After police removed her, Westbrook recalled that she “was too shaken up and disturbed to return back to class.”
Days later, she met with the school’s Dean of Students to sound the alarm about the ongoing harassment she has faced, only to be told that nothing can be done.
Now, Westbrook says she has decided to “take matters into my own hands,” declaring that “I’ll be reporting the people who harassed me to the police, as well as the student cadets who reported me for having a gun for falsifying a report, as they said that they heard me say I had a gun and was afraid to get caught with it, which is not true.”
She did, however, say that she plans to wait until final exams are over to file the report, so as not to interfere with anyone’s study schedule.
“My main concern is that people are not being held accountable for their actions,” she explained.
“Their words don’t bother me, but if I was to say something like that to them, my guess is it wouldn’t be tolerated by the university.”
In addition to reporting those students, Westbrook said she also plans to start a concealed carry club at Kent State.
“My hopes are to teach people about gun safety and the gun control laws we already have in place, because a lot of people who speak on the subject are very uneducated [about gun laws],” Westbrook added.
Campus Reform reached out to Kent State University for comment, but did not receive a response despite repeated requests.
Comments
Is she a student or a MILF ??
Fucking liberal scum! Shit like this is going to happen more and more. You wont even have to do something illegal to be arrested, just be not liberal.
In reply to Is she a student or a MILF ?? by Seasmoke
Anonymous bull shit calls can go both ways.
In reply to Fucking liberal scum! Shit… by Bud Dry
Hire a Lawyer.
Sue the B@stards.
In reply to Anonymous bull shut calls… by IridiumRebel
"She did, however, say that she plans to wait until final exams are over to file the report, so as not to interfere with anyone’s study schedule."
That's one very polite, very pissed off woman.
Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to take down the liberal university system. The whole fucking thing needs a house cleaning as badly as Trump needed to blow out every fucking Obama-era appointment on day one in his Presidency. Sadly, Trump missed that opportunity. Let's not miss this one.
In reply to Hire a Lawyer. Sue the B… by The First Rule
You know, I'm not a gun dude, I support the 2nd amendment but I'm just not into guns in general. This story literally pushed me into applying for a pistol permit.
I totally agree with her on reporting the individuals for a false report and starting a gun. My wife, who is way more into guns than me wasn't till I took her shooting. I think if more women got exposed to it the situation would be a lot different today
In reply to "She did, however, say that… by NoDebt
So I am at the gym and people have all kinds of loud conversations on their phones, some of it quite personal. As my hearing isn't so great, people have to be talking pretty loud. Could this have happened in this case? Don't know. So there is a lesson here, don't talk so people can over hear your conversation.
In reply to "She did, however, say that… by NoDebt
I don't think she should wait. She needs to capture witness testimony while it's still fresh and while these villains don't have time to consult with lawyers as to how to lie ("I don't recall" or "That depends on what the definition of 'is' is.")
In reply to "She did, however, say that… by NoDebt
Agreed. She needs to report this immediately or the real cops may not take her seriously.
In reply to I don't think she should… by dchang0
This is the same thought-control tactic that is the goal of Political Correctness.
The goal is to use such terror and intimidation that, not only do people not consider arming themselves against this tyranny, but they won't even allow themselves to consider adopting any means whatsoever of offering true 'resistance' whether violent or non-violent.
This is also their strategy when they talk about the 'arsenal' and 'thousands of rounds of ammunition' that police 'seize' from some citizen that has been arrested.
The goal of that propaganda is to plant the seed in the mind of each citizen that anything more than one gun and any more than a hundred rounds of ammunition is grossly, dangerously excessive and that the 'perpetrator' must have been extreme and dangerous and perhaps insane. ("Whew! That was a close one. Thank goodness for the police arresting this dangerous lunatic and our brave media reporting it to us!")
The citizens have a right to as many firearms as they choose and as much ammunition as they can store.
In reply to "She did, however, say that… by NoDebt
Civil Lawsuits for False Imprisonment
When one person is unlawfully detained and held by another, it may amount to false (also called wrongful) imprisonment. This type of act can lead to a civil claim by the detainee, and lawsuit for monetary damages.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
L.A. to pay $5.2 million in wrongful imprisonment case
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-wrongful-settlement-payouts…
xxxxxxxxxxxxx
Call Thomas!
Thomas Demetrio: Who Is the Lawyer Taking on United Airlines?
The legal eagle has landed.
Prominent Chicago lawyer Thomas Demetrio has signed on to represent David Dao, the doctor who suffered a concussion after being unceremoniously dragged off a United Airlines flight this week.
And the heavy-hitting attorney is sending a clear message to everyone involved: Bring it on.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/thomas-demetrio-who-lawyer-taking-…
In reply to Hire a Lawyer. Sue the B… by The First Rule
She may also have a solid case for Slander against those students and/or the "police" and possibly the media:
slan·der
ˈslandər/
noun
Law
noun: slander
the action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person's reputation.
plural noun: slanders
"I've had just about all I can stomach of your slanders"
synonyms:defamation (of character), character assassination, calumny, libel; More
scandalmongering, malicious gossip, disparagement, denigration, aspersions, vilification, traducement, obloquy;
lie, slur, smear, false accusation;
informalmudslinging, bad-mouthing, smack talk;
archaiccontumely
"he could sue us for slander"
verb
verb: slander; 3rd person present: slanders; past tense: slandered; past participle: slandered; gerund or present participle: slandering
make false and damaging statements about (someone).
In reply to Civil Lawsuits for False… by CheapBastard
Does she have a site to donate to?
In reply to Fucking liberal scum! Shit… by Bud Dry
How about the cops just ask her if they can see her conceal carry license and after she produces it, just shut the fuck up and go sit down. It's not a crime to carry concealed with a license.
In reply to Fucking liberal scum! Shit… by Bud Dry
It probably is illegal, as Ms. Westbrook was acknowledging in her phone conversation while lamenting that it was so. Think about it. This is Kent State. Ohio.
In reply to How about the cops just ask… by chubbar
And who are you to judge?
In reply to Is she a student or a MILF ?? by Seasmoke
We need to regulate the media for causing this hysteria.
The people who wrote the constitution never intended to protect the cunts today who work up such hysteria.
We need to exposed the media for being as controlled as they are.
In reply to We need to regulate the… by Dilluminati
Give the snitches some stitches...
don't forget that 2nd amendment section that mentions license requirements for carrying a firearm...lulz.... still pretending we live in a nation of laws?
We got no restrictions on CC. Living in a 'shall issue' state that did away with the CC permit altogether is great! You're an adult? Legal to own? Legal to carry!
Plus the local university stopped being a gun free zone over a year ago...
In reply to don't forget that 2nd… by ted41776
paying for, taking classes for, filling out forms for, and renewing every X number of years does have a slight infringement smell to it. maybe it's just my poor reading comprehension, i don't know
and i quote..... "the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. "
shit now i got my name highlighted and underlined on that violent domestic lone wolf terrorist list. oh well, fuck 'em
In reply to We got no restrictions on CC… by DisorderlyConduct
Well, renewal here in Oklahoma is by mail. It's not difficult or time consuming at all. They even lowered the cost. Used to be $100 for five years and $200 for ten. Now it's $85 and $170. Step into Walgreens and get two passport photos, mail them to the OSBI with the renewal forms. SNAP!
In reply to paying for, taking classes… by ted41776
They said, she said. Tough to know the truth. Would not be surprised if she was being targeted. I have to work hard to make space for my conservative students to have their viewpoints considered.
good. don't stop.
In reply to They said, she said. Tough… by MsCreant
Don't fucking talk about it in a bastion of liberal assholes. Lesson learned.
Don't talk about it at all.
The fact that this person spoke about this in a college/university setting is enough for me to call them a fucking moron.
In reply to Don't fucking talk about it… by Fr. Richard Inya
This is how the vast majority of people cede their right to free speech to the authoritarians, by quietly self-censoring.
It's precisely why a very loud but tiny minority can push policies onto a much larger but silent majority.
In reply to Don't fucking talk about it… by Fr. Richard Inya
Normal: See something say something. Libtards: See nothing still say something.
No doubt some media will surely claim the Russians are behind her since she ate a pirogee 8 years ago at the State fair!
In reply to Normal: See something say… by AsEasyAsPi
Look what making drugs illegal did for drugs. Take that and multiply it by 100 and that is what will happen when you make guns illegal.
"Student cadet officers overheard Westbrook’s conversation, and then reported her to campus police at approximately 12:00 p.m., according to a copy of the police report obtained by Campus Reform."
WTF can a "student cadet officer" possibly be at Kent State?
I'm thinkin vegan, self-centered, faux morally superior and global warming hysteric in training to be a government social worker right off the top of my head.
Now! I could be wrong!
But I doubt it ;-)
Oh no, my friend these "cadets" are merely training to become future thought police.
Sound a little Orwellian?
It should.
In reply to "Student cadet officers… by nmewn
You'll need a concealed thought permit.
In reply to Oh no, my friend these … by Dewey Cheatum …
And a tin foil hat to make sure your thoughts don't exit your head, or get read by your local aliens.
In reply to I have a concealed thought… by JuliaS
Read an article somewhere, don't remember where, they said they have technology that can determine your thoughts through facial expressions.
We'll all need to be wearing burqas in the future.
In reply to And a tin foil hat to make… by cbxer55
I legally carried a Sig Sauer P-239 in .40 caliber every single day while completing my college credentials in Waco, Tx.
Try not to brag or boast about your legal ability to carry concealed, unless you intend to frighten the masses.
So now definitely go get a permit...
The first rule of CC club is to never talk about CC club.
That's a secret only you and you should know.
Somebody shoulda made the woman sign an NDA.
Now, if your gonna brag about something on campus it should only be about how big your schlong is, or your bra size, or your six pack abs. But, of course a large bra size often speaks for itself.
Exactly.
Even when I received my very first CCL in Texas in 1998, I resisted the urge to brag and show off my shiny, new laminated license.
This person deserves every social justice punishment imaginable for revealing that which shall remain unknown.
In reply to The first rule of CC club is… by Pure Evil
I just wish the Guvnor (misspelling intentional) of Oklahoma would sign this Constitutional Carry bill and get it over with. Damn Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is against it. They say it's bad policy. I say they don't want to lose the cash cow that permits are to them. That's all. Nothing will change.
Good guys will pack guns legally. Bad guys will always pack illegally, whether it is a permit state or a constitutional carry state. Ban firearms, the good guys are vulnerable, yet the bad guys will still have them. Same for knives, baseball bats or even frying pans.
I need to renew my permit anyways. Even should she sign it, it won't go into affect til november 1st. Mine expires here soon.
They were prolly hoping she would get shot.
Libs would rather see this woman raped than stand up for her rights. They got the next best thing with this public lynching. What part of "shall not be infringed" is unclear?
This public education system would look different if parents woke up and took responsibility for raising their kids. When was the last time you took your kids to the range? Prayed with them? Worked along side them? All these things we claim to be for as conservatives we rarely do if we are honest. Unplug from the BS on TV and the bread and circuses. Live free or die a slave.
Tha fact she has a witness on the other end of the phone could spell trouble for some people. The fact she reported harassment to the administration as a woman and was told there was “nothing they could do” is also going to prove problematic. I’m thinking mid 6 to 7 figures.
In New Hampshire our universal right to concealed carry a firearm is acknowledged in law. People who ask for permission to own a gun are slaves. The violent ones are the ones with government badges, while militias have proven them self to be extraordinarily safe. The regular slander they get from news agencies is a disgrace to civilization.