Tesla Model S Bursts Into Flames After "Horrific" Crash, Killing Two Men Trapped Inside

Less than two months after a Tesla Model X burst into flames in Mountain View, CA after a gruesome crash attributed to an autopilot error trapped the driver in the burning car resulting in his death, Tesla tragedy has struck again after two 18-year-old men died, trapped in a fiery Model S crash near Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday evening, the SunSentinel reported.
As WPLG reports, in the "horrific crash" of the Tesla Model S with three young people hit a wall and then caught on fire, while a third teen was ejected from the car.
According to Battalion Chief Greg May, of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Tesla Model S burst into flames after it wrecked about 7:30 p.m. and the two men who died were trapped inside.
A third man, also 18, who was in the backseat of the Tesla Model S, was thrown from the car when it crashed in the 1300 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, said Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He was hospitalized. His condition was not known.
So far the identities of the three men were not released.
Neighborhood resident Wendy Mascolo told WFOR-Ch. 4 that she heard the violent crash when it happened and ran to help.
“These parents, they got the worst call of their lives and their lives are never going to be the same,” she told the station.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Tesla teens turned to kindling
Perhaps it bust into flames first , and then crashed as a result?
Death to Auto-play
In reply to Tesla teens turn to kindling by IridiumRebel
Seems to me that the car had to be traveling at a high rate of speed. So is Tesla just doing its part to clean up the gene pool? Stupidity never has been, is not, and never will be a virtue.
In reply to Perhaps it bust into flames,… by 1981XLS
What? No blame-the-jews spam link on this article by beebop? Oh, it's before noon, and he hasn't woken up yet.
Looks like it'll be more than their cars that crash and burn pretty soon. I think the masses are starting to lose their fanboi glasses.
I'm guessing the kid in the back seat wasn't wearing his seatbelt... And probably because of that, he's still alive.
In reply to Seems to me that the car had… by Ghost of PartysOver
The marijuana cigarette lighter overheated on the little darlings. Daddy should have checked that.
In reply to What? No blame-the-jews… by erkme73
Poor kids and families.
RIP.
In reply to The marijuana cigarette… by J S Bach
Every one of these idiots gets what they deserve. Lock Mush up!
In reply to Poor kids and families. … by Haus-Targaryen
They should rename it to model C - The 700hp rolling instant crematory.
Apparently Musk implemented another hidden hotter level above ludicrous mode.
VW got sued for 22 billion USD for causing unproven imaginary deaths basically because they are successful and german. Tesla causes unnecessary deaths on a weekly basis due to reckless implementation of experimental technology and gets rewarded billions from the government because they are american and the new shit.
Only in f*cked up socialist US of A!
In reply to Every one of these idiots… by D503
Nothing Elon can't throw taxpayers' money at.
In reply to cc by Linus2011
Is this the "short burn" Elon promised?
In reply to Nothing Elon can't throw… by Richard Chesler
It's the driver's fault for buying Tesla's Banana's Foster car. Next year Tesla will be rolling out the new and improved 'Smores and Weenie Roast vehicles.
In reply to Is this the "short burn"… by NugginFuts
Is this the epic short burn that Elon Musty talked about?
Tesla cars run by burning 100 dollar bills in a money furnace to boil the water that drives the wheels.
In reply to It's the driver's fault for… by Whoa Dammit
This is what the occupants see during a Tesla crash.......I'll take my chances with an old Pinto first, thank you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzBFCufUDq0
In reply to Is this the short burn that… by DownWithYogaPants
And TSLA is up in the pre-market... The vultures aren't even waiting for the dip before buying the bad news... What kind of bizarro world is this?
In reply to This is what happens in a… by mtl4
The Lithium Pinto.
In reply to And TSLA is up in the pre… by Keyser
Tesla's been going about this all wrong. They need to market these cars to Jihadists. The 'splodey's already built in!
In reply to The Lithium Pinto. by King of Ruperts Land
Doesn't really take much for this to happen. Crash leads to short to ground on a battery, it cooks off and then all his siblings join and then you have a fire that burns pretty fuckin hot.
All you have to do is youtube lithium battery fire and you can see that stuffing a bajillion of them into a vehicle might not be the greatest idea.
Might as well use hydrazine to power cars. At least gasoline tends to burn out rather quickly, and gas tanks have gotten better at preventing a Pinto roast. Musk and all the others have a big liability on their hands. Once a lithium fire gets going, GTFO.
It's a bitch to ship a lithium battery. Can't imagine riding on top of a bajillion of them.
pods
In reply to Tesla's been going about… by HopefulCynical
Seriously, it's like the original hydrogen peroxide fuel in the Me Komet - sitting on a thousand gallons of turn me into a skeleton... Sounds like a wash between that and a lithium fire. Used to do rc-electric planes, and those larger batteries would take out a car if they went up in your trunk, who would think sitting on top of an electric sofa would be safe in a wreck?
In reply to Doesn't really take much for… by pods
DON'T WORRY, you see on Mars, combustion is not possible. See what a genius he is, he is light years ahead of you. Just an amazing out of the box thinker
In reply to Seriously, it's like the… by replaceme
Seems Tesla keeps firing on all cylinders. Sort of.
In reply to Don't worry Elon will fix… by remain calm
on the bright side...think of the money the parents will save on college tuitions.
In reply to Seems Tesla keeps firing on… by fx
How is teenagers being stupid Elon's fault? Kids die in fiery crashes inside Fords, Chevy's, Toyotas, Hondas...
-chumblez.
In reply to on the bright side...think… by jbvtme
I think we need to re-read Unsafe at Any Speed by Ralph Nader. Perhaps a new chapter in a reprint?
In reply to How is teenagers being… by chumbawamba
Since these were high school kids, I doubt they bought the car (or rented? it). It was a now devastated parent responsible.
In reply to How is teenagers being… by chumbawamba
ok, that was almost coffee on my keyboard - thanks for the laugh.
In reply to Don't worry Elon will fix… by remain calm
A microcosm for the eventual stock price
In reply to Doesn't really take much for… by pods
Just an anecdote: Mom's ICE car battery died, I called AAA for her. Chatting with the guy charging her battery, I asked him if he ever had to charge an EV auto. The mood changed. He looked at me and said, "We were trained that, if we come up on a battery-powered car, just keep going. Don't get involved, just too dangerous."
So you don't have to know the atomic weight of the alkalis to be aware of the dangers of a lithium battery pack.
In reply to Doesn't really take much for… by pods
Buy Bitcoin BCH!!
In reply to Doesn't really take much for… by pods
Lithium Corvair. How soon before ol' Ralphie-boy writes a follow-up to "Unsafe at Any Speed?"
In reply to The Lithium Pinto. by King of Ruperts Land
Look like you beat me to it
In reply to Lithium Corvair. How soon… by Wild Bill Steamcock
"Poor kids and families. "
Sure about that?
Piece of shit kids + Piece of shit parents = "Here Abdul, take the Tesla for a spin; fill it with your friends and check out that auto-pilot feature".
The odds are not zero of that being the case...
In reply to This is what happens in a… by mtl4
Progressive.com Quote for an 18 year old Driving a Model S in Fort Lauderdale
$6710 per year for full insurance!
In reply to . by FireBrander
I recognised that nail gun. NoDebt moonlighting?
In reply to This is what happens in a… by mtl4
There's no fuel to burn so it must be the batteries (again).
In reply to It's the driver's fault for… by Whoa Dammit
There's a type of polyester material that's lightweight that could be used as a firewall. It exceeds FAA requirements for an aircraft firewall, and is not that expensive. In a fire the surface chars and then becomes self-insulating. The amazing thing is it's classified technically as a thermoplastic. It outperforms metal. Seems like this fire thing needs attention, if crashes are prone to start battery fires and ignition. Passengers need some protection to have time to get out of the car (or be gotten out of the car).
In reply to There's no fuel to burn so… by Took Red Pill
The lithium in the batteries is what is burning... Check the properties of lithium and what it does when it comes into contact with oxygen, you may be surprised... The flash point of a lithium fire will destroy most synthetic materials... Most seem to forget that the battery in the cell phone you have in your pocket has enough lithium in it to burn your car to the ground...
In reply to There's a type of polyester… by silverer
Yep. Take any of the alkali metals and toss them in water and see. They store them under organics to prevent rapid oxidation.
Once they get going, forget it. The batteries are a polymer matrix IIRC, but once damaged, all bets are off.
pods
In reply to The lithium in the batteries… by Keyser
LOL. Nice!
In reply to Is this the "short burn"… by NugginFuts
It is definitely the drivers fault, just asks Elon
In reply to Nothing Elon can't throw… by Richard Chesler
Deadly silent EV’s are highly subsidized by taxpayers to run over and kill more pedestrians so it’s actually a cost savings when we pay out less social security benefits.
In reply to Nothing Elon can't throw… by Richard Chesler
Well, if only your mutter Merkel was not a US government employee, she could have stood up for VW. Too bad, so sad.
In reply to cc by Linus2011
In the UK and/or EU there'd be calls to limit young drivers to x-amount of horsepower - in much the same way they limit kids from accessing high powered motorcycles until they ride proficiently - until they get the requisite driving experience.
Might not be a bad idea really........
In reply to cc by Linus2011
You don't know what you are talking about. Maybe you should do some research to back up your bullshit claim before you open your big mouth and show your ignorance.
In reply to cc by Linus2011
The number of Tesla fires is very low compared to gas tank vehicles, deadly fires even lower. If you want to go fast, then you're far more likely to die in a fire with an easily ignitable gas tank rupture.
It seems about once every 3 months or so you get a Tesla fire, do a search on deadly car crashes with fires and you get at least one a day. Do the math.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Car+bursts+into+flames+kills+May+2018&t=ffsb&…
In reply to cc by Linus2011
There are like, what, 100 Tesla's on the road (/s)?
While there are 260,000,000 gas powered units.
I've seen many serious car crashes and very few fires...seems like every serious Telsa crash and occupants burn to death.
In reply to The number of Tesla fires is… by Boing_Snap
Where is Ralph Nader when you need him.
Tesla, unsafe at any speed.
In reply to Every one of these idiots… by D503
VW got sued for 22 billion USD for causing unproven imaginary deaths basically because they are successful and german. Tesla causes unnecessary deaths on a weekly basis due to reckless implementation of experimental technology and gets rewarded billions from the government because they are american and the new shit.
Only in f*cked up socialist US of A!
In reply to Poor kids and families. … by Haus-Targaryen
No, fine dust kills and causes health problems for people with respiratory illnesses and heart conditions. Very well proven. Nitrogen oxide emissions cause environmental problems with acidification. Also very well proven.
The thing is, the European Commission knew already back in 2011. Their own Joint Research Centre back then already know but there was political pressure from Germany to keep it under wraps. That means both German industry as well as politicians knew very well what was happening.
Now, the Americans are hypocritical because they do not go after GM but go after VW.
In reply to crap by Linus2011
NOx very well proven? by whom and what standards? show me a proof. you certainly do not seem to be a scientist.
In reply to No, fine dust kills and… by Joe A
Dude, simple chemistry on that one. NO2 dissolves in H2O, producing a mixture of nitric and nitrous acids.
pods
Edit: And I am a diesel fan. The small amounts of NOx that are produced are outweighed by the better mileage. Government never looks at that angle.
In reply to NOx very well proven? by… by Linus2011