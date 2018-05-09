Tesla Model S Bursts Into Flames After "Horrific" Crash, Killing Two Men Trapped Inside

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 08:05

Less than two months after a Tesla Model X burst into flames in Mountain View, CA after a gruesome crash attributed to an autopilot error trapped the driver in the burning car resulting in his death, Tesla tragedy has struck again after two 18-year-old men died, trapped in a fiery Model S crash near Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday evening, the SunSentinel reported.

As WPLG reports, in the "horrific crash" of the Tesla Model S with three young people hit a wall and then caught on fire, while a third teen was ejected from the car.

According to Battalion Chief Greg May, of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Tesla Model S burst into flames after it wrecked about 7:30 p.m. and the two men who died were trapped inside.

A third man, also 18, who was in the backseat of the Tesla Model S, was thrown from the car when it crashed in the 1300 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, said Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He was hospitalized. His condition was not known.

So far the identities of the three men were not released.

Neighborhood resident Wendy Mascolo told WFOR-Ch. 4 that she heard the violent crash when it happened and ran to help.

“These parents, they got the worst call of their lives and their lives are never going to be the same,” she told the station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Disaster Accident

Comments

Vote up!
 56
Vote down!
 7
erkme73 Ghost of PartysOver Wed, 05/09/2018 - 08:19 Permalink

What?  No blame-the-jews spam link on this article by beebop?  Oh, it's before noon, and he hasn't woken up yet.

Looks like it'll be more than their cars that crash and burn pretty soon.  I think the masses are starting to lose their fanboi glasses. 

I'm guessing the kid in the back seat wasn't wearing his seatbelt...  And probably because of that, he's still alive.

Vote up!
 41
Vote down!
 5
Linus2011 D503 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

They should rename it to model C - The 700hp rolling instant crematory.

Apparently Musk implemented another hidden hotter level above ludicrous mode.

VW got sued for 22 billion USD for causing unproven imaginary deaths basically because they are successful and german. Tesla causes unnecessary deaths on a weekly basis due to reckless implementation of experimental technology and gets rewarded billions from the government because they are american and the new shit.

Only in f*cked up socialist US of A!

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
pods HopefulCynical Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

Doesn't really take much for this to happen. Crash leads to short to ground on a battery, it cooks off and then all his siblings join and then you have a fire that burns pretty fuckin hot.

All you have to do is youtube lithium battery fire and you can see that stuffing a bajillion of them into a vehicle might not be the greatest idea.

Might as well use hydrazine to power cars.  At least gasoline tends to burn out rather quickly, and gas tanks have gotten better at preventing a Pinto roast.  Musk and all the others have a big liability on their hands. Once a lithium fire gets going, GTFO.

It's a bitch to ship a lithium battery. Can't imagine riding on top of a bajillion of them.

pods

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
replaceme pods Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Seriously, it's like the original hydrogen peroxide fuel in the Me Komet - sitting on a thousand gallons of turn me into a skeleton... Sounds like a wash between that and a lithium fire. Used to do rc-electric planes, and those larger batteries would take out a car if they went up in your trunk, who would think sitting on top of an electric sofa would be safe in a wreck?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Richard Whitney pods Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

Just an anecdote: Mom's ICE car battery died, I called AAA for her. Chatting with the guy charging her battery, I asked him if he ever had to charge an EV auto. The mood changed. He looked at me and said, "We were trained that, if we come up on a battery-powered car, just keep going. Don't get involved, just too dangerous."

So you don't have to know the atomic weight of the alkalis to be aware of the dangers of a lithium battery pack.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
silverer Took Red Pill Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

There's a type of polyester material that's lightweight that could be used as a firewall. It exceeds FAA requirements for an aircraft firewall, and is not that expensive. In a fire the surface chars and then becomes self-insulating. The amazing thing is it's classified technically as a thermoplastic. It outperforms metal. Seems like this fire thing needs attention, if crashes are prone to start battery fires and ignition. Passengers need some protection to have time to get out of the car (or be gotten out of the car).

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Keyser silverer Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

The lithium in the batteries is what is burning... Check the properties of lithium and what it does when it comes into contact with oxygen, you may be surprised... The flash point of a lithium fire will destroy most synthetic materials... Most seem to forget that the battery in the cell phone you have in your pocket has enough lithium in it to burn your car to the ground... 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
kellys_eye Linus2011 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

In the UK and/or EU there'd be calls to limit young drivers to x-amount of horsepower - in much the same way they limit kids from accessing high powered motorcycles until they ride proficiently - until they get the requisite driving experience.

Might not be a bad idea really........

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Boing_Snap Linus2011 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

The number of Tesla fires is very low compared to gas tank vehicles, deadly fires even lower. If you want to go fast, then you're far more likely to die in a fire with an easily ignitable gas tank rupture.

It seems about once every 3 months or so you get a Tesla fire, do a search on deadly car crashes with fires and you get at least one a day. Do the math.

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Car+bursts+into+flames+kills+May+2018&t=ffsb&…

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 2
Linus2011 Haus-Targaryen Wed, 05/09/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

VW got sued for 22 billion USD for causing unproven imaginary deaths basically because they are successful and german. Tesla causes unnecessary deaths on a weekly basis due to reckless implementation of experimental technology and gets rewarded billions from the government because they are american and the new shit.

Only in f*cked up socialist US of A!

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Joe A Linus2011 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

No, fine dust kills and causes health problems for people with respiratory illnesses and heart conditions. Very well proven. Nitrogen oxide emissions cause environmental problems with acidification. Also very well proven.

The thing is, the European Commission knew already back in 2011. Their own Joint Research Centre back then already know but there was political pressure from Germany to keep it under wraps. That means both German industry as well as politicians knew very well what was happening.

Now, the Americans are hypocritical because they do not go after GM but go after VW.