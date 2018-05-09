Tesla Model S Bursts Into Flames After "Horrific" Crash, Killing Two Men Trapped Inside

Less than two months after a Tesla Model X burst into flames in Mountain View, CA after a gruesome crash attributed to an autopilot error trapped the driver in the burning car resulting in his death, Tesla tragedy has struck again after two 18-year-old men died, trapped in a fiery Model S crash near Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday evening, the SunSentinel reported.

As WPLG reports, in the "horrific crash" of the Tesla Model S with three young people hit a wall and then caught on fire, while a third teen was ejected from the car.

According to Battalion Chief Greg May, of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Tesla Model S burst into flames after it wrecked about 7:30 p.m. and the two men who died were trapped inside.

A third man, also 18, who was in the backseat of the Tesla Model S, was thrown from the car when it crashed in the 1300 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, said Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He was hospitalized. His condition was not known.

So far the identities of the three men were not released.

Neighborhood resident Wendy Mascolo told WFOR-Ch. 4 that she heard the violent crash when it happened and ran to help.

“These parents, they got the worst call of their lives and their lives are never going to be the same,” she told the station.

The investigation is ongoing.