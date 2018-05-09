These 3 Important Indicators Are Signaling Economic Problems Ahead

Authored by Adem Tumerkan via Palisade-Research.com,
The consensus is that the economy’s doing great – and will continue to do well.
Everything seems fine – right?
Well, not exactly.
I have been looking at some important – but little used – indicators that are showing very troublesome economic data.
Here are three important indicators that will throw ice on the hot economy narrative the mainstream media is pushing...
Right now, the yield curve is dangerously close to flattening – then soon after will invert.
Looking at the 2 n’ 10 Rule – the spread between the 2-year Treasury and the 10-year Bond – we see the spread is at the lowest it’s been since The Great Recession of 2008.
43 basis points. . . That’s it.
To put this in perspective, if the Fed hikes just two more times (which is 50 basis points) and the 10-year keeps sticking below 3%, then the yield curve will invert.
This is important because yield curve inversion – when the spread turns negative – has preceded the last seven straight recessions.
If we only look at more modern times – say the last 30 years – we can see the spread collapse negative before a recession strikes.
This 2 n’ 10 Rule is still one of the most important indicators we can use to forecast recessions. And it’s saying that the U.S. economy is more fragile than many like to admit.
There is also the cash hoarding problem going on – and that’s a bad signal of economic health.
To summarize, when things are going well in the economy – people spend more money and save less. Because they feel confident they will be able to make that money back.
But when things are uncertain and become difficult – people save their money. They will put off dining out and buying things they wanted and instead keep money in their bank account for a ‘rainy day’.
Today, Americans are saving at the highest levels since the 1991 recession. They are skittish about the future.
“The average checking account customer has more than $3,700 stashed away. The median amount in checking accounts since 1991 is $2,263… Anything lower than this signifies the economy is doing well… Anything above this indicates the economy is not doing well.”
This problem coincides with soaring credit card debt. And what that means is Americans would rather go into debt and finance their consumption while paying some interest instead of spending all their money upfront.
They’re opting to keep their checking accounts full incase they will need cash – not credit – immediately in the future.
That doesn’t sound like confidence – does it?
Finally, and most importantly, another situation signaling trouble ahead is a little-followed indicator – but is eerily accurate. . .
The South-Korean Export Growth (SKEG) Indicator...
Many wouldn’t have guessed that South Korean exports are a great leading indicator of global corporate earnings (EPS).
But historically – it is.
And right now, the SKEG indicator just turned negative.
That means so will global corporate earnings.
Just look at the 25-year correlation between the two. . .
I should also remind you that the last time the SKEG indicator dropped this steeply negative was around the time China devalued their currency – the Yuan – in January 2016. Sending global markets spiraling and causing the Fed to tone back their hawkish attitude.
Also, gold ended the multi-year bear market it was in and rallied over $300 during the next few months.
If the SKEG indicator continues its accuracy – as it always has if you study the chart above – then we can forget about the mainstream media’s view of soaring earnings in the coming months.
Instead, I expect earnings to underperform over the next 12 months.
* * *
So, even with the flattening yield curve, a cash hoarding problem, and South Korean Export Growth signaling problems ahead – the Fed continues to tighten credit.
These are some widening cracks in the global growth story.
One of these cracks isn’t anything to shout “WATCH OUT” over – but three of them is worrying.
If history is any indicator – there is a high chance of big problems ahead. . .
Comments
Only three?
We've been robbed !
the homeless population boom should be the number one indicator..
but oh well..
forward over the cliff
In reply to Only three? We've been… by Giant Meteor
That's not a problem. They'll just make them move over and over. Standard procedure. In the meantime, the Fed will make sure enough unicorns are grazing so the people feel all is well.
In reply to the homeless population boom… by Number 9
time to do a Rio on their asses and start killing them at night b/c they are bad for tourism..
even tho most are toxic, the rabbi might be able to salvage something..
In reply to That's not a problem. They… by silverer
Tsk, tsk. People keeping money in a bank. Better be careful there.
Know of at least a half dozen people keeping money in their homes, yes, sometimes in a coffee can.
What happens to the homeless during Marshall Law? Empty strip malls get new tenants.
martial law
Martial law is the imposition of direct military control of normal civilian functions of government, especially in response to a temporary emergency such as invasion or major disaster
In reply to Tsk, tsk. People keeping… by BandGap
Marital Law is the imposition of female control over normal male functions in the living quarters, especially in response to a visit by the female's parents which could lead to an invasion or major disaster.
In reply to martial law Martial law is… by Number 9
oh yeah.. make no mistake about the courts and marital law..
want to get thoroughly fvked?
be a male and get divorced..
takes years for the ass to quit bleeding..
In reply to Marital Law is the… by BandGap
The consensus is.... really? I have read nothing but doomsday reports here on ZH about the collapse of the economy, but the Dow stays quite high for months on end. Is there any sense of time-frames to start to make sense?
the fiat struggle for dominance world wide is a good watch..
when the fiat dies this time, I have my doubts about how centralized it will be, rather the collapse is going to be world wide..
when the lipstick comes off the pig, people will see it for a fvkn pig..
until then, they throw trillions around with their quadrillions in derivatives worth more than the planet itself and yet..
no one seems to see anything wrong here..
*sigh*
In reply to The consensus is.... really?… by Jung
Well the summer vacation season is soon to be upon us .. can't really screw with that ..
How's this October thru December looking for ya ?
In reply to The consensus is.... really?… by Jung
Sitting here fantasizing about homes in the reno area going to a realistic price point and all the drug addict loser tesla people going to the next "boom" Most are from the oil fracking field. Cant wait for tesla to go tits up
The American population is incredibly easy to manage.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-human-herding-instinct/
So far even academics can't tell the difference between a political agenda and organic economic growth.
Wait! What? So let me get this straight.....When I have very little in my checking account it means everything is awesome unicorns farting skittles, puppy dogs and rainbows but if my balance is very high it means armageddon?
Wow, and to think that I've been doing it bass-ackwards all of the years!
Thanks for setting me straight,
TA
Well think of it this way ..
You know folks with credit cards and whom pay their balance off in full each month ?
In the business they are known as deadbeats ..
In reply to Wait! What? So let me get… by TAfool
if the vacancies at the fed keep stacking up we might not have to worry about abolishing the mother fucker. this is the fed, nobody is here right now. please leave your name and number at the beep.