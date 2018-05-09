Top Secret Intel Source Aiding Mueller Probe Is Behind Latest Clash Between DOJ And Nunes

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:01

House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) was denied a cache of classified information by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after the White House backed senior FBI and national intelligence officials who told them the materials were too hot to give to him - and "could risk lives by potentially exposing the source, a U.S. citizen who has provided intelligence to the CIA and FBI, reports the Washington Post, citing multiple sources. The FBI made the urgent request to the White House last Wednesday claiming that even a redacted version of the request could risk lives by exposing a top-secret intelligence source.

Which begs the question:

White House officials agreed to the DOJ's request with President Trump's blessing - however the Post notes "it is unclear whether Trump was alerted to a key fact -- that information developed by the intelligence source had been provided to the Mueller investigation." 

Whatever the case, the U.S. intelligence community clearly doesn't trust Nunes with this information. 

For the intelligence agencies, Nunes’s request threatened to cross a red line of compromising sources and methods of U.S. intelligence-gathering, according to people familiar with their views. Intelligence officials fear that providing even a redacted version of the information Nunes seeks could expose that person and damage relationships with other countries that serve as U.S. intelligence partners. -Washington Post

Nunes requested the information in a classified April 24 letter to the Justice department. Due to the confidential nature, we don't know exactly what the DOJ is holding back, however he told reporters this week that he is investigating FBI Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse and "other matters.

The Post notes that the involvement of the White House marks a rare "moment of alignment between the Justice Department and Trump, who has relentlessly criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other top Justice officials for the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III." 

House Republicans and the DOJ are now in a heated battle over the actual risk to the agency's top-secret source - with Nunes saying Sunday that he may try to hold Sessions in contempt for refusing to comply with his request. 

Nunes told OAN News: "The bottom line is we've had this investigation going for a long time into FISA abuse that occurred by the executive branch."

"We need documents to be able to verify if things were done properly or improperly, so that's what we're waiting on. So we sent a letter a few weeks ago, a classified letter. That letter was not responded to, it was ignored. We issued a subpoena... We got back on Thursday that they will not comply, so now we have no other choice but to move to hold the Attorney General in contempt if they don't provide the documents."

They are citing spurious national security concerns to evade congressional oversight while leaking information to The Washington Post ostensibly about classified meetings,” Nunes told The Post. “Congress has a right and a duty to get this information and we will succeed in getting this information, regardless of whatever fantastic stories the DOJ and FBI spin to the Post.”

Administration officials tell The Post that they are concerned Trump will change his mind and support Nunes' argument. 

The role of the intelligence source in the Mueller investigation may now be seized upon by conservative Republicans who have publicly accused the Justice Department and intelligence agencies of overreach and misuse of their surveillance powers. -WaPo

To that end, several House GOP drafted articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as a "last resort" if he doesn't hand Congress more information. 

In a similar vein, Nunes threatened to impeach DAG Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray if they didn't immediately hand over an unredacted copy of the two-page document outlining the original scope and mandate of the Mueller Special Counsel investigation. The DOJ eventually acquiesced to Nunes' threat, providing him with access to modestly redacted copies - for which Nunes thanked Rosenstein.

That said, Rosenstein pushed back in comments at the Freedom Forum Institute - telling the audience that while he is willing to work with Congressional investigators - he will draw the line when he needs to, exclaiming that the Justice Department was "not going to be extorted" into handing over documents that could harm national security or interfere with ongoing investigations. 

If we were to just open our doors to allow Congress to come and rummage through the files, that would be a serious infringement on the separation of powers, and it might resolve a dispute today, but it would have negative repercussions in the long run, and we have a responsibility to defend the institution,” Rosenstein said.

Not everyone agrees...

Politics
Comments

JimmyJones boattrash Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

Sorry Jerks you have lied using that line "national security" "lives at risk" so many times now I sure as heck don't believe you, I bet not many other people do and  I hope the White house doesn't either.  Using National Security as a cover for corruption is the norm now and we all know it!!!! Its sickening.

So if Nunes and the oversight committee aren't fit to view the docs then they shouldn't have the security clearance they do, strip congress of all oversight powers since its a joke anyway.  What is oversight when the people being overseen get to pick and choose what the overseers are able to review.  Its a farce.

Theosebes Goodfellow Oldguy05 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

~" The FBI made the urgent request to the White House last Wednesday claiming that even a redacted version of the request could risk lives by exposing a top-secret intelligence source."~

Tough fucking shit. Your word is worth crap these days. Blame it on lying Comey, McCabe, Strok, Page, Ohr and Priestap.

When there exists evidence you lied, your exhortations to the contrary ring hollow. Smoke your fucking "source" right out of the water. It is you and the FBI cronies who will have killed him/her, not the revelation of your evil.

caconhma Killtruck Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

"Trump, who has relentlessly criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other top Justice officials"

Use your brain people: This is just a show for common people and the Fake Orange orangutan is just a willing player.

People are too busy with BS about Trump's whores and his Tweeting to realize/notice that under their noses the USA is led to major wars, Banking Mafia plunders the US economy, and impoverish US people.

US people are the fucking imbeciles to learn anything of value.

 

Chupacabra-322 boattrash Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

To state the obvious; the CIA has deeply humiliated the American people in their attempt to tie the American people to be responsible for the CIA's crimes against humanity across the world.

 

The CIA appears to be the world's greatest threat to peace and prosperity. It is the penultimate terrorist organization, being the direct or indirect creator of all other terrorist organizations. It also appears to be the world's penultimate illegal drug smuggler and pusher making all other illegal drug trading possible and instigating the horrors of addiction and suffering around the world.

 

If I believed that the CIA was working in any way on behalf of the US government and the American people then it would be sad and shameful indeed. However, it is my belief that the CIA instead was captured long ago, as was the secret military operations and now works for a hidden power that wants to dominate or failing that, destroy humanity.

 

The Agency is Cancer. There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.

 

Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.

 

Chupacabra-322 boattrash Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

Fucking High Time we end / ELIMINATE the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at, in & at the State Dept., Ambassadors / “Agent Smith’s” in the MIC, LEO Agencies & other front Companies & NGO’s.  Their Cancer is everywhere & in everything.

Those “Lives” their referring to that would be put at risk are Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath “Assets, Agents & Operatives. 

Fuck them & their Tyrannical Lawlessness.

Caloot knotjammin2 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

The idea that the justice department has authority over Congress, regarding ANYTHING, is an utter abomination to the separation of powers and authority.  Fundamentally proving that an unelected group had infiltrated and usurped legal authority.   These people, "the deep state", are traitors to the US.   Burying pertinent information, possibly exposing this coup, behind a classified tag is a pathetic attempt at circumventing  American rule of law.    Congress has the authority to utilise the military to FORCE doj to comply. And needs no authorization to do so.   This IS a constitutional crisis playing out. 

Chupacabra-322 Caloot Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

The National Security Elimination Act of 2018

 

The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.

 

Would precisely achieve that objective & more by recentrailizing the “Intelligence” Agencies. By Elimination of rouge Criminal Agencies such as the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at & in the CIA.

So what Criminals at large Obama, Clapper & Lynch have done 17 days prior to former CEO Criminal Obama leaving office was to Decentralize & weaken the NSA. As a result, Raw Intel gathering was then regulated to the other 16 Intel Agencies.

 

Thus, taking Centuries Old Intelligence based on a vey stringent Centralized British Model, De Centralized it, filling the remaining 16 Intel Agenices with potential Spies and a Shadow Deep State Mirror Government.

 

And, If Obama, Lynch & Clapper all agreed 17 days out to change the surveillance structure of the NSA. What date exectly did the changes occur in relation to the first FISA request for the Trump Wire Taps? (We now know that the Criminal FISA requests occurred in October 2016.)

 

Elimination of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Deep State & CIA.

 

As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.

mind-body-spirit Chupacabra-322 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

I upvoted you, for what that's worth and share the sentiment.

But the rot set in a long time ago. Seems it's like having a big, rotten tree between some houses. Maybe you take it down in one shot, or maybe it's safer to take it down in pieces. Master arborists needed!

It's fucking frustrating, that's for sure. Although it does look like work is getting done, I think at least some branches are shaking, the smell of rot being distybed is in the air...

 

 

r0mulus buzzsaw99 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

“If we were to just open our doors to allow Congress to come and rummage through the files, that would be a serious infringement on the separation of powers..." -DAG Rod Rosenstein

It's not a democracy if congress can't perform their mandated oversight duties. Might as well just set the constitution on fire and throw it in a trash can.
Wonder who the "secret source" is? My guess is a high-ranking partisan official from the Obama WH. Either way, fuck this bullshit, if it's been able to be leaked through the corporate press, it's obviously not important enough to keep secret from congressional oversight duties.

Jim in MN Stan522 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

Damn straight.  The REAL threat to the Constitutional separation of powers is to claim ANYTHING is off-limits to Congressional committees with proper clearances.

THAT is tantamount to actual tyranny.  No matter what the excuse, or actual risk. 

They're saying one of their 'assets' is more important than.....the Constitution and the Republic.  It doesn't work that way.

There is an oath about that.... 

Chupacabra-322 chunga Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

See that’s exactly the problem.  You still think Elections matter, paper ones did at one time & a game of the Reds Vs. Blues. 

I see a Purple Crime Syndicate of Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Globalist running ruffshot all over the American People with a system of absolute, complete, open in our Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.  

With Impunity.

The Experiment is over.  Been over.  You just haven’t accepted it yet.  

JimmyJones r0mulus Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

Exactly its a total farce and a mockery that we are a "free" nation.  "Sorry, I know you have oversight authority but you still can't see them" In other words the oversight authority you thought you had doesn't really exist.  This is why I will never support Military Action overseas, we know they lie to get us into conflicts so I will not support the wasting of American Lives.