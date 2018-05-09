Trump Blasts "Always Negative" 'Fake News', Threatens To Remove Credentials

Having blasted NBC's 'fake news' over the weekend, and reflecting on CNN's 'fake news' (about Trump not withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal) yesterday...
NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite “sources” which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2018
It appears President Trump is escalating his war of words - and perhaps deeds - against the liberal media.
In a tweet this morning, the president suggested taking away news networks' press credentials over "negative" coverage.
"The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake)," Trump wrote on Twitter.
"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?"
The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018
This is not the first time Trump has threatened such an action. As The Hill notes, Trump once threatened to remove The Washington Post's press credentials over "dishonest reporting."
And cue the First Amendment rights outcry from a media who denigrate anyone who does not toe the establishment line they have been told to spew.
And cue the Democrats demanding impeachment over Trump trying to "silence the press corps."
Once again it appears Trump may be on the side of the people though as Axios reports that more than four in 10 Americans think the news media's coverage of President Trump is too critical, a level of dissatisfaction that has remained remarkably consistent since Trump took office, according to an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.
Comments
This is Fake News.
take ball and go home?
In reply to This is Fake News. by Aliens-R-Us
There is clearly little objectivity left in main stream "news"....you have to admit that.
with twitter, the president can go direct to the people. No need to go through the hate filter of the left.
In reply to take ball and go home? by T-NUTZ
Give some real news like all these years, we are really fighting all these fucking wars with trillions of dollars only for Israel?
In reply to There is clearly little… by onewayticket2
I am for getting read of the scumbags that create lies to support their own political propaganda. Maybe keep the news organization but ban the reporter. Be one hell of a revolving door.
In reply to Like telling us fools all… by ne-tiger
I dunno, what would become of Jim Acosta, doing the weather on an affiliate station in Boise or perhaps Maxine Waters newest aide?
In reply to I am for getting read of the… by Ghost of PartysOver
His speech had lots of Fake Truths.
In reply to I dunno, what would become… by Keyser
A Trumptard is not someone who voted for Trump.
A Trumptard is someone who still is deceived by him.
Remember the frenzy over Obama? People were voting for the guy thinking that Obama was the embodiment of Abraham Lincoln and Malcolm X. It soon became evident that they were terribly deceived when he rescued all the TBTF banks. Some said Obama was giving Goldman Sachs enough rope to hang themselves. Obama must be a Jedi!!
Wrong, he was rescuing his master Rothschild's banks.
The same frenzy happened with Trump. He told Obama to not launch missles at Syria. No foreign wars that will bankrupt USA. End NATO. Bush did 911. The truths that noone had ever said in a campaign.
Well, Trump is doing the opposite of his anti-globalist, nationalist campaign platform.
Trump must be a Jedi like Obama, or no this time the metaphor is chess. So Trump is playing 4D chess. Trump is doing the opposite of his platform, but he must be our savior? Trump will deceive the Trumptards UNTIL Rothschild decides Trump's usefulness is over.
I am betting he will be the fall guy for the Petrodollar collapse, maybe the implementation of a globalist currency, maybe Police State ticklers like curfews.
The next Rothschild President of the US will be a Democrat that can really focus on fucking the collapsed USA with draconian Domestic Programs that will completely ignore the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. Likely, a Soros-like army of young public schooled snowflakes will form under a new organization that will police all behavior public and private.
These are the enemy's plans, but life never unfolds as planned.
The solution is difficult but simple, get rid of Rothschild's dual Lucifarian Zionist Monsters.
End the Fed Worldwide. End Israel. End Rothschild bloodline.
Update:
Down votes from Lucifarians or Rothschild friends and family?
In reply to Like telling us fools all… by ne-tiger
Fuck off you stupid Cunt...
In reply to A Trumptard is not someone… by Polynik3s
Attack the messenger.
Sorry, we really thought this time Trump was different. But he is a Lucifarian Zionist puppet. Looking back with 20/20 vision, how could a New York crypto-Jew be the Savior of the Republic?
Trump is not one of us. Don't follow those outside your tribe.
In reply to Fuck off you stupid Cunt... by Bill of Rights
Messengers deliver the words of others.
Who are you working for?
In reply to Attack the messenger. Sorry,… by Polynik3s
Truth and the Republic. Will you abandon the Rothchild's dual monsters that control the Republic?
Don't remain in the traitor's camp.
Jews don't realize that their Talmud is Babylonian Black Majik and that their god is Rothschild's patron god Lucifer.
End the Fed Worldwide. End Lucifarian Israel.
God will give Christian Palestinians their land back.
In reply to Messengers deliver the words… by tmosley
He has an opinion that doesn't fit with your worldview, so he must be in the propaganda business?
Tell me, how does removing the US from the Iran deal benefit the US? How does it benefit Europe? How does it benefit Israel? See the pattern? Ignore what they say, and look at what they do. I know you will tell me that this is just to renegotiate, to get a better deal, but better for whom? As I understand it (and there is little commentary on the details of this deal to actually have any data), the problem is with Iran's very successful balistic missiles, which have nothing to do with nukes and everything to do with Israel. Iran is fully in compliance in every way, but who gives a shit about that?
Also Saudi needing a high oil price, probably half a dozen pipe-lines, Lebensraum for the tinfoil hat wearers, and anything else you can think of, but the only hard info I have about the deal neding reworking is relating to including Iranian missiles, all the rest is speculation. Would love to have any other info if there is any.
In reply to Messengers deliver the words… by tmosley
He’s just a long winded shill. Gets paid by the word. Change ‘stupid’ to ‘deluded’ or lying
In reply to Fuck off you stupid Cunt... by Bill of Rights
This trumptard likes the way he remembers what he said he would do during his campaign, and is actually accomplishing them.
By the way, I like to be referred to as "Deplorable Trumptard" when my character is described thankyouverymuch.
In reply to A Trumptard is not someone… by Polynik3s
New neocon same as the old neocon. Even if they are not neocons, they become one by Day 2 of their administration.
In reply to A Trumptard is not someone… by Polynik3s
Was your teleprompted speech berating Iran and written by good buddy, Bibi, fake news? As a president, you're not exactly "genuine" yourself, Agent Orange.
In reply to There is clearly little… by onewayticket2
Chuck Schumer said it was a bad deal and should NOT have been signed. Forget?
In reply to Was your teleprompted speech… by J S Bach
Forget what? this country is "pay for Israel, live for Israel, and die for Israel"
If you don't see this, you are a full fucktard.
In reply to Chuck Schumer said it was a… by onewayticket2
Which is why Israel is last on the list... When dealing with the ME, there are no innocent regimes, only ones that are a bit less nasty than the others... What's the old saying, keep your friends close and keep your enemies closer...
In reply to Forget what? this country is… by ne-tiger
Hitler and Stalin also deemed it necessary to remove 'freedom of the press'...
Missile strikes on CNN, NYT coming soon...
Moving White House to Tel Aviv coming soon...
In reply to Was your teleprompted speech… by J S Bach
These people are not reporters and they are not the press. They are propagandists masquerading as press. They are political operatives of the Democrat Party fully funded by oligarchs with a left wing agenda. As a result, Trump should ban the offenders to include but not limited to the following: CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, BBC, Telemundo, NY Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post.
In reply to Hitler and Stalin also… by Yellow_Snow
+100
In reply to These people are not… by Ajax-1
Exactly, this has nothing to do with Trump, this has been decades of brainwashing from the press.
In reply to These people are not… by Ajax-1
The maverick knows his flock is fickle. The pattern is to follow controversy by going to the "fake news" well.
His name was Seth Rich.
In reply to Was your teleprompted speech… by J S Bach
Because we all know Iran funds Al Qaida like dotard said yesterday, right? And how Iran attacked the US on 911, right? And how Iran is destablizing Iraq and Syria by fighting ISIS.
Sure, Trump, eliminate the lying press that doesn't spread all of your lies. After all, that is one of the classic steps in a collapsing empire. By all means, go ahead because it won't change anything but optics, which is all your ego cares about anyway.
In reply to Was your teleprompted speech… by J S Bach
Dirty:
GFY, ignorant bastard.
In reply to Because we all know Iran… by dirty fingernails
So, the press was honest before Trump tossed his hat into the ring? Riiiggghhht. So Trump doesn't lie like he breathes, just like every politician before him? Ok, then. Enjoy your ignorance
In reply to Dirty: GFY, ignorant bastard… by MarsInScorpio
I think he has a point. Why should suggesting Trump may be incorrect cause such vehement abuse? Do you all feel you are on thin ice, defending Trump's actions, so have to shout extra-loud?
As I asked Mosley above, if Trump is entirely US-centric, and acts only in the best interests of the US, why is US middle-east policy run out of Haifa?
In reply to Dirty: GFY, ignorant bastard… by MarsInScorpio
In principle, Twitter gives him direct access to his followers, but in my experience he had been completely shadowbanned. Been following him for years, and he had only showed up in my feed once. His tweets only get spread via retweets.
In reply to There is clearly little… by onewayticket2
There is clearly little objectivity left in main stream "news"....you have to admit that. with twitter, the president can go direct to the people. No need to go through the hate filter of the left.
Good point on twitter. No one with more than enough brain cells to run autonomic systems could argue straightly that the MSM is anything but nonsense at this point. That said, threatening to suspend credentials? Playing right into their playbook. You are the President of the Toxic States of America sir. You just have to deal with it. Laugh it off shrug it off. Point out the fake news and bitch moan and complain. Thats fine. The answer to bad or false speech is always more speech not less. Let the libtards have their fun. Doing anything that smacks of curtailing rights just feeds their sick narrative though.
In reply to There is clearly little… by onewayticket2
Aliens-R-Us - Member for 3 weeks
Another new (((troll))). How cute. How's Soros' dick tasting these days?
In reply to take ball and go home? by T-NUTZ
Only fucking libtards like you believe everything you read. FYI, I have been here since day one and this is my 13th userid cuz ZH sometimes does not appreciate my fucking colorful language. Right now am using 3 actively.
In reply to Member for 3 weeks Another (… by HopefulCynical
>Right now am using 3 actively.
In other words if you can't get your point across the first time, you try again and again?
Standard Disclaimer: Now if you'll just give us the name of your other two on-line personas...
In reply to Only fucking libtards like… by Aliens-R-Us
I wish President Trump would tweet about ZeroHedge articles instead of WaPo, NYT articles, Morning Joe, etc.
That crowd is mentally-ill libtard cult members. There is no fixing stupid, therefore no point in even addressing them.
Why is he giving them free hype/publicity? IGNORE THEM. LET THEM DIE A SLOW DEATH. No one will notice.
In reply to take ball and go home? by T-NUTZ
Nobody reads Zerohedge you moron. If you had to pass a test about the article to comment there would be no comments here.
In reply to -I wish President Trump… by DingleBarryObummer
Some of the articles posted here are very, very good. He could comment on those.
In reply to Nobody reads Zerohedge you… by LordWillingly
He has to give them free pub for all of the free pub they gave him during the election. Trump got more coverage than ALL the other candidates combined.
"Q: There are no coincidences."
In reply to -I wish President Trump… by DingleBarryObummer
The President says it, so how is this fake news about what the President said?
Which is better, mind control, or news? I would, myself, prefer actual news instead of drivel from mind bent sycophants. You really prefer the fake news? Think it is a "contribution? Whatever these cats at the main networks are doing, it does notresemble the "who, what, why, where, possibly comments on How" we are used to when talking about real Journalism. Doesn't even get close to the usefulness of ZeroHedge for example.
In reply to This is Fake News. by Aliens-R-Us
Having 6 companies and 3 people own, and control 95% of the media is antithetic to truth and democracy. Until these monopolies are broken up we can expect nothing but fake news out of the media.
In reply to This is Fake News. by Aliens-R-Us
Anyone who watches CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the trash is literally brain dead. Spewing the hate and lies 24/7. Wall off California and ship the rest of the dem-tards, lgbt freaks and homos and keep their poison away from the rest of society. These people are a cancer that cannot be cured
In reply to This is Fake News. by Aliens-R-Us
Trump has bombed Syria twice, illegally, on fake news.
Also, the story that the three facilities contained chemical weapons is fake -A lie pushed by Team Trump neocons, with a giant assist from the MSM. That is, he approves of some “fake news.”
In reply to This is Fake News. by Aliens-R-Us
Take away their spectrum. Repurpose it for high speed wireless internet.
Ban all those fuckers from the White House grounds......and no free travel on Air Force One....
Fuckem.
In reply to Take away their spectrum… by tmosley
So Busty Daniels is fake?
No, just her Hooters
In reply to So Busty Daniels is fake? by Negative Interest
Like Melania's and Ivanakas and every other woman he's ever known. Melania was most likely a costar
In reply to No, just her Hooters by 1981XLS
You missy your magic nigger and his tranny?
In reply to Like Melania's and Ivanakas… by Negative Interest
she is no Reggie Love or Larry Sinclair for sure...bless his heart
In reply to So Busty Daniels is fake? by Negative Interest
yes, she's nothing more then a mossad honey pot like monica the blue dress cigar girl.
It's the way mossad roles to keep all potus in line.....
and yeah hooters fake too but who cares...
In reply to So Busty Daniels is fake? by Negative Interest