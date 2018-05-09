Trump Blasts "Always Negative" 'Fake News', Threatens To Remove Credentials

Having blasted NBC's 'fake news' over the weekend, and reflecting on CNN's 'fake news' (about Trump not withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal) yesterday...

NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite “sources” which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2018

It appears President Trump is escalating his war of words - and perhaps deeds - against the liberal media.

In a tweet this morning, the president suggested taking away news networks' press credentials over "negative" coverage.

"The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake)," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?"

This is not the first time Trump has threatened such an action. As The Hill notes, Trump once threatened to remove The Washington Post's press credentials over "dishonest reporting."

And cue the First Amendment rights outcry from a media who denigrate anyone who does not toe the establishment line they have been told to spew.

And cue the Democrats demanding impeachment over Trump trying to "silence the press corps."

Once again it appears Trump may be on the side of the people though as Axios reports that more than four in 10 Americans think the news media's coverage of President Trump is too critical, a level of dissatisfaction that has remained remarkably consistent since Trump took office, according to an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.