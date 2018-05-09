Trump Blasts "Always Negative" 'Fake News', Threatens To Remove Credentials

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 08:24

Having blasted NBC's 'fake news' over the weekend, and reflecting on CNN's 'fake news' (about Trump not withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal) yesterday...

It appears President Trump is escalating his war of words - and perhaps deeds - against the liberal media.

In a tweet this morning, the president suggested taking away news networks' press credentials over "negative" coverage.

"The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake)," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?"

This is not the first time Trump has threatened such an action. As The Hill notes, Trump once threatened to remove The Washington Post's press credentials over "dishonest reporting."

And cue the First Amendment rights outcry from a media who denigrate anyone who does not toe the establishment line they have been told to spew.

And cue the Democrats demanding impeachment over Trump trying to "silence the press corps."

Once again it appears Trump may be on the side of the people though as Axios reports that more than four in 10 Americans think the news media's coverage of President Trump is too critical, a level of dissatisfaction that has remained remarkably consistent since Trump took office, according to an Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.

Polynik3s ne-tiger Wed, 05/09/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

A Trumptard is not someone who voted for Trump.

A Trumptard is someone who still is deceived by him.

Remember the frenzy over Obama? People were voting for the guy thinking  that Obama was the embodiment of Abraham Lincoln and Malcolm X. It soon became evident that they were terribly deceived when he rescued all the TBTF banks.  Some said Obama was giving Goldman Sachs enough rope to hang themselves. Obama must be a Jedi!! 

Wrong, he was rescuing his master Rothschild's banks.

The same frenzy happened with Trump. He told Obama to not launch missles at Syria. No foreign wars that will bankrupt USA. End NATO. Bush did 911. The truths that noone had ever said in a campaign.

Well, Trump is doing the opposite of his anti-globalist, nationalist campaign platform. 

Trump must be a Jedi like Obama, or no this time the metaphor is chess. So Trump is playing 4D chess. Trump is doing the opposite of his platform, but he must be our savior? Trump will deceive the Trumptards UNTIL Rothschild decides Trump's usefulness is over. 

I am betting he will be the fall guy for the Petrodollar collapse, maybe the implementation of a globalist currency, maybe Police State ticklers like curfews.

The next Rothschild President of the US will be a Democrat that can really focus on fucking the collapsed USA with draconian Domestic Programs that will completely ignore the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. Likely, a Soros-like army of young public schooled snowflakes will form under a new organization that will police all behavior public and private.

These are the enemy's plans, but life never unfolds as planned.

The solution is difficult but simple, get rid of Rothschild's dual Lucifarian Zionist Monsters.

End the Fed Worldwide. End Israel. End Rothschild bloodline.

 

Update:

Down votes from Lucifarians or Rothschild friends and family?

Polynik3s tmosley Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

Truth and the Republic. Will you abandon the Rothchild's dual monsters that control the Republic?

Don't remain in the traitor's camp.

Jews don't realize that their Talmud is Babylonian Black Majik and that their god is Rothschild's patron god Lucifer.

End the Fed Worldwide. End Lucifarian Israel.

God will give Christian Palestinians their land back.

 

 

OverTheHedge tmosley Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:20 Permalink

He has an opinion that doesn't fit with your worldview, so he must be in the propaganda business?

Tell me, how does removing the US from the Iran deal benefit the US? How does it benefit Europe? How does it benefit Israel? See the pattern? Ignore what they say, and look at what they do. I know you will tell me that this is just to renegotiate, to get a better deal, but better for whom? As I understand it (and there is little commentary on the details of this deal to actually have any data), the problem is with Iran's very successful balistic missiles, which have nothing to do with nukes and everything to do with Israel. Iran is fully in compliance in every way, but who gives a shit about that?

Also Saudi needing a high oil price, probably half a dozen pipe-lines, Lebensraum for the tinfoil hat wearers, and anything else you can think of, but the only hard info I have about the deal neding reworking is relating to including Iranian missiles, all the rest is speculation. Would love to have any other info if there is any.

Ajax-1 Yellow_Snow Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

These people are not reporters and they are not the press. They are propagandists masquerading as press. They are political operatives of the Democrat Party fully funded by oligarchs with a left wing agenda. As a result, Trump should ban the offenders to include but not limited to the following: CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, BBC, Telemundo, NY Times, Washington Post, Huffington Post.

dirty fingernails J S Bach Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

Because we all know Iran funds Al Qaida like dotard said yesterday, right? And how Iran attacked the US on 911, right? And how Iran is destablizing Iraq and Syria by fighting ISIS.

Sure, Trump, eliminate the lying press that doesn't spread all of your lies. After all, that is one of the classic steps in a collapsing empire. By all means, go ahead because it won't change anything but optics, which is all your ego cares about anyway.

t0mmyBerg onewayticket2 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

There is clearly little objectivity left in main stream "news"....you have to admit that.  with twitter, the president can go direct to the people.   No need to go through the hate filter of the left.

Good point on twitter.  No one with more than enough brain cells to run autonomic systems could argue straightly that the MSM is anything but nonsense at this point.  That said, threatening to suspend credentials?  Playing right into their playbook.  You are the President of the Toxic States of America sir.  You just have to deal with it.  Laugh it off shrug it off.  Point out the fake news and bitch moan and complain.  Thats fine.  The answer to bad or false speech is always more speech not less.  Let the libtards have their fun.  Doing anything that smacks of curtailing rights just feeds their sick narrative though.

DingleBarryObummer T-NUTZ Wed, 05/09/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

I wish President Trump would tweet about ZeroHedge articles instead of WaPo, NYT articles, Morning Joe, etc.

That crowd is mentally-ill libtard cult members.  There is no fixing stupid, therefore no point in even addressing them.

Why is he giving them free hype/publicity?  IGNORE THEM. LET THEM DIE A SLOW DEATH.  No one will notice.
 

QIG Aliens-R-Us Wed, 05/09/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

The President says it, so how is this fake news about what the President said?

 

Which is better, mind control, or news? I would, myself, prefer actual news instead of drivel from mind bent sycophants. You really prefer the fake news? Think it is a "contribution?  Whatever these cats at the main networks are doing, it does notresemble the "who, what, why, where, possibly comments on How" we are used to when talking about real Journalism. Doesn't even get close to the usefulness of ZeroHedge for example.

Dooder Aliens-R-Us Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

Anyone who watches CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the trash is literally brain dead.  Spewing the hate and lies 24/7.  Wall off California and ship the rest of the dem-tards, lgbt freaks and homos and keep their poison away from the rest of society.  These people are a cancer that cannot be cured 