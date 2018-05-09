Turkish Lira Jumps After Erdogan Summons Economic Officials To His Palace

With Turkish capital markets in free fall, the Turkish lira crashing to record lows...
... and one year TRY swap spreads hitting 17%, the highest since the days just after Lehman's failure and AIG's bailout...
... and chaos increasingly gripping the Turkish economy as the central bank is barred from doing the one thing that is so desperately needed to arrest the TRY plunge, i.e., hiking rates, by a president who is not a fan of monetary tightening, this morning Turkey's cartoonish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided he had had enough of watching a run on his currency and summoned economic decision makers to his palace to discuss the plunge in the lira, Bloomberg reported.
With the lira extending its longest losing streak in seven months on Wednesday after the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal sent oil prices surging, the lira reversed losses after news of the meeting, fueling speculation that authorities may take measures to stem a market rout.
Earlier on Wednesday, Turkey’s central bank announced measures to boost foreign exchange liquidity and stop the run on the currency, although it failed to stem the plunge. Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya was also expected to attend the meeting at Erdogan’s palace at 2 p.m. local time, according to the Bloomberg sources.
Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday that Turkey’s government has “never fought the markets” and the central bank will continue to do what’s needed. Market fluctuations are temporary and won’t create permanent damage, Simsek said, although it was not clear from his comment that after waging war against the Kurds for the past two years, Erdogan would now shift his sights to Lira sellers.
Of course, when nothing of substance is revealed following today's "gathering", which may reveal that one or more top Turkish policymakers are also traitors and supporters of Gulen, just so Erdogan has a scapegoat for a day or two on whom to blame the ongoing economic collapse, we expect the TRY freefall to accelerate.
The rabid dog of Ankara barks and his eunuch minions wet themselves. Will Rottweiler bite today?
Higher yield payments and USD loans are now very expensive, 2% looked cheap at the time.
In reply to The rabid dog of Ankara…
He wasn't always a rabid dog, he was a man I respected for his courage, and sense of justice. He did try to fight for the oppressed Palestinians, he wanted good relations with the neighbours, and a peaceful region but along the way, something happened to him.
He changed, and broke many hearts but he did not totally alienate those who believed in him. Somewhere in there, I believe the real Erdogan can be found, and summoned.
He's a man under siege and I sympathise with him. I hope he'll find the strength to rescue his soul, and contribute his part to stability in the neighborhood and thus, to the world.
Mr Recep Erdogan! Where are you?...
In reply to The rabid dog of Ankara…
How high Caliph ?
Inshallah.
Hey Erodcunt, ever thought it might have something to do with you faking your own attempted coup, locking up or killing ten's of thousands of your own people, buying oil from ISIS and selling to IsRaHeLL and generally just being a complete dick with delusions of grandeur who thinks he is the next Caliph of the entire Muslim world.
It won't do Turkey any good to hike rates when he kikes on Wall Street are busy selling naked shorts on the currency.
Look at Argentina. They raised rates to what? 45% and it didn't stop the predators.
What they need to do is get the hell off of the US payment systems and get onto the new Russian/Chinese system and forget about what the US 'says' their money is worth.
If you think that 45% interest rate is such a good deal, then buy Argentinian pesos in an Argentinian deposit, instead of blaming the jews...
In reply to It won't do Turkey any good…
and THAT, my friends, is ONE HELLUVA SENTENCE. comma, comma, comma, chameleon...
This is what happens when folks lose faith in Government not the currency.
Folks see some shit happening in Turkey over the Iran deal collapse.
In reply to ... and chaos increasingly…
"...this morning Turkey's cartoonish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided he had had enough of watching a run on his currency and summoned economic decision makers to his palace to discuss the plunge in the lira..."
I wonder why Tyler uses "cartoonish"
Erdogan is a full fledged President of a Presidential Republic (which used to be a Parliamentary Republic not that long ago),
and that puts him in the same category as President Xi of China or President Putin of the Russian Federation (among others)
look, Tylers, once upon a time this blog used to be a place where libertarians met, all suspicious of any kind of government power
zip forward a few years, and it has become a place where people meet and discuss how their president is always right (or walks on water, or looks good on posters), and the other people's presidents are sissies, cucks and whatever
and... what did you do? not much, considering your "editorials" and the choice of your "two minutes of hate" paid entries. meh, enjoy, I guess
for me, it just shows that the "anarcho-satirist" stance is just another form of delusion coupled with a "backseat driver syndrome", leading eventually to anti-democratic, anti-personal-rights stances. I wrote eventually, note, because at the beginning it always sounds as if it was all about the man on the street, the individual, and so on
meh, again
Tyler is right though. Turkey has too much foreign debt and with a collapsing currency that is a falling knife you do not what to crab for.
This was totally predictable years ago that it would descend into a banana republic.
In reply to "...this morning Turkey's…
good comment, +1
and yet... I would put it this way: Erdogan is not... perfectly aligned with the EU, NATO, the US. nor with Russia. nor with Israel, nor with the KSA, nor with Iran
and that Turkish base in Qatar... well, that emirate is practically under semi-siege
it leaves... China
you know, the country that bought, all in all, the pocket change amount of 3'000 billions US Treasuries just this century, over years
go back to the history books and look how that "banana republic" label was used to say that Castro would "lose hold, soon", of Cuba. and that was before the "Cuban Missiles Crisis"
in fact, even puny Qatar could, if they unfreeze some cash, get their current BFF Turkey quite quickly out of those troubles
we'll see, I would not stake any bets with my money on such things
In reply to Tyler is right though…
Trying to compare Cuba & Turkey is like comparing grapes with pumpkins; it take some real mental gymnastics.
In reply to good comment, +1 and yet…
not in geopolitics
(the comparison came from that label that you brought in, "banana republic")
indeed, Turkey's army is way bigger. and that base in Qatar is valuable
In reply to Trying to compare Cuba &…
Says the sissy euro cuck with an er-dog Turk fetish
In reply to "...this morning Turkey's…
I did not defend Erdogan, little thing with the vocabulary of gun fodder
I was attacking Tylers about their way of shaping this place for you
In reply to Says the sissy euro cuck…
leading from behind, its the new you
In reply to "...this morning Turkey's…
First, the CIA tried to take him down a couple of years ago via a "color revolution" that somehow got leaked to his security apparatus before it got a chance to get started in earnest, and was crushed. Now, someone has orchestrated a run on his currency {another form of revolution}. Gee.......I wonder who that could be?
i would look toward the gvt and in particular, the military, Houston? we have a pro blem
In reply to First, the CIA tried to take…
Hey er-dog, reap it. Ya got in bed with a shady bunch...and you play every side.
it works until it doesn’t.
in the meantime, if you wanna know who is bleeding your country I suggest you tie a gold coin and a bagel to some fishing line and drag it down the street. See what bites.
Some countries are trying to fight off the whims of bankers who only like to crash economies and then buy up assets on the cheap via so called free markets. Some have paid the price (Iraq, Libya etc.) but the trend seems to be on the rise (Syria has not had to pay the full price) because the only other option is to sell out to the globalists. So any resistance is worth supporting.