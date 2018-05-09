Turkish Lira Jumps After Erdogan Summons Economic Officials To His Palace

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 06:31

With Turkish capital markets in free fall, the Turkish lira crashing to record lows...

... and one year TRY swap spreads hitting 17%, the highest since the days just after Lehman's failure and AIG's bailout...

... and chaos increasingly gripping the Turkish economy as the central bank is barred from doing the one thing that is so desperately needed to arrest the TRY plunge, i.e., hiking rates, by a president who is not a fan of monetary tightening, this morning Turkey's cartoonish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided he had had enough of watching a run on his currency and summoned economic decision makers to his palace to discuss the plunge in the lira, Bloomberg reported.

With the lira extending its longest losing streak in seven months on Wednesday after the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal sent oil prices surging, the lira reversed losses after news of the meeting, fueling speculation that authorities may take measures to stem a market rout.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkey’s central bank announced measures to boost foreign exchange liquidity and stop the run on the currency, although it failed to stem the plunge. Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya was also expected to attend the meeting at Erdogan’s palace at 2 p.m. local time, according to the Bloomberg sources.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday that Turkey’s government has “never fought the markets” and the central bank will continue to do what’s needed. Market fluctuations are temporary and won’t create permanent damage, Simsek said, although it was not clear from his comment that after waging war against the Kurds for the past two years, Erdogan would now shift his sights to Lira sellers.

Of course, when nothing of substance is revealed following today's "gathering", which may reveal that one or more top Turkish policymakers are also traitors and supporters of Gulen, just so Erdogan has a scapegoat for a day or two on whom to blame the ongoing economic collapse, we expect the TRY freefall to accelerate.

Comments

Scipio Africanuz Fireman Wed, 05/09/2018 - 07:42 Permalink

He wasn't always a rabid dog, he was a man I respected for his courage, and sense of justice. He did try to fight for the oppressed Palestinians, he wanted good relations with the neighbours, and a peaceful region but along the way, something happened to him.

He changed, and broke many hearts but he did not totally alienate those who believed in him. Somewhere in there, I believe the real Erdogan can be found, and summoned.

He's a man under siege and I sympathise with him. I hope he'll find the strength to rescue his soul, and contribute his part to stability in the neighborhood and thus, to the world.

Mr Recep Erdogan! Where are you?...

shining one Wed, 05/09/2018 - 06:52 Permalink

Hey Erodcunt, ever thought it might have something to do with you faking your own attempted coup, locking up or killing ten's of thousands of your own people, buying oil from ISIS and selling to IsRaHeLL and generally just being a complete dick with delusions of grandeur who thinks he is the next Caliph of the entire Muslim world. 

east of eden Wed, 05/09/2018 - 06:53 Permalink

It won't do Turkey any good to hike rates when he kikes on Wall Street are busy selling naked shorts on the currency.

Look at Argentina. They raised rates to what? 45% and it didn't stop the predators.

What they need to do is get the hell off of the US payment systems and get onto the new Russian/Chinese system and forget about what the US 'says' their money is worth.

buzzsaw99 Wed, 05/09/2018 - 06:56 Permalink

... and chaos increasingly gripping the Turkish economy as the central bank is barred from doing the one thing that is so desperately needed to arrest the TRY plunge, i.e., hiking rates, by a president who is not a fan of monetary tightening, this morning Turkey's cartoonish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided he had had enough of watching a run on his currency and summoned economic decision makers to his palace to discuss the plunge in the lira, Bloomberg reported.

 

and THAT, my friends, is ONE HELLUVA SENTENCE.  comma, comma, comma, chameleon...

Ghordius Wed, 05/09/2018 - 07:10 Permalink

"...this morning Turkey's cartoonish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided he had had enough of watching a run on his currency and summoned economic decision makers to his palace to discuss the plunge in the lira..."

I wonder why Tyler uses "cartoonish"

Erdogan is a full fledged President of a Presidential Republic (which used to be a Parliamentary Republic not that long ago), 

and that puts him in the same category as President Xi of China or President Putin of the  Russian Federation (among others)

look, Tylers, once upon a time this blog used to be a place where libertarians met, all suspicious of any kind of government power

zip forward a few years, and it has become a place where people meet and discuss how their president is always right (or walks on water, or looks good on posters), and the other people's presidents are sissies, cucks and whatever

and... what did you do? not much, considering your "editorials" and the choice of your "two minutes of hate" paid entries. meh, enjoy, I guess

for me, it just shows that the "anarcho-satirist" stance is just another form of delusion coupled with a "backseat driver syndrome", leading eventually to anti-democratic, anti-personal-rights stances. I wrote eventually, note, because at the beginning it always sounds as if it was all about the man on the street, the individual, and so on

meh, again

Ghordius JohnGaltUk Wed, 05/09/2018 - 07:36 Permalink

good comment, +1

and yet... I would put it this way: Erdogan is not... perfectly aligned with the EU, NATO, the US. nor with Russia. nor with Israel, nor with the KSA, nor with Iran

and that Turkish base in Qatar... well, that emirate is practically under semi-siege

it leaves... China

you know, the country that bought, all in all, the pocket change amount of 3'000 billions US Treasuries just this century, over years

go back to the history books and look how that "banana republic" label was used to say that Castro would "lose hold, soon", of Cuba. and that was before the "Cuban Missiles Crisis"

in fact, even puny Qatar could, if they unfreeze some cash, get their current BFF Turkey quite quickly out of those troubles

we'll see, I would not stake any bets with my money on such things

TheObsoleteMan Wed, 05/09/2018 - 07:14 Permalink

First, the CIA tried to take him down a couple of years ago via a "color revolution" that somehow got leaked to his security apparatus before it got a chance to get started in earnest, and was crushed. Now, someone has orchestrated a run on his currency {another form of revolution}. Gee.......I wonder who that could be?

RumpleShitzkin Wed, 05/09/2018 - 07:31 Permalink

Hey er-dog, reap it. Ya got in bed with a shady bunch...and you play every side.

it works until it doesn’t.

 

in the meantime, if you wanna know who is bleeding your country I suggest you tie a gold coin and a bagel to some fishing line and drag it down the street. See what bites.

Captain Nemo d… Wed, 05/09/2018 - 07:57 Permalink

Some countries are trying to fight off the whims of bankers who only like to crash economies and then buy up assets on the cheap via so called free markets. Some have paid the price (Iraq, Libya etc.) but the trend seems to be on the rise (Syria has not had to pay the full price) because the only other option is to sell out to the globalists. So any resistance is worth supporting.