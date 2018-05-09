Watch CIA Veteran, 78, Get Dragged Out Of Haspel Confirmation And Tackled By Capitol Police

78-year-old former CIA analyst of 27 years turned anti-war protester, Ray McGovern, was dragged out of Gina Haspel's confirmation hearing on Wednesday, before being thrown to the ground and tackled by Capitol Police.
The hubbub started when Sen. Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, asked Haspel about the morality of “enhanced interrogation techniques” (read: torture) and how she would react if one of her own officers were tortured. Would she consider a CIA officer being waterboarded by “terrorists” to be immoral? Reed wanted to know.
“Sorry to interrupt here,” McGovern said, standing up in the audience. “Senator Wyden, you deserve a direct answer.” Wyden, however, wasn’t questioning Haspel at the time, so it’s unclear what McGovern was referring to. -Vice
Capitol Police can be heard commanding McGovern to "stop resisting" as they pile on top of him, dislodging his glasses and injuring his shoulder.
McGovern, a grandfather of nine who used to brief President Reagan every morning, demanded that Haspel answer questions about the CIA's waterbaording of prisoners at a CIA "black site" in Thailand.
Another protester has been forcibly dragged out—who appears to be Ray McGovern. (H/t @attackerman) pic.twitter.com/KaOyyV4GVc— Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) May 9, 2018
Prior to McGovern's forcible removal, a female protester was escorted out by Capitol Police after shouting "Bloody Gina!" and "you are a torturer!" - the former being a nickname given to Haspel by her colleagues at the CIA according to whistleblower John Kiriakou.,
Haspel came under fire in March after reports in the New York Times and ProPublica reported Haspell's involvement in the black site, as well as the decision to destroy 92 videotapes of the enhanced interrogation of Abu Zubaydah, a suspected al-Qaeda leader.
As acting head of the CIA following Mike Pompeo's departure to become Secretary of State, Haspel has promised not to create another torture program - though she wouldn't condemn the torture which took place at the black site under her watch. On Monday the CIA delivered a set of classified documents to the Senate, describing Haspell's 33-year career at the agency, "including her time in C.I.A's Counterterrorism Center in the years after 9/11." The files are available for every senator to read.
McGovern wrote an op-ed in Consortiumnews titled "Will a Torturer Become CIA Director?" in which he calls Haspel out for her role in the destruction of the Abu Zubaydah tapes.
It is no secret that Haspel oversaw detainee torture, including waterboarding, at a CIA “black site” base in Thailand. The nonprofit National Security Archive, housed at The George Washington University, reports that Haspel later drafted a cable ordering the destruction of dozens of videotapes of torture sessions, including some from before her arrival. Haspel also helped feed repeated lies about the supposed effectiveness of torture to CIA superiors, Congress, and two presidents. -Ray McGovern
Haspel was grilled by legislators over a wide range of topics, including of course her tenure running the "black site" in Thailand. As Vice reports, "After McGovern was forced out of the room, Haspel continued to answer Reed’s question."
“I don’t believe the terrorists follow any guidelines, or civilized norms, or the law,” she said, further insisting there was no comparison to be made between CIA agents and terrorists, even if both employed torture.
Comments
Hahahaha, too bad they didn't cave the CIAnigger's skull in. I hear there's gold in there instead of brains!
I assume he was not with Hillary?
https://www.pe.com/wp-content/uploads/migration/obc/obcqq9-gallowsii.jp…
In reply to Hahahaha, too bad they didn… by tmosley
The land of the free and home of the brave . . . right??
In reply to I assume he was not with… by 1981XLS
I don't care one bit about this CIA asshole. Use his head to exit him out the door and then drop him down a hole. Fuck him and the CIA.
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
Mcgovern is a patriot. GFY.
In reply to I don't care one bit about… by migra
There aren't any Boy Scouts here. The crime is in getting caught, ask any politician.
In reply to Mcgovern is a patriot. GFY. by One of We
Still, listen to him here:
https://tomwoods.com/ep-1087-the-truth-about-the-fisa-memo-with-ex-cia-…
https://tomwoods.com/ep-1150-debate-is-there-anything-to-russiagate/
Maybe he turned a new leaf or something, but he has been out in public speaking a lot of truth through his VIPS organization, including what appears to be a connection between the CIA today and Guccifer 2.0 (to make the Seth Rich leak look like a hack).
In reply to Ah, the state will do… by Fish Gone Bad
GFYourownself.
He's just another leftist asshole. Like Hitlery and Bernout and all those other DemocRAT 'acceptable' war mongers and traitors that are destroying this country.
Where was his protest when Obammie the Commie was seeing to the overthrow of ME countries?
Oh, that's right. That was all justified by these leftist assholes.
In reply to Mcgovern is a patriot. GFY. by One of We
Go look him up and educate yourself before you open your mouth and show us you're an asshole.
In reply to GFYourownself. He's just… by Jeffersonian Liberal
See my posts above - listen to him, esp the debate episode, and decide for yourself.
In reply to Go look him up and educate… by exlcus
Maybe, but he seems to have been trying to be thrown out.
In reply to Mcgovern is a patriot. GFY. by One of We
It's called a public statement.
BTW, can we all just refer to her as "Bloody Gina" now, that's a pretty good nickname so that everyone know her views on things.
In reply to Maybe, but he seems to have… by Umh
is that Bloody Gina, or Bloody 'gina?
In reply to It's called a public… by exlcus
More dis-info.
Let's get the language right, shall we?
Torture isn't about getting info, it's about inserting it.
This document dispels any notions about nineteen highjackers.
In reply to I don't care one bit about… by migra
"The land of the free and home of the brave . . ."
Home of the land, free of the brave...
There, I fixed it for ya...
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ijh42sc6P4E
In reply to "The land of the free and… by claytonmoore50
If he wasn't tased beaten and tagged, f'it. It isn't worth it to watch the video. I hate the anti-war lefties. They would be cheering it on if we were fighting capitalists in Venezuela.
In reply to I assume he was not with… by 1981XLS
I hate flagwanking baby-burning righties.
Gutless turds,one and all.
The kind of folks that beat up old men& women & shoot kids in the back.
In reply to If he wasn't tased beaten… by johngaltfla
So, your personal opinion of this former CIA spook who gave daily WH briefings to Renaldus Magnus & Bush senior is? ;-)
In reply to I hate flagwanking baby… by Mr Hankey
As a general rule.
I responded to someone who blanket hated leftist protesters.
In reply to So, your personal opinion of… by nmewn
lol...as a general rule I "blanket hate" leftist protesters because they're mostly retarded useful idiots too...but you avoided the question, what is your personal opinion of this CIA spook who gave daily WH briefings to Renaldus Magnus & Bush senior?
It isn't THAT hard, is it? ;-)
In reply to As a general rule. I… by Mr Hankey
you scared him away! stop using direct questions and micro aggression you bully :)
In reply to lol...as a general rule I … by nmewn
lol...I just like to see them squirm around, it's a weird on-line schadenfreude entertainment thingy I have.
And this one was easy, I'd hate to see what the poor ole boi does with a real paradox, he might not be able to speak for a week.
A side benefit ;-)
In reply to you scared him away! stop… by Righttoarmbears
Fair enough- hate all Federale employees- some more than others.
Sure I dont hate this guy as much as a Brennan or a Mueller.
In reply to lol...as a general rule I … by nmewn
Here, sit on the couch and I'll start the timer...
But...you do hate him, why?
/////
Awww, "voting is meaningless" in this circumstance as it has nothing to do with your level of "feewings of personal hate" or animosity toward any one individual, it was just a probing question.
So, lets change the subject a little, when he was feeding Renaldus Magnus "factual information" on Russia was that good or bad?
In reply to Fair enough- hate all… by Mr Hankey
At best, he is an upper middle-class welfare bum.
In reply to Here, sit on the couch and I… by nmewn
Your now asking him to make definitive/decisive judgement calls and justify them! steady on the poor little darling could have a brain haemorrhage with that kind of thinking. he may run of to his safe space.
In reply to Here, sit on the couch and I… by nmewn
Boom. There you go. Hankey admits he services Muslim Brotherhood dick in the Target bathroom.
Have a nice day, leftist fruit.
In reply to Fair enough- hate all… by Mr Hankey
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=My29YT1T4R4
In reply to So, your personal opinion of… by nmewn
I hope your Antifa dildo explodes in your ass.
In reply to I hate flagwanking baby… by Mr Hankey
OK hankey, just because you're a bed wetter that's no reason to masterbate your inadequacies on everybody else.
In reply to I hate flagwanking baby… by Mr Hankey
Gee whiz, where was this faggot during the Brennan confirmation hearings? Or the Patraeus hearings? Or the Panetta hearings? Or the Hayden hearings? Because the torture has been going on for almost twenty years.
Now, during the Trump administration, he finally grows a conscience?
I'd be quite curious to find out who is paying this faggot to do his sanctimonious little act.
In reply to If he wasn't tased beaten… by johngaltfla
McGovern activated around 1999. So about 19 years ago he "grew a conscience".
In reply to Gee whiz, where was this… by Buckaroo Banzai
Look him up, he's been protesting it for decades.
FYI, since you're caught in the false right/left paradigm, he's publicly protest HRC also.
When are you going to get some balls and do something public like him since you like to trash him so much?
In reply to McGovern activated around… by a Smudge by an…
He has also gone on the record about the use of control files. Take what's good from what he says, leave the rest.
In reply to Look him up, he's been… by exlcus
The leftist hypocrites are all over this thread with their flaccid down arrows.
In reply to Gee whiz, where was this… by Buckaroo Banzai
SCUMBAG - Ray McGovern is a Patriot of longstanding service to this country
you have no business passing judgement on anything he does
In reply to Hahahaha, too bad they didn… by tmosley
But I will happily pass judgement on what he is, and what he has failed to do.
CIAniggers are degenerates who belong on a cross.
In reply to SCUMBAG - Ray McGovern is a… by Omen IV
Maybe just McShitstain trying to make his last mark, before the soon to be, well deserved Dirt nap.
In reply to Hahahaha, too bad they didn… by tmosley
Aren't they BOTH CIAniggers?
In reply to Hahahaha, too bad they didn… by tmosley
Crack her skull too ;)
In reply to Aren't they BOTH CIAniggers? by MsCreant
Fucking retard.
In reply to Hahahaha, too bad they didn… by tmosley
'Anti-war', let me guess? Democrat.
Seems like the .gov trolls are out in force here today.
In reply to 'Anti-war', let me guess?… by hanekhw
What you can't fuckin read? He briefed President REAGAN. Stupid asshole licking cuck.
In reply to 'Anti-war', let me guess?… by hanekhw
That was his job and probably had nothing to do with party affiliation.
In reply to What you can't fuckin read?… by Cosmicserpent
CIAniggers aren't partisans. They are a threat to everything this country once stood for. Maybe not so much a threat, as a pack of jackals fighting over a diseased corpse.
In reply to 'Anti-war', let me guess?… by hanekhw
Don't tase me bro
"Good Job, Ray, here are those season tickets, courtesy of Mr. Soros"
It was a disgrace under Bush and Obama to allow waterboarding and other torture of prisoners. You can bet, our soldiers will be tortured thanks to our politicians who allowed it to happen, rather than doing their job of prosecuting those who did it. As much as I don't care for John McCain, at least on this issue he's right, and he has first hand experience being tortured.