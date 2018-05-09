Watch Live: Gina Haspel Faces Off Against Senate Intel Committee In Confirmation Hearing

30-year agency veteran Gina Haspel will face off against the Senate Intelligence Committee at 9:30 am ET Wednesday morning for her confirmation hearing to succeed Mike Pompeo as leader of the CIA.

Watch the hearing live below:

President Donald Trump has repeatedly tweeted his support for Haspel, whom he has called the most qualified person for the job, despite pushback by Democrats and some Republicans over her role in the US's War on Terror-era detention programs that some say included techniques like waterboarding that were tantamount to torture. Lawmakers also have questions about Haspel's role in the destruction of tapes from the interrogation of Al Qaeda leader and Saudi citizen Abu Zubaydah.