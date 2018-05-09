Watch Live: Gina Haspel Faces Off Against Senate Intel Committee In Confirmation Hearing

30-year agency veteran Gina Haspel will face off against the Senate Intelligence Committee at 9:30 am ET Wednesday morning for her confirmation hearing to succeed Mike Pompeo as leader of the CIA.
Watch the hearing live below:
President Donald Trump has repeatedly tweeted his support for Haspel, whom he has called the most qualified person for the job, despite pushback by Democrats and some Republicans over her role in the US's War on Terror-era detention programs that some say included techniques like waterboarding that were tantamount to torture. Lawmakers also have questions about Haspel's role in the destruction of tapes from the interrogation of Al Qaeda leader and Saudi citizen Abu Zubaydah.
Comments
"natural fit to lead the clandestine israhelli army"...probably perfectly right...
an unfettered by any laws or financial constraints "secret" private army for the zionist bankers...
But what are her positions and feelings toward Israel, and helping Israel, and murdering sleeping babies in their cribs for Israel?
In reply to "natural fit to lead the… by BullyBearish
Donald J. Trump?Verified account @realDonaldTrump 1m1 minute ago
My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!
http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-fox-news-george-w-bush-9-11…
Trump retorted: "Well, they weren't there, they didn't find them. They found nothing. Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis, it was Saudi — take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents."
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-wenar-saudi-arms-deal-201705…
"It's the world's biggest funder of terrorism. Saudi Arabia funnels our petrodollars, our very own money, to fund the terrorists that seek to destroy our people." - Candidate Donald Trump
I guess selling them weapons and bowing to the Saudi King is being tough on them??
https://postimg.cc/image/aeyj9koi3/
In reply to But what are her positions… by I Am Jack's Ma…
So Gina, tell us about the torture house in Thailand.............
You know the one you got a signed 'get out of jail free card' for. Yeah that one.
In reply to Donald J. Trump?Verified… by DingleBarryObummer
Some sociopathic cunt will now lead the shadow government's dark army?
Just gets better and better.
MIGA
pods
In reply to So Gina, tell us about the… by Thought Processor
Word is she went on one date with Schneiderman.
He never asked her out again and showed up to work with hand prints on HIS neck.
pods
In reply to Some sociopathic cunt will… by pods
Women who torture and get promoted. This is progress, ladies?
Torture is used to maintain a political narrative, nothing more other than entertainment for psychopaths.
In reply to Some sociopathic cunt will… by pods
Former AG Gonzales gives his "THumbs ups!" on Haspel!
In reply to Women who torture. This is… by Ignatius
CIA is tracking all negative posts here.
Wait...there's a knock at my door....
In reply to Donald J. Trump?Verified… by DingleBarryObummer
I run to my car in a zigzag motion anymore.
I pretend I am being chased by a gator. Where's Jimmy when I need him?
"It's a very dangerous situation."
Fuck, need Francis to come back so I can have some light hearted banter again.
Sigh.
pods
In reply to CIA is tracking all… by BennyBoy
One would think that if those positions deviated from Bibi's even by a millimetre then she wouldn't even be up for the job, but what do I know
In reply to But what are her positions… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Ah yes here it comes. Its the Jews Fault, Its the Christian fault. Kill the infidels.
In reply to But what are her positions… by I Am Jack's Ma…
That likely makes sense in your faggot, idiot brain, but to most everyone else, your comment is a runny shit vomited into the world from the mouth-anus of a brainwashed Zionist imbecile who will blame a Muslim for his wife’s sagging tits but view condemnations of Israeli warcrimes, spying, or bribing of US politicians as irrational ‘Jew hate.’
Fuck you. And fuck your mother for not aborting you.
In reply to Ah yes here it comes. Its… by Ghost of PartysOver
Fuck you and your scum sucking, FILTHY muzzie buddies - EAT SHIT!!!!!!
In reply to That likely makes sense in… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Now that was some macroagression.
Bravo!
pods
In reply to That likely makes sense in… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Gina or Gene?
Man, that's one tough-looking broad. I bet she does the torture herself. You know, just to make sure it's done right.
Didn't we see a photo of her running the CALPERS pension fund?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-29/dysfunctional-calpers-board-d…
She may have lost weight recently, but I'm sure it's her.
In reply to Gina or Gene? Man, that's… by DisorderlyConduct
She needs to just tell the useless fucks in Congress to kiss her ass.....
Waterboard and torture those useless shitheads.
In reply to Didn't we see a photo of her… by OverTheHedge
I was wondering if she's covered with "liver spots"?
I guess if I was in her line of work I'd have to drink myself into a coma every night too.
In reply to Gina or Gene? Man, that's… by DisorderlyConduct
Not the face of a killer; she looks like any other waterbored housewife.
Wednesday May 9, 2018 A "date" no doubt that will live in infamy!
If you want to see this chair satan from hell in jail or swinging from the end of a rope following a war crimes tribunal for all her duplicity in those war crimes given her specialization...
Make a few calls on behalf of nearly 3,000 individuals that haven't received justice for what made this monster POSSIBLE!.
Friday May 11, 2018 The greatest DAY for a NEW BEGINNING
https://www.ae911truth.org/get-involved/bobby-mcilvaine-act
https://www.ae911truth.org/images/PDFs/Bobby-McIlvaine-Nationwide-Call-…
I thought they figured out she wasn`t involved in waterboarding?.....anyway....
Ahhh, facts and figures are only useful if they support the narrative in the marxocrat, lefty, commie U.S. media......
Columbia journalism school........LMAO!......Just waiting for the name Columbia to be dropped, because Columbus was such a racist.....
Now Karl Marx journalism school is an idea......Or is that too close to the truth for journalism?.....
So funny when they attack for when there is no women in big positions. But then when their might be on the republican side, there is never any praise about it. Hypocrites hypocrites...
Perhaps it has nothing to do with gender and everything to do with torture ?
In reply to So funny when they attack… by Francis Marx
Pull their fingernails out if you have to --- like I give a shit what happens to MUZZIE goat fukers! Sand niggers all of them!
In reply to Perhaps it has nothing to do… by curbjob
Mama CIA.
Recommended by previous CIA directors who say in glowing terms that there just can't be a better pick than Mama.
That tells you all you need to know about the Dungeon Queen.
So much opposition - my call is she won’t be confirmed.
"my call is she won’t be confirmed. "
Any other serial killer you can recommend?
In reply to So much opposition - my call… by WileyCoyote
I'd rather he just dismantled the f-ing organization.
yep...but as an operator, she's even more complicit to those that gave the orders...pure EVIL...
In reply to I'd rather he just… by mr1963
Can she bake a pie?
Is she a dyke?
If she's willing to waterboard crooked politicians, I'll support her.
In reply to Can she bake a pie? by Robert Trip
So Gina, what is your present position on rendition ..
Oh, Donny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling / From glen to glen, and down the mountain side. / The summer's gone, and all the roses falling, / It's you, it's you must go and I must bide ..
It's almost complete.
The last of the fascist Bush era war criminals in place.
These people were an enemy of Innocents overseas. They will now be OURS...
Did she have to sleep with John Brennan to get her job?????? Ugh
Libtards whining about torture, yet quiet on Obama and Hillary drone killing for years.
So, it’s ok to blow them up or shoot them dead immediately, but smack them around or dunk them for useful information and it’s inhumane?
Full on retards.
Neo cons - Neo liberals ..
Two sides, same coin ..
In reply to Libtards whining about… by MonsterSchmuck
re Haspel Faces Senate Intel Committee
Moloch comes to Mordor
Trump's last appointments of warmonger neocons, Bolton and Pompeo make me sick. This is NOT why I voted for Trump.
What difference will a 3rd neocon Gina Haspel make now?
The circle of hell must be unbroken ..
In reply to Trump's last appointments of… by Mike Masr
Now that's a woman you really want to stay undercover...with the lights off.
..and where the frig is the "unynny states" ?