Watch Live: Gina Haspel Faces Off Against Senate Intel Committee In Confirmation Hearing

30-year agency veteran Gina Haspel will face off against the Senate Intelligence Committee at 9:30 am ET Wednesday morning for her confirmation hearing to succeed Mike Pompeo as leader of the CIA.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly tweeted his support for Haspel, whom he has called the most qualified person for the job, despite pushback by Democrats and some Republicans over her role in the US's War on Terror-era detention programs that some say included techniques like waterboarding that were tantamount to torture. Lawmakers also have questions about Haspel's role in the destruction of tapes from the interrogation of Al Qaeda leader and Saudi citizen Abu Zubaydah.

BullyBearish Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

"natural fit to lead the clandestine israhelli army"...probably perfectly right...

 

an unfettered by any laws or financial constraints "secret" private army for the zionist bankers...

DingleBarryObummer I Am Jack's Ma… Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

Donald J. Trump?Verified account @realDonaldTrump 1m1 minute ago

    My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina!

http://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-fox-news-george-w-bush-9-11…

Trump retorted: "Well, they weren't there, they didn't find them. They found nothing. Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn't the Iraqis, it was Saudi — take a look at Saudi Arabia, open the documents."

http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-wenar-saudi-arms-deal-201705…

    "It's the world's biggest funder of terrorism. Saudi Arabia funnels our petrodollars, our very own money, to fund the terrorists that seek to destroy our people." - Candidate Donald Trump

I guess selling them weapons and bowing to the Saudi King is being tough on them??

https://postimg.cc/image/aeyj9koi3/
 

I Am Jack's Ma… Ghost of PartysOver Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

That likely makes sense in your faggot, idiot brain, but to most everyone else, your comment is a runny shit vomited into the world from the mouth-anus of a brainwashed Zionist imbecile who will blame a Muslim for his wife’s sagging tits but view condemnations of Israeli warcrimes, spying, or bribing of US politicians as irrational ‘Jew hate.’

 

Fuck you. And fuck your mother for not aborting you.

Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

Wednesday May 9, 2018 A "date" no doubt that will live in infamy!

If you want to see this chair satan from hell in jail or swinging from the end of a rope following a war crimes tribunal for all her duplicity in those war crimes given her specialization...

Make a few calls on behalf of nearly 3,000 individuals that haven't received justice for what made this monster POSSIBLE!.

Friday May 11, 2018 The greatest DAY for a NEW BEGINNING

https://www.ae911truth.org/get-involved/bobby-mcilvaine-act

https://www.ae911truth.org/images/PDFs/Bobby-McIlvaine-Nationwide-Call-…

surf@jm Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

I thought they figured out she wasn`t involved in waterboarding?.....anyway....

Ahhh, facts and figures are only useful if they support the narrative in the marxocrat, lefty, commie U.S. media......

Columbia journalism school........LMAO!......Just waiting for the name Columbia to be dropped, because Columbus was such a racist.....

Now Karl Marx journalism school is an idea......Or is that too close to the truth for journalism?.....

 

Francis Marx Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

  So funny when they attack for when there is no women in big positions. But then when their might be on the republican side, there is never any praise about it. Hypocrites hypocrites...

Robert Trip Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

Mama CIA.

Recommended by previous CIA directors who say in glowing terms that there just can't be a better pick than Mama.

That tells you all you need to know about the Dungeon Queen.

Giant Meteor Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:56 Permalink

So Gina, what is your present position on rendition ..

Oh, Donny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling / From glen to glen, and down the mountain side. / The summer's gone, and all the roses falling, / It's you, it's you must go and I must bide ..

CatInTheHat Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

It's almost complete.

The last of the fascist Bush era war criminals in place.

These people were an enemy of Innocents overseas. They will now be OURS...

MonsterSchmuck Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:06 Permalink

Libtards whining about torture, yet quiet on Obama and Hillary drone killing for years. 

So, it’s ok to blow them up or shoot them dead immediately, but smack them around or dunk them for useful information and it’s inhumane?

Full on retards. 

Mike Masr Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

Trump's last appointments of warmonger neocons, Bolton and Pompeo make me sick. This is NOT why I voted for Trump.

What difference will a 3rd neocon Gina Haspel make now?