Wholesale Inventories, Sales Growth Disappoint In March

Wholesale Sales and Inventories disappointed in March, both slowing to +0.3% MoM.
- Wholesales Sales slowed from an upwardly revised +1.1% MoM in Feb to +0.3% MoM in March.
Sales were weak across the board MoM..
- Wholesale Inventories slowed from +0.9% MoM in Feb to +0.3% MoM in March (lower than the +0.5% MoM expected).
Wholesale Sales growth YoY continues to outpace Inventory growth (which is a somewhat positive point)...
Finally, the Wholesale inventory-to-sales ratio held steady at 1.26x, although Automotive ticked up to 1.171x as did Metals and Hardware.
The weaker than expected inventory growth may shade a little off GDP estimates but it is now very backward-looking so unlikely to warrant a growth panic.
Comments
I don't believe any government released statistics and you shouldn't either!!
Irrelevant. Facebook Amazon Google etc dont need any of these arcane data points to keep going higher. They go up because that’s what they always do and always will do; forever.
Ignore everything and buy em.
Despite the fact that advertising undergirds it, the global growth of those companies does not depend on market-based, sales-generating measures in any one country, like never-forthcoming raises for the vast majority non-welfare-eligible, American employees.
Nor does their growth depend on artificial sales boosters from the US government, like multiple monthly welfare programs for the womb productive and Uncle Sam’s progressive tax code, which likewise pays citizens for womb-productive sex.
Because their digital tentacles stretch around the world, catching every stray penny from the purses of even impoverished workers in Third World countries, those tech companies do not depend on Keynesian economics (or Marxian economics for womb producers) in any one country.
Those sites do not depend on the US Congress to artificially increase the purchasing power of citizens and noncitizens who have womb-productive sex, especially the part-time-working womb producers in the single-earner households of citizens and noncitizens who stay below the ultra-low income limits for welfare.
The consumers in America whose unearned-income boosts are the biggest from this socialism-for-some largesse are not the only womb-productive payees with womb-to-riches dollars in their pockets in this world.
It is not too far past tax time, a burdensome time for many small businesses and self-employed contractors, but some beleaguered working families are in zero-down car-buying mode, while some cash-strapped working families are preparing their autos for summertime’s multi-two-week, excused vacations for busy-working parents.
Good thing one ZHedge article mentioned that rates for vacation amenities are down. The very groups that get all of the streams of unearned income from Uncle Sam—the working families—can cash in on that.
Good thing the non-womb-productive, single, childless citizens who got the Costco-sized tax cut are not indulged in five minutes of absenteeism, much less mornings and afternoons off for kids and multiple, two-week trips throughout the year, with a heavy density of lengthy trips falling in the summer.
Even though many momma underlings will take advantage of the managers’ absenteeism to take off even more time for kids, those single, childless chumps and a few, non-childless, responsible employees will keep the absentee momma managers’ sales numbers up.
When the momma managers return, all tanned and flush with family-togetherness fairy dust and tons of photos to display at the Baby-Mommy-Look-Alike-Bulletin-Board-Decorating Contest at work, they will bully out most of the hard workers who covered their a****s during their multi vacations——-—all of the “quits”———hiring a new group of churn-able hard workers to keep their numbers up.
They will come down hard on employees who never missed a day of work for things like skipping the Family Day picnic, suddenly ignoring things like the sky-high sales numbers that result from not missing work and working hard while there.
Pre-vacation season, those crony-parent managers sure do pump up all of those churn-able hard workers with praise for high sales numbers to encourage them to sell more during their absences, but they retain their fellow, frequently absentee, low-wage mom-gang underlings who have spousal income, child support that covers rent or welfare that covers their rent and groceries and refundable child tax credits up to $6,431.
They do not retain the people who come to work every day, stay all day and meet the sales-generation and account-retention numbers every month, particularly those with no spousal income and rent than consumes more than half of their earned-only income.
These are the ones who might need more pay for work productivity to increase their purchases, rather than more pay for womb productivity. When well-vacationed crony-momma managers succeed in bullying them out, those hard workers do not even get UC to cover rent between churn jobs, but it is a win / win for the absentee mommas all around.
Womb-productive sex pays.
Hard work and productivity often does not pay.
another data in one hour support my argument on the inflation. you guys dont believe the data because your subconsciously thinking the price is raising ALL THE TIME without even taking time to take a look at the place you think the inflation is taking place which its not happening. the current temp inflation is not even big enough to justify the booming economy and fed hikes and the inflation data is going down so quickly that nobody is believe it has a chance could happen.
what? dude.. send me whatevahdafvk you are smoking..
look no further than the oil prices and the gas pump..
and the rent is too high
other than the gas price which I agree its raising.
everything else is not raising as fast as last year if not declining.
show me anything that is raising faster than last year, please
even the most heated area - real estate is slowing down in pace(its still raising but the pace is so much slower than last year), both price and sales, starts.
a year? means nothing..
how about when gas hit 4 bux with 100 dollar oil..
remember that?
THAT is what is coming..
then you will see deflation in the things you own and inflation in the things you need.
like, for example IXIC?
