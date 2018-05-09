Why We Shouldn't Listen To Warren Buffett

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:12

Authored by Andrea Bianconi via CoinTelegraph.com,

There has been a time when a saying was popular on Wall Street: “when Warren Buffett speaks, you listen.” Now Wall Street is better not to listen, if they do not want to become history faster than Kodak or Blockbuster.

The media are going mad reporting the latest senseless rants from Warren BuffettMunger and Bill Gates, just to name the last few. The usual barrage of senseless observations, wrong assumptions, popular, but wrong and ignorant distinctions between "the technology behind Bitcoin" - which is good and everyone on the Street loves it - and the rest which is obviously very bad or just plain insults to the whole crypto community - as if instead Wall Street is populated only by honourable gentlemen and philanthropists.

Shall the crypto community start trading insults with them? Shall we respond?

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

No we shall not. For they are slowly becoming the past at an accelerating pace and they do not understand it. Besides, they know nothing about Bitcoin. It is like asking a rugby player to dance the ballet's classic "pas des deux". It is pretty unlikely that the player will know how to dance the ballet.

It is worth repeating again and again what Bitcoin is (with capital "B" the protocol), what bitcoin is (with "b" the money), that Bitcoin was the first ever Blockchain, that it is today the largest, open, peer to peer system of payment without intermediaries and without central point of failure, that it incorporates "a planetary scale, self evident, thermodynamically guaranteed system of trust and immutability", that it is tamper and censorship resistant, that it is resistant to geopolitical manipulation, that lives by consensus and has the features of money and that all this extraordinary complexity put together will change the world we live in and will be the backbone of this coming digital or 4th industrial revolution? No, these are words wasted on them, because they represent the establishment and they are either too much ingrained in the current system to be able to see something different coming or they have too much vested interest in it to be able to acknowledge it.

They prosper in a system which is based on custody, control, intermediary chains, oversight, cronyism, centralized trust and manipulation. Bitcoin has none. Bitcoin is an alien to them.

The last time that Warren Buffett made very serious money has been with the financial crisis in 2007-2008. When millions of people lost their lifesavings and the hope for a decent future life he made more than $10 bln. By its own admission, this is not because he is a great investor:

"If I didn't think the government was going to act, I would not be doing anything this week. I am, to some extent, betting on the fact that the government will do the rational thing here and act promptly."

Buffett told the above to CNBC after investing $5 bln in Goldman Sachs. Sure enough the US government did just that.

So you see, you do not have to be an "oracle" to profit from stocks of companies which you know will be saved with public money when you are pals with the President, the Treasury Secretary and the Fed Chair and they can guarantee that to you. There are few in Wall Street who can represent more egregiously today's crony capitalism than Warren Buffett.

B(b)itcoin stands tall as a symbol against all that. Obviously he does not like it.

Of his despisal we must be proud.

WE, the Crypto community, see a different world coming, WE hope to move away from this crony capitalism to a decentralized, open, trusted and democratized capitalism based on more honest money (just like Bitcoin). 

So the message here is not for the Buffetts of this world, it is for the crypto community of young and bright technologists and entrepreneurs. It is an appeal to stop bickering about which technology is better than the other. Do not waste your time in internal battles that only delay the progress. This is not a religion or a dogma. Yours is a fundamental contribution towards a better future, towards a better world.

Put your heads down and whatever you do keep doing it together to improve the Bitcoin´s fundamental pillars of: (i) real decentralization and openness (ii) an inbuilt system of trust and immutability which must be highly resilient to coercion, censorship, geopolitical manipulation and tamper and (iii) cryptographic encryption. Whatever will be the solutions adopted to improve on that, then the result will bring progress to humanity as a whole.

The Buffetts of this world will soon be a thing of the past. For it is a question of when, not if, the NYSE and the NASDAQ Blue Chips will start tokenizing their shares on crypto exchanges, when there will be no more IPOs but only STOs, when VC firms will bring their illiquid portfolios to crypto exchanges to be tokenized and when - in only a couple of years from now - the tokenization will be a trillion dollar industry, then also Berkshire Hathaway will do what Goldman Sachs is doing today, forming a crypto desk and buying tokens. 

The irony is, to be able to do that, they will have to buy bitcoin. 

Then, suddenly, it will all make sense to old Buffett as well.

Tags
Property & Casualty Insurance - NEC
Photographic Equipment
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
FireBrander DarthVaderMentor Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

They prosper in a system which is based on custody, control, intermediary chains, oversight, cronyism, centralized trust and manipulation. Bitcoin has none. Bitcoin is an alien to them.

LOL!

Are you, like, 22 years old or just an old fool that never learns?

Everything "new" has what I call it's "Wild West" phase which is free of everything you listed in the quote above. It remains that way until it "goes too far" in stripping power from politicians and wealth from the Money Changers...and at that point, it dies the slow/quick death of Government control/regulation.

1. It's not "different this time".
2. A fool, of any age, and his money are soon parted.
3. The Government/Money-changers killed the Son of God to keep hold of their power/wealth...crypto will go down far easier than God's Child.

PS> Trump Tweets "Crypto's are undermining the faith in global currencies. Our Federal Reserve system, in cooperation with all of it's foreign partners, including China, will take action soon against these unregulated Crypto's that are ruining the value of Federal Notes and fueling illegal activity, such as money laundering and drug dealing, on a Global scale".

What happens then?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
tmosley StackShinyStuff Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:28 Permalink

The thing about Warren Buffet is that after some early successes, he largely garnered his middle and later success from his political pull. Buying up railroads, then blocking pipelines so producers were forced to use his rail lines (and blow up towns in the process) is the example that springs immediately to mind.

I would bet that the reason it never paid to go against Warren was that whatever he said in public was backed by massive graft programs in the background.

With Trump, that era seems to be coming to a close.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander TheytookERjobs Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

Is the Government powerless against Crypto's?

I think not..so why let it build in undermining the money they print...why allow the loss of control?

How simple is this:

1. It is illegal to own Crypto.
2. It is illegal to transact in Crypto.
3. How are you going to convert from digital to dollars?
4. How are you going to digitally spend the money if no business is willing to go to jail to accept it?

If you think FED Bankers are just going to lay down and be run over by Crypto's, you're in for a big surprise.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 2
ZazzOne Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

Buffett can't get any govt subsidies from Bitcoin, so it's useless to him, and actually poses a threat to his banking investments!!!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Pain Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

Try to find value in his Clayton Homes. So many people claim its a ripoff you just got to wonder if Warren is that nice grandpa you never had...........

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
balz Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

I remember the "silver community". That ended well.

A "crypto community" is just a bunch of losers who trade crypto-bits and hope to make money from a greater fool.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Catullus Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

I have these assets. They’re in the cloud. And I’m calling them assets because when I log-in to this thing, a computer tells me it worth this many numbers today. If I can’t log-in or other people can’t, I have no idea how many I have left or how much it’s worth. 

But sure as shit if I sell these assets, I’m expected to pay taxes on them

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Los Llanos Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

It has paid off preity handsomely to listen to Mr Bufet for the past 40-50 years. Where will bitcoin be in 50 years? Dead and buried probably. Governments will never allow bitcoin to challenge the Dollar, Euro etc. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
Bricker Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

This is the bottom line, many people have learned the fiat fractional game and a new game is looking for their place in society, but both are severely flawed.

Both are a ponzi scheme, one requires electricity to be of value and the other is never really owned by the holder

There is only one medium that levels the playing field...PM

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
Cutter Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

A poster article for the arrogance and sheer fantasy of the crypto crowd.  When this author is worth billions, then he can criticize Buffett.  

What is it about the crypto crowd, that they have no humility.  There arguments are all around their "specialness" and their unappreciated talent for "saving the world."

But sooner, or later, they will be faced with the cold, hard fact, that there are no "safe spaces" in world economics or geopolitics.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Downwiththesickness Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

Bitcoin is democratized capitalism ?  That's got fail written all over it. 

Bitcoin may be the new religion, but it's still a religion. 

So would I be better off with pelosi and the Fed stealing my wealth or some hacker ? 

Hint : I have a much better chance of getting it back from pelosi and the Fed than bitcoin simply because I know who stole it and where it is.

Blockchain is a great public accounting tool. I think it will be great to use for voting. And it will be used in some form as a payment tool, but it won't be Bitcoin. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Wed, 05/09/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

Warren Buffett......A billionaire who pays his personal secretary 60 grand a year...........

The sage of Obamaha, is so tight he could pull a brick out of a wall with his butt cheeks.....