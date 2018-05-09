WTI Tops $71 After Surprise Crude Draw, Production Spikes

WTI/RBOB extended gains overnight (WTI at 3.5yr highs) following Trump's Iran decision and a surprise crude draw reported by API, and DOE data confirmed the draw (even larger) along with gasoline and distillate draws. US crude production jumped to a new record high.
“It’s the time of year when you expect oil draws because refiners start coming back fairly soon from maintenance season,” says James Williams, president of energy researcher WTRG Economics.
API
-
Crude -1.85mm (+1mm exp)
-
Cushing +1.653m
-
Gasoline -2.055mm
-
Distillates -6.674mm - biggest draw since 2004
DOE
-
Crude -2.197mm (+1mm exp)
-
Cushing +1.388mm
-
Gasoline -2.174mm
-
Distillates -3.791mm
Over the last couple of weeks, U.S. crude inventories have built up, in part helped by an unusual drop in refining activity, at least compared with last year's trends, but that trend is over this week with crude surprisingly drawing down 2.197mm barrels...
Distillate inventories are near their five-year lows on a seasonal basis...very unseasonal!
Additionally, Bloomberg reports that gasoline demand soared at its fastest rate since Feb 2016.
Bloomberg's Javier Blas notes a key statistic: Year-to-date, U.S. crude inventories have risen by ~11.5 million barrels. To put that into perspective, consider that over the same period in 2017 they built ~48.8 million barrels.
The difference shows the impact of OPEC and its allies production cuts, particularly Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is shipping a lot less crude into the U.S. year-to-date (722,000 barrels a day) than it did during the same period of last year (1.20 million barrels a day).
Crude imports tumbled...
US Crude Production continues to soar - up an impressive 84k b/d last week to 10.703mm b/d
With WTI hovering around $71 ahead of today's DOE data (ramping off yesterday's Iran decision) and popped above it as the dat hit...
“One of the most important deadlines for oil markets was yesterday, with the announcement the U.S. is reinstating sanctions against Iran,” said Luisa Palacios, a director at Medley Global Advisors LLC, in a telephone interview Tuesday. “The second most important deadline is May 20, when Venezuela holds presidential elections.”
Investors traded about $1.8 billion worth of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF yesterday, more than three times the average daily turnover for the fund and the most since November 2016.
The largest trade was worth $13.8 million when a trader bought 348,000 shares of the fund.
cocksvkerz are going to get their 100 bux oil even if it kills us..
and it will
moarrrrrrrr surprises
In reply to cocksvkerz are going to get… by Number 9
Your debt funded imaginary tax cut is going down the gas tank.
Do you all bitch about $2.50 per gallon at the pump, then walk inside and pay $1 for a pint of water.
If you think it's too high, go procure some oil, make some gasoline, then get back with us for a report.
In reply to Your debt funded imaginary… by Fiat Burner
3.19 most places here..
4 bux is coming..
it worked out so well last time..
In reply to Do you bitch about $2.50 per… by boattrash
Less than $2.50 here. Sounds like you should be raising hell w/your state congress-critters.
In reply to 3.19 most places here.. by Number 9
use a broken system to fix the broken system..
genius..
In reply to Less than $2.50 here. Sounds… by boattrash
Sounds like your a slave if you think bitching to your masters will solve anything. Also this directly contradicts your statement just a couple comments above.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Auf1rehiA-4
In reply to Less than $2.50 here. Sounds… by boattrash
^^^^^^
Yes -$2.50 here in SWVA
Taxes bitches
In reply to Less than $2.50 here. Sounds… by boattrash
I'm not bitching about the price of gas, dumbass. I'm pointing out the slight of hand "tax cut" crumbs your masters threw on the ground for you to fawn over. All they did was replace one tax with another tax in the form of debt/inflation, yet people can't figure it out.
In reply to Do you bitch about $2.50 per… by boattrash
Look dumbass, you didn't see me "fawning over" a motherfucking thing this Govt does. I could write books about Gov sanctioned theft/fiat/corruption.
To me, an ideal Govt is one that does not exist.
In reply to I'm not bitching about the… by Fiat Burner
Good, I agree. You seem a little schizophrenic on that though.
In reply to Look dumbass, you didn't see… by boattrash
Hate that I came across that way. Short story...
Bought rural mountain land, next year I rcvd Prop. Tax bill w/1337% increase (not a typo), sent letter of protest, called County Clerk, who said "On new purchases we're raising it to "market value", to which I replied if they we're doing that to everybody she'd look out her window and see pitchforks and torches...Crickets
Then she says, well, we're raising everybody else 10% a yr until it reaches market value, to which I replied, so, in 133.7 yrs my neighbor will pay the same rate as me?...Crickets. I rcvd a "corrected" bill for $80 (for 7 acres).
Raising hell with them does not mean I support them (willingly at least), it just means I'm forced to deal with the cocksuckers.
PS. Good day to ya!
In reply to Good, I agree. You seem a… by Fiat Burner
Got ya. Damn parasites...
Thanks, same to you.
In reply to Hate that I came across that… by boattrash
Higher oil price, fucking great!
Thanks Zionists!!
Oh knows!...ANOTHER .05 Added to a Gallon of gas QUICK HONEY FILL THE CAVE! with food guns and Ammo the end is near!..
In reply to Higher oil price, fucking… by 107cicero
A single penny in support of zion is a penny too many.
In reply to Oh knows!...ANOTHER .05… by Bill of Rights
Support China, buy good walking shoes then.
In reply to A single penny in support of… by DingleBarryObummer
how soon you forget 100 dollar oil and 4 dollar gas..
pretty well fvkd the pooch as everything went to shit, trillions thrown at the banks, and market collapse..
looks like it is time to head back to n dakota b/c the economy is about to take a line drive to the nutz..
In reply to Oh knows!...ANOTHER .05… by Bill of Rights
Keep talking your Stacks!!!!
In reply to how soon you forget 100… by Number 9
I am diversified..
you better be as well..
if you followed my posts you will see I am in large in ltc @ $40 but unlike you, I don't brag about it.... most bases covered, with a decent trade..
hope you are not in a city.. could be deadly when the dindus lose their ebt..
In reply to Keep talking your Stacks!!!! by Bill of Rights
Yippee-ki-yay, motherfuckers
U.S. oil should not be allowed for export...the U.S. consumes well over 19 million barrels of oil per day, when we only produce approx. 10.7 million barrels per day (as of late). So, we always seem to have a deficit of almost 50%.
While Saudi Arabia and Venezuela are shipping less crude to us, they (among others) are still shipping to us nonetheless. If you combine that with what we produce, we would have all the crude we use on a daily basis.
But no, by exporting, we will always have crude draws, as we are not even beginning to retain what we produce from what we have. Also, backwardation (as opposed to contango) ensures that less and less crude will be in storage as there is less incentive to store now for sale at a higher price later on when prices are highest now and less in the future, thereby drawing down inventories even more.
Also, as per yesterday's news, I just find it interesting that NOT ONE NEWS SOURCE OR ARTICLE mentions how willingly Saudi Arabia is (among other producers) to fill the missing barrels that will come offline from Iran (due to sanctions) in order to increase their market share at these high prices. Instead, EVERY source makes it seem like we are down to our last drop of oil.
I will give you fiat digits and fake bonds on Tuesday for a barrel of oil today.
In reply to U.S. oil should not be… by Santa_Claus
Because different grades of crude oil have different economic values based on their physical properties. Not every refinery can refine every grade of crude. Petroleum is sold and transported to maximize it's economic benefit.
In reply to U.S. oil should not be… by Santa_Claus
"SURPRISE" = Man-Ip-U-Lation.
These "Surprises" have been weekly and are not surprises anymore unless you are a fuckin' imbecile whom is incapable of discerning manipulation from reality! These "surprises" are BULLSHIT!
Surprise Motherfuckers, we are onto your bullshit manipulation game.