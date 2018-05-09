WTI Tops $71 After Surprise Crude Draw, Production Spikes

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:36

WTI/RBOB extended gains overnight (WTI at 3.5yr highs) following Trump's Iran decision and a surprise crude draw reported by API, and DOE data confirmed the draw (even larger) along with gasoline and distillate draws. US crude production jumped to a new record high.

“It’s the time of year when you expect oil draws because refiners start coming back fairly soon from maintenance season,” says James Williams, president of energy researcher WTRG Economics.

API

  • Crude -1.85mm (+1mm exp)

  • Cushing +1.653m

  • Gasoline -2.055mm

  • Distillates -6.674mm - biggest draw since 2004

DOE

  • Crude -2.197mm (+1mm exp)

  • Cushing +1.388mm

  • Gasoline -2.174mm

  • Distillates -3.791mm

Over the last couple of weeks, U.S. crude inventories have built up, in part helped by an unusual drop in refining activity, at least compared with last year's trends, but that trend is over this week with crude surprisingly drawing down 2.197mm barrels...

Distillate inventories are near their five-year lows on a seasonal basis...very unseasonal!

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that gasoline demand soared at its fastest rate since Feb 2016.

Bloomberg's Javier Blas notes a key statistic: Year-to-date, U.S. crude inventories have risen by ~11.5 million barrels. To put that into perspective, consider that over the same period in 2017 they built ~48.8 million barrels.

The difference shows the impact of OPEC and its allies production cuts, particularly Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is shipping a lot less crude into the U.S. year-to-date (722,000 barrels a day) than it did during the same period of last year (1.20 million barrels a day).

Crude imports tumbled...

US Crude Production continues to soar - up an impressive 84k b/d last week to 10.703mm b/d

 

With WTI hovering around $71 ahead of today's DOE data (ramping off yesterday's Iran decision) and popped above it as the dat hit...

“One of the most important deadlines for oil markets was yesterday, with the announcement the U.S. is reinstating sanctions against Iran,” said Luisa Palacios, a director at Medley Global Advisors LLC, in a telephone interview Tuesday. “The second most important deadline is May 20, when Venezuela holds presidential elections.”

Investors traded about $1.8 billion worth of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF yesterday, more than three times the average daily turnover for the fund and the most since November 2016.

The largest trade was worth $13.8 million when a trader bought 348,000 shares of the fund.

boattrash Fiat Burner Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

Hate that I came across that way. Short story...

Bought rural mountain land, next year I rcvd Prop. Tax bill w/1337% increase (not a typo), sent letter of protest, called County Clerk, who said "On new purchases we're raising it to "market value", to which I replied if they we're doing that to everybody she'd look out her window and see pitchforks and torches...Crickets

Then she says, well, we're raising everybody else 10% a yr until it reaches market value, to which I replied, so, in 133.7 yrs my neighbor will pay the same rate as me?...Crickets. I rcvd a "corrected" bill for $80 (for 7 acres).

Raising hell with them does not mean I support them (willingly at least), it just means I'm forced to deal with the cocksuckers.

PS. Good day to ya!

DingleBarryObummer Cautiously Pes… Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

Yea.  I used to lay in bed in the dark and listen to "Pork Soda" from beginning to end.  I think that album made it up to like #7 on the billboard charts.  Primus (also system of a down) are like little glitches in the matrix.

He brought back the rainbow bass for the bernie's brains album so it was fun.  My favorite album is still frizzle fry though.

Santa_Claus Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

U.S. oil should not be allowed for export...the U.S. consumes well over 19 million barrels of oil per day, when we only produce approx. 10.7 million barrels per day (as of late). So, we always seem to have a deficit of almost 50%.

While Saudi Arabia and Venezuela are shipping less crude to us, they (among others) are still shipping to us nonetheless. If you combine that with what we produce, we would have all the crude we use on a daily basis.

But no, by exporting, we will always have crude draws, as we are not even beginning to retain what we produce from what we have. Also, backwardation (as opposed to contango) ensures that less and less crude will be in storage as there is less incentive to store now for sale at a higher price later on when prices are highest now and less in the future, thereby drawing down inventories even more.

Also, as per yesterday's news, I just find it interesting that NOT ONE NEWS SOURCE OR ARTICLE mentions how willingly Saudi Arabia is (among other producers) to fill the missing barrels that will come offline from Iran (due to sanctions) in order to increase their market share at these high prices. Instead, EVERY source makes it seem like we are down to our last drop of oil.

Ink Pusher Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

These "Surprises" have been weekly and are not surprises anymore unless you are a fuckin' imbecile whom is incapable of discerning manipulation from reality! These "surprises" are BULLSHIT!

Surprise Motherfuckers, we are onto your bullshit manipulation game.