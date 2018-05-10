Blain: "Why We Are Facing A Tsunami Of Creative Destruction"

Submitted by Bill Blain of Mint Partners
Market Liquidity in the face of a Tsunami of Evolutionary Creative Destruction
"The information’s unavailable to the mortal man. We work our jobs, collect our pay, believe we’re gliding down the highway…."
History is a great way to remind ourselves of the mistakes we’ve made, but I’m not convinced we learn much about the ones we’re about to make. Markets – they either love you or loath you. That’s the way many investors feel just now – get it right and smile. Get it wrong and its Game-over-player-1. Who knows if prices are going either up or down – or how long this sideways slip-sliding continues?
The news is confusing. Some folk say markets are priced for perfection – but I’d say their pricing for a slap as strategy becomes an increasingly binary looking call on so many issues: Do stock markets go up or down? Does trade or protectionism win? Is it short covering or a squeeze? Is the news good or bad? Rates, inflation, growth, recession, politics.. Sweet Jesus on a Raleigh Chopper.. I just don’t know..
My Macro economist Martin Malone tells me to stop listening to the noise, and focus on the big numbers – with zen-like transcendence, Martin reminds me “in numbers there is truth” and they show a clear strategy: Dump bonds, Buy risk.
But.. but.. and but again… My spidey senses are a tingle. I have a gut feel we’re in for a good healthy dose of creative destruction… When the market welcomes a bank being fined $4.9 bln, that’s a good thing… ??? Or when headlines speak of “Berlusconi green lighting an Italian populist government”, the market doesn’t panic more? When Argentina inevitably calls in the IMF, folk are surprised? What about Malaysia – and what we thought we knew about EM. Wake up and smell the coffee moments all around.
Its just noise.
Let’s start today with some numbers:
- Before Lehman’s collapse in 2008 the size of the US Corporate Bond market was US$2.8 trillion, and bond dealers kept inventory of around US$ 260bn. Today the US bond market is over $5.3 trillion, and dealer inventory is less than $40 bln. 10% liquidity wallet then, 0.7% now. Issuance in 2017 was over $1.7 trillion as corporates binged on cheap money. Hmm.
- Corporate Bond ETFs have risen from $20 bln to over $300 bln over the same period.
- The junk market has been pretty stable at around $300 bln issuance per annum, but as much cash for the weakest companies is now being raised through the leveraged loan – where much of it is packaged into CLOs.
Much of the issuance has come from the telecoms sector – to quote y’day’s WSJ: “Dish, founded by satellite tycoon Charlie Ergen, may be the Canary in the Coal Mine of the new tech landscape.” Junk bond investors have lent his companies more than $20 bln over the past 25 years.” Sure enough – the prices of Dish Bonds are down 26% since their peak!
There is nothing fundamentally wrong with lending money to challenging companies on the basis they pay a premium against the possibility they might go bust. Sure, there is concern that the hunt for yield and yield tourism has distorted markets and broken the relationship between credit and price, while the distortions of cheap QE money have fundamentally corrupted credit pricing and allowed covenant-lite issuance. Smart investors price it in.
But, there is something else at play – “the industry’s rapid evolution is outpacing Mr Ergen’s business strategy..” said the WSJ.
That’s worth thinking about a little more – much of the growth of recent years has been driven by innovation and disruption, especially in anything tech related. Think about the rise of Facebook, Uber, Amazon, Netflix and even Tesla; it’s clear they caused dramatic paradigm shifts, creating whole new industries and sectors. There are dozens of other tectonic movers and shakers in the works…And with every great idea there are appalling ones that such in the innocent and stupid alike – like crypto-currencies!
In short, a great tsunami of “Creative Destruction” has already been unleased upon the global economy. I doubt the world has ever experienced such rapid business evolution. Dish is just one example – it thrived, it evolved, but now its struggling to keep up and develop/protect its niche. Who is next? Take a look at another WSJ story for further clues.
What about Facebook? At some point (maybe soon) everyone who wants to be on will be on, and the folk Facebook want aren’t interested – Millennials only use it to communicate with the Bank of Mum and Dad. Or how about Amazon – fascinating to watch retail behemoth Walmark pounce on the largest Indian net based seller. And, aside from the obvious financial problems, Tesla aint going to be the only exciting electric carmaker.
I guess the history lesson here is, like the railways, nothing lasts forever… and the pace of change is quickening.
Comments
Malaysia is just like the US. One corrupt regimen (under the control even of a former corrupt "leader" Mahathir) replacing another just as corrupt regimen. And if Sylvio manages to pull off this chamelion-like feat in the interests of political expediency, then Italy goes right into the same bracket. The common denominator? Goldman Sachs....
Trump's a slave to market shifts and a tank is one of the few movements that would cause him to question pro-Israeli alignments. Sadly there are now way too many guns at his head to shift from this position. Quite possibly Truman Strike group will park up next to Tel Aviv... /s
In reply to Malaysia is just like the US… by philipat
Lots of good work and developments in using graphene derived from graphite in energy storage aka batteries, super fast charging times and energy density comparable to lithium batteries without the environmental issues. Plus graphite is plentiful all around the globe, lithium isn't. And it's very inexpensive
Check out Robert Murray Smith's channel on YouTube for a ton of good info on it.
This is a disruptive technology development that is coming out right now.
In reply to Trump's a slave to market… by Crazy Or Not
In reply to Lots of good work and… by JimmyJones
Graphene cables are becoming a possible product to anchor zepplin wind turbines in the jetstream. We live on a perpetual motion machine - just prefer old guard warlords keeping their stake to figuring out various new blood infinity drive win-win solutions.
In reply to Lots of good work and… by JimmyJones
Mahathir was one of the best leaders in the world, bar none. He detested the US.
In reply to Malaysia is just like the US… by philipat
The question I cannot get answered is who is going to call the loan?
Darned good question. The only possibility, IMHO, is China.
In reply to The question I cannot get… by Stemmer
Nope, China is caught in the horse latitudes of vendor-financing.
I'll take "demonically artificially-created dollar shortages and price deflation creating bagholders of low-interest-but-high-dollar-denominated-loans" for $800, Alex.
In reply to Darned good question. The… by cossack55
I would observe there should be no surprise based on manipulated markets and outcomes or results.
The Fed and the PPT speak to the sheeple...using their mind tricks...the markets are fine...move along.
In reply to I would observe there should… by whatisthat
As of 2015, just 30 firms accounted for half the profits of all publicly-listed U.S. companies, down from 109 in 1979. Only by accumulating debt have many laggards been able to afford the buybacks necessary to keep stock appreciation stable. The IMF warned last year that 22% of U.S. corporations are at risk of default if interest rates rise.
Below is the link to the second part of a two-part series. The first explored how stock buybacks have been instrumental in driving this market higher since QE fueled easy money starting in 2009. This part focuses on what is ahead and how the recently passed Trump tax plan has supercharged this trend just as it may have been reaching its natural conclusion.
Our financial markets are a predecessor to how our government will look and function without massive intervention in the form of starving the beast.
10 trillion in QE is beginning to have it's effect on the real economy that 95% of us live in and it ain't good. It will take a decade or so for this to pass and for wages to catch up again to a level where there is some disposable income, however the increase in taxes pushed by liberals of so many kinds will probably double that time line.
There is never a societal or economic problem a liberal can't fix with another rule, law, or tax.
Creative destruction or the market needs a good flushing of overvalued and incrementally useful companies? FB, TSLA, DISH, NFLX, CMG etc, etc...
Good or bad -and although I lost interest in it much too quickly - there is a 12 year stint in Parochial School education behind me. The good hearted educators there reminded us constantly of what they called "the proliferation of knowledge." It was the name given to the rate of technological advancements. All this technology around us - all this advancement, so called - yet more of planet earth's population are destitute than ever before. If I recall correctly, Mark Levin used this quote from Lincoln in the preface to his book LIBERTY AND TYRANNY: With some the word liberty may mean for each man to do as he pleases with himself, and the product of his labor; while with others the same word may mean for some men to do as they please with other men, and the product of other men’s labor. Here are two, not only different, but incompatible things, called by the same name — liberty. And it follows that each of the things is, by the respective parties, called by two different and incompatible names — liberty and tyranny.
That, I believe, is our main dilemma.