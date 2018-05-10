China Builds Warning System To Detect Earthquakes 3 Weeks In Advance

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:05

China is building a monitoring system that will help it predict earthquakes up to three weeks in advance, according to a story in the Global Times, a mouthpiece for China's Communist Party. The machinery will monitor for upcoming quakes by measuring "X-ray" or "CT scanners" which create an image of seismic activity.

"The real-time image generated from sensors will help the public forecast earthquake of magnitude above 5.0 as easily as reading a meteorological cloud image," the Global Times said.

The technology will first be implemented in China's Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in the country's southwest, where some of China's most devastating earthquakes have taken place. After that, it will then be rolled out across the country. Eventually, the sensors will be placed at 2,000 monitoring stations across the earthquake-prone region.

China

The equipment will monitor for "stress and energy dynamics" between eight and 20 kilometers underground, according to Dr Wang Tun. Typically, the most destructive quakes originate more than 8 kilometers below the earth's surface. While China already has an early earthquake warning system, it only covers 650 million people - about half the country's population - and can only detect quakes seconds before they occur by measuring so-called "P-waves". During one recent quake in Chengdu, the capitol of Sichuan province, citizens received messages on their mobile phones some 71 seconds beforehand.

Schools received the warnings some five to 38 seconds before the quake struck.

Eventually, the current EEW system and the new more advanced system will work in tandem, because the new monitoring system can't predict the exact timing of a quake, according to Wang.

"And it only can tell a rough location instead of an exact site where the earthquake will occur."

The first station for the new system was unveiled in Wenchuan, Sichuan this past week. The town was the epicenter of a 7.9 magnitude quake that killed 80,000 people back in 2008.

Tags
Disaster Accident
Environment

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
J S Bach Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:06 Permalink

Wow.  The Chinese really ARE more advanced than we are.  For a percentage, maybe they can tell me what the "PowerBall" lottery numbers will be next Tuesday as well.  Preez contact me at 1-800-J-ES-BACH to discuss the details.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
AutoLode Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:09 Permalink

On May 8th around 5am I was sleeping in my truck in Cabazon CA and though someone was jacking up my rig to steal my wheels but it was a damn 4.9 quake

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:10 Permalink

Patent pending probably from this guy's company that reverse engineered HAARP for a price when his "other client" tries to put the screws to them for more Gold (without interest) to pay the "bills"... Or needs a crypto mining service re-installed in Beijing (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) NEXT TIME!...

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-11/mapping-erik-princes-private-…

Now who does Erik work for "AGAIN"?!!!  I could almost swear Erik was born in Haifa or Tel Aviv not Detroit?!!!

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Zepper Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

Fast forward... 9.8 earthquake hits Hong Kong. Chinese government baffled as to why early warning system did not work... checked instruments found out why... MADE IN CHINA.

 

Have you ever seen a Chinese engineer? there are literally tens of millions of them and not one know FUCK ALL about engineering... except they do know how to follow the STOLEN IP from other countries really really good.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JTBfromtheWL Fri, 05/11/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

"During one recent quake in Chengdu, the capitol of Sichuan province, citizens received messages on their mobile phones some 71 seconds beforehand."

This is rather worthless information without knowing how many false warnings...or any other details. A 'p-wave'? Sounds to me they wait for a quake then sound a warning. "hey look, we predicted the aftershock"