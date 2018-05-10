China Builds Warning System To Detect Earthquakes 3 Weeks In Advance

China is building a monitoring system that will help it predict earthquakes up to three weeks in advance, according to a story in the Global Times, a mouthpiece for China's Communist Party. The machinery will monitor for upcoming quakes by measuring "X-ray" or "CT scanners" which create an image of seismic activity.
"The real-time image generated from sensors will help the public forecast earthquake of magnitude above 5.0 as easily as reading a meteorological cloud image," the Global Times said.
The technology will first be implemented in China's Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in the country's southwest, where some of China's most devastating earthquakes have taken place. After that, it will then be rolled out across the country. Eventually, the sensors will be placed at 2,000 monitoring stations across the earthquake-prone region.
The equipment will monitor for "stress and energy dynamics" between eight and 20 kilometers underground, according to Dr Wang Tun. Typically, the most destructive quakes originate more than 8 kilometers below the earth's surface. While China already has an early earthquake warning system, it only covers 650 million people - about half the country's population - and can only detect quakes seconds before they occur by measuring so-called "P-waves". During one recent quake in Chengdu, the capitol of Sichuan province, citizens received messages on their mobile phones some 71 seconds beforehand.
Schools received the warnings some five to 38 seconds before the quake struck.
Eventually, the current EEW system and the new more advanced system will work in tandem, because the new monitoring system can't predict the exact timing of a quake, according to Wang.
"And it only can tell a rough location instead of an exact site where the earthquake will occur."
The first station for the new system was unveiled in Wenchuan, Sichuan this past week. The town was the epicenter of a 7.9 magnitude quake that killed 80,000 people back in 2008.
Comments
Wow. The Chinese really ARE more advanced than we are. For a percentage, maybe they can tell me what the "PowerBall" lottery numbers will be next Tuesday as well. Preez contact me at 1-800-J-ES-BACH to discuss the details.
As always one has to wait and see if they are full of it or not. Yes you are correct in that the odds are likely against but....
In reply to Wow. The Chinese really ARE… by J S Bach
the Chinese don't invent A N Y T H I N G, they copy (read steal) other nations/companies/individuals technology. So if they're claiming to have this, they picked it out of someone else's trash bin.
If you can find a way to short it...
In reply to adf by DownWithYogaPants
I predict an earthquake within 3 weeks of issuing a fracking permit.
In reply to the Chinese don't invent A N… by ShorTed
Perhaps the Chinese can read a metrological cloud image much better then Americans...
My weather(person) is moar wrong then right.
(Don't give me any shit over the use of 'then', newbies)
In reply to I predict an earthquake… by JuliaS
You are living in the past. Perhaps you didn't get the memo. The Chinese now graduate more engineers and register more patents than Americans. Back in the States all those graduates with Communications (WTF is that?), Lesbian Studies, Black Literature degrees do nothing to advance civilization.
In reply to the Chinese don't invent A N… by ShorTed
Well, since they seemed to have developed this internally, and did not steal the technology, I am betting this is 100% bullshit.
In reply to Wow. The Chinese really ARE… by J S Bach
Peak Malinvestment?
On May 8th around 5am I was sleeping in my truck in Cabazon CA and though someone was jacking up my rig to steal my wheels but it was a damn 4.9 quake
It could have been those dinosaurs returning after partying all night.
In reply to On May 8th around 5am I was… by AutoLode
Patent pending probably from this guy's company that reverse engineered HAARP for a price when his "other client" tries to put the screws to them for more Gold (without interest) to pay the "bills"... Or needs a crypto mining service re-installed in Beijing (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) NEXT TIME!...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-11/mapping-erik-princes-private-…
Now who does Erik work for "AGAIN"?!!! I could almost swear Erik was born in Haifa or Tel Aviv not Detroit?!!!
Fast forward... 9.8 earthquake hits Hong Kong. Chinese government baffled as to why early warning system did not work... checked instruments found out why... MADE IN CHINA.
Have you ever seen a Chinese engineer? there are literally tens of millions of them and not one know FUCK ALL about engineering... except they do know how to follow the STOLEN IP from other countries really really good.
Shibor builds reverse repo-s three weeks in advance.
Progress in the Worker's Paradise... such as it is.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
What a waste of money, just watch dutchsinse.
I bet this is a front for nuclear testing monitoring.
"During one recent quake in Chengdu, the capitol of Sichuan province, citizens received messages on their mobile phones some 71 seconds beforehand."
This is rather worthless information without knowing how many false warnings...or any other details. A 'p-wave'? Sounds to me they wait for a quake then sound a warning. "hey look, we predicted the aftershock"