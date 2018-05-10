Congress Releases All 3,500 "Russian" Facebook Ads

Public Health Warning: Reading these ads can cause you to become a "Russian operative" and has been known to bend your mind to vote against "the most qualified candidate ever."
* * *
It has been more than a month since Republicans on the House Intel Committee officially ended the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, and roughly a week since they released an unredacted version of their investigative report that revealed more lies told by top FBI officials.
So it's understandable that Democrats on the Intel committee are chomping at the bit to revive the anti-Russia hysteria. And in their latest attempt, Democrats have finally released all of the more than 3,500 Russian-bought Facebook ads that purportedly swayed the 2016 vote in Trump's favor. Of course, anti-Russia sentiment, which seemed ubiquitous just six short months ago, has more recently faded from view as the public has realized that there's "no 'there' there," as FBI special agent Peter Strzok said in a tweet to his mistress.
But after seeing the ads, which are sorted by the time during which they ran, it's impossible to believe the Russians didn't have something to do with it. After all, instead of running ads that blatantly supported President Trump, most of the ads we found supported progressive causes like Black Lives Matter and gay rights - causes which President Trump unambiguously supports, right?
Here's an ad expressing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's favorite athlete, Colin Kaepernick...
...and here's another supporting a pair of YouTubers who had their Facebook account banned for reportedly being Russian propagandists. In one video, they told black viewers not to go out and vote, arguing that there was "no point."
Meanwhile, another ad expressed support for gay rights.
After careful viewing, it should be obvious to all that these ads - many of which ran before or after the election, and only a small fraction of which expressed support for conservative causes - had a larger impact on the outcome of the election than the entire mainstream media, which pumped out anti-Trump coverage 24 hours a day for more than six months leading up to the vote.
Lol, so Kremlin ads were more effective at targeting and convincing American voters than the entire domestic mainstream media supporting Hillary Clinton https://t.co/PckLHpWfuV— GreekFire23 (@GreekFire23) May 10, 2018
It's a relief to finally get some confirmation that electing the most anti-establishment candidate in the history of American politics wasn't the American people's fault.
Find the rest of the ads here.
Comments
Hillary needs to update her "why I lost" list:
1. "Weaponized Emails"
2. Russians
3. Misogyny
...
1000. Facebook
Gotta love that..."Social Media" went all in helping Hillary "win" and in the end they helped her lose.
Karma and Hillary are both some nasty bitches...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Let's petition those dictionary folks to add a new word to our language:
Hilsogyny: the hatred of, contempt for, or prejudice against Hillary Clinton.
This is good for a laugh. Weigh the unrestrained hysteria by democrats and mongoloid pinkos across the universe and all the money wasted investigating.. against THIS!
Russia releases 3,500 post-WWII actual CIA regime changes
Did anyone Pokemon Go to the polls yet?
Which one of these ads prevented HRC from using $1 of her $1,000,000,000.00 war chest to even visit Wisconsin??
What are you a RUSSIAN BOT? VLAD ISN'T PAYING YOU ENOUGH!
Signed, every mongoloid pinko on Twitter.
LMAO.
This is too fucking stupid!
Why should things change now ?
RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA....
What a crock of Hillary shit.
I'm sold!
Burn 'em all!! /s
Attorney Michael Cohen Fights Back! The Lawyer Of Stormy Daniels Confuses Trump’s Lawyer With Other “Cohens.”
The guy is a hack someone needs to look into his past
Zipped files, eh? I'm these archives come with invisible rootkits. Caveat emptor.
Did Putin's Cold War ever end?
Earlier this year Putin signed accords with President Macri of Argentina which included Russia recognizing Argentina's Falklands claim. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018). Pure propaganda.
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territ…
Ooops!
This would explain the whole twitter war with the NFL I suppose.
True, that must be the reason for ESPN hemorrhaging subscribers too. It's Russians, not the fact that these oblivious fools have gone all SJW to the point that half their audience has been offended.
I bet the CNN coverage of this shows zero BLM facebook ads, zero gay soldiers. Any takers?
... if those shitty ads were more efficient than the whole democRats campaign, maybe Clinton should ask "the Russians" to run her own campaign next time, always assuming she will be able to stay out of jail ....
Yes! That's the sad truth these dumb cocksuckers will have to admit if they really believed this collusion bullshit. 3500 shitty Russian ads were more effective than the sum of the Democratic party campaign
What was REAL objective here? Make people laugh so hard they forgot to vote?
Kill em with stupidity as well..
From the moment President Trump came down his escalator in very short order there was not one person who didn’t know what Trump stood for...He pounded and ridiculed 17 republican Stiff’s...had debates with Crooked that over 100 million watched and yes completely negative coverage after nomination including most of the idiots on FOX...
This crap is embarrassing...they never mention the 200 Obama counties Trump flipped after voting for Obama twice and won the election...these peole weren’t stupid or suckers...
Hillary is soooo 2017
Cad: Well, he shall be beheaded for it ten times. Ah! thou say, thou serge, nay, thou buckram lord; now art thou within point-blank of our jurisdiction regal. What canst thou answer to my majesty for giving up of Normandy unto Monsieur Basimecu, the Dauphin of France? Be it known unto thee by these presence, even the presence of Lord Mortimer, that I am the besom that must sweep the court clean of such filth as thou art. Thou hast most traitorously corrupted the youth of the realm in erecting a grammar school; and whereas, before, our forefathers had no other books but the score and the tally, thou hast caused printing to be used; and, contrary to the king, his crown, and dignity, thou hast built a paper mill. It will be proved to thy face that thou hast men about thee that usually talk of a noun and a verb, and such abominable words as no Christian ear can endure to hear. Thou hast appointed justices of peace, to call poor men before them about matters they were not able to answer. Moreover, thou hast put them in prison; and because they could not read, thou hast hanged them; when indeed only for that cause they have been most worthy to live. Thou dost ride on a foot cloth, dost thou not? Henry the Sith, Act 4 Scene 7
Don't see how any of this affected the elections. If anything, the Russians put these ads on the internet to see what appealed to stupid Americans, to either determine an intelligence quotient, or to get a chuckle out of it. But, this stuff is pretty inert, and congress should be embarrassed about the investigation.
Hill-arious!