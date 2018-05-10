Cryptos Crash After Nvidia Forecasts Big Drop In Mining Demand

Cryptos have been hit with a double whammy today.
Around 1pmET, the entire space tumbled almost instantly as large blocks went through in Bitcoin, with chatter suggesting the MtGox custodian was unloading once again. Prices quickly stabilized once that selling pressure abated.
However, shortly after the US market closed at 4pmET, Nvidia announced its results, posting quarterly sales that topped expectations.
However, NVDA shares fell as the company revealed for the first time that a bigger-than-anticipated portion of the demand for its powerful graphics processors came from the volatile cryptocurrency market.
And then the company said that while it generated $289 million in sales to cryptocurrency miners in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said that the company expects cryptocurrency-related revenue to fall 65% to about $100 million in the next quarter.
And that sparked a second leg of selling pressure across the crypto-space...
Sending Bitcoin back below $9000...
Mt Gox selling - Yes
Nvidia earnings - No
--> Mt Gox trustee moved Bitcoin to Kraken last week to sell
In reply to And they worry about poor… by Cognitive Dissonance
Well it is not just the Mt Gox debacle effing with crypto. It is crypto itself. You seem to think it is a conspiracy. It is not. Just admit to urslef that crypto is some fucking screwy shit. I was just on GDAX and the spoofers and wash traders are out in force as always. 75 fucking coins on the ask and disappeared in 20 seconds. That is bullshit scam crap. How do u trust anything that allows that to happen.
Fraud is prevalent in the markets. This is not an aspect of crypto itself, but rather one of shady unregulated online exchanges.
When you say the guy who sold his house are you talking about Didi taihuttu?
If so he was active on Twitter yesterday and the guy has scored a job working for Moneytoken as a crypto advisor. You may have fallen for fake news because I'm pretty sure he didn't commit suicide.
i think stock market down, and bitcoin up.
A message for the gamers out there. There's some relief now to take the pressure off the pricing of high end gaming cards, which were used for mining and were hitting amazing prices: $800, $900. and more. Waits for certain cards could be weeks, even months. Keep in mind that as the cards come back on the market, these cards will push prices down. But don't overpay for used. Keep in mind these cards were run 24/7.
Any miner worth their salt underclocks, undervolts, and sets strict temperature limits (typically 60C). It's not uncommon for gamers to overclocked, overvolt, and reach high temps for several hours. So yes, a used mining card was operating 24/7, but at a leisurely stroll, whereas a card used for gaming was likely asked to sprint to the edge of its endurance for a couple hours every night.
Also, keep in mind that it is rapid temperature fluctuations that kill cards fastest (ie gaming).
That the NVidia "news" affected prices is laughable. GPU technology has multi-year cycles, with new architecture releases marking major leaps forward, followed by incremental revisions to that design before the next major release. It is widely expected that the new architecture release is scheduled for this summer (July) and will bring with it new GPUs with significantly better mining performance.
Most notably, the new GPUs will move to DDR6 RAM, which promises DOUBLE the mining performance of the old DDR5 at a roughly 20% higher upfront cost. RAM is the most important GPU spec when it comes to mining.
I'm simplifying here, but the gist is that the best move for miners was to wait until the new GPUs drop in Q3, so no-one was buying GPUs in Q2.
yeah they'll be less cards sold to miners for lots of reasons... change in Eth proof of work to proof of stake, over saturated for all the rest... less profit margin, etc... but none of that means squat to crypto price.
Gox dumping means everything... algos gonna frontrun that shit down till they buy the dip on the next wave up
Praise the fates! PC gaming may become worthwhile (affordable) again.
Crypto "mining" is the biggest waste of electricity since hybrid/electric cars.
Video games though..........now that's a great use of electricity.
At least you get some entertainment value and fund game developers.
As opposed to 4X the power for ethereal black tulips.
Mining funds network development.
You could leave your house and go get vagina while you mine crypto.
You could also have paid for your graphics card by mining while you're not playing games. I have 2 gtx 1080 in my rig and I often times just game on my Xbox one. 144 fps isn't all it's cracked up to be.
gaming is moving to blockchain whether FINCEN likes it or not
this is the early stage of making money using blockchain while mining has gone total commodity margins thin
Stfu and try to send your gold across the world in less than a minute.
’it’s not back by anything!!’
STFU. We’ve finally found a way to send money at the speed of information OUTSIDE OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM and you dopes can’t see the potential in crypto.
We've? That is funny. I saw the potential. Saw, as in past tense. Trading this shit is great, but me retiring earlier than I expected, is not a paradigm shift.
He didn't say BTC, hes probably talking about XRP. And he's right, XRP is the future of cross borders payments at least.
And how is it money again? Can I buy a car with it? Food? A hooker? Nope.
Sure you can. Not everywhere but give it time, its inevitable.
not in your bunker, no
A title transfer of vaulted allocated gold can already be done online across the world with companies like Goldmoney.
Cryptocurrency pump and dump ponzi schemes collapsing = ☺️👍
Hey...unlike your stuck market, at least the Crypto market is affected by real news. You know, like when shit happens around the world that would normally destroy the stuck market and it still just keeps on rising and rising and rising? Yeah, thats called reality. Cryptos are based in it...stuck market isn't.
so they exceeded their sales and decided to cut off future sales of their GPU by saying crypto mining isn't going to be in demand... why attack cryptos and your future sales by saying something like this? dumb move on them
Good point I dunno why they would give neg guidance like that just wait and see and report after the fact
Institutional money is trying to get in at a lower price. BTFD.
AMD would love to take that market from them...
Nvidia needs to get the bugs out of the “square root of NOT” gate before its too late.
Riiiiight. Actually, they know that their sales peaked and are exiting gracefully under "Forward Guidance" from the Fed.
Well it had to be a whale custodian unloading.
What's the big fuss about mining dropping off? Its supposed to get more unprofitable with time, its all cooked into the PoW algorithms.
Please, do not confuse me with logic and reality.
Less miners buying GPU's also means more profits for existing miners... it's a zero sum gain, and little to no effect on BTC price
Bitcoin is antiquated. Crypto like Ethereum and nano will lead the race.
Bitmain defeated Nvidia in mini g projects . The Bitmain A3 mines like 200 Nvidia cards at 10 percent of costs . GPU mining is substantially killed and can not compete with ASIC mining. Now multiple ASIC players are competeing with Bitmain. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EQUIPMENT is now available from Bitmain. AI is mainstream not freaky . It has just begun. Do not try to day trade against the AI machines ............its too much competition.
Here is the link to the Bitmain news...
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bitmain-developed-ethereum-asic-miner-19…
That doesn't matter. Anyone buying those ASIC's is an idiot.
Most of the cryptos that are not using SHA-256 chose another algorithm on purpose to keep out all the ASIC miners.
As all these second-tier algorithm ASIC's come out, the coin communities will just adjust their algorithm to make the new ASIC's absolutely worthless.
It's in progress right now with coins like Bitcoin Gold, Monero, etc.
In reply to Here is the link to the… by HRClinton