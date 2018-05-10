Cryptos Crash After Nvidia Forecasts Big Drop In Mining Demand

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 20:45

Cryptos have been hit with a double whammy today.

Around 1pmET, the entire space tumbled almost instantly as large blocks went through in Bitcoin, with chatter suggesting the MtGox custodian was unloading once again. Prices quickly stabilized once that selling pressure abated.

However, shortly after the US market closed at 4pmET, Nvidia announced its results, posting quarterly sales that topped expectations.

However, NVDA shares fell as the company revealed for the first time that a bigger-than-anticipated portion of the demand for its powerful graphics processors came from the volatile cryptocurrency market.

 

And then the company said that while it generated $289 million in sales to cryptocurrency miners in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said that the company expects cryptocurrency-related revenue to fall 65% to about $100 million in the next quarter.

And that sparked a second leg of selling pressure across the crypto-space...

Sending Bitcoin back below $9000...

Comments

lookslikecraptome Yellow_Snow Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:25 Permalink

Well it is not just the Mt Gox debacle effing with crypto. It is crypto itself. You seem to think it is a conspiracy. It is not. Just admit to urslef that crypto is some fucking screwy shit. I was just on GDAX and the spoofers and wash traders are out in force as always. 75 fucking coins on the ask and disappeared in 20 seconds. That is bullshit scam crap. How do u trust anything that allows that to happen.

And in case you have not heard, the dude who sold his house in December, cause of the wonderful store of value cryptos are, (Snark and sarc, I no the crypto lads need the tags) was cremated today after his suicide. 

ANDDDDDD, some douche-bag crypto dude wants to divide California into THREE states. That is emblematic of the douchery and stupidity of the crypto world. It is farcical. I had coin and said eff it. You cannot buy shit fuck all with it.

Dont believe that, ask your mechanic to fix ur car and take cryptos. They will laugh in ur effin face. I did and that is the exact response I got.  

It has all the SCIENCE that a high school math major could tell u about in 45 seconds.

Just pure bullshit crypto is. I am as anarchistic a it gets. I wish it could work for all the reasons the coin evangelists say it will work. IT NEVER WILL. 

silverer nmewn Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:23 Permalink

A message for the gamers out there. There's some relief now to take the pressure off the pricing of high end gaming cards, which were used for mining and were hitting amazing prices: $800, $900. and more. Waits for certain cards could be weeks, even months. Keep in mind that as the cards come back on the market, these cards will push prices down. But don't overpay for used. Keep in mind these cards were run 24/7.

Ilmarinen silverer Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:49 Permalink

Any miner worth their salt underclocks, undervolts, and sets strict temperature limits (typically 60C). It's not uncommon for gamers to overclocked, overvolt, and reach high temps for several hours.  So yes, a used mining card was operating 24/7, but at a leisurely stroll, whereas a card used for gaming was likely asked to sprint to the edge of its endurance for a couple hours every night.

Also, keep in mind that it is rapid temperature fluctuations that kill cards fastest (ie gaming).

Ilmarinen nmewn Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:39 Permalink

That the NVidia "news" affected prices is laughable.  GPU technology has multi-year cycles, with new architecture releases marking major leaps forward, followed by incremental revisions to that design before the next major release.  It is widely expected that the new architecture release is scheduled for this summer (July) and will bring with it new GPUs with significantly better mining performance. 

Most notably, the new GPUs will move to DDR6 RAM, which promises DOUBLE the mining performance of the old DDR5 at a roughly 20% higher upfront cost.  RAM is the most important GPU spec when it comes to mining.

I'm simplifying here, but the gist is that the best move for miners was to wait until the new GPUs drop in Q3, so no-one was buying GPUs in Q2.

dark pools of soros Ilmarinen Thu, 05/10/2018 - 22:03 Permalink

yeah they'll be less cards sold to miners for lots of reasons... change in Eth proof of work to proof of stake,  over saturated for all the rest...  less profit margin, etc...  but none of that means squat to crypto price.

 

Gox dumping means everything...  algos gonna frontrun that shit down till they buy the dip on the next wave up

Kiss_My_Schnitzel Thu, 05/10/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

so they exceeded their sales and decided to cut off future sales of their GPU by saying crypto mining isn't going to be in demand... why attack cryptos and your future sales by saying something like this? dumb move on them

Brazen Heist Thu, 05/10/2018 - 20:51 Permalink

Well it had to be a whale custodian unloading.

What's the big fuss about mining dropping off? Its supposed to get more unprofitable with time, its all cooked into the PoW algorithms.

Shhh Thu, 05/10/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

Bitmain defeated Nvidia  in mini g projects . The Bitmain A3 mines like 200 Nvidia cards at 10 percent of costs . GPU mining is substantially killed and can not compete with ASIC mining. Now multiple ASIC players are competeing with Bitmain. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE  EQUIPMENT is now available from Bitmain. AI is mainstream not freaky . It has just begun. Do not try to day trade against the AI machines ............its too much competition.  

exlcus HRClinton Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:20 Permalink

That doesn't matter. Anyone buying those ASIC's is an idiot.

Most of the cryptos that are not using SHA-256 chose another algorithm on purpose to keep out all the ASIC miners.

As all these second-tier algorithm ASIC's come out, the coin communities will just adjust their algorithm to make the new ASIC's absolutely worthless.

It's in progress right now with coins like Bitcoin Gold, Monero, etc.