Cryptos Suddenly Crack As FundStrat Sees Bitcoin $36k By YE2019

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 13:31

Shortly after FundStrat's Tom Lee presented his thesis for why mining will take Bitcoin to $36,000 by the end of 2019, the crypto space suddenly kneejerked lower on notable volume...

No obvious catalyst for the move for now...

This drop comes as CoinTelegraph reports of new research from Fundstrat Global Advisors places Bitcoin prices at $36,000 by the end of 2019, co-founder Tom Lee revealed Thursday, May 10.

Analysis of the relationship between Bitcoin mining costs and price by Fundstrat’s Quantamental Strategist Sam Doctor has led the market research firm to predict the cryptocurrency’s range will fall between $20,000 and $64,000 by 2019 year end.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

The calculations focused on Bitcoin Price to Mining Breakeven Cost Metric, known as P/BE, which Doctor says has “proven a reliable long-term support level.”

“We expect the mining economy to grow over the next several years, and project a BTC price of ~$36,000 by year end 2019 based on the historical average 1.8x P/BE multiple,” an executive summary of the findings uploaded to Twitter by cofounder Tom Lee reads.

The price target is broadly in line with Lee’s own recent prediction of $25,000 by the end of 2018.

Remaining bullish on Bitcoin has characterized both Lee and Fundstrat in recent months, a previous survey in April revealing that 82% of institutional investors believed prices had already “bottomed out.”

The survey also contained a prediction question, with the highest number of respondents opting for a range of between $10,000 and $20,000 by the end of this year.

Comments

Brazen Heist shocktherapy Thu, 05/10/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

All I see lately are fucktards manipulating Bitcoin and slamming the price downward. Big whale moves. Somebody doesn't want the rally to keep going. There was great bullish momentum not long ago, the first retracement level off the lows was cleared and then suddenly out of nowhere it got slammed back down to $9K when it wasn't even in a resistance zone, but on the way up to the next retracement level.

fockewulf190 Yellow_Snow Thu, 05/10/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

Right after the drop, CNBS reported on it right away.  Then they did a story on NK on how they are trying to dodge oil sanctions (which is months old BTW and just being rehashed), but had to include just how bitcoin is being used for illegal transactions within the story.  Coordinated FUD: hit the crypto markets, then get on the horn and have CNBS let the financial world know all about it.  Desperation.  Especially after the three stooges the day before yesterday fumbled bigtime trying to attack cryptos (yet all their top holdings are diving into the blockchain world with truckloads of fiat).  See it right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CCpqoNrgzk

 

RedDwarf VWAndy Thu, 05/10/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

"Trading our labor for that kinda volatility is not a solution."

Bullshit, the opposite is true.  Cryptos are only a few hundred billion in total valuation.  Compared to FX markets, that is a bathtub compared to an ocean.  Of course crytpos are volatile.  They are still tiny.  It is easier to make waves in a bathtub than in the ocean.

Once you understand what I just said above, then the potential here should be obvious.  The volatility is GOOD news for anyone wanting to invest and make money.  It signals that this is still the early days.

Are you here on ZH to wank off or to figure out ways to get rich as an investor and trader?  If the former then you should spend your time more productively.  If the latter then stop giving two shits about ideology and realize that this means cryptos are still going up in value by magnitudes of order.  So invest in them.

enfield0916 Thu, 05/10/2018 - 13:36 Permalink

What happens when the power grid is offline and I want to buy groceries with ShitCoins? Furthermore - I ask because I work in IT (16 years) and there is NOTHING as "security" when the MIC is inside every HDD, Microchip - Ask the CIA and NSA, or maybe Willaim Binney and Russ Tice.

 

Man made "currency" can NEVER compete with what nature produces, N E V E R!

bcking Thu, 05/10/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

Are you "no-coiners" really that stupid to not actually read one damn document about how Bitcoin works? I guess some people love their slavery. Enjoy packing my groceries while I F the young broads.

RedDwarf Thu, 05/10/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

Whatever.  This will take years to play out.  Everyone has an opinion on what cryptos will do and how high they will go.  Even I do.  However no one actually KNOWS.

Sofa King Thu, 05/10/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

I think it crashed because the logical take away from the prediction is that it is prohibitively expensive to operate this pile of theoretical non-sense in any large-scale fashion but then again I'm a big fan a getting pre-1964 Quarters in my change. So, whatever.

 

Keep tilling at them digital windmills, motherfuckers...your Farmville property will only get more valuable.

 

Bryan Thu, 05/10/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Bitcoin $36k By YE2019

 

Who says stupid things like this?  They don't know what's going to happen 10 mins from now, much less 18 months from now.  Obviously someone talking their book.

bluskyes Thu, 05/10/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

Just because it gets more expensive to use, and maintain - doesn't mean it will be worth more. It may actually signal the currency's death knell.

Bitcoin stands out as being one of the only transaction systems that gets slower, and more expensive the older it gets.

VWAndy Thu, 05/10/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

 The last thing anyone should want in a MOE is volatility. The more stable the better it will function. Money has a time value that really matters to honest savers looking to store value. Any movement in its value is going to come at a cost to either the workers or the savers.