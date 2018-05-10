Did Putin Green-Light Tonight's Massive Israeli Strikes On Syria?

Just off a 10-hour visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and less than a day after Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he doesn't expect Russia to act against Israeli forces as they continue exchanging fire with Syria.
It appears the meeting wrapped up at the very moments a major escalation began along the Golan Heights, with both Syria and Israel trading blame for an initial attack which quickly escalated into Israeli cruise missile launches and shelling on targets in southern Syria and notably, on Damascus itself.
The question remains, did Putin give Netanyahu the green light for tonight's events?
If it wasn't clear over the past weeks and months of unprovoked Israeli strikes on Syria—ostensibly to roll back Iranian troop presence—then it should be very clear by now that Syria, Israel, and Iran are now in a state of war and all signs point to a continued intensification of the conflict.
The situation is no joke, its a serious escalation which risks developing into something far more widespread. #Syria #Israel #Iran— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 10, 2018
This has developed from a stand off 24 hours ago to a full on war, huge escalation from #Israel #Syria— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 10, 2018
And crucially, there's currently no sign that Russia came to the aid of its close ally as rockets rained down on Damascus overnight. Russia has routinely looked the other way while Israel has conducted, by its own admission, over one hundred major strikes on Syria—most of which have come after Russian intervention on behalf of Assad in 2015.
As Reuters reported late in the day Wednesday, Netanyahu told reporters just before departing Moscow: “Given what is happening in Syria at this very moment, there is a need to ensure the continuation of military coordination between the Russian military and the Israel Defence Forces.” The Russians and Israelis coordinate their actions through a direct military hotline intended to avoid accidental clashes which could lead to escalation between the two countries.
A reportedly "upbeat" Netanyahu further said, “"In previous meetings, given statements that were putatively attributed to - or were made by - the Russian side, it was meant to have limited our freedom of action or harm other interests and that didn’t happen, and I have no basis to think that this time will be different."
Thus it appears Israel may have been given a green light by Putin to engage targets in Syria, however, at this point it is unclear what limitations or restrictions Putin may have issued, if any at all.
Seems like Putin gave Netanyahu the green light or Netanyahu is ignoring him. Reports from Syria that Israel attacked the Iranians again #Israel— Marc Schulman (@Multied) May 9, 2018
Images showing Syrian air defenses in action over #Damascus pic.twitter.com/N9UGM5gWtU— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 10, 2018
Furthermore, the context and timing of the Putin-Netanyahu meeting suggests an increasingly cozy and warming relationship even as the crisis intensifies in Syria. According to Reuters:
During his 10-hour Moscow visit, the Israeli leader attended, alongside Putin, annual Red Square celebrations of the anniversary of the end of World War Two. Israel recognizes the Russian date, May 9. Most Western powers mark it on May 8.
“When the president of Russia invites the prime minister of the state of the Jews to stand alongside him at the parade symbolizing the Red Army’s victory over the Nazis, its liberation, also, of the (concentration) camps, of Jews and others – for Russia, that is very significant,” Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz told the Ynet news site.
Reuters also noted that Israel has not joined Western sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine and allegations that its intelligence services poisoned a Russian ex-spy in Britain.
Meanwhile things are escalating in Syria by the hour and by the day.
A state of panic among civilians in #Damascus, unprecedented Israeli attacks— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 10, 2018
Early unconfirmed reports suggest Syrian defense systems may have intercepted multiple Israeli rockets, while the pro-opposition media site SOHR says an air strike near Damascus killed at least 15 people, including eight Iranians. Reports have cited Syrian military sources which claim "dozens" of Israeli rockets downed by Syrian air defenses during the sustained attack.
Direct Hit pic.twitter.com/CSaP1INZzp— Yusha Yuseef (@MIG29_) May 10, 2018
As we've reported, Israel is claiming to be acting against Iranian aggression, while Syria state media reports cite government officials as saying no Iranians have engaged Israel and are not in the areas of Israeli attacks.
Breaking - Video of #Damascus skyline just now, air defenses firing, reports of possible Israeli strikes pic.twitter.com/oq1Exr6M09— Danny Makki (@Dannymakkisyria) May 9, 2018
#BREAKING - First images of downed #Israeli cruise missiles in #Syria. pic.twitter.com/d8vI5aE9SR— SURA (@AlSuraEnglish) May 9, 2018
Pro-government Al-Mayadeen reported that as of 3am (Damascus time) over 50 Rockets had been launched at Israel by Syrian forces, and journalists on the ground said Israeli aircraft engaged targets near Damascus while flying over the border area.
And into the early morning hours massive explosions were still being reported around Damascus.
If so, God help us all.
It's amazing how events of history reverberate down the corridors of time. 3 generations ago, the world permitted the land of Palestine to be stolen. The pirates who coerced the nations into allowing that nefarious deed now hold the fate of the world in their cloven hooves. God help us all.
https://twitter.com/IntelCrab
Remember when Iran boarded a US naval ship? Israel does.
In reply to If so, God help us all. by J S Bach
"Syria" . You keep using that word . The place is overrun and divided every which way, trashed by years of civil ethnic religious and racial and proxy wars . A guy named Assad used to run it, but now only runs some of it. Israel is killing uniformed IRGC troops in "Syria" . Fair game
In reply to https://twitter.com/IntelCrab by Fish Gone Bad
Putin did not green-light this attack. Satanyahoo is making it look that way. It's called CHUTZPAH in Yiddish.
Look at Putin's face in the photo. It tells the REAL story!
No matter what Israhell does, its END is near.
In reply to "Syria" . You keep using… by TBT or not TBT
It is a common Russian tactic is to give the enemy enough rope to hang himself.
In reply to Putin did no such thing by revolla
Hopefully the greedy joos will take all the rope.
Never trust a jew.
Especially those trying to pass as conservatives.
In reply to It is a common Russian… by Conscious Reviver
Once again, NeoCons and Zionists (but I repeat myself) are ready to fight to the last American dollar, and - if necessary to reach the goal of Greater Israhell -- the last goyim on the face of the planet.
In reply to https://twitter.com/IntelCrab by Fish Gone Bad
It's not going to work any longer. Something bigger is coming in. The Jewish Satanic religion is at the end of its life.
In reply to Once again, NeoCons and… by Ms. Erable
Never forget, JEWS DID THE 9/11 ATTACKS to drag us into these Jewish wars in the middle East:
Documentary on how Jews did 9/11:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qFa9_JjlYc
The Satanic Jew strikes at it's neighboring Syrians today because its Goy Golem America is not sufficiently obeying.
In reply to It's not going to work any… by SocratesSolves
The first step was to eliminate the Iran nuclear agreement. The next step (which is now playing out) is to escalate the bombings to the point that Iran will also escalate a retaliation response, in other words, keep punching Iran in the face until they have no choice but to fight back. This war will escalate and the US will join in. It will eventually balloon into a full fledged Iran/Israel/US war. And it may eventually, perhaps gradually though, evolve into a full fledged middle east war. And the rest of the world will eventually get tired of the US and Israel and we will both be isolated. Of course the Saudi's will join in the fight against Iran also. And Syria will join in. China seems to be currently trying to push us aside also by bypassing the US dollar and militarizing. No peace on the horizon, only war.
And seeing how Israels enemies are getting better and better at shooting down Israeli rockets and planes, Israel knows it needs to act quickly before they get too good at it making it that much more difficult for Israel. So a full fledged war may be in full bloom by this summer.
In reply to Once again, NeoCons and… by Ms. Erable
No, but I remember when Israel intentionally bombed a US naval ship, the USS Liberty. The Jews did it as a false flag, to try to get American goys to attack Arab goys. Didn't work. But the Jewish attack against America on 9/11 certainly worked as a false flag attack.
In reply to https://twitter.com/IntelCrab by Fish Gone Bad
Remember when Israel shot the shit out of an American war ship? I do. What's your point?
In reply to https://twitter.com/IntelCrab by Fish Gone Bad
Just pass the popcorn.
In reply to If so, God help us all. by J S Bach
A grand deal has been struck to cut Iran out of the deal. This may just be the mop up phase. The U.S. needs Russia or China to be our buddy or else they can muscle us out of the deal. I think trump may have picked Russia.
In reply to Just pass the popcorn. by Quantify
At this point you should have had a few 55 gallon barrels in your prep. We're gonna need it.
In reply to Just pass the popcorn. by Quantify
There's no fatter target than a VLCC cruising through the Straits of Hormuz
In reply to At this point you should… by Think for yourself
Just look at the stages of destruction in the region.
Russia agrees to UN resolutions against Iraq. Russia is point man in getting Iraq to give up chemical weapons and other powerful weapons that are a threat to any invaders. Then Iraq is attacked and destroyed. Russia refused to even supply intelligence or logistical advice to Iraq.
Russia agrees to UN resolutions against Libya. Russia is point man in getting Libya to give up chemical weapons that are a threat to any invaders. Then Libya is attacked and destroyed. Russia did nothing.
Russia agrees to UN resolutions against Syria. Russia is point man in getting Syria to give up chemical weapons that are a threat to any invaders. Then Syria is attacked, greatly destroyed (still ongoing), the US places over 20 military bases in eastern Syria (region taken) and for the last 8 yrs has refused to sell the S300 to Syria (but agreed to sell the S400 to the Saudis and Turkey). Russia attacks "ISIS" but does nothing to stop direct attacks by the US, France, Israel.
Russia agreed to UN resolutions against Iran. (But not US independent sanctions) Russia is point man in getting Iran to give up all it's enriched uranium which is a powerful weapon to deter any invasion. Iranian forces in Syria, supposedly allies to Russia, are repeatedly bombed by Israel and US. Russia does nothing.
Russia agreed to UN resolutions against the rebels in Yemen. Iran finds ways to deliver arms to the rebels but Russia supports a blockade of Yemen in an attempt to stop weapons and supplies (including humanitarian) from getting into Yemen.
In reply to If so, God help us all. by J S Bach
Always darkest before the dawn. The Satanic Jewish religion will be turned completely upside down soon enough. Burned to the ground in fact.
Watch.
In reply to If so, God help us all. by J S Bach
Yeah just a flash in the pan, no staying power in Judaism. It's been around what, a few millenia? I've got cave paintings older than that .
In reply to Always darkest before the… by SocratesSolves
The Really Final Solution is coming
In reply to Yeah just a flash in the pan… by TBT or not TBT
It's simpler than that. You only need to drop from your stupid delusions.
If Iran won't be building bases specifically to attack Israel, if Assad wont be allowing Iran to send advanced missiles to Hezbollah to attack Israel, if Iran won't be threatening Israel with its demise, if Hezbollah won't be amassing 150,000 missiles all pointed to Israel despite Israel did not attack for years or is claiming any Lebanese land, If all of these would just leave Israel alone, there would be no war, just like with any other NOT seeking to mess with Israel.
In reply to If so, God help us all. by J S Bach
Even "GOD" has no clue...how we messed up for past 6 decades.( not 3)
In reply to If so, God help us all. by J S Bach
Of course he did. Vlad is playing the Iranians for the idiots they are. Russia and Iran are COMPETITORS. Vlad would love to see Israel wipe Iran out. The bigger the war, the better. Take all that oil off line. Give Russia a leg up on China.
Vlad will dance a jig while Teheran burns.
Iran should make love to Israel. Snap up all the oil contracts Russia can’t due to Western sanctions.
Trump is going to convince the Iranians to see the light. Sell out Russia, get open access to all their markets. If it works, swell. If not, well, the US will soon pass all of them in production, so we’’ll sort it out.
In reply to If so, God help us all. by J S Bach
In reply to If so, God help us all. by J S Bach
The shroud of the dark side has fallen. Begun The Clone Wars has.
Continue, the Muslim Wars do .
In reply to Begun The Clone War has. by Cman5000
The wars for the Jew never end.
"Continue, the Muslim Wars do . "
In reply to Continue, the Muslim Wars do… by TBT or not TBT
Yeah that happened on 9/11/2001. In Star Wars it took what? 100 years to get something close to a republic back? Yeah, that was fiction. Have to wait for our Empire to fall of its own weight and ineptitude like all empires.
In reply to Begun The Clone War has. by Cman5000
Have no fear, Trump will save us all [probably by making sure the US taxpayer replaces all the cruise missiles that Israel is blowing up].
All wars are bankers wars. They fund both sides because they can.
Yes. Look at that pin Bibi is wearing.
EDIT:
The ribbon is the St Georges that represents Russian irredentism. So what deal did those 2 make?
If anything, Putin is playing Netanyahu like a fiddle.
Everyone knows that Netanyahu has an itchy trigger finger. So basically, 'go ahead', and let the whole thing play out in the media. Netanyahu (& Israel), are just gonna make themselves look like horses asses in public opinion.
In reply to Yes. Look at that pin Bibi… by Haboob
Wearing a St George Ribbon on May 9 in Moscow watching the Victory Day Parade with Putin.
What a kick in the twin arses of Bolton and Haley.
In reply to If anything, Putin is… by TheWholeYearInn
Maybe we should refer to McGowans report to Obama on Iran for that:
"Actually, the phrasing itself can be revealing, as when CIA Director Panetta implied cavalierly that Washington leaves it up to the Israelis to decide whether and when to attack Iran, and how much “room” to give to the diplomatic effort.
On June 27, Panetta casually told ABC’s Jake Tapper, “I think they are willing to give us the room to be able to try to change Iran diplomatically … as opposed to changing them militarily.”
So do we all get how this works now? Okay good. Occupied people...
I guess you dont understand the clear meaning: “Israel is willing to hold off confronting and attacking Iran to see if we can manage to effect a change in their stated goal of Death to Israel, by diplomatic efforts, rather than military ones.” Only a goatfucker with ESL couldn’t understand what Panetta was saying.
In reply to Maybe we should refer to… by Ms No
No Lapdog, that wont work here. Stop wasting space.
In reply to I guess you dont understand… by LaugherNYC
Because diplomacy is best practiced by firing a loaded weapon at your adversary?
Fucking moronic shill.
In reply to I guess you dont understand… by LaugherNYC
Whoa, who is that woman in the middle? Did Bibi bring her? I am afraid to go to sleep now. Almost looks like Ladybird Johnson.
Putin didn't green-light any fucking thing. Bibi knows he can get away with this because they Ziocons have co-opted Trump to their side, and if Putin assists Syria in attacking Israel, it will mean war with the United States, which is the very thing the Ziocons want in the first place. Putin, being the better man, can only sit there and take it.
For now.
Also, Russia is weak .
In reply to Putin didn't green-light any… by GooseShtepping Moron
Russia isn't going up against the 2nd best air force in the world in a country that has nukes over some dead towel heads. Not worth it.
In reply to Also, Russia is weak . by TBT or not TBT
Also, Russia's economy is smaller than Italy's, it's demographics about the same shape, it's GDP per head barely 1st world, it s economy undiversified, it's kleptocracy paranoid as fuck, but it has good nukes . So there's that. Italy could up its game .
In reply to Russia isn't going up… by Quantify
Also, Putin doesnt give a fuck as long as he gets control of that pipeline and oil prices go up. The Arabs can kill each other, and the Jews can join in all they want. His job is to light the match and stand by.
A great man. Sows death and destruction wherever he goes. You poor SOB Arats think he CARES about you??? That he HATES Israel???
Baaaaahaaaaaa! He NEEDS Israel just like your Arat leaders do - so they have a boogeyman to blame while they rob the sheeple blind.
God, you people truly are God’s cockroaches.
In reply to Putin didn't green-light any… by GooseShtepping Moron
... and continue improving Syrian air defence.
In reply to Putin didn't green-light any… by GooseShtepping Moron
What a giant shit show. George Carlin was right when he said the key is to, "not care." Just sit back and enjoy the show.
Nothing will change until the guns come out and that won't happen until people are starving.
Depends on which people are starving. Africans and Arabs can starve, nobody cares.
In reply to What a giant shit show… by FlKeysFisherman
If you want the sports-watching mouthbreathers in the US to start caring $5/gallon gas followed by skyrocketing food prices will get their attention
In reply to What a giant shit show… by FlKeysFisherman
so be it.... Devaluing our currency will only work if the United States has what the rest of the World wants. Haven't you figured that out, yet? 5$ gas and $20 dollar televisions. ...for now
In reply to If you want the US morons to… by Juggernaut x2
Two middle eastern states have not been at actual war with one another since Iraq V Iran, in the 80s. And we supplied Saddam. It's been through proxies and 'rebels and terrorists'. I would be proud of both Putin and Trump if they told them all to just duke it out. It wouldn't hurt oil sales for 3 out of the 5 top global producers. I suspect that Israel is starting to look to the rest of the world as not much of victim. And I think they forget that there are a few million really angry Palestinians in between them and the water. When's the last time Israel got told to fight their own war? '73?
Very few people seem to be aware of that. They just keep repeating that they have always been at war there amongst themselves, as if the last two mighty empires had nothing to do with it and oil is inconsequential.
Whatever Globalist Zionism grew from, it has always operated off of the false flag style deception. When critical mass of awareness of that tactic is reached they are done. With another superpower outing it, it wont be long. All kinds of people that mattered were coming out about the gas attack that Putin even told everybody about prior. It looks like we are there and they just are in denial about it. Who knows how long they have gotten away with this.
In reply to Two middle eastern states… by matermaker