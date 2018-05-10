EMP Commission Warns Of Year-Long Blackout And A Massive Death Toll

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:05

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

A federal EMP commission report warns that even the smallest EMP attack on our grid system would down it for about a year, if not longer.  A year-long blackout would certainly be coupled with a massive death toll that would devastate entire populations.

The so-called EMP Commission report said that this threat is very real, jeopardizes “modern civilization,” and would set back living conditions to those last seen in the 1800s. As a result of the chaos, millions would likely die, according to the report titled “Assessing the Threat from Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP),” from the recently re-established Commission to Assess the Threat to the United States from Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) Attack.

“The United States — and modern civilization more generally — faces a present and continuing existential threat from naturally occurring and man-made electromagnetic pulse assault and related attacks on military and critical national infrastructures. A nationwide blackout of the electric power grid and grid-dependent critical infrastructures — communications, transportation, sanitation, food and water supply — could plausibly last a year or longer. Many of the systems designed to provide renewable, stand-alone power in case of an emergency, such as generators, uninterruptible power supplies, and renewable energy grid components, are also vulnerable to EMP attack,” said the 27-page report.

“A long-term outage owing to EMP could disable most critical supply chains, leaving the U.S. population living in conditions similar to centuries past, prior to the advent of electric power,” said the July 2017 report provided Secrets.

In the 1800s, the U.S. population was less than 60 million, and those people had many skills and assets necessary for survival without today’s infrastructure. An extended blackout today could result in the death of a large fraction of the American people through the effects of societal collapse, disease, and starvation,” added the executive summary.

Three reports on the issue of an EMP attack have been declassified by the Pentagon and seven more are awaiting clearance. Among those declassified documents, was a report from Peter Vincent Pry, who served on a prior EMP Commission and is executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, spelling out the human toll of an EMP attack on the electric grid. He also advises the current commission.

In “Life Without Electricity,” he said the results would be horrific for most, as the vast majority of Americans have virtually no survival skills. He believes the whole year would look something like this:

  • Social Disorder: Looting requires a dusk to dawn curfew for those not wanting to risk their lives. People become refugees as they flee powerless homes. The workforce becomes differently employed at scavenging for the basics, including water, food, and shelter.

  • Communications: No TV, radio, or phone service.

  • Transportation: Gas pumps will be inoperable. Failure of signal lights and street lights would impede traffic and all traffic would cease after dark, but not many would even have a functioning vehicle anyway. No mass transit metro service and all airlines will be stopped.

  • Water and Food: There will be no running water. Stoves and refrigerators will be inoperable. People will have to melt snow, boil water, and cook over open fires. Local food supplies will be exhausted. Most stores will close due to the blackout.

  • Energy: Oil and natural gas flows will stop.

  • Emergency Medical: Hospitals will have to operate in the dark. Patients on dialysis and other life support will be threatened. Medications administered and babies will be born by flashlight.

  • Death and Injury: Casualties from exposure, carbon dioxide poisoning, and house fires increase.

All of these should be kept in mind when prepping for the worst.

Since it’s hard to take that first step and prepare, especially for a year-long power grid failure, a handy guide we’ve often suggested is called The Prepper’s Blueprint.  Written by Tess Pennigton, it’ll walk the reader through a prepping regimen with a guide and easy to follow instructions.  It’ll give beginning preppers a foundation to build on.

Read the entire EMP Commission report below:

Comments

JohnG Kafir Goyim Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:13 Permalink

I need to inventory my tuna salad sandwich making supplies.

My theory, is that if I am prepared enough to make a high quality tuna salad sandwich at all times, I will be prepared to survive whatever zombie apocalypse may come.

The yummy tuna salad sandwich has much nutrition, and tuna as well, so it is good.

And lots of ammo.  Crates of the stuff.

hedgeless_horseman JohnG Thu, 05/10/2018 - 22:06 Permalink

 

For me it is crêpes.  

As long as I can produce a quality savory crêpe with at least some cheese, spinach, ham, and a decent hollandaise,  then my family stands a chance.

And of course a bottle of chardonnay, which goes without saying. 

On a side note,  I did construct one hell of a spicy Thai beef salad tonight.  I paired it with a margarita,  of all things.  Lime and lime.  Life is good.

 

Toxicosis Bastiat Thu, 05/10/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

If this were to happen, ionizing radiation and melt down of all nuclear power plants would end all life on earth.  Fukushima times 400, no coming back from that.  So everything else is just a sideshow.  Within two weeks probably at the most all plants meltdown and 100's of spent nuclear fuel pools fire up and no amount of prepping is gone help anyone there.  And if you want to live deep inside a mountain or underground in a so called secret city, good luck going stir crazy with a great bunch of socio and psychopaths till you die, cause you aint comin' back to the surface.

SantaClaws JohnG Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:35 Permalink

"I need to inventory my tuna salad sandwich making supplies.

My theory, is that if I am prepared enough to make a high quality tuna salad sandwich at all times, I will be prepared to survive whatever zombie apocalypse may come."

 

Your tuna supplies likely have already been nuked via Fukushima.  So have mine.  I'm trying to figure out a way to light the house with some of the Fukushima tuna after the EMP turns out the lights.

No1uNo Kafir Goyim Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

It's essentially a "Carrington Event" - so can be caused by Solar Mass Ejection as well as Man made means - and yes solar is rare. However, as we are accelerating to a Magnetic Reversal, and when the last Carrington hit the only hi tech. was telegram (and the wires were fried for miles) - it is something to pay attention to - or at least plan to work around.

eg: Keeping a laptop/satellite phone in a lead box. and a generator under 4 feet of earth... ie hedge accordingly.

No1uNo JohnG Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:39 Permalink

If thats a serious question? Then I don't know, and I don't think anyone does. 
Sites like:

http://spaceweather.com/

are worthwhile, and scroll down to the "Cosmic Rays in The Atmosphere" section and you'll see the increases in the charts. The Earth's Mag. Shield is weakening, so more rays (ie radiatio) are getting in and penetrating deeper. In a solar storm they'll penetrate to ground level (and deeper to cause Earthquakes) but as the shield is weakening and we don't have good data records of previous reversals we don't know. But hiding stuff under earth or rock seems to be the idea - Seed Vault in Norway for eg. but any extra protection is a bonus - whatever you can do - then forget about it and focus on other stuff. 

also:

https://www.suspicious0bservers.org/

daily reports and weekend fly on the wall podcasts

AGuy Kafir Goyim Thu, 05/10/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

"Any EMP event will be localized since EM waves (radio waves) spread out spherically, so the field strength reduces with the cube of the distance. That means that even a strong field produced by an EMP will quickly degrade to nothing."

That not really how an EMP occurs. A classical EMP event is caused by Compton radiation. Gamma rays produced from a NEMP (Nuclear EMP) which knocks electrons free from air molecules. These travel to the ground and collect into any conductor. This is E1 component of an EMP.

Second a large CME directed at the Earth would cause an event that would last hours and can induce huge currents into the grid for a considerable period. Recall the 1859 carrington event.