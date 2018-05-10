Europe's Shakespearean Response To Iran Sanctions: New Word "Unisolationism"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 05:00

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Europe is huffing and puffing and full of fury over Trump's Iran decision. The French even coined a new word.

Trump's decision to re-impose sanctions means a blanket ban on all new business with Iran, effective immediately. Existing operations have three to six months to be wound down.

The US's new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, wasted no time poking a finger in the eyes of his host.

Vox reports Europe’s fury over Trump’s Iran decision, explained in one word.

European leaders are calling President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal a potentially catastrophic mistake. One French diplomat is so furious, he even coined a new description of Trump’s view of the world: “unisolationism.”

The phrase is the brainchild of one of the most prominent European diplomats in the US, François Delattre, France’s ambassador to the United Nations. He told Karen DeYoung of the Washington Post that the Trump administration’s foreign policy was a dangerous “mix of unilateralism and isolationism” that he combined into “unisolationism.”

Sound and Fury

Europe's response to Trump's Iran move is just like a scene from Macbeth Act V:

"It is a tale. Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing."

What a bunch of blowhard wimps.

Dear Europe: Grow a Backbone on Something Important, Defy Trump on Sanctions

44magnum PrivetHedge Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:02 Permalink

" (pharisee morons) get to tell German industry what to do"

Thats what happens when they win the war (with goy soldiers) that they declared  on Germany in 1933

The same ones who are declaring it on Iran now but they have wised up. They don't don't come out and say World jewery declares war on Iran, like they did with Germany.

BritBob Fri, 05/11/2018 - 05:14 Permalink

Iran is a member of the UN C24 decolonisation committee and supports Argentina's mythical Malvinas' claim. (How on Earth did they ever get on a UN Committee?)

How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.  Perhaps the Iranians just want the world to go back to the dark ages?

Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription

 

Fireman BritBob Fri, 05/11/2018 - 05:58 Permalink

I'm sure there is a term for your disease...where every damn thing on the planet goes back to the Malvinas or some other such permanent obsession. Get help before this kills you. Listen to Roger Waters. He just may be the help you are obviously crying out for.

 

Mientras, Viva Las Malvinas, territorio nacional de la Republica de Argentina. Roger sabe mejor!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0RLLPuEf70

lucitanian Fri, 05/11/2018 - 05:23 Permalink

My way or the highway. No, international relations don't work like that.

(PS edited/expanded)The US is pretending to play as a global dictator just at the time when it's global standing is weakening, and such pretense can only weaken it further and faster.

The fact that only S. Arabia and Israel support the US's arbitrary decision and support escalation of aggression against Iran is more than worrying and represents a threat to peace and security globally.

If the US refuses to trade with Iran, that's fine. But to impose third party sanctions unilaterally is an act of aggression not only against Iran but against the world.

The US is precipitating its own isolation and irrelevance and will inevitably suffer the consequences. 

Fireman lucitanian Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:04 Permalink

It's the last stage of judaic madness, as the Golem USSA begins to break apart in its ever failing quest to carry out the ever more insane demands of its judaic master. The next stage will be when the supply lines break apart in Slumville due to collapsing credit and the refusal of real nations to give any more of their "stuff" for worthless printed judaic IOU Saudi Mercan petroscrip toilet paper dollah filth.

 

USSA is one welfare check away from civil war reloaded in Slumville when the ETB cards finally wilt and fail and the lurching unwashed blobs of protoplasm burn their Walmart People's Republic feeding stations to the ground.

Posa lucitanian Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:16 Permalink

All true lucitanian... but what happens when the US imposes multi-billion dollar fines on EU banks and corporations? The Eu can retaliate, of course, and do the same with US assets in Euroland... but that means a very, very disruptive trade war on both sides of the Atlantic... yes sovereignty is at stake... but so are the jobs of millions...

Of course, perhaps the fact that the EU will retaliate will scare off Drump and his bosses in Tel Aviv.

 

gatorengineer Fri, 05/11/2018 - 05:53 Permalink

No fan of kikestan but the Iranians have said death to America one too many times for my liking.  Fuck em both.

The Frans never stopped selling to them the first time so why would this ti. E be different. 

evokanivo gatorengineer Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:05 Permalink

Just wondering, but what do you think our slogans would be towards Iran, if Iran installed a *brutal* dictatorship in the USA in the 50's, which was eventually overthrown by the most religious zealots - maybe the Mormons or Scientologists but with lots of guns - who then asserted power. Blowback ain't fun. I'm not defending their crazies, just pointing out how it came to pass.

JohnGaltUk Fri, 05/11/2018 - 05:58 Permalink

Trump is going to break the EU so "the people" of Europe will be free again. I hope he stop the human garbage they keep importing in to Europe too.

Batman11 Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:13 Permalink

When all is going well, the elites have their snouts in the trough gorging themselves.

When things are going badly they have no intention of losing a penny, someone else is going to have to pay.