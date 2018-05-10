Europe's Shakespearean Response To Iran Sanctions: New Word "Unisolationism"

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Europe is huffing and puffing and full of fury over Trump's Iran decision. The French even coined a new word.
Trump's decision to re-impose sanctions means a blanket ban on all new business with Iran, effective immediately. Existing operations have three to six months to be wound down.
The US's new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, wasted no time poking a finger in the eyes of his host.
As @realDonaldTrump said, US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy. German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately.— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 8, 2018
In his first week in office in Berlin — New US ambassador to #Germany calls on German firms to ‘wind down operations in Iran’. Germany, France and UK emphasised their ‘continuing commitment’ to #JCPOA #IranDeal https://t.co/e9a7LhELMs— Andy Eckardt (@ameckardt) May 9, 2018
.@RichardGrenell has hardly been on the job 48 hours and he's already upset the Chairman of the German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce. Uh-oh. https://t.co/TSAhphh0zE— Jamie Kirchick (@jkirchick) May 9, 2018
Vox reports Europe’s fury over Trump’s Iran decision, explained in one word.
European leaders are calling President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal a potentially catastrophic mistake. One French diplomat is so furious, he even coined a new description of Trump’s view of the world: “unisolationism.”
The phrase is the brainchild of one of the most prominent European diplomats in the US, François Delattre, France’s ambassador to the United Nations. He told Karen DeYoung of the Washington Post that the Trump administration’s foreign policy was a dangerous “mix of unilateralism and isolationism” that he combined into “unisolationism.”
Sound and Fury
Europe's response to Trump's Iran move is just like a scene from Macbeth Act V:
"It is a tale. Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing."
What a bunch of blowhard wimps.
Dear Europe: Grow a Backbone on Something Important, Defy Trump on Sanctions
Funny how the US elite (pharisee morons) get to tell German industry what to do.
Go Trump👍🏻
In reply to Funny how the US elite … by PrivetHedge
If it Merkel and the Eurowussies were around in 1936 they would have said something like "no, those aren't concentration camps, those are religious resorts for our Jewish residents" as they really could care less if Israel were to be nuked off the face of the earth by the rags in Tehran.
In reply to Funny how the US elite … by PrivetHedge
Great. give us a quick history of the holohoax. I'm all ears
In reply to If it Merkel and the… by johngaltfla
Still peddling that sickening hollow cost filth. Have you no fucking shame flogging that stinking dead hyena even as your khazarian apes slaughter the real Semites in occupied Palestine day in day out?
Wake up you moron!
https://russia-insider.com/en/holocaust-doubting-grandma-hunted-down-fe…
In reply to If it Merkel and the… by johngaltfla
The next wave of USSAN judaic sanctions will see the long awaited German "pivot" to Russia as the Atlanticist bridge over the sewer from Urupp to Washing town collapses. How long more will Pentacon snaggle-toothed demons be allowed to continue to occupy Europeons?
In reply to Funny how the US elite … by PrivetHedge
" (pharisee morons) get to tell German industry what to do"
Thats what happens when they win the war (with goy soldiers) that they declared on Germany in 1933
The same ones who are declaring it on Iran now but they have wised up. They don't don't come out and say World jewery declares war on Iran, like they did with Germany.
In reply to Funny how the US elite … by PrivetHedge
Germany will turn on the USA and the elites who are running the whole show when they side with Iran.
In reply to Funny how the US elite … by PrivetHedge
Iran is a member of the UN C24 decolonisation committee and supports Argentina's mythical Malvinas' claim. (How on Earth did they ever get on a UN Committee?)
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal. Perhaps the Iranians just want the world to go back to the dark ages?
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
Nice to hear from you Bob.
In reply to Iran is a member of the UN… by BritBob
I'm sure there is a term for your disease...where every damn thing on the planet goes back to the Malvinas or some other such permanent obsession. Get help before this kills you. Listen to Roger Waters. He just may be the help you are obviously crying out for.
Mientras, Viva Las Malvinas, territorio nacional de la Republica de Argentina. Roger sabe mejor!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0RLLPuEf70
In reply to Iran is a member of the UN… by BritBob
The dark ages were fine times... any time without the Rothschilds were fine times
In reply to Iran is a member of the UN… by BritBob
My way or the highway. No, international relations don't work like that.
(PS edited/expanded)The US is pretending to play as a global dictator just at the time when it's global standing is weakening, and such pretense can only weaken it further and faster.
The fact that only S. Arabia and Israel support the US's arbitrary decision and support escalation of aggression against Iran is more than worrying and represents a threat to peace and security globally.
If the US refuses to trade with Iran, that's fine. But to impose third party sanctions unilaterally is an act of aggression not only against Iran but against the world.
The US is precipitating its own isolation and irrelevance and will inevitably suffer the consequences.
It's the last stage of judaic madness, as the Golem USSA begins to break apart in its ever failing quest to carry out the ever more insane demands of its judaic master. The next stage will be when the supply lines break apart in Slumville due to collapsing credit and the refusal of real nations to give any more of their "stuff" for worthless printed judaic IOU Saudi Mercan petroscrip toilet paper dollah filth.
USSA is one welfare check away from civil war reloaded in Slumville when the ETB cards finally wilt and fail and the lurching unwashed blobs of protoplasm burn their Walmart People's Republic feeding stations to the ground.
In reply to My way or the highway. No,… by lucitanian
All true lucitanian... but what happens when the US imposes multi-billion dollar fines on EU banks and corporations? The Eu can retaliate, of course, and do the same with US assets in Euroland... but that means a very, very disruptive trade war on both sides of the Atlantic... yes sovereignty is at stake... but so are the jobs of millions...
Of course, perhaps the fact that the EU will retaliate will scare off Drump and his bosses in Tel Aviv.
In reply to My way or the highway. No,… by lucitanian
No fan of kikestan but the Iranians have said death to America one too many times for my liking. Fuck em both.
The Frans never stopped selling to them the first time so why would this ti. E be different.
Just wondering, but what do you think our slogans would be towards Iran, if Iran installed a *brutal* dictatorship in the USA in the 50's, which was eventually overthrown by the most religious zealots - maybe the Mormons or Scientologists but with lots of guns - who then asserted power. Blowback ain't fun. I'm not defending their crazies, just pointing out how it came to pass.
In reply to No fan of kikestan but the… by gatorengineer
Maybe we should start a Death to israel chant and see if they start fucking with us?
In reply to No fan of kikestan but the… by gatorengineer
You don't even need that. Just revoke all their foreign aid and let nature take it's course.
In reply to Maybe we should start a… by 44magnum
Trump is going to break the EU so "the people" of Europe will be free again. I hope he stop the human garbage they keep importing in to Europe too.
Trump is drunk on power and thinks he's running the show.
Pride is before a crash
In reply to Trump is going to break the… by JohnGaltUk
When all is going well, the elites have their snouts in the trough gorging themselves.
When things are going badly they have no intention of losing a penny, someone else is going to have to pay.