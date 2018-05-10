How Did Americans Get So Lazy?

Authored by Jared Dillian via MarketWatch.com,
Nowadays people prefer easy schedules and time off instead of working hard and making money...
It’s estimated that the average person spends only 10% of their life actually working.
What? How is that true when you work 40 out of 168 hours in a week?
Well, you don’t work until age 18 or 21, for starters, and you don’t work after age 65. If you don’t work weekends and take four weeks of vacation a year … you can see how the free time all adds up.
What I find absolutely incredible is that we have built the society by spending only 10% of our lives working. Imagine if we spent 11%!
On a micro level, most people care about three squares and a roof over their head. Doesn’t matter the profession.
What I find super interesting are the people who don’t have a “number.” For example, I talked to a businessperson over the weekend who had received an offer of $50 million to buy his business. He turned it down.
Then you have people like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, who could have sold stock at any point along the way and didn’t. Zuckerberg only recently sold stock, and Jeff Bezos is still max-long Amazon.
Bezos is now the richest person in the world, and he is still max-long Amazon. Why not sell 10% here? You can do a lot with $10 billion. Nope. He has no interest.
The Instagram guys sold for a billion, which looked pretty smart back in 2012. Now: Oops. You have to sell sometime. Or do you?
Relationship between work and money
I think we’ve lost track of the relationship between work and money. It’s a simple relationship: If you work, you get money. But somehow, we’ve come to believe that you can work less and earn the same amount of money.
This belief is widespread outside of Wall Street. I hear more and more stories of people who work shortened days on Friday, or maybe not at all.
As workers, we have become more and more productive, but instead of using that productivity to produce more wealth, we have used it to produce more leisure. And so, we are not really any wealthier, which we profess to be unhappy about.
But it is a choice.
Of course, investing is kind of a way to become wealthier without working more. I say, “kind of,” because it is still work. And lots of people say they don’t have time to spend on investing. That is also a choice.
Well, you can always sub it out to me — I spend way more than 10% of my time on it.
I am not quite like Bezos or Zuckerberg, but I have never been a nine-to-five guy. I work all the time, and I don’t generally say no to things. Years ago, I set an imaginary financial goal for myself, and sometime within the next few years, I will probably blow past it, and I have no plans to scale back.
Becoming European
I worry about the United States sometimes. We are developing attitudes about work and wealth that are similar to folks in Europe.
And it is those same attitudes that have resulted in historically low growth rates across the European continent, rates of growth that we used to snicker at over here in the States.
It’s been a while since we’ve consistently printed 3%-4% GDP, and we’re not likely to attain it anytime soon.
I think what I miss most about the old America is the crass materialism — houses, cars, boats, planes, jewelry and clothes — that people aspired to.
Now, people want “time with family.”
The irony in all of this is that we have a materialistic, hard-working president who doesn’t really spend any time promoting materialism or hard work.
Ronald Reagan did, and Calvin Coolidge really did. President Trump wants prosperity, but like most people, doesn’t make the connection between work and money.
4 weeks of vacation ?
I think you're mistaking America for Europe.
And I work 7 to 5 and show up most days at 6:30 in order to keep up with work load - last time I checked that added up to more than 40hrs/wk
Maybe the parisites taking half or more of your earnings has something to do with it? In many states you are better off financially on the dole rather than working, add a little cash side income to the welfare benefits and you're winning.
We sleep 33% of our lives... plus 10% (probably more) this author claims... 43%+ of our lives wasted!
Not sure if 'making money' should be our highest/only goal.
Working for yourself is the only way to go but it isn't for everyone. It is hard many days but you get time off when you want it.
4 Weeks of vacation? What fucking planet is this author living on? I get 6 hours of PTO a MONTH. That is for sick/vacation. Not even two weeks.
Almost everyone gets 4 weeks. That includes holidays and sick days. He used "vacation" but what he meant was time off.
US monetary growth rate sits at about 8% a year, the correlation with an exponential curve was about .98 last time I looked.
It makes zero sense to "work hard", when
What it makes sense to do is tap into the river of skim that the financialized economy has become. Borrow $500k at 0%, invest it in "assets" and live off the annual ~$40k "capital gain". In the current environment, hard work, production are the dumb options.
Close. It's the pay versus cost of living problem coupled with the tax code. You can't make enough money to take any significant time off or retire because jobs don't pay much more than the cost of living. And if you do manage to work a bit harder and make 200k instead of 100k, then you, no joke, only keep about 30k more than if you'd only made 100k. That quality of life reduction (elimination of your entire life outside work) simply isn't worth 30k. It's meaningless. So what if you can get a nicer car? You're just driving it back and forth to work. So what if you get a nicer hotel on that weekend trip? It's just a weekend.
So why work the harder schedule or more grinding work when all work results in ultimately the same lifestyle?
And the soy thing is actually BS. There are WAY more powerful estrogens than the phytoestrogens found in soy.
If anything, soy will help you increase your T levels by occupying receptors and preventing the OTHER, powerful estrogen agonists found in our water and "food" supply to work their magic. Just ask the small mouth bass in the Potomac. They aren't eating enough soy, but they sure are being bathed in non-metabolized birth control pill excess.
Back on topic: I think that people have found out the scam that is a "career." If you are not working for yourself, work as much as required only, because they will dump you the first chance they have to (or get).
You spend 10+ years busting your ass at a place only to become the low hanging fruit of cuts?
I think more people are wisening up to the scam, when inflation is sucking away 3-5% of your life each year if you get a nomal COLA raise. The 10+% promotion raise is what you need each year to stay ahead of the FED.
The only food item more feminizing than soy is flax.
Stop eating them. Stop eating meat fed off of it.
I'm sure you have proof of this assertion?
You do know phytoestrogens are in most all legumes right?
So should we find only meats that had no oats?
Go ahead though. Don't let me stop your dogma.
The trenbalone and all the other stuff injected into our meats are WAY more dangerous than soy.
I've had my T levels checked. And let's just say it wasn't low.
Low T comes mainly from men not doing any heavy resistance training. Picking up heavy shit and putting it down to pick it up again. Cardio FTL.
Soy is serious stuff - my wife managers her fibroids with the stuff - she buys organic beans in bulk, boils/grinds/strains them for home made soy milk and makes a smoothy every morning probably using at least a pint of the stuff each time.
She went from laying on the floor being a balled up moaning/crying mess from cramps to having a heavy but otherwise normal cycle.
Didn't happen overnight - but probably over 3 months she got to some place manageable.
It also screws with the fertility of farm animals if they are allowed to graze phytoestrogen rich plants (?clover?).
I'll have a bit of soy now and again, but don't eat much of it on a regular basis.
I think his (subtle) point is that soy is very high in phytoestrogen.
I thought it was clever.
" Soy is pervasive in our food chain "
I believe you because you've evidently tested it out on yourself Peggy.
Funny ~ because about 15 years ago I was dating this 5'11" model from NY and used to take her out to sushi restaurants all the time which ended up costing me $150 a pop.
That waif was always munching down on the EDAMAME while I was wolfing down the mercury filled tuna and drowning my sorrows about eventually having to put the dinner tab on the black on overheated sake.
You sound like a spurned woman.
You sound like a spermed woman (which is how those dates with the above mentioned model used to end ~ until I figured out that hookers would be cheaper)...
"until I figured out that hookers would be cheaper)..."
They always are. No muss, no fuss, just bust your load and adios.
Glysophate - it's what's for dinner. Sick.
Work hard? Doug has an interesting opinion about it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvADSz-C6ZU
8% seems like a dream to me. The government skims more than 50% from me. My life is to row until I die.
My supervisor today asked to speak to me in her office today. She proudly announced to me I am getting a 0.65/hr raise. I smiled and said I see the weekly chocolate gram allotment is generously increased in my favor. After a few seconds of blank look from her I just signed her paper and walked out.
Bernie Babies for sale 10 percent ming...
Lazy? When they became Precious Snowflakes.
Are You a Precious Snowflake? Or Old Dinosaur?
Government hand outs, largesse to dead beats breeds more dead beats who don't want to support the dead beats until....Vala, Venezuela !
Waaaay too much free shit.......Basic Biology.
Many Americans prefer to avoid hard physical labor, even though the end result(s) of such labor can be personally rewarding, and a sense of accomplishment for a job well-done can contribute to a state of good mental health.
It's much easier to pay someone else to get filthy and sweaty.
4 weeks of vacation a year? Where does this guy work? A government job?
Well he definitely isn’t a teacher. They get 9 weeks of vacation!!!
and the cops in NJ apparently never get sick or take a vacation in 25 years and cash out a lump sum.
Right?? I thought the same thing? This guy is full of shit! I was a restaurant manager, I worked 15 hours a day, for 30 years. 10% my ass?
Doubtful, I have gov. job and get total of 3 months of sick,vacation and holiday time a year.
Thanks Obama
I blame Russia!
Maybe being wage slaves with proven limited advancement opportunities curtails the ol "inner-drive" mechanism...
They (white men in particular) are starting to recognize they are the host to a lot of parasites...
If you can't beat the FSA, join FSA.
