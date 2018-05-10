How To Silence RT Forever

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via CaitlinJohnstone.com,
Loyalists of the western empire have been growing increasingly honest about their desire to use censorship and propaganda in order to win an “information war” against Russia.
The other day we saw a Guardian article arguing for the necessity of a coordinated campaign by western governments to “combat Russian disinformation” due to Russia’s disinterest in “cooperating to reach a common understanding of the truth”, i.e. agree with unproven western accusations and capitulate to the longstanding western agendas those accusations are meant to advance.
Before that, we saw a Defense One article authored by an Atlantic Council official arguing in favor of the creation of a “NATO for Infowar” to propagandize westerners against Russian interests for their own good. The author of this article went so far as to suggest that the Kremlin-backed television channel RT ought to be forbidden to air in western nations.
It always comes back to RT.
Because of the network’s relatively high profile in comparison to other Russian media, it has been made into an ideal Emmanuel Goldstein for the empire’s daily Two Minutes Hate.
RT is now so completely reviled by establishment loyalists that citing it in an online debate will be taken as an instant debunk of not just the point you were trying to make but of your entire position (and often your humanity itself by getting you labeled a “Russian bot”), even if your citation is comprised entirely of independently verifiable facts.
Luckily for the screaming hysterical Big Brother devotees, there is a very easy and 100 percent guaranteed way to get RT removed from western airwaves forever.
Are you ready? Here it is:
Allow leftist and antiwar perspectives to be voiced on western mainstream media.
That’s it. That’s the whole entire recipe for RT’s destruction. If western media simply ceased deliberately excluding leftist and antiwar voices from mainstream discourse, there would no longer be any demand for RT’s output, since the only reason anyone outside of Russia watches RT is to get perspectives they can’t get anywhere else.
A few leftist, antiwar and activism-oriented programs on stations like BBC and MSNBC is all it would take to kill any interest in RT’s programming and steal their entire audience. They wouldn’t ever have to have a single Russian on their programs; there is an abundance of home-grown talent with clear antiwar, anti-capitalism, pro-environment perspectives to keep reliably churning out fresh content on a daily basis, and there is simply no way RT’s feeble budget would be able to keep up.
And of course they wouldn’t just be stealing RT’s audience, they’d be stealing their talent as well. Redacted Tonight‘s Lee Camp has gone on record saying the only reason he’s on RT is because his leftist antiwar perspective got doors slammed in his face everywhere else. He went to RT, and they make no attempts to influence him to say or not say anything other than what he wants. Talent wouldn’t have to rely on RT if it could share the same ideas with bigger audiences for better pay.
That’s actually RT America’s entire schtick: people like Chris Hedges and Jesse Ventura get de-platformed by western mass media due to their anti-establishment views, so they go to RT where they are given a platform. There are Americans who are drawn to those perspectives, so their eyeballs go to RT programming. If CNN had some programming that allowed for such perspectives this would steal all the demand for RT, but they don’t. The closest they ever get is having Jill Stein on once in a blue moon so Chris Cuomo can admonish her for not participating correctly in the information war against Russia.
This is a surefire way to get rid of RT without violating the US Constitution, committing unprecedented acts of government censorship, or having anything whatsoever to do with the Kremlin. But of course, we all know that it will never happen.
It will never happen because RT is not the real enemy. Leftists and antiwar activists are the real enemy.
Indeed, the fact that RT America gives a platform to Americans who oppose war, ecocide and plutocracy is the US establishment’s primary grievance against it. In January of last year the Office of the Director of National Intelligence published its hotly anticipated report on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election. The disappointing report provided no proof whatsoever of those allegations, and instead spent much of its space accusing RT of covering stories which are inconvenient to US plutocrats. According to the report, RT America’s offenses included the following:
Airing two new shows that were critical of the US government.
Running reports on the vulnerabilities of US election machines.
Broadcasting, hosting and advertising debates between third-party candidates.
Covering the Occupy Wall Street movement.
Criticizing the US surveillance state and alleging widespread infringements of civil liberties, police brutality, and drone use.
Criticizing “the US economic system, US currency policy, alleged Wall Street greed, and the US national debt” and comparing the United States to Imperial Rome.
Running anti-fracking programming, highlighting environmental issues and the impacts on public health.
Opposing Western intervention in the Syrian conflict and blaming the West for waging “information wars” against the Syrian Government.
Trying to expand RT America in the US.
Which, of course, are all reflective of the interests and concerns of millions of rank-and-file Americans. They are also subjects which are rarely if ever covered my mainstream western media.
The fact that there is a very easy way to eliminate RT, and yet establishment loyalists continue fearmongering about it instead of solving the problem they claim to have, should be taken as a tacit admission that they have no real problem with RT. The only people the plutocrat-owned media corporations have ever had a problem with are those who oppose plutocratic interests, be they oligarchy or war profiteering or ecocidal fossil fuel agendas.
So remember that the next time you hear some empire loyalist whining about RT. They have no problem with RT. They have a problem with you.
Comments
It is going to get worse as the screws tighten. Buckle up.
Silence RT?
Say they are Russian hackers leaking good American folk's private information.
Like this upstanding black lady artist's private video:
In reply to It is going to get worse as… by So Close
Wut are you doing? You didn't say anything...
Two dots doesn't contain a word.
And then you upvote yourself?...LMAO!
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
So very, very tired of not being able to hear any LEFTIST viewpoints on TV.
In reply to Wut are you doing? You didn… by nmewn
KNN Kike News Networks
In reply to So very, very tired of not… by tmosley
Yeah, but you fcked your Mom and Dad at the same time...now dats krazy Kracka Krap.
In reply to KNN Kike News Networks by TahoeBilly2012
It's a sad state of affairs when westerners have to rely on RT for an unbiased view of world affairs... Yes, they lean toward defending Russia, but they do not throw the baby out with the bath water as the western media is so apt to do with their lunatic fringe reporting... I'll take RT any day over all of the western "news" outlets...
In reply to Yeah, but you fcked your Mom… by falconflight
You've cut the cable and now exclude CNN/NBC/CBS/ESPN/PBS/ABC from your ala carte menu too huh? ;-)
In reply to So very, very tired of not… by tmosley
Corporate media is my masters.
Me no think anymor.
In reply to You've cut the cable and now… by nmewn
This is one of the stupidest articles recently here on ZH.
And that's saying something.
In reply to Corporate media is my… by BennyBoy
First, RT is supported by the Russian Government so it is inevitable that a Moscow perspective is visible on occasions. I know that and anyone capable of critical thinking can factor that in. And incidentally, such bias is actually far less visible in RT than, for instance the BBC which now routinely cuts well-informed guests off for voicing any opposition to the official narrative; even explaining on air that some things should't be said because WE are in an information war with Russia!
But RT airs a much greater diversity of topics and views than any of the Western channels. It also takes on issues in depth, in contrast to the sound bites which are the staple of Western MSM.
It would be a great loss if they do manage to find a way through the First Amendment to ban RT.
In reply to You've cut the cable and now… by nmewn
I didn't say supported, I said funded...in toto...and personally I find it odd that someone would say through the American "First Amendment" it could be banned, not understanding the reference there.
Leaving that stretch of anti-Constitutionalism aside, I read it occasionally but just like the NYT's or WaPo etc, I do in fact know what I'm reading and whether or not it was approved by it's paymasters.
It's kinda like porn, you always know whatcher gonna get ;-)
In reply to First, RT is supported by… by philipat
Thank you for dropping the hammer on a very deluded Caitlin Gladstone or whatever her name is (scrolling on Zerohedge to find her name can be a hazardless act.)
In reply to So very, very tired of not… by tmosley
When you see upvoted dots, nmewn, you'll know that a spammer is creating a placeholder, so that he doesn't loose the spot early in the comment thread. Since ZH now allows editing of comments that have been replied to, you can always go back and change text. Which means, if you're a spammer, you can grab the spot and fill it with copy-pasted content later. Before the interface update ZH didn't have such problem.
In reply to Wut are you doing? You didn… by nmewn
I found RT to be refreshing, more journalism there than any U.S.A. network.
Of course, MHz stopped carrying RT after the U.S. coup in Ukraine.
They replaced it with the Chinese channel and France 24.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
But the left is now pro-war, Caitlin. And we have always been at war with Oceania. I got seriously redpilled about 6 years ago when it became clear that Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!, a symbol of the USA "left" which I used to listen to, had joined forces with the CIA regarding Syria.
I look at RT on the intertubes every morning, but they have a lot of serious issues. They are very anti 2nd amendment and push pro gun grab propaganda for the USA. They are very pro vaccines and repressive about any honest fact finding regarding the NAZI holocaust. Their science articles are shallow and useless. The comment section is bot monitored to a ridiculous degree. Try an experiment with them. The default order preference for their comment section is "best" meaning most likes, but you have a choice to set it to newest. So the experiment is to type Zion in as your comment. Then immediately reset the default to newest and it disappears down the memory hole. Then do the same with "I like apple pie" and there it remains in newest.
While this article is about RT television cable, they are going to have a much harder time blocking the internet RT. Only braindead people waste their time with television news anyway. What little these is of value there can be viewed on the web, saving 95% of your time. With all its warts and blemishes, RT is still the best of the corporate/government media for getting a little bit of truth. Caveat emptor as usual.
In reply to It is going to get worse as… by So Close
(^this is the dot that broke nmewn's brain. It's a Russian dot, obviously.)
One dot isn't saying anything either ;-)
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
yeah, well, it's ruully, ruullly hard to say anything against those Russians!!!! would 5 dots work?
In reply to One dot isn't saying… by nmewn
Saving his place till he thinks of what to say
In reply to One dot isn't saying… by nmewn
Someone trying to silence Russian government sponsored RT or did I just skim over it? ;-)
No, someone trying to compare and conflate RT with NPR.
In reply to Someone trying to silence… by nmewn
RT is Russian government funded, isn't it?
Why is it that when I ask the simplest of questions around here anymore I can't get a simple, straight answer? ;-)
In reply to No, someone trying to… by serotonindumptruck
Me luv Vlad!
Me watch RT
Me watch MSM for decades
Me brain rot began decades ago?!?!
In reply to RT is Russian government… by nmewn
Perhaps the Russian oligarchy are in cahoots with the Western oligarchs.
A massive global depopulation scheme is being implemented under a "left versus right" paradigm.
Encourage and support the masses to fight and kill each other.
In reply to RT is Russian government… by nmewn
Oligarchs control RT?
Well, if thats true they control Putin too...because RT is Russian government funded ;-)
In reply to Perhaps the Russian… by serotonindumptruck
Create social division where it would not otherwise exist, and fan the flames in an effort to destroy social cohesion while promoting violence as a solution.
In reply to Oligarchs control RT? Well,… by nmewn
Well, you can bet your ass that the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly will never allow that to happen!
alleging widespread infringements of civil liberties, police brutality, and drone use...
alleged Wall Street greed, and the US national debt” and comparing the United States to Imperial Rome.
I think somebody is in denial.
In reply to Allow leftist and antiwar… by gregga777
US Media is NOT overwhelmingly Leftist sez Mr. ZH Tard777. Thx for the heads up.
In reply to Allow leftist and antiwar… by gregga777
How to silence RT forever - Convict Hillary Clinton of her crimes against the United States.
Yes, that's right. Not enough leftist viewpoints. We just can't find those on any msm channel and have to turn to RT for that. Is this author insane?!! RT is one of the few places that offers people a platform for some different perspectives and a few tidbits of actual reporting. The msm fake news is all cultural marxism, nothing but feels 24/7.
I watch RT nearly everyday. As relations with the US has deteriorated, so has RT's editorializing on straight news. Not criticizing it, and I guess it is to be expected. I learn more from reading between the lines w/ RT than literally reading most Western neux outlets.
There a YouTube channel called Russia Insight that’s really good. It’s in English subtitles.
I do like that FPS Russia guy...
I like the one of the AA-12
https://youtu.be/WOoUVeyaY_8
I was one of the launch customers, back when it was Sceptre...
In reply to There a YouTube channel… by Slippery Slope
Noooo!
RT ie, Russian Trash is were I turn for a good laugh. I only wish that Baghdad Bob worked for them. I miss him.
The Bolshevik is strong in this one....
In reply to Noooo! RT ie, Russian Trash… by CharlieSeattle
...but RT is garbage.
Dickhead, you DP'ed, that's how full of your own importance you are.
In reply to Noooo! RT ie, Russian Trash… by CharlieSeattle
How about we silence FOX, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC and AL Jazeera first. Then we can have a look at RT since that is the most trustworthy of all the aforementioned networks.
If they want to silence RT, why don't they just kill the founder Mikhail Lesin? LOL
This Russia hate was instigated purely by the Obama administration. The Dems (New Bolsheviks) own it, not me.
The statist/collectivist arguments cannot withstand even the mildest criticism b/c they're so flimsy.
Truth is hate to those who hate the truth.
In reply to This Russia hate was… by YourAverageJoe
I got some dirt on RT, and Obama, and a well known bank.
You can say how F'ed up Christians, Muslims are on RT but you still can't say how F'ed up Jews are.
Well to be honest Tucker Carlson has done a pretty good job of exposing the hypocrisy embedded in the US foreign policy. Some pro war watchers must drool on their constitution during that hour wondering how to square that with what Screwy Hugh Hewitt tells them to think and what Jefferson and Eisenhower warned about.
Yes, the was very nice of Ike to warn us about the system he spent his entire life building and personally benefiting from. Doesn't make him wrong, just a hypocrite of the first order.
In reply to Well to be honest Tucker… by booboo
The whole "Russian Meddling in the election" paradigm, when one actually looks at it is nothing more than complaining about them telling the American electorate some truths that the Clinton campaign would rather they didn't know, like for example the fact that the Democratic primary campaign was rigged in Clinton's favor by the party. How dare the Russians tell the voters that.
"How dare the Russians tell the voters that. "
Keep your eye on the ball. Seth Rich told us about the massive corruption in the DNC. Most of the Russian stuff (and there wasn't much of it) occurred AFTER the election.
In reply to The whole "Russian Meddling… by linkster