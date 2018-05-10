The Wealthy Are Hoarding $10 Billion Of Bitcoin In Bunkers

The value of all the bitcoins sitting in underground bunkers owned by wealth-management startup Xapo has been the subject of intense speculation ever since the company first allowed journalists into the catacombs where the family offices of the world's wealthiest people stash their digital gold.
Now, Bloomberg - after conversations with two purported clients - has produced a figure: Somewhere around $10 billion. Several sources said that number would be "a good approximation" - though the price can still be volatile.
Interestingly enough, with its reputation unmatched by other firms, Xapo has in effect created something more than just a bitcoin vault. It's essentially the first private bank for rich bitcoiners.
Because in addition to its security offerings, Xapo also provides customers with a bitcoin debit card and access to a bitcoin trading desk.
Already, the company's holdings - which constitute roughly 7% of the global bitcoin supply - are higher than 98% of the 5,670 banks in the US.
"Everyone who isn’t keeping keys themselves is keeping them with Xapo," said Ryan Radloff of CoinShares, which has more than $500 million of Bitcoin stored at Xapo. "You couldn’t pay me to keep it with a bank."
Founded by Argentine entrepreneur and PayPal board member Wences Casares, who is widely credited with turning the Valley's VC billionaires on to bitcoin, the company has amassed a network of underground vaults, including a decommissioned Swiss military bunker.
Thanks to Cesares' reputation, Xapo has managed to attract venture investments from some of the Valley's biggest names, including LinkedIn Corp. co-founder Reed Hoffman and former Wall Street trader Mike Novogratz, who is, of course, is in the process of setting up his own crypto "merchant bank" that might end up competing with Xapo.
It also has relationships with major crypto investment firms, such as Grayscale and CoinShares.
Xapo's clients aren't limited to wealthy individuals. First Block Capital, one of Canada's first registered crypto firms, chose Xapo to be its custodian - the first sign that the institutional market for crypto custody could some day dwarf Xapo's private business.
"Every part of their DNA is geared to security," said Sean Clark, First Block’s founder, who noted the vault’s fingerprint scanners were equipped with a pulse reader to prevent amputated hands from being used. "Whenever we make big transfers they FaceTime us, we have duress words, if it’s big enough they’ll fly out to see us."
To pursue institutional investors, Xapo President Ted Rogers hired Peter Najarian, a veteran of emerging-market trading at UBS Group and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, to oversee outreach to pension funds, private banks, assets managers, family offices and hedge funds.
The perceived lack of an institutional-grade custodial solution for Bitcoin has been one of the sticking points for many money managers looking to try the asset class. Xapo says its already offering precisely that solution. If it persuades them of its merits, the implications for Bitcoin would be profound.
"A fraction of that kind of institutional money flowing into the space would be a tidal wave," Najarian said.
However, there's one factor that could limit Xapo's growth, particularly as the crypto market outside of bitcoin grows (assuming the alt-coin universe hasn't already reached its zenith). The company only works with bitcoin because of Cesares' belief that it alone will succeed.
For everybody who's not wealthy enough (or too cheap) to pay a third party for an elaborate private-storage scheme, individuals can always store their private keys - the tool that gives them access to their bitcoin - on a hard drive that's air-gapped from the Internet.
Of course, no solution is 100% safe from hackers and thieves. And at the end of the day, that reality might be enough to indefinitely stave off the "mainstream adoption" that bitcoiners say is just around the corner.
Comments
Not Gold?!!!...
Then that's GOOD!...
Send the "barbaric relics" Au and Ag to the Russians and Chinese who appreciate the only store of value THERE IS and that appear to be only too happy to keep "stacking" at those generous BOE and Federal Reserve $prices!!!
Gotta wonder sometimes if the banks didn't get together Western CBs to Eastern CBs...
We gave you the crown jewels of all our IT technology to build in your country because you have all of that wonderful cheap energy THAT WE NO LONGER GOT... You're dropping all of your $USD Ts for the PM prices WE OF COURSE "SET"....
Meanwhile back in North America all we have le ft is useless bottom feeders we created because we didn't take those profits to build new cutting edge technologies... And instead gave it to a useless bloated MIC that has nothing but drugged out fat bodies in it since this lie (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) that was supposed to reap us the last hold of the Middle Easts oil which isn't going according to plan?...
Sooooo....
Since you have all the oil, gas, gold and silver THANKS IN LARGE PART TO U.S. ... We'll give the lemming/sheeple all the drugs they can consume with their favorite sports events to watch and lots... and lots... of cryptocurrency to complete there "FANTASY" before we PULL THE PLUG ON IT!... (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3zSDdm-SHI)
All that the 1% in North America, UK, Israel and EU ask for in return is a nice little Dacha by the Black Sea when WE'RE "DONE" at a good price!!!
EMP
And, It's Gone!
In reply to Not Gold?!!!... Then GOOD!!! by Son of Captain Nemo
That bunker looks EMP-proof, but if they have their wallet info on their desktop, then clicking a link to the Biblicism site or celebrity-leaks could undo the whole thing!
In reply to EMP And, It's Gone! by 1981XLS
LOL
In reply to That bunker looks EMP-proof,… by techpriest
Copper is better investment. High grade, pure ore, already wind up on spool!
In reply to EMP And, It's Gone! by 1981XLS
dont forget tin and learning how to cook bronze :p
In reply to Copper is better investment… by Boris Alatovkrap
I know which bunker I'd rather be in?...
I'm just sorry I live in the place that has Max Keiser down below in his vault of "Bitcoin" with a loaded gun (two bullets for himself and Stacy) in one hand and vial of cyanide in the other!
In reply to EMP And, It's Gone! by 1981XLS
Can a EMP erase words written on a piece of paper?
In reply to EMP And, It's Gone! by 1981XLS
Nothing that a nuke-tip B-61 Bunker Buster can't incinerate.
In reply to Not Gold?!!!... Then GOOD!!! by Son of Captain Nemo
Your "point"?... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OljS5LyI6HM
In reply to Nothing that a nuke-tip B-61… by Nuclear Winter
A trading currency is about trust and stability, Gold fulfills that better than Bitcoin, period.
In reply to Not Gold?!!!... Then GOOD!!! by Son of Captain Nemo
Bitcoin should work well in the post apocalypse.
How hard is it to hide a bit of paper with some numbers on it?
And people STILL don’t understand how it works. It’s the keys!!!
In reply to How hard is it to hide a bit… by joego1
This is how they sell you their BS one world currency. Like the sheep most people are, they will lap it on up.
We sold them 1's & 0's. You sold them what? Well not real 1's and 0's, they were on a computer. Guess who's getting laid tonight.
That will look bloody amusing, vaulters exiting and offering a memory stick with a trillion trillions dollar of bitcoins for a mutant pig-pheasant to a survivor bar-bar that stayed out after the nuclear war. babbling in a utterly incomprehensible standard english abandoned 300 years earlier by the survivors on surface. He will just bash the vaulter over the head with a club and set the meat hanging.
10 "billion" in bitcoin after a nuclear exchange is about the same tangible value it has now...zero.
"Hey George, you got any bars yet?"
"Naw Fred, I got nuthin. And my phones dying. And the powers out. And the electronics is fried in the car so can't recharge it. Who's lameass idea were these bunkers to store bitcoin in anyways?"
"Satoshi's nephew." ;-)
Soon crypto will own the world.
Hold on! Here comes the bitcoin fellatio squad! Don't slip on the drool and digital spooge
Not bad for a pump and dump Ponzi scheme tulip bubble.
They are grabbing it with both fists
That's why the price is in the basement.
They don't buy shit when it's top dollar.
Do what they DO, not what they SAY.
You'll be kicking yourself in the ass for not grabbing the fire sale prices right now.
LTC at 135? Steal that shit, because they pan to sell it back to you at 1500.00
If you can't secure your own crypto you shouldn't really be in crypto.
ah fuck me. is this where ZH is getting their articles now? this article was on the mozilla menu page the other morning. bunch of fucking IT snowflakes. and now ZH feels it needs to post this. because it is trending. fuck.
Here has been my observation for the last 30 years.
About every 5-7 years....someone new pops up to become the " richest " on earth. And in your wildest imagination, we can't contemplate what that wealth stream will be.
I can remember Howard Hughes and Ross Peerow. Perot went to Uncle Sam, and offered to computerize them, for a percentage of the SAVINGS! Brilliant. IIRC.
Then Gates.
Buffett. He's just managed to start early and live long, haha! Good strategy.
Google. Brim and the other guy.
Zuckerbird.
Bezos.
Will Bitcoin make the next Big Dog?
Yes I admit I know very little about crypto, still, storing something electronic inside a "bunker?" What a crock.
What I do know is any electronic something with only 21 million units max will never be any kind of currency. Good luck to those who bet otherwise.
BTC bunkers?
NVidia says: Mine motherfuckers!
Cashed out 4 yrs ago, all of it in a Swiss bank. Use it weekly, zero taxes.
I laughed all the way to the bank.