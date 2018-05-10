Iran Claims Israel Attack Was A False Flag

In the aftermath of one of the most severe Israeli attacks on Syria "in decades," Iranian lawmakers said Thursday that Iran had no role in the attack, and that Shia nation doesn't operate any bases in Syria.
Mohammad Javad Jamali Nobandegani, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said Israel’s claim that Iran had provoked Israel by firing first was "a lie," adding that "Israel's history of carrying out unprovoked attacks in Syria has been well-documented."
"Iran does not have military base in Syria," Nobandegani added.
And while Iran maintains that last night's skirmish between the Israeli Defense Force and Syrian Army forces was a false flag, and that the IDF struck first (continuing its pattern of airstrikes and other military assaults in Syria), the IDF boasted Thursday morning that Tehran "will need a lot of time to recover" from the most extensive Israeli attack in Syria since 1974.
Meanwhile, Israel said Iran paid a "heavy price" for its (nonexistent) aggression following multiple Israeli airstrikes against what Tel Aviv said were targets belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force.
Unsurprisingly, the alleged Iranian attack resulted in no casualties or damage to Israeli infrastructure, with no rockets hitting Israeli-held territory (the Golan Heights border region is considered Syrian territory occupied by Israel).
"Iran will need a lot of time and resources to rehabilitate its operational, military and intelligence infrastructures we hit tonight," an IDF spokesman said. The spokesman warned that "any other attempt" to hurt Israel will "pay even more."
A map of the military targets published by the IDF shows multiple sites near Damascus and also near the Syria-Israel border.
Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman claims "all the Iranian infrastructure" in the Arab republic was hit.
The IDF has struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria in response to the Iranian rocket attack against Israel. Quds force is behind attack and has played the initial price. IDF remains ready for various scenarios but does not seek to escalate the situation.
During the attack, Israeli jets and mortars struck intelligence sites and arms depots, among other military targets allegedly operated by the Iranian forces. Syria's SANA state news channel said earlier that a Syrian radar installation was hit in the attack while "tens" of missiles were intercepted.
Though the IDF says it's not seeking "further escalation," the IDF says that "the Syrian regime will be held accountable for everything happening in its territory," and has warned against any retaliatory attack.
"They must understand that if it rains here, it will pour there," said Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who spoke at the Herzliya security conference near Tel Aviv several hours after the skirmish began.
Lieberman added that Israeli forces remain on high alert, but said he hopes this "chapter" is finished.
Naturally, most Western media like the New York Times - which has repeatedly demonstrated a fervent pro-Israeli bias - opted to take the IDF at its word, a move that drew consternation from independent Syrian journalists.
Maybe don't let the Israelis dictate headlines
Of course, in the aftermath of recent attacks on Syria over "chemical attacks" which were alleged but never actually provne, why even bother to verify Iran's claims when it's easier to just quote Israel.
I believe Iran.
"Iran does not have a military base in Syria"
Not anymore they don't.

Seriously, what else can Iran say? That they do/did have a base but are too much of a bunch of pussies to retaliate militarily against Israel? Because we all know that's what's really going on.

You don't know what's really going on, Hymie .

I would believe Iran more than what orange clown got to say at this stage.

from MOA:
The propagandist praise of an Israeli success reminds one of previous similar claims.
On the second day of the 2006 war on Lebanon Israel loudly boosted that it had destroyed "all long-range Hizbullah missiles" in a 34 minutes long air campaign. But more than 100 missiles per day continued to hit Israel, including targets in Tel Aviv far away from the Lebanese border. Thirty one days later Israel sued for peace. Its invasion of Lebanon had been defeated. Its "successful" strike against Hizbullah's long range missiles had hit mostly empty positions.
The Israeli targeting in Syria is not much better than its targeting in Lebanon twelve years ago.
Syria will now continue to respond to Israeli attacks. This time it limited its strikes to military positions in the occupied Golan heights. The next strikes will go further. This time Israel sent its population in the occupied Golan heights into bunkers. The next time half of Israel may have to go underground. How long could Israel sustain that?
Iran will also retaliate for attacks on its forces in Syria. But it does not need to do so from Syria. There are also other ways and means than sending missiles.
That Syria, after much suffering, now retaliated for the Israeli strikes draws a new line in the sand. If Israel wants a wider war it will get one. The destruction in the involved countries in the Middle East, including Israel, might thrown them back 100 years. Syria, Lebanon, and Iran could live with that. A 100 years ago Israel did not exist.

Israel had 28 planes in the air and they claim Iran fired 25 missiles at them? Do the math, false flag written all over this one as well. The MSM of course will cry foul.

HISTORY of FALSE FLAGS by Israhell

We paved the way for these illegal lie attacks... Anything the U.S. and Israel says HAS to be true. I hope they fuck Israel up.

Same thing that's been going on for decades. The Muslims talk a mean game. but when Israel smacks them across the face, they either do nothing or get their asses kicked. Again.

I guess you haven't heard of the the July August War in 2006 where the Israelis got their asses handed to them by Hezbollah.
You are an ignorant Sheeple.

Christian Singer Honors Hezbollah in Stunning 2013 Concert Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdZgkGI5h0A

Assad and Putin don't seem to be overly concerned or upset about this. Isn't that interesting. They are letting Iran know they are all alone in their negotiation with Trump. Setting the stage.

Good point, well made.

The Iranians are in Syria at Assad's request in his fight against US and Israeli sponsored terrorists. If Assad wants Iran to leave he could just ask them to do so.

They were invited in when the US supported and funded terrorists were targeting Assad for regime change.
Trump has a different agenda here. Assad no longer needs the Iranians in Syria. They are a liability at this point which is why he has no problem with them being taken out by Israel.
Putin and Trump are now allies in the new strategy. Assad is safe.

So rather than asking the Iranians to leave because the mission is accomplished Assad decided that he'd like to have Israel bomb Damascus instead?

You seem confused about the issue here. Whether or not they have/had a base in Syria is not in itself an issue, unless they were not invited by their sovereign host. This is akin to the Canadian military attacking Mexicans in southern California. Most of the locals in California would be pissed regardless of whether or not they approve of the Mexican presence and they'd certainly disagree with the idea that Canada has the right to attack California.

The Mullahs are slowly waking up to the perfidy of Putin.
He has promised them his backing in the destruction of the Jewish State.
He incites the situation sitting in Moscow laughing.
It is simple: Iran and Russia are both primitive economies, almost exclusively reliant upon their natural resources, because their corrupt leadership has stolen or wasted their assets, rather than investing it in diversifying its base, developing its industry, and expanding trade and cooperation with Western nations, choosing instead to cover their depravity by casting the West and Israel as their enemies.
Because of this, Iran and Russia are competitors, both with only one thing to offer the world: OIL. Vlad needs the price UP to fund his military adventurism and to find a few crumbs for his people. To accomplish this, he can no longer control SA or OPEC. So, he must find a way to alter the supply nexus. That means take out Iran.
The stupid Iranians allow their primitive religious antipathy to mortgage their future, with Vlad merrily pushing them along
OF COURSE Vlad will sit back and fiddle while Iran burns. He may throw in a few more logs to get the blaze really going, but his plan is rolling along quite nicely.
That's right Iran! Keep it up! Watch all the RUSSIAN TROLLS roll out to downvote and call me a hebe, a kike, a Joo, a Zionist! BAAHAAA! Keep on believing Israel is your enemy! Keep sending stores and troops to Syria, all to attack a nation that has no oil, and is not your enemy. You sad, dumb fucks. Go to war with Israel and the US, lose your oil market and production, and watch Vlad laugh so hard he falls off his chair. Why don't you Persians put on your big boy pants, and do something SMART for a change? Sue for peace, quit the terrorism and death cult war crimes, give aid and real support for your Palestinian brothers to finally get a state and home of their own in open and peaceful negotiation. Expand your oil production, and seize the Chinese and Western markets from Russia while it is under sanction, and take your rightful place atop the Middle East, side by side with the Saudis and Israelis, and eventually Iraw, in a new age of peace and prosperity. Or go the dark, stupid route of being Vlad's lickspittle death monkeys.
Watch the downvotes and bile from the Russian trolls. They know the truth. The mock you with their "hate."

Do you have a shred of evidence? I'll consider anything you have.
Israel has a deep and rich history of lying, and a long history of creating pretexts for aggression such as firing an unguided rocket into an empty field in territory it illegally occupies, then claiming its attacks on bridges and hospitals were a "response" to "aggression."
In any case, what do we know with some degree of confidence?
Well, for one - we know Israel has been supporting the terrorist psychos, along with Saudi Arabia and the US, that Iranian and Syrian troops have been fighting.
I like the team fighting the Salafist psychos.
Why don't you?

Zio lunatic
WWIII is all yours bitch

Do we really think the Israeli govt would conduct a false flag?!??!

Let’s see.
False Flag of 911
USS Liberty.
The Lavon Affair.

They don't call it 'War by Deception' for nothing.
We should all be asking: who is the aggressor? And why?

You forgot the false flag mentioned in this article.

We sure know no Islamic state would....

According to this declassified Pentagon report the "Islamic State" was created by the US and its allies by enlisting members of Al Qaeda.
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Pg.-291-Pgs.-28…

You liberals hate America and just love Iran, the #1 state sponsor of terrorism!
Liberalism = terrorism

What about the Saudis? Did you forgot 9-11? There weren't any Iranians on those 4 planes.

Umm you sure it was a plane, many are saying it was a Drone controlled Aircraft.

Neither. Missile strike and cgi.

It was Joo Space Aliens flying their magic saucer Ballistic Yarmulkes™ from the Ninth Dimension!

Saudis arent building nukes, chanting "death to America" and threatening to destroy Israel.

Hasbara on cue

Common sense on cue.

No, the Saudis only killed 3,000 Americans who did nothing more than go to work that morning. And you think thjat's just fine.

There are people on this thread that will tell you Israel was behind 9/11. You believe what you believe based on your bias

It's a fact that the wife of Prince Bandar paid money to those who housed two of the 9/11 hijackers. No matter whom you think is untimely responsible, the Saudis were involved. And then George Bush and Prince Bandar smoked cigars on the White House balcony a few days after 9/11.

We all remember the Dancing Saudis arrested on 9/11, as well as the dozens of Saudi spies arrested shortly before that.

Hebez

didn't think that needed a /sarc tag, my man.

Apologies

So were the Saudis who attended flight schools and boarded planes on 9/11 robots or holograms according to your exacting research?

If you think Israel was not involved, and the Saudis were, at this point, I'm not going to change your mind.
I bet you think Oswald killed Kennedy and acted alone.

I never said that Israel was not involved. If you think I did say it then you are seeing things that simply aren't there. That's one of the problems I have with "truthers." They seem to believe that whatever they imagine to be true is true despite the available evidence.

if you think they piloted those planes - you should examine that. Start with the banking maneuver to fly over and around the Pentagon, and rather than go for max damage, go for the accounting dept, headed by a rabbi with Israeli citizenship, a day after Rummy announced they couldn't track a couple trillion dollars.
I didn't say I was a truther. I just understand flying. And I read a lot.
And asking 'who benefits' is wise.
And 9/11 benefited the Israelis and MIC. It didn't benefit the Saudis.

Mossad/ saudi involvement for sure but just a cover for the deep state/MIC zio fags that run all these false flags

Seems SA finally has a true modern leader, who gets what Russia has been doing in the ME for generations.
They're just mobsters, getting the other crime families to kill each other while he takes over their markets.

Maybe the new regime / prince pee pee toucher isnt, however the hardline would like to see all of us dead....

Iranians aren't building nukes - Israelis have
Israelis routinely call for the genocide of Iranians, and Palestinians, and the US overthrew Iran's govt, installed a puppet dictator, trained his secret police, and gave Iraq chem weapons to use against Iran in an 8 year long war. Not liking the US makes some sense.
The MEMRI mistranslation was deliberate. Saying a "regime" must disappear is not the same thing as saying all the people must die. In any case, Israel is itself actively wiping another nation off the map.
And unlike Iran, Israel has attacked a US navy ship in the hopes of blaming it on Arabs.
Israel was also, and obviously, involved in 9/11.
