Israel Deploys Tanks To Contested Border Region After Attacks On Syria

After the Israeli military purportedly took out "all of the Iranian infrastructure" in Syria during a skirmish with Syrian and Iranian troops last night (a charge which Iran denies), the IDF has moved a line of tanks to the Golan Heights, the contested boarder area between Israel and Syria.

Of course, one can't help but wonder: Despite Israel's claims that it isn't planning any more strikes "unless provoked", is the IDF preparing for a land invasion of Syria?

One could be forgiven for suspecting that this is exactly what's happening.

Of course, the US "condemns the Iranian regime's provocative rocket attacks from Syria against Israeli citizens, and we strongly support Israel's right to act in self-defense," according to a White House statement.

It's like they say...

Iran

 

Davidduke2000 Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:32 Permalink

the IDF seem to have forgotten how they got roasted in their own merkavas by Hezbollah , I guess they loved it so much , they want more.

israel is forgetting also that Russia is in Syria and any invasion will be treated as isis invasion and will be dealt with .

the police in israel has 7 criminal investigations against netanyahu and he is trying to create a war to escape jail.

Blankone Davidduke2000 Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:39 Permalink

You have forgotten the US has over 20 military bases IN Syria right now.
Netanyahu just paid Putin a little visit and as soon as he got home he unloaded on Syria with a large bombing mission. He warned Putin to get his people to safety of be killed. Notice how Putin has been silent this time.

Putin the Coward appears to have officially stepped aside and become subservient to Israel.

Juggernaut x2 tmosley Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

How do explain the cognitive dissonance between your hatred for jews and your support for Trump- a man whose whole family is married to jews, as well as his unconditional support for Israel- which includes recognizing Jerusalem as their capital? The US embassy is moving to Jerusalem on Monday from Tel Aviv.

Juggernaut x2 Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:33 Permalink

Lebensraum is and always has been lsrael's ultimate goal in all of this. Their Muslim proxy army, ISIS,  failed miserably so now they are doing it themselves.

Ms No Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

Israel is trying to covet the neighbors everything again.  They think all borders on the planet are contested if you have anything they want to Jew you out of.  They don't mind murdering to get it either.

Luckily we won't be dealing with this forever because its the beginning of the end for them.

small axe Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

the American general who recently pledged American lives to defend Israel may yet get his wish...all hail our Israeli brothers in imperial ambition.

sick

AmarUtu Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

Land invasion to secure Syria, then move on Iran, once that is done Lebanon will be secured. This is about energy and expansion.

They will never get a better opportunity to run through the region then right now, all or nothing, looks like they want that pipeline, Russia will spectate as they have the world cup so the stars align.

On a side note this will also enable Israel to cut off supply lines to any opposition.

 

Davidduke2000 Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:38 Permalink

the israeli army has no soldiers only generals. I saw the defense minister saying that israel destroyed all Iran's assets in Syria, yet 60% of their missiles were shot down and the rest ended up in desolate areas with no military assets.

but as usual the israelis are as exceptional as the americans and cannot admit defeat, so the tanks are a type of scarecrows knowing that if they move outside their borders all the tanks will be vaporized with the generals in them.

Ms No Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:40 Permalink

If anybody starts firing on Iraeli anything its time to upgrade popcorn for mixed bag of savory popcorn and carmel popcorn.  Only the finest for that shit.  Do what you have to do Vlad.  

balz Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

So... Is Israel going to go for a blitzkrieg to get its lebensraum? And what will they do with muslims? Gas chambers? I wonder what Sigmund Freud would say.

CatInTheHat Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:45 Permalink

So what false flag will the Pharisees come up with this time.  The 'Jooish' people in the Golan settlements sitting ducks/Zionist goy human shields? 

Nutty in his bunker watching the events from safety, Adelson, Cheney, Murdoch, Kushner there, toasting with a bottle of champagne chanting, "Death to the Mullahs!"

I hope Syria prepared to take them out. Watching @Partisangirl, #EvaBartlett, #VanessaBeeley and #SANAEnglish for reports of on the ground events. 