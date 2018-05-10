Israel Deploys Tanks To Contested Border Region After Attacks On Syria

After the Israeli military purportedly took out "all of the Iranian infrastructure" in Syria during a skirmish with Syrian and Iranian troops last night (a charge which Iran denies), the IDF has moved a line of tanks to the Golan Heights, the contested boarder area between Israel and Syria.

Of course, one can't help but wonder: Despite Israel's claims that it isn't planning any more strikes "unless provoked", is the IDF preparing for a land invasion of Syria?

Contacts in Quneitra right along the border fence are telling me that they're seeing massive movement of Israeli tanks on the occupied Golan and non-stop overflights of Israeli drones. — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) May 10, 2018

One could be forgiven for suspecting that this is exactly what's happening.

Of course, the US "condemns the Iranian regime's provocative rocket attacks from Syria against Israeli citizens, and we strongly support Israel's right to act in self-defense," according to a White House statement.

It's like they say...