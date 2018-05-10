McCain Sides With Democrats Urging Senate To Reject Haspel CIA Nomination

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:21

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) has come out against Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee to be CIA director, who is seeking to fill the seat left vacant by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Haspel came under fire in March, after reports in the New York Times and ProPublica reported Haspell's involvement in the black site, as well as the decision to destroy 92 videotapes of the enhanced interrogation of Abu Zubaydah, a suspected al-Qaeda leader.  

Meanwhile, Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed asked a military judge for permission this week to share "six paragraphs" of testimony about Haspel with the Senate Intelligence Committee. Mohammed was captured in 2003 and waterboarded by the CIA over 180 times, while Haspel ran a "black site" in Thailand in 2002 which employed enhanced interrogation techniques.

While we haven't seen Mohammed's six-paragraphs which are supposed to convince Congress to reject Haspel, McCain reasoned she shouldn't get the job despite being "a patriot who loves our country." 

"Like many Americans, I understand the urgency that drove the decision to resort to so-called enhanced interrogation methods after our country was attacked. I know that those who used enhanced interrogation methods and those who approved them wanted to protect Americans from harm. I appreciate their dilemma and the strain of their duty,” McCain said in a Wednesday statement.

“But as I have argued many times, the methods we employ to keep our nation safe must be as right and just as the values we aspire to live up to and promote in the world.”

McCain, who was tortured as a POW during the Vietnam War, says that while he believes Haspel “is a patriot who loves our country and has devoted her professional life to its service and defense... However, Ms. Haspel's role in overseeing the use of torture by Americans is disturbing. Her refusal to acknowledge torture’s immorality is disqualifying,” he continued. “I believe the Senate should exercise its duty of advice and consent and reject this nomination."

McCain joins Congressional Democrats and Mohammed in urging his Senate colleagues to vote against Haspel.

Given Haspel’s time running a black site in Thailand though, Senators were predictably eager to have her define her morality. Haspel didn’t bite.

Asked by Virginia Senator Mark Warner to define her “moral code,” Haspel would only insist that her “moral compass is strong.” When New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich asked if the torture techniques used by the CIA at black sites were moral, she said that she supports the “stricter moral standard” the U.S. has decided to hold itself to. Asked why her morals didn’t prevent her from carrying out immoral orders during the Bush administration, Haspel essentially said she was just following orders when she ran the black site where Fatima Boudchar was tortured. -NYMag

Haspel refused to answer "yes or no" when asked if torture is immoral.

As acting head of the CIA following Mike Pompeo's departure to become Secretary of State, Haspel has promised not to create another torture program. On Monday the CIA delivered a set of classified documents to the Senate, describing Haspell's 33-year career at the agency, "including her time in C.I.A's Counterterrorism Center in the years after 9/11." The files are available for every senator to read.

During the hearing, 78-year-old former CIA analyst of 27 years turned anti-war protester, Ray McGovern, was dragged out of  the room before being thrown to the ground and tackled by Capitol Police.

Prior to McGovern's forcible removal, a female protester was escorted out by Capitol Police after shouting "Bloody Gina!" and "you are a torturer!" - the former being a nickname given to Haspel by her colleagues at the CIA according to whistleblower John Kiriakou.

As Vice reports, "After McGovern was forced out of the room, Haspel continued to answer Reed’s question" about whether Haspel would consider a CIA officer being waterboarded by "terrorists" to be immoral.

I don’t believe the terrorists follow any guidelines, or civilized norms, or the law,” she said, further insisting there was no comparison to be made between CIA agents and terrorists, even if both employed torture.

Politics

keep the basta… Gaius Frakkin'… Thu, 05/10/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

It doesnt matter. If  McCain objects to Haskell as head of cia that stands on its own feet. regardless.

Maybe you are in favour of her but you dont get to vote. She presumably will be accepted for the position.

Bottom line if USA tortures then usa soldiers of all sorts face terrible payback if they are captured.

McCain for all we have seen of him, asked Gen Votal very clear questions re what was really happening in Syria and precisely got the answer that Assard had  won. 

 

 

EddieLomax 4freedom78 Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

When they say "McCain joins Congressional Democrats and Mohammed" I have to just stand back to admire how screwed up things are.  Mohammed against torture, that'll be the day.  That sado got his jollies off torturing and terrorizing anyone in his path and his followers are faithful to his example.

On this one I'm actually against the torture too, just shoot them and have done with it.  As for McCain, I believe he'd be voting differently if this was Bush in office on this issue, the only principle at stake here is to block anyone Trump nominates.

SocratesSolves Jack McGriff Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

McCain has been dead for years. For when you sell out to evil, you're the living dead. 

The next thing to die is the CIA itself. It is merely Rothschild controlled. That is why of course, it was formed in 1947 and the bandit nation of Israel in 1948. The CIA works for Israel. Always has. 

Time to abolish this pathetic lady along with the entire secret CIA—or Rothschild American Mossad—along with the Rothschild Zionist FBI and the whole nine yards. Time to 911 Rothschild, isn't it. Time to 911 every concoction of theirs and every sick secret society in the world. Of course it is. What comes around goes around and Rothschild Zionism with their affiliated scumbag secret societies will fall faster than the Twin Towers they brought down. 

www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com 

Giant Meteor SocratesSolves Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

Yep, anything else is major kabuki ..

Who gives a shit who they put forth in the post, it's like arguing over, so you prefer death by firing squad or by hanging ?

The point is, enough boiling shit having been stirred over these last many years, around the globe, the issue of torture merely the the byproduct and culmination, policies of a failed republic that has created far more problems then it has ever solved or "resolved."

I also note at this time the debt money system, which is the instrument that allows all over reach to exist in the first place. Debt money is why we fight, and torture.

They, the alphabet soup, being an entity unto themselves, are a weapon to be used against all free and freedom loving people EVERYWHERE ..

On the other hand, the American conditioning now being so great, people willingly cheer for the instruments of their own demise and destruction. It plays well on tv shows where torture, abuse, sadism is portrayed as noble deed .. Holly wierd has seen to these details accordingly ..

In short, who give two fucking shits WHICH hack they put into the spook drivers seat. None will atone for great harms done since the rogue agencies inception ..

Yeah, let's argue over the details of the knitting ..

Creative_Destruct Reality_checkers Thu, 05/10/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

Know what's MORE immoral? McCain and his NeoCon cronies advocating obviously futile and simplistic self-righteous regime change throughout a region (the middle east in this case) that kills hundreds of thousands of civilians, cripples, kills and mutilates thousands of our own troops, makes MILLIONS homeless and destitute and miserable, creates dangerous political instability, and creates a MASSIVE immigrant refugee crisis.

OH... and it wastes TRILLIONS and drives us further toward bankruptcy.

THAT'S a bigger point that MANY miss. It's like Stalin said "A single death is a tragedy, a million deaths is a statistic."

Yeah, water-boarding is BAAAAAD, okay? But those guys, in the end, are not DEAD, mutilated, orphaned, or homeless.

Grandstanding, mental midget McStain can go fuck himself in his own self-righteous ASS.

 

 

Bai Suzhen Jack McGriff Thu, 05/10/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

So McCain is concerned about justice and morality?  Knocking on heaven's door and attempting to work up some points?  "Ok, St. Peter.  You got me there.  Sure I was a disgusting human being, responsible for untold misery and deaths throughout the world.  But you gotz to cut me some slack.  I mean, I came out against torture right before I died.  That counts for something, eh Pete ol' buddy?"

"Right, John.  For your x-tra special help to humanity, you spend eternity in the 9th level of Hell.  Say hello to your room mate Judas when you get down there, you miserable bastard."

bowie28 Jack McGriff Thu, 05/10/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

"Please die already, McSatan! " 

NOOOO, he can't die yet.  If he does we will be subjected to a week-long MSM campaign honoring him as a patriotic American hero.  Buried with full military honors in a huge ceremony televised nationwide.  Do you really want that?

He needs to be exposed as the treasonous criminal he is while he is still alive and live out the remainder of his miserable existence in custody, then have no politician dare show up for his funeral.

The Tavern's Martini Jack McGriff Thu, 05/10/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

It is truly an incredible sight to behold as he tries to reconcile these comments with a lifetime of willfully dropping bombs on innocent people all over the world in the name of "democracy."

This guy is a total piece of shit to his very core and the world will be better when he's dead and gone. Rot in pieces.

I wish Trump would banish his entire cabinet from attending this scumbags funeral. 